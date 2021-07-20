Kate Iroegbu Redefining Adversity

Kate Iroegbu is the Director/CEO TriumphInTheMidstofAdversity.Com Ltd and also the Bestselling Author, Life Coach, Intl. Public Speaker, Strategic Consultant & A Publisher

Adversity according to the oxford dictionary is a difficult or unpleasant situation. Also, referred to misfortune, ill luck, bad luck, trouble, difficulty. While the webster has revised the unabridged dictionary defines adversity as a stroke of ill-fortune, a calamitous event, a period marked by adversities.

WHY I redefine adversity

I redefined adversity as I realised that the dictionary definition of adversity didn’t do justice to adversity, as it dwelt in only one aspect and the aspect it was dwelling on wasn’t in a positive approach. It magnified the negative and stopped there, Whereas, the main beneficial factor, the opportunity, the essence of the entire process was denied and the worse part was that even the new beginning adversity birth to humanity was also denied. I felt this wasn’t fair on humanity, and I began to unveil the reason behind many crumbling in adversity. Indeed, if adversity was truly according to the dictionary definition, then this can be the major cause of many not having the right approach towards dealing with challenging times. This led me to redefine adversity

Here is my definition of adversity.

Adversity is the process we have to undergo to be strengthened, to make a better version of ourselves and prepare us for our next level of success to live a fulfilled life.

With the new definition of adversity, you must agree with me that the difficult situations that you go through is to strengthen you if you can have this understanding that adversity is a process and has not come to stay and even while you are still going through the process if only you can portray the winner mindset. You might be asking what is the winner mindset? The winner mindset is seeing victory in adversity. What do I mean by this, you might just have received a letter of termination of your job contract, instead of dwelling in the now which is no job and envisaging the worse outcome such as no money to pay bills, very soon I might not be able to pay my rent or mortgage etc. Rather, see the job loss as an opportunity to apply for a higher paid job than the one you lost, see it as an opportunity to look at your strengths and weaknesses and see if being an employee is what you truly wanted or you would like to start your own business or this could be a time to get a job that gives you more time to spend with your family or even look for a job that will allow you to start your business on the side or work fulltime and venture into investments.

As I mentioned in my second book titled “The best motivational Book Ever Written” To Become Highly Productive,, motivated and highly productive even in the midst of the storm. A book that can make you UNSTOPPABLE.

If you are aware that in every challenging situation there is an opportunity then you will be mindful of how you choose to handle it. In my first book Triumph in the midst of adversity I mentioned that before any challenges there is an opportunity, while going through trials they is an opportunity and after every challenge, they are also opportunities but what happens most of the time is that you close your eyes to opportunity and focus on the problems alone. This is one of the worst approaches to dealing with disabilities.

I may also want to point out the three main reasons why many crumble in adversity.

“No matter how painful your situation maybe remember it has not come to stay it’s only a work in progress”. A quote from the “Best Motivational Book Ever Written”.

The three main reasons many crumble in Adversity

Failure to acknowledge your difficulties

In my eight key strategies to handle adversity which I shared in my book “Triumph in the midst of adversity, happen to be the number one thing you must be mindful of in a challenging situation. But many fail to adhere to this and by so doing you give the situation time to escalate and become more difficult to handle.

How you choose to handle your adversity.

As humans, we are prone to go through challenging times but how you handle it will determine the outcome you get. In a difficult situation gaining the understanding that in any difficulty there is either an opportunity before, after and even while going through it. And it’s also important you are aware that your challenges are not there to destroy you or kill you even if the devil meant it for evil. But to strengthen you, to make a better version of yourself and to prepare you for success.

And lastly, those you surround yourself with, who do you call your friend.

You must be mindful of those you call your friend as experience has thought me that the friends you keep will determine how smooth or rough your journey of adversity may be. If you choose friends who care about you, in challenging times the journey will be smoother but if you surround yourself with unfriendly friends. i.e., enemies who stick around you and pretend to be friends it will make your journey to be rough and not just rough but could also linger for a while because you will be denied the least support that you may need to help your situation or overcome it. Hence, I reckon that you apply my eight Key strategies to handle adversity if you must overcome and triumph in the midst of adversity which is the title of the book that has come to help you overcome any situation that you may find yourself in.

