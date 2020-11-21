Katerina Kaouri: “Fall down seven times, stand up eight”

I wish I could start a movement to make the world a kinder, more empathetic place for people. I feel like passing judgement on others has become a second nature for people and there is a lot of anger increasing inside everyone. And the one thing I’ve noticed is that people haven’t found the right medium to release that or don’t believe in the many methods and techniques that are already out there. I would really like to find a way to make everyone lead from a place of love and positivity

As a part of our interview series with the rising stars in pop culture, I had the pleasure of interviewing Katerina Kaouri.

Of all the up-and-coming, gorgeous actresses out there, why should you pay attention to Katerina Kaouri? For starters, she moved over 5,000 miles away from her family and friends in Nicosia, Cyprus to pursue her acting career, starting with a sizeable Instagram following and moving to full-blown celeb status. Born in Beirut, Lebanon, Kaouri started performing from a young age and was a part of many theatre groups. She took ballet lessons from the age of four and singing lessons from the age of 14. At age 16, she formed her own band that participated in a series of acoustic concerts. Now, she resides in California, where she is working on making a name for herself as an actress and following her dreams.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I have always enjoyed performing. From forcing my friends to stage our own plays in front of our families, to singing and dancing any chance I got, it was always something that made me happy and fulfilled. I didn’t actually think I would choose it for a career as everyone always told me how difficult it is and how much rejection was involved as well as financial instability. However, as time went by and I got older and I had to pick a career path, I really couldn’t imagine myself doing anything else. Doing one thing for the rest of my life seemed extremely suffocating and mundane. I tried many aspects like being stage manager, writing and directing but I discovered my true passion was acting and nothing else. That feeling of stepping out onto the stage or set for the first time is truly unmatched.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started this career?

I would have to say that the most interesting thing to happen in my time as an actor is the way the characters you play, stay with you. When I am assigned to a role, the first thing I do is research. I want to get deep into the psyche of this person and become them. Even to the last performance I still discover new feelings, ideas and movements that fit my character. A very strange thing that happened to me once was that, when I had to play a young mother that lost her newborn child, I would find myself crying and feeling very weird whenever I would look at pictures of children. Something that never affected me before because I never had any previous attachment towards children and seeing videos and pictures of them wasn’t something I found pleasant. But after being in that role for over a month, looking at those photos and videos made me very nostalgic and emotional. It was truly the weirdest thing!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

During one of my first auditions for Drama Schools in London, I forgot the lines to one of my audition pieces. I went in feeling confident and the people on the panel were all so welcoming and kind. I wasn’t stressed at all which is not usually the case. I think I was still stuck on how well the first monologue went and halfway through the second one I completely blanked out. This was the first time it happened to me and hasn’t happened since. But it was particularly embarrassing because I tried to redo it three different times and absolutely couldn’t find the words. After the three failed attempts, I thanked the panel and walked myself out as fast as I could. I have never been more embarrassed and to this day, I have not done that same monologue ever again.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m excited to say that I have just finished the final draft of a short film that I am hoping to produce and direct very soon. During Covid, the acting industry died down significantly and that really got to me because I wasn’t finding any jobs, so I decided that I wanted to create my own content. I’m a perfectionist so it took me a long time to get to an outcome I was happy with but I’m finally content with how it turned out and I can’t wait to watch it come to life.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

I was very lucky to be able to attend the American Academy of Dramatic Arts because I got to be taught by noteworthy teachers and directors. They have all instilled in me invaluable life skills that have definitely helped me in this industry. But I wouldn’t have gotten to where I am today without the help of my amazing coach and director, Athena Xenidou. She was really a godsend as she trained me in multiple acting techniques and prepared me for acting school auditions by giving me the chance to perform my audition monologues in front of an audience. I will forever be grateful for her help that came when I needed it the most.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

In order to thrive in this industry, you have to love it unconditionally. There will be moments where it gets ugly but if you really love it, then you can keep going no matter what difficulties you may face. If you get bogged down in the negative side of it all then you will definitely burn out. That, and patience. Patience is always key.

You have been blessed with success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

My advice would be, never give up. I have actually faced, and continue to face, a lot of rejection. You cannot let it get to you. You have to remember that this is a very subjective career, and you might not be what others picture when they cast a role. Take everything with a grain of salt, have thick skin and believe in yourself. Once you truly believe in yourself then you’ll believe that the right role and the right job will eventually be yours.

Can you share with our readers any self care routines, practices or treatments that you do to help your body, mind or heart to thrive? Kindly share a story or an example for each.

Self care and creating positive habits is something that I am constantly working on. I try to go to the gym or do home workouts as much as I can especially when I don’t feel like it because exercise always raises the levels of Dopamine and Serotonin and always makes me feel better. I also have a 5-minute journal to write down positive thoughts and affirmations daily which helps me tackle particularly tough days, and on those days I try to do at least one thing that makes me happy.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

The first two things was constantly told were that:

1. I have chosen the most difficult profession and I would face a lot of rejection.

2. I would have to make a lot of sacrifices.

So, I feel like I was prepared in those two aspects. The other 3 things I wish I was told are:

3. That this career is also a constant journey of self-discovery.

4. This profession would make me more confident daily.

5. That it would give me experiences I would have never imagined were possible.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite quote is “Fall down seven times, stand up eight”. It is a Japanese proved that played a major role in my life because the most important thing is to keep going and keep persevering no matter how hard things get and to come back stronger and wiser each time you are knocked down or faced with a challenge.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My parents were honestly the biggest support. I don’t know how to thank them enough. They have supported me and spurred me on from the very beginning for any decision I made even if they didn’t agree with it and gave me their blessing to follow the career path I wanted. They really are my biggest cheerleaders and I’m so grateful for their unconditional love, support and understanding.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I wish I could start a movement to make the world a kinder, more empathetic place for people. I feel like passing judgement on others has become a second nature for people and there is a lot of anger increasing inside everyone. And the one thing I’ve noticed is that people haven’t found the right medium to release that or don’t believe in the many methods and techniques that are already out there. I would really like to find a way to make everyone lead from a place of love and positivity

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

So many people! I wouldn’t know where to begin! But the one person I admire the most and would love to have a meal with is Leonardo DiCaprio. Not only is he an absolutely amazing actor but he is also a very outspoken environmentalist who uses his influence to enlighten people and bring attention to the most pressing issues in the world today like climate change and global warming, which are being overlooked by many and I find that extremely inspirational.

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational!