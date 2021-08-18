Kate Ecke of The Unconventional Therapists: “Strong Sense of Self”

Strong Sense of Self: You will be continually questioned about your ability to do what you are doing by people who have zero business questioning anyone else’s qualifications. It is very easy to fall into the trap of thinking that you need to rattle off your resume or pull up your LinkedIn as proof that you deserve a seat at the table. Knowing who you are makes it a lot easier to tell those people to kick rocks.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I often joke that I was bred for this as my parents were both in the mental health field-my father was a psychotherapist and my mom was a social worker who became a psychiatric nurse. I initially started my private practice and used very generic branding. When clients would come to their first session they often said something along the lines of “I have to tell you this isn’t what I was expecting” and I would have this moment of “oh god, I am a failure and a fraud.” They would then say “You are way cooler than I thought you would be. I’ve never been to a therapist before that cursed in session and wore Nikes.” I then realized that as a therapist I ask clients to show up authentically in session and here I was not showing up authentically in my own work. This is how The Unconventional Therapists was born. I recognized that people wanted a different therapy experience than what was available.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

The most interesting thing that has happened is the unbelievable growth. Within a year of launching, I have hired 15 therapists and expanded into multiple states. We started in New Jersey and my college friends kept asking me if I would open in PA as they wanted an unconventional therapy experience. I saw this opportunity and launched in PA Fall 2021. I am continually amazed at the exponential growth the business has taken on. I am constantly hiring to keep up with the demand.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest mistake I made when I first started was thinking that I could do it all. The comedy of me and my ADHD brain running a business with lots of moving parts is not lost on me. The success of the business in the early days was pure luck as I really had no clue how to grow or scale the business. I heard a piece of advice that you should hire people who can do your job better than you can and I have implemented that. I have two questions I ask myself when I hire therapists-1. Would I want them to be my therapist? 2. Would I want to hang out with them? I have to say that the therapists that work for me are incredible clinicians and even cooler people.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My dad was a psychotherapist and I have fond memories of sitting in his waiting room with a bagel and chocolate milk as a kid. He passed away when I was in college which really rocked me. I almost did not graduate because my grief was all consuming. My mom often jokes that he was an unbelievable therapist but a horrible business man. He was forever giving away sessions to those that could not afford mental health care. I know that if he were alive today we would be in private practice together-but I would be the one running the business end. My husband, mom and friends are great cheerleaders. I am so grateful for their support, love and encouragement.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Whenever I go to a book store to look for business books I find that the ones marketed for women are often pink and have a tag line about “balancing it all!” This makes me want to literally vomit. We don’t market books to men about balancing fatherhood and business. Society expects women to be a devoted mother and first and a business woman second. Do I have to work on my business when my baby sleeps next to me? Absolutely. Do I do most of my interviews and work calls on the way to swim lesson and gymnastics classes? Of course. When I tell people that I have a thriving business I am immediately confronted with “what about your baby?” The question should be “Can you tell me more about your business?” We don’t value women’s initiatives outside of their ability to take care of others whether its their families/spouses/society.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

We have a huge problem with how we treat women after childbirth in this country. We do not offer federal paid time off after the birth of a child. It is extremely hard to ask women to start companies without giving them the financial resources to take care of themselves or their families. We cannot expect women to be self-employed and take three months off of their business. If women had access to financial security then I believe they would be more inclined to found businesses.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

We inherit caretakers and that extends to those that work for us. The therapists that work for me know that they are valued, seen and appreciated because I make it a point to create a culture that supports this. I care deeply about them as people and do my best to empower them to grow professionally and personally. Women belong in every room that important conversations are taking place in.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

Myth: If you aren’t confident in your abilities then you are doing a bad job.

Imposter Syndrome is REAL and having it means that you are doing the real work. I had a friend recently tell me that those that are not experiencing Imposter Syndrome are the imposters because they are not evaluating their performance. I am fairly confident in my abilities as a founder and I am therapist who works with clients all day long about understanding their true self vs. their perceived self. But, I still get caught in the thought trap that everyone will find out I am a total fraud and I have no idea what I am doing. So, if you are having those not so great thoughts about being an imposter than I am here to tell you that you are doing a kickass job.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

I think every woman is cut out to be a founder. As far as traits go-flexibility, curiosity and humor. Flexibility because whatever your plans are will inevitably get royally screwed up and you cannot be too attached to any idea. Curiosity about what comes next with non-judgment meaning that you are open to letting whatever comes down the pike and you will figure it out. Humor for when you mess up, because you will.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, What are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. Beginners Mind: Whenever I get too comfortable in my business I start to seek out new opportunities, ideas or growth. This keeps the business flowing and prevents stagnation. I am a research junkie and I love information. Using a beginner’s mind encourages me to seek out new knowledge that propels the business forward. There is a wealth of information at your fingertips if you are willing to put your pride aside and look for it. When we assume we know everything there is to know about ourselves and our business then we have become for the lack of a better word, an asshole. You are doing yourself a massive disservice by thinking you know everything.

2. Hard and Fast Boundaries: In order to have the business you want, life you want & relationships you want then you need to make sure everyone in striking distance knows what that looks like and that is a lot of saying no. And saying no without explanation. ”No” is a complete sentence. Women are expected to placate or explain why we are unable or unwilling to do something. We don’t owe anyone an explanation. Most women use their boundaries as a jump rope and allow people to cross them over and over while they outwardly smile and inwardly scream. Boundaries should be a line of gasoline that is then set on fire. Don’t douse it out because someone makes you feel guilty for having a boundary.

3. Strong Sense of Self: You will be continually questioned about your ability to do what you are doing by people who have zero business questioning anyone else’s qualifications. It is very easy to fall into the trap of thinking that you need to rattle off your resume or pull up your LinkedIn as proof that you deserve a seat at the table. Knowing who you are makes it a lot easier to tell those people to kick rocks.

4. Tenacity: There will be a ton of doors closed in your face and knowing when to knock again or kick them down is a skill that will serve you well. I have zero shame about sending a follow-up email or calling to check in when I have asked for a task to be completed. Women are conditioned to be patient and wait which will not serve you as a founder. There has been countless times when I have followed-up with a vendor and received the news that the task was not initiated and I am thankful I called or I would have lost time. You need to let go of the shame of looking like a “bitch” if you want things to get done. Asking for your needs to be met isn’t a bad or shameful thing.

5. Know Your Worth: One of my signature things I say to clients is that they are inherently worthy and that their worth is not tied to what they produce. As founders we can get on the hamster wheel of producing and churning out deliverables and believing that we are only as good as our business. When the truth is that we were worthy before we incorporated.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Mother Theresa said “Never worry about numbers. Help one at a time, and always start with those nearest you” and I truly believe that owning a mental health company is a representation of this. Every time a client of The Unconventional Therapists heals their trauma they are breaking the chains of generational trauma. When a client makes a change in their life its a ripple effect to everyone in their community. As social workers, we learn the theory of Person In Environment which means that we look at the client in the context of where they live, work and play and who they interact with. When our clients become better spouses, parents, employees and global citizens the benefits extend past themselves and into the world at large.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would love to see mental health care that is accessible to everyone. Accessibility means inclusivity for all races, genders, sexual orientations and income levels. Therapists are extremely underpaid by insurance companies which leads to most therapists opting to not accept insurance. The reimbursement rates are pitiful. The Unconventional Therapists accept insurance and pay our therapists double what most other companies that accept insurance do. I recognize the invaluable work that our clinicians do and I believe they should be compensated accordingly. Insurance company reimbursement rates are hindering access to mental health care for the public. There is a mental health crisis in this country and it is because therapists want to be compensated for their work while those that need care cannot afford it.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to thank Simone Biles for her courage in stepping down from the Olympic team events to honor her mental health. She has brought the conversation about mental health to the public consciousness and we owe her a debt of gratitude. Women are taught to put other’s needs first even to their own detriment. Simone is truly an inspiration.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.

