Kate LaBrosse: “My spiritual community is everything!”

Here’s what I love about holistic health…it’s interconnected. You can’t really separate your mental health from your physical, emotional or spiritual health. So while specific habits or practices might more directly correlate to one system — they ultimately effect the whole. But for the sake of this interview, I’ll do my best to separate the practices I’ve come to rely on into these four distinct areas. My first recommendation for mental wellness is a perfect example of this — on the surface, healing your gut sounds like physical wellness (and it is) but for me, it’s foundational to mental health.

Kate LaBrosse is a Natural Products Industry expert, motivational speaker and Amazon bestselling author of This is Me, Bipolar-Free: Heal Your Mental Illness & Create Your Authentic Life. She is the founder of Kate LaBrosse Consulting, the only holistic consulting firm for natural, mission-driven brands, creator Brand Builders™ program and market, and is dedicated to furthering the reach of the natural industry across all sales channels. She's passionate about holistic healing and believes that natural products and real food are the foundation to correcting a flawed system focused on illness management and aims to empower individuals to take responsibility for their own health.

I grew up with my mom, stepdad and brother and a close knit extended family where my uncles were like my dad’s and my cousins like my brother’s. We vacationed together and celebrated all the holidays and birthdays together. Life with my extended family felt like one, big, continuous party. It wasn’t until I got older that I realized the prominence alcohol had within our family dynamics and that it wasn’t healthy or ‘normal’. It wasn’t until I was in my teens that I started to see the dark underside of the unsaid but agreed upon norms of alcohol abuse and addiction, like mean-spirited teasing, DUI’s, physical fights and near-constant relationship dramas, inappropriate touching and gaslighting.

Despite what it looked like on the surface, I grew up in an incredibly dysfunctional and abusive nuclear household. My stepdad sexually abused both my brother and I (although we both repressed those memories until our thirties), my biological dad is also an alcoholic, mentally-ill and was in and out of my life, inflicting as much emotional damage as possible and my sweet mom tried so hard to just make everything ok and ensure that we all got along.

Despite the dysfunction, there was (and is) love there. My family loves hard and shows up when you’re down. When I was first diagnosed with bipolar disorder in my mid-twenties, I invited my entire family into my therapists office so he could explain to them what my new diagnosis meant and I could ask them for their support as I began the process of managing it. They all showed up. My therapist said he had never seen a family show up in such a big way before. They filled the conference room, wall-to-wall, standing room only. But trying to heal while also trying to stay connected to the unhealed is incredibly difficult. I no longer have a relationship with most of my family and it is one of the deep sadness’s of my life. Luckily, my brother, mom and I have found our way to a healthy relationship and have used our shared trauma to bring us together in ways that are supportive and sustainable.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My own struggle with bipolar disorder — and subsequent healing journey to becoming medication and episode free, brought me into the natural products industry (NPI) about twelve years ago. You see, up until that point, I had followed the traditional treatment route for years, including, mood stabilizers, antidepressants, and psychotherapy. However, after my third suicide attempt I finally hit a point where I said, “Enough is enough! If I’m going to stay here, in this body, living this life, then I am going to find a way to do this differently. I am going to find a way to heal.” And that’s what I did; with the help of one amazing company who makes natural supplements specifically for people with mood disorders, many lifestyle and diet changes and lots of trial and error, I found my way to true and lasting health and in my first NPI job, managing the wellness department of a local food co-op. Since that job, I’ve been fortunate enough to work for several legacy companies in the industry and went from working an hourly position at a natural foods store to overseeing a national sales team for the most prominent broker in the business. Fast forward to today and I am now running my own consulting firm, retail incubator and coaching other entrepreneurs who have big visions — and doing it with a team that is as dedicated to the NPI as I am. Furthering the reach of this industry is literally my way to give back to something that saved my life — and that I believe has the power to impact millions of people by eliminating poison marketed as food from our grocery store shelves and fixing multiple broken systems.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My friend Leslie. She’s about 25 years older than me and I’ve known her since I was fourteen. Throughout the course of our relationship, she has been my boss, my mentor, my friend, my soul-mom, my spiritual teacher, my travel companion and for all intents and purposes…my family. She’s the first person that I felt really saw me, knew me, and supported me. She saw through the shy, awkward, girl to the truth of me and made it ok to for me to just be the me I secretly wanted to be. The me who could separate from my family, explore all kinds of different modalities, express my own spiritual abilities, and start multiple businesses. She’s the one I went to when I had repressed memories of childhood sexual abuse resurface. And the one I lived with when I had nowhere else to go. And the one who always, always, always believes in me. My deep hope is that everyone has a Les in their lives.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

My honest answer to this is that I haven’t made mistakes. I mean, I have made mistakes, of course I have. It’s not that I think I’ve done everything ‘right’ or ‘perfect’. It’s that it’s just not the way I orient myself to life. I’ve trusted people who didn’t have my best interest at heart, have been more transparent than what was culturally acceptable, have hired before I was ready, have assumed others like to move as quickly as I do, have left jobs too soon, have been arrogant about my abilities and have prioritized outside accolades, popularity and success over meaning, joy and connection. All these could be looked at through the lens of ‘mistake’. Or they all can be seen as opportunity…for growth, for transformation, for refinement, as portals to something more or better, as divine protection or as pathways to evolution. Every time I go through something painful or ‘negative’ I ask myself these questions, “What is my part in this? How did I create it? How is it serving me? What wants to be known or seen? How can I use this as fuel? What isn’t mine (and therefore I can set down)?” The goal being freedom through radical honestly and responsibility.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The first thing that comes to mind is the book I’m currently reading, The 5AM Club: Own Your Morning Elevate Your Life by Robin Sharma. In fact, I’m re-reading it for the second time (consecutively) because I’m so obsessed with its teachings! I’ve known for a while that my success, the success of my business and the subsequent success of my team and clients was dependent on me, how I show up in the world and the level of wellness and excellence I am willing to commit to. But implementing a new habit can be incredibly challenging. Often, it feels like we make choices that go against our own best-interest, growth, abundance and transformation. I’m also an incredibly stubborn person so it took me a solid year and a half to actually do anything with this thought, to take any action on this knowing. And now I have Robin’s book guiding me and it literally feels like he’s writing straight from my own longings, my own heart. The changes I have made in the last couple months are already having a direct, positive impact on all facets of my life, including my health, wellness, relationships and business.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“I am not what happened to me, I am what I choose to become.” — Carl Gustav Jung. I first read this quote about fifteen years ago and when I saw it, it moved through my whole body like a bolt of lightning. It was both a catalyst and an affirmation — and now it has become one of the guiding principles of my life. It resonated because I had a drive inside of me to fight against my own history and a deep conviction to not become a victim to the traumas I had lived through. I wanted to write my own story and not have it dictated by the childhood sexual abuse I had experienced by my stepdad and step-uncle, or by my alcoholic and emotionally abusive father who I swear made it his life’s mission to make me feel as unworthy and unloved as possible or by the man who drugged and raped me in my early twenties or by the family history of mental illness and chemical addictions and my own bipolar diagnosis. I had had so many of my choices taken away from me by people who wanted to hurt me and use my pain and their power over me to block out their own traumas. This quote echoed what was in my heart and was my line in the sand, my way to take a stand for my own life, make a different choice and create a life that has meaning, purpose, joy and agency over how I live it.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I’ve got two things I’m massively excited about. The first is the launch of Brand Builders; a physical retail incubation space inside Keg and Case (a food and event hall in St. Paul MN) and the corresponding program to go along with the physical space, that are both designed with the explicit intention of building and launching natural food, beverage, supplement, home and body care product brands. My team and I have taken our decades of experience and incorporated everything we know about the natural industry into a one-of-a-kind accelerator that will increase your brand awareness, generate trial, provide consumer feedback, create access to capital and reach retail decision makers.

The second is the work I’m doing with my executive coaching clients. The work we do is transformational and provides a portal to exponential growth. I bring my whole self to these coaching relationships and create the space for my clients to do the same. I incorporate nuts and bolts business coaching around brand and sales strategy, product development, and team build out with the power of spiritual and energetic principles and my own intuitive abilities. I love working with entrepreneurs and executives who are mission-driven, have big goals, desire abundance in all areas in their life and who are willing to do what it takes to create exceptional results.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In this interview series we’d like to discuss cultivating wellness habits in four areas of our lives, Mental wellness, Physical wellness, Emotional wellness, & Spiritual wellness. Let’s dive deeper into these together. Based on your research or experience, can you share with our readers three good habits that can lead to optimum mental wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

It might sound funny, but one of the most important things you can do for your mental wellness is to heal your gut. The connection between your gut and your brain has been proven and it’s now an accepted fact that your gut health has a direct correlation on your mental health. Kelly Brogan says in A Mind of Your Own that, “We owe much of our mental illnesses…to life-style factors and undiagnosed physiological conditions that develop in places far from the brain such as the gut and the thyroid.” She goes onto say that “While it may seem odd to talk about the gut-based immune system in terms of mental health, the latest science reveals that it may be the body’s — and mind’s — center of gravity.” Following a diet, like I talk about below is key to creating good gut health. Additionally, there are supplements that you can take to optimize your microbiome, like probiotics, enzymes, L-Glutamine, Betaine HCL and collagen.

Meditation can easily fit into all four areas and is foundational to my overall wellbeing, but as it relates to mental wellness, it’s really all about retraining your mind and the subsequent results that come from you controlling your mind and having awareness of your thoughts versus your mind controlling you. There are almost as many ways to mediate as there are people on the planet and I don’t necessarily subscribe to any one methodology. For building mental fortitude, there is much benefit in just sitting in silence and noticing your own thoughts as they float through your mind and continuing to bring your mind back to your present moment, your breath, your mantra (whatever anchors you to now). It’s fascinating to really become the witness of our thoughts and to realize how much of our thoughts are the same thing, playing on a loop and how heavily weighted they are to the negative.

The third practice or principle that I incorporate for my mental wellbeing is consciousness and deliberate choice around what and who I choose to give my attention to. It’s amazing how much most of us are mentally consuming in any given day…conversations with coworkers, friends, family, total strangers, television shows, news, social media, books and podcasts. It’s become imperative to my overall health to be selective about what I choose to put my attention on because I’ve become aware of the effect these things have on me and the snowball effect that happens when I’m focusing on and spending time with people who uplift, inspire, support or challenge (in productive ways) me vs the drain that happens when I’m consuming things that cause anxiety, fear, confusion distraction or pain. Truthfully, this is a tough one for me. I tend to go numb by using my phone and television and can go through cycles, like the one I was in throughout a large portion of 2020, where I spend hours, days and weeks consuming screen time as a way to check out from my life. Pulling myself out of one of these spirals takes a herculean effort and typically have to commit to a full media cleanse to reset.

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

I have a morning routine that incorporates meditation and movement — which sometimes comes in the form of yoga and other times it’s bouncing on my rebounder or doing a high intensity workout or stretching and foam rolling or taking my dog for a walk by the lake. My go to yoga practice is vinyasa — I love the physicality and linking breath to movement.

My entire morning routine looks like this:

First, I move my body for at least 20 minutes. Then I move into a 15 minute meditation; I do this sitting in front of my altar because I find it helps my brain to settle in more easily when I’ve created a container for my practice. I will frequently listen to some kind of meditation music with binaural beats during meditation and will alternately focus on my breath and some simple mantra, like “Here, Now”. Then I spend about 15 minutes with my digital vision board, expressing advance gratitude for the life I’m creating and finish by reading a chapter or two from some sort of inspirational or educational business, spiritual or self-development book. The whole process takes about an hour and a half so it’s definitely a commitment — but it’s been a game changer for me and my business and it allows me to go into my day with clarity, energy and a passionate excitement.

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

I believe that the body is the foundation to true and lasting health, not just physical health but mental, emotional and spiritual too. It’s why I start with three basic pillars of physical wellness in my book on healing mental illness. We just are more resourced to incorporate additional practices and habits if our brain and body chemistry are in ideal condition.

The first pillar is food — it really is medicine and that’s why I’ve dedicated my life to the natural products industry, and why I believe that any wellness routine needs to have an optimal diet as the base. There are eight ‘food’ groups that I feel we should avoid or eliminate altogether; gluten (especially processed starches, flours and carbohydrates), dairy (mostly cow dairy and non-organic), refined sugar (including all sugar substitutes), GMOs (foods engineered and farmed with the use of pesticides), food dyes, industrial and factory-farmed animal products, processed omega-6 fats (like vegetable, corn and canola oils) and alcohol. Some of these are nearly impossible to eliminate completely — especially if you enjoy eating out. For me personally, I have found that gluten has a deeply negative effect on my system, so I avoid it completely. I still enjoy a glass of wine from time to time and like both of my grandma’s, I have a sweet tooth and will indulge in treats occasionally.

As important to what you avoid is what you add in. I’m a huge advocate for eating as much fresh, organic fruits and vegetables as possible. I haven’t jumped on the keto train because my body craves and responds so well to fresh fruit — and the natural sugar in fruit is typically a no-no for true keto followers. Also, the brain runs on glucose and fruit is a great way to fuel healthy brain function. In addition to fruits and vegetables (especially dark-leafy greens), I like to incorporate healthy fats, bone broth and fermented foods. If you’re looking for a comprehensive book that demystifies healthy eating, I recommend The Pegan Diet by Dr. Mark Hyman.

The second pillar is movement and as I already mentioned, I incorporate some kind of movement daily. I’m not a hard core fitness buff, I just try to mix up activities that I enjoy that get my heart rate up, build my strength and increase my flexibility. I don’t think our exercise routines need to be overly complicated. Just have some fun while moving your body.

And finally, I don’t think we can talk about health, physical health in particular, without talking about sleep! It’s foundational to everything and despite what some people might say, we need to get at least 7 and a half hours per night. My sleep schedule starts with my nightly ritual of winding down and going off all electronics by 7:30pm, making some tea, sometimes taking a bath or reading or listening to relaxing music or journaling about my day. Then I head to bed about 9 and am asleep by 9:30…so I can be up by 4:30am.

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

This is a personal demon of mine…because of my profession I am more educated about and exposed to the ins and outs of healthy eating habits and better for you food. But I still go unconscious around food and find myself disregarding everything I know and believe in to binge on unhealthy food that doesn’t support my energy, clear thinking or positive mood. I use food as a way to punish myself, reward myself and numb myself. My emotions and what and how I eat are intimately connected. This is a pattern I’ve been consciously working on recently and have two great resources for others who are struggling with it. The first is a book called Existential Kink: Unmask Your Shadow and Embrace Your Power by Carolyn Elliott. This work is all about unmasking the pleasure we receive (oftentimes subconsciously) from the taboo things in our life, the things we identify as bad or wrong. Then it takes it one step further and instead of just unmaking it (and trying to heal it), we embrace it and celebrate it. And through this celebration we become free and are able to harness the fullness of our power, our desires and our ability to choose. The second resource is a two-for; Lost and Found and Women, Food and God — books by Geneen Roth. If you struggle with food (or money) — and let’s be honest, how many of us don’t fit into this category, then read these books right away.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

For me, somatic practices are key to my emotional wellbeing. Our emotions live in our bodies and when we aren’t equipped to feel them, manage them and move through them, they become trapped and wreak all kinds of havoc. Recently, I’ve been really getting into foam rolling and ‘shake therapy’. I utilize these after my morning workout and at least half the time end up sobbing or screaming or laughing…because there is always some kind of emotional release. Other somatic practices I like are breathwork, cranialsacral and myofascial therapy and Emotional Freedom Technique.

Others habits that I practice are visualizing and affirming what I want to have, do, be or experience through the use of my digital vision board and advance gratitude — and cultivating joy by having dance parties and singing out loud in my kitchen, playing with my nieces and nephews, cuddling my cat and dog (they happen to be the sweetest animals on the face of the planet) and spending time with people who uplift me, support my dreams and love me unconditionally.

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellness? We’d love to hear it.

F*uck that. Ok, not really but I do have a visceral reaction to people telling me to smile or expecting me to smile. Which is interesting because I happen to be a pretty ‘smiley’ person…I laugh big, smile big and love big. But, despite what science tells us about the power of smiling to change your emotional wiring, I am not an advocate for smiling when it’s not real or true for you. I am an advocate for feeling what you feel, and letting the full range of emotions be acceptable, good and right. Then let the smiles come naturally from a heart that is fully expressed.

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Ok, I’m going back to meditation for this one. My meditation practice serves me in so many ways — but not all meditation sessions are profoundly spiritual. But when they are….Oh My God! When everything truly goes quiet, when I feel my connection to God (or whatever you choose to call the Source of all that Is), when I tap into my own sovereignty, when I feel energy moving through my body and sense both the magnitude and insignificance of life, when I’m transported all the way up and out of my body and then land back in my body, fully inhabiting it and appreciate the beauty of being divine and human…those moments have the power to fundamentally shift your life forever. It’s those moments that I understand what surrender really means and gratefully let go, knowing how completely and tenderly I am held.

My spiritual community is everything! And it has shifted and continues to shift but there is always a group or several individuals in my life that foster spirituality and a sense of meaning and magic in my soul. It’s sisterhood (and sometimes brotherhood). We come together to chant, dance, channel, share stories, hold space, open up new possibilities for ourselves, each other, and the world, connect to God/Goddess/Source, support the evolution of the earth and the growth of the people who inhabit her. I’ve prioritized my spirituality and spiritual community and have been lucky enough to go on retreat and pilgrimage to places like Hawaii and India and my spiritual beliefs and practices reflect some melting pot combination of many religions and teachings. And as I sit here answering this question, I’m realizing just how much I have kept separate my spiritual world from my career or my business world — and how I no longer want that division between these two things that I love so fully.

Finally, I would have to say while not a habit, a tool that has served me is plant medicine. For those that want to know more about my journey’s and the ceremonies I’ve participated in feel free to reach out — I’d be happy to share.

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate spiritual wellness?

I think it’s key. It’s a large component of why I’ve gone on the retreats I have — to experience the beauty, serenity, power and stillness of the red rocks in Sedona and the stars of a sky unpolluted by manufactured light and the force of the ocean and the call of the whales and the vastness of a mountaintop. It doesn’t need to always be a grand adventure — sitting in your yard, putting your feet on the earth, taking a hike in a local park, playing in your garden — even watering your houseplants all provide an opportunity to slow down and connect with something bigger than yourself. We don’t often realize the constant noise happening all around us until we get out in the middle of nowhere and hear ‘nothing’. And we don’t often times realize the constant hum of stress that moves through our body by always being plugged in — until we go somewhere for an extended period of time and unplug. Disconnect from the alerts and messages and interruptions. It’s terrifying at first — but man, when you finally relax into it, your nervous system gets to experience a state of extended calm unlike anything else.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

The mission that drives me is to create a seismic shift in our food and healthcare systems. Right now, we have grocery stores selling poison marketed as food and healthcare institutions prioritizing pills and illness management instead of holistic healing methods. I believe in a future reality where these two industries work together and doctors, all doctors, truly understand and prescribe food as medicine. I dream about people feeling educated and empowered enough to take responsibility for their own health care and chronic conditions are treated by a holistic team that looks at the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health of their patients. I want somatic practices and energy medicine to be a part of standard care. I’m fighting for a world that doesn’t have over 50% of the US population on antidepressants and instead honors ancient wisdom and plant medicine. We need to stop hyper-specializing every disease or disorder and instead appreciate that the entire human body is one system and there is nothing that can happen inside of it that isn’t being impacted by and impacting every other system of the body.

It’s a big mission, I know. So, I’m starting with the piece that is most available to me today. And that’s helping more natural brands succeed, providing transformational executive coaching to others who are as committed to the health of people and the planet as I am and supporting more conventional retailers with the expansion and elevation of natural offerings in their stores.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Do I have to pick just one? I want to talk with Dr. Mark Hyman (he wrote a testimonial for my book but I didn’t have the pleasure to actually meet him and thank him in person), Joe Dispenza, Elizabeth Gilbert, Glennon Doyle and Sara Bareilles (to thank her for writing and performing so many songs that speak straight to my soul).

