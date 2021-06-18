Katerina Axelsson of Tastry: “Hire people smarter than you”

Hire people smarter than you: I don’t want to be the smartest person in the room. I aim to work with people who have skills that I don’t, and my job is to get all the brilliant minds in the room to collaborate effectively on the company vision.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Katerina Axelsson, Founder and CEO of Tastry, a sensory sciences company that uses advanced chemistry, machine learning and artificial intelligence to match consumers with products they will love. A graduate of Cal Poly with a B.S. in Chemistry, Axelsson started her career in the wine industry over five years ago, working as a chemist at a custom-crush facility in the Central Coast of California.

In pursuit of her mission to demystify and democratize the winemaking process, Axelsson worked alongside her team of computer science and engineering experts to create a revolutionary AI product that is completely changing the wine industry as we know it. Since Tastry’s inception in 2016, she and her team have implemented solutions for over 200 wineries, distributors and retailers across the United States. They are currently working with many of the top wine producers in the country (including Scheid Vineyards, O’Neill Vintners, Atlas Wine Co. and Phase 2 Cellars) and Tastry’s technology is deployed across Ahold Delhaize retail brand locations, including Giant, Stop&Shop and more.

As a young entrepreneur, Axelsson is passionate about finding new ways scientific research can be applied to improve our daily lives and business ventures. She was recognized as one of Forbes’ best names in the future of gastronomy in 2021, and featured in Pacific Coast Business Times’ 2020 40 under 40 series. Tastry was recently named by Gartner Research in their report, “Cool Vendors in Food Retail: Catering to New Customer Lifestyles.” Axelsson was a featured speaker at Groceryshop 2019, Think Big Festival 2020 and the Ai4 2021 Retail, Supply Chain & Marketing Summit. She will be sharing key insights at the WiVi Central Coast trade show in March 2022.

Sure! I paid my way through college by working as a quality control chemist in the wine industry, and I would stay after work hours to run my own science experiments at the lab. I have always been a curious and inventive person and, after being given free reign to act like a ‘mad scientist,’ I created several innovations early on. For example, I invented a method/contraption that made a higher quality wine while using 35% less sulfur.

Tastry was born out of my realization of a painful reality: that neither the manufacturers, wholesalers, or retailers have any objective way to measure and evaluate the taste, aroma, or texture of wine — or how it will be perceived by consumers. The wine industry operates in a fog of intuition and lacks viable data to make critical business decisions. This often results in a multi-million dollar guessing game, and the lack of objectivity would regularly become visible.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

My “aha moment” came one day when I was reading wine reviews from a professional wine critic. The critic reviewed two of our wines, described them very differently, and gave one an 87pt. rating and the other a 91pt. rating. Here’s the interesting thing: they were both the same wine. I worked at a custom crush facility, where it is very common to make 100,000 gallons of wine, and then bottle half under one label, and half under another label. That’s what had happened in this case.

Upon reading the reviews, it occurred to me that this lack of reliable accuracy is the single biggest liability to the winery, the wholesaler, the retailer, and — most importantly — to the consumer. Later I realized that this problem is pervasive well beyond the wine industry. The data on sensory-based products like fragrance, coffee, alcoholic beverages, and other CPGs, is fragmented, incomplete, siloed…and inaccurate.

I had a hypothesis that you could objectify sensory characteristics by creating a new flavor and analytical chemistry methodology that would measure products the same way a human palate does, and that this objective data could provide predictive visibility throughout the supply chain.

Over the years I developed a method to “decode the flavor matrix” of wine, and it quickly became clear that I would need expertise; that I did not have to process and understand the huge amounts of data I was creating.

Just looking for direction, I set up a meeting with the head of the Data Science and Mathematics Master’s program at Cal Poly University, who agreed to give me a half hour. After looking at my data, my half-hour meeting with Professor Dekhtyar turned into an all-day meeting with multiple PhDs. Long story short, we joined forces, and Professor Dekhtyar invented unique machine learning algorithms to process data and decode the flavor matrix of products, the palate matrix of consumers, and associate the two to provide relevant actionable predictions.

We’ve been awarded a patent for tracking and predicting consumer preferences, which is why we say we “taught a computer how to taste.”

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

I was born in Post-Soviet Russia, so just coming to the U.S. and observing this incredibly exciting and auspicious environment for entrepreneurs was motivating. I was inspired by all the entrepreneurs who created amazing companies from the ground-up.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We often talk about our accuracy and efficacy tests. We make very big claims, and we caught the attention of some very large brands in the space early on.

We had a large wine conglomerate approach us, and we agreed to do an efficacy test. The test involved them sending us unmarked samples of wine to our lab. We were testing them blind, and our objective was to test the chemistry and tell them what we thought consumers scored those wines in aggregate out of 5 stars. We provided our predictions, they provided the results, and we predicted the consumer score for every wine on average within a 1/10 of a point, or with 93% accuracy. That blew them away.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

During California’s rampant wildfire season, we repurposed a part of our lab and business to help wineries mitigate the risks associated with the smoke taint crisis.

We have a very advanced chemistry lab, so providing testing for typical smoke taint indicators was a relatively simple thing for us to do, and something we felt compelled to do. There are only a few labs in the U.S. who can do this test, and very quickly they were inundated and turning people away. Wineries were panicking because there are millions of dollars and gallons of product at stake when wine has been compromised by smoke taint.

We decided to step in and help the wine industry during this difficult time, and delayed our other business initiatives and services. This was essential, not just for the wine industry’s economy, but also in saving product that would have been otherwise wasted — a major financial and environmental concern.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Ability to delegate. You can’t hold on to every operation of the company if you want your company to grow. You have to be comfortable with trusting the capable people in your company, and with handing off tasks to them. As a CEO, you should always be thinking “can somebody else do this task so I can focus on other things?” You can’t be involved in everything and have to learn to let things go. I currently work with a 31-person team — I’m not managing software development Gant charts or signing paychecks. Your job evolves into a few key taks: honing the vision, making sure money is in the bank, and putting the right people in the right place. Ability to Network: Networking is one of the most important things you can do. Many of our larger clients came from word of mouth introductions. It’s also important to have a balanced network — you don’t want a network of just tech CEOs! I always make it a point to have one coffee meeting or call a week with a new contact where there is no specific agenda. I’ve gained so much business, or connections that brought business, from those random coffee chats. You never know what kind of network will open up to you. Ability to attract quality talent: Invest in company culture — you can’t attract the most brilliant minds with free food, and cool gadgets in the office. You can’t bribe genius that way. People have to stand behind what you’re doing and feel like they’re making a difference. Brilliant people are motivated by the ability to make an impact in a mission they believe in. Company culture is all about how cohesive and in alignment your team is, how you communicate, and how you handle failure and success. We had a data science intern that worked for us for a year, and when he graduated, he was getting ridiculous offers from all the top tech companies. He approached us and asked us for a job offer, and showed us his current offers. We knew that there was no way we could match his current offers. We offered him a starting salary that was less than half of his lowest offer. He came back, accepted our offer, and then asked how much of his salary he could trade in for additional equity. When you find someone like that, you know they believe in your vision, and will stick around for the long haul.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

One of the most difficult things an entrepreneur will face is determining who to take advice from. I take all business advice with a grain of salt. Every business is different. My best advisor, who has started 11 businesses in his life, says that even though 10 of the businesses were all in the security industry, every business required novel tactics and strategies which were not transferable to the next. He always says, experience can sometimes teach you what you shouldn’t do, but that does not necessarily provide guidance on what you should do. What has worked best for my business may not work for yours, and everyone’s experience with success is specific to them.

Be especially wary of people who have spent 20 minutes learning about your business, and suddenly are telling you what you should be doing.

Also, be very careful about giving away advisor equity — on rare occasions the right advisor can be a dramatic benefit to your company due to specific expertise or relationships, but it is rare.

Definitely avoid paying people for advice. If you have to pay someone for advice on how to run a startup, they usually don’t have the experience to get you where you want to go.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

When Tastry was founded, I was just an aspiring scientist who came upon an exciting discovery. It took time to figure out how to take the invention and technology and build a successful company. This came with growing pains and learning curves. In the early days, I didn’t know what Tastry was going to be, or what I was doing. The hardest part was realizing that the people who were involved early-on were not growing or adapting fast enough. It’s difficult when you realize that for your company to grow, to be successful, you need to let go of friends who can no longer keep up or are unwilling to commit to the long and arduous road that is a startup. It’s a lot harder than it looks!

No inexperienced entrepreneur, particularly any college student, is qualified to run a company. That’s the truth, and that’s okay, and no investor expects otherwise. Embrace that reality and know that you will be expected to do a lot of self-education and learn quickly.

I learned that the odds that all of the early team members stick around are very low. Having a startup takes an inordinate amount of commitment and opportunity cost. Maybe, in the first year out of college, most people can handle it. But getting a startup to a scale and grow takes much longer than that. Are your founders committed to weathering that out, foregoing a market rate salary, and working 14 hour days with no weekends? Are they going to be patient? Are they discouraged by setbacks? When you have disagreements, how do they handle it? I keep all these things in mind when building a team.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

I always tell myself: “you can be afraid but do it anyway.”

I’m quite introverted, and also grew up in a stressful environment, so when I first started Tastry, I couldn’t make eye contact, which was particularly awkward when pitching.

I noticed the other entrepreneurs had these super smooth presentations and tight pitches, telling jokes and exuding charisma! I would just go on stage and say, ”yeah, uh…this is what we’re doing, thank you!” That’s not the case anymore. I give many speeches now and I actually love it, but it took years of working through that, and getting comfortable with the spotlight.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

To avoid the highs and lows, you need to have an accurate view of reality. Don’t drink your own Kool-Aid. It’s not going to help you win. And don’t drink other people’s Kool- Aid. There are plenty of successful founders who share their story, but it’s important to remember that you don’t always know the whole story. Just because someone has X number of employees or raised X amount of money, does not mean they have a successful business.

Psychological resilience is important. Taking your business to the next level requires that you empower the people around you. There are going to be a lot of frustrating and disappointing events. Sometimes things won’t go as planned. It’s important that during these times, as a leader, that you remain positive and unnerved. Try not to freak out (and if you do, don’t let your team see you freak out).

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

I would have to know a lot more about the startup to even begin to think about giving them advice. But what I can say is, there are pros and cons to both bootstrapping and fundraising. Don’t take any money if at all possible, and if you do take it, try to be tactical about it. Get as far as you can, with as little as you can. On the other hand, I’ve observed that it is incredibly rare to bootstrap a multi-billion dollar company. If your company is in a “whitespace,” or doing something incredibly unique and revolutionary, or if you are going after an incredibly large market, then you are trying to disrupt the status quo, and it’s going to take time and money.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many start-ups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful start-ups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Start-up”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Commitment: Ben Horowitz wrote about the relationship between commitment and success in his book “The Hard Thing about Hard Things.” He said (I’m paraphrasing here) that he’s known many amazing and mediocre entrepreneurs throughout his life. When he asks entrepreneurs about their reason for success, the mediocre entrepreneurs often have a different reason (i.e. their amazing strategy, timing, etc.), but the amazing entrepreneurs provide the same answer, which is “I didn’t give up.” Ability to iterate: I think a lot of young entrepreneurs misinterpret what it means to “fail fast.” I have seen too many amazing startups fail just because people have very high expectations too early, and when they fall short, they just give up. Startups are like the Navy Seals: you fail by quitting. If a current strategy is not working, then of course you should iterate until you find a strategy that does work. Originality: At the start of my business journey, I was inspired by Peter Thiel’s book “Zero to One.” Thiel talks about how there is no formula to create the next Facebook, etc., and that the single most powerful pattern he has noticed is that successful companies find original solutions in unexpected markets. Hire people smarter than you: I don’t want to be the smartest person in the room. I aim to work with people who have skills that I don’t, and my job is to get all the brilliant minds in the room to collaborate effectively on the company vision. Prioritize: Follow the pareto principle (80/20 rule), which states that for many outcomes, roughly 80% of consequences come from 20% of the causes. In a startup, there is an endless and growing list of things that need to be done. It’s important to identify the critical tasks that are going to move the needle for the business, and address those priorities at the cost of anything else.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Choose your investors carefully and be transparent with your investors. Don’t just take money from anyone. You have to know who you’re dealing with and that you’re in alignment. Once someone invests in you, you’re tied to that person for a very long time. You have to consider whether this is someone you want to be around for the long term. I’ve turned down more capital than I’ve accepted, but the investors I have are there to support us all the way.

Also, commit to quarterly investor updates early on. One of my investors has invested in over 75 AI startups, and he sees a positive relationship between startups who provide regular investor updates, and their success. I think that’s because the update is as much for you as it is for them — you’re setting standards for yourself, and evaluating your own progress.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

Plan for it and be deliberate about taking time for yourself to unplug. If you don’t unplug, you won’t be working efficiently, and you will start making poor decisions. I used to feel guilty about needing a break, but it helped me to think about the time I blocked off to take a break as an “investment in my productivity.”

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I were not fully committed to Tastry, I would love to find some way to empower the most brilliant minds who are working on improving the human healthspan, and curing degenerative diseases. We are so fortunate to observe some of the most exciting bio-technological advancements in our lifetimes, and I want our generation to benefit from this “law of accelerating returns.”

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to have lunch with Vinod Khosla. Vinod truly lives up to the claim that he zigs where others zag, and he’s very successful doing it.

