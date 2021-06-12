Katey Jo Gordon of The Ultimate Cowboy Showdown: “There isn’t enough kindness”

There are a lot of tasks in the ranching industry that involve heavy lifting and long days. As a woman, you have to be strategic around it. It’s hard, but you have to figure out how to get the job done. Even when I was competing on Ultimate Cowboy Showdown, I had to be strategic with the challenges. There was one challenge where I had to hold down a calf that was much heavier than me. I had to plan ahead in order to figure out how to hold him down. I knew I couldn’t quit, and I continued with that mindset throughout the competition.

As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Katey Jo Gordon.

From the tender age of two, fifth-generation cowboy Katey Jo Gordon has competed in rodeos and won her first competition when she was only five years old. Over the years, she earned a rodeo scholarship, and her triumphs riding on the rodeo circuit have reached the hundreds, with no signs of slowing down. Originally from New Mexico, she now resides in Ryan, Oklahoma, and works alongside her husband and father on the family’s cattle ranch. She’s a competitor in season 2 of “Ultimate Cowboy Showdown.”https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/85ffc4a09af5ba4ac80daf8d754d8574

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this career path?

I’m a fifth-generation rancher; my whole family has worked in the ranching industry. I grew up in it, so it’s something that has always been in my blood. I don’t know any different.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

I would say that nine out of ten times I am the only female on the job, but I still show up and hold my own.

In general, I think our industry is evolving, but the Western world does seem a bit behind. However, there are more and more females stepping up and taking chances.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I was younger, I used to fall off my horse all the time because I was riding too loose. I would go out for a ride and my horse would show up without me. People would have to come find me. In the end, it taught me to be a better horseman. I learned to pay attention and be more aware of my surroundings.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

My dad was my biggest mentor growing up. He gave me my work ethic, and I wouldn’t be able to do what I do now if he hadn’t taken the time to teach me every day. He was taught by a lot of cowboys in West Texas, and they also took me under their wing. They didn’t look at me different because I was a girl. It was priceless to learn from the same men that taught my dad.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

In our situation, I think disruption is positive right now. If you have a passion for this industry, whether male or female, you should be able to pursue it. If you want to work in the ranching industry, why not? Being a woman should not limit you. I think it is only bad when you don’t do the tasks you are given and say you can do something and then don’t.

For example, after our recent winter storm, I was capable of taking care of the tasks around the ranch by myself. I think it’s positive for young girls and women to know that they can be independent, and they don’t always have to depend on a man in the house. In general, I think it’s a positive thing to disrupt the ranching industry.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

My first word of advice is “when working cows, always follow your man.” My dad taught me to ride your position and man your hole. My next two words of advice are to “never give up,” and “if you have a job to do, do it, no matter what.”

There are a lot of tasks in the ranching industry that involve heavy lifting and long days. As a woman, you have to be strategic around it. It’s hard, but you have to figure out how to get the job done. Even when I was competing on Ultimate Cowboy Showdown, I had to be strategic with the challenges. There was one challenge where I had to hold down a calf that was much heavier than me. I had to plan ahead in order to figure out how to hold him down. I knew I couldn’t quit, and I continued with that mindset throughout the competition.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

I hope to keep growing in this space, but I would love to become the most successful female rancher in Oklahoma one day. It will be hard since there are so many already, but you have to aim high!

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by ‘women disruptors’ that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

In my opinion the biggest challenges I face are when I am told I can’t do something or that I’m not handy enough or that I’m too weak. Even if it’s not said outright, it is still insinuated. Most men never hear that in their lifetime. As women, I think our abilities get taken for granted a lot.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

The book Mind Gym has helped sharpen my mind and get ready for rodeo competitions. I also like to listen to motivational videos on YouTube when I get ready in the morning. They help me get me ready for the day.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

There isn’t enough kindness; everyone is so judgmental. If I could inspire anyone to be anything it would be to be a kind human. Don’t take for granted the battles other people may be fighting that you don’t know about. You don’t know the impact you may have by simply smiling at someone or telling someone to have a good day.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I’m not sure who said it, but my favorite life lesson quote is “An arrow can only be shot by pulling it backward. When life is dragging you back with difficulties, it means it’s going to launch you into something great. So just focus and keep aiming.”

My sister introduced that quote to me a few months before she passed away, and her passing was a big knock back in my life, so that quote is something that has always stuck with me. I even have a tattoo of an arrow on my wrist.

How can our readers follow you online?

