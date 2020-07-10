Katerina Leroy Shares Her Top Tips For Avoiding Burnout And Achieving Success

Katerina Leroy is an entrepreneur and marketing strategist who has helped dozens of brands and entrepreneurs around the world achieve success. In this article, we discuss how Katerina has overcome burnout and achieved success throughout her years as an entrepreneur.

Overcoming Burnout

Burnout is a state of emotional, physical, and mental exhaustion caused by excessive and lengthened stress. It occurs when you feel overwhelmed, emotionally drained, and unable to meet constant demands.

To avoid burnout, Katerina shares that she ensures that she engages in activities that she feels are fulfilling and checks all the boxes she wants in life.

Apart from this, Katerina also ensures that she takes a break from work whenever she gets too stressed up. During that time, she does mindfulness activities such as a brisk walk or fun activities with friends and family.

Below, Katerina shares her top tips on achieving success;

Focusing on what matters – Set priorities

The outcome of someone who is good at focusing, and knows what to focus on, can generate far outweigh the horsepower of their input. In fact, input effort isn’t really a good predictor of success at all.“ – she says. While that sounds obvious, it’s not easy. How do you decide which activities will have the highest impact? It’s even more difficult on the other side — choosing focus areas means saying no to other things. This is the real issue — over-achievers are not good at saying no or leaving things on their task list that could be ‘checked off’ quite quickly.

Find and Do What You Love

We have all been told to “follow our passion”. But that’s easily one of the worst advice you could ever get.

Don’t follow your passion, let it follow you. Work passionately toward the hard but worthy goal of making an impact. Follow your efforts.

Master the Message

Katerina Leroy is a great copywriter and storyteller. There are countless memorable moments from his keynotes. It doesn’t matter if you have the most innovative product in the world, you must get people excited about it. For every idea that turns into a successful innovation, thousands of others never gain traction because they failed to tell a compelling story.

Think Different

The goal of anything we do is to create memorable experiences. You must enrich their lives in tangible and real ways they value. Think about it: If your energy is low, it’s because you didn’t plan your meals right. If your meeting is a waste of time, it’s because you didn’t come prepared with the right information. If your workouts are not effective, it’s because you didn’t take time to figure out what kind of exercise routine would serve your goals best.