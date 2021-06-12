Kate Davis: “Remember why you want to do what you are doing”

Remember why you want to do what you are doing. Remember your ‘why’, focus on the bigger picture. Think of the possible outcomes of you doing what your imposter is afraid of. Getting that incredible new client, nailing your speech and increasing your loyal customer base. Getting the promotion, earning more money to do wonderful things for your family.

As a part of our series about how very accomplished leaders were able to succeed despite experiencing Imposter Syndrome, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kate Davis.

Kate Davis is a transformational Business Coach who works with successful business owners and entrepreneurs who are ready to uplevel, reach the next milestone and ensure they’re living their one big juicy life.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’?

Hello, and thank you!

I am a transformational business coach, helping already successful entrepreneurs to focus on working in their zone of genius so that they can do more of what they love and earn more money doing it. I utterly love the work I do, and the people I get to work with.

I have a wonderful family; two incredible children and two insane springer spaniels. I am putting more ‘juice’ into every single day. But my story wasn’t always so rosy.

For years I was bound within my own limits, following a path I thought I should follow, doing the ‘right’ thing. I was always bright and a good talker, so I was told that I should become a lawyer. It sounded good, so I did. I loved learning about people but hated being the bad guy.

So, I rebelled and quit. But even my rebellion was safe.

I started to work in live events, working on amazing projects for the BBC, the G20, the Louvre Abu Dhabi. I loved the events and the people, but I had rebelled into the ‘safe’ bit — operations and logistics, spreadsheets and keeping everything neat and tidy. I marvelled at the ‘creative team’ — full of passion and flair, and always felt ‘lacking’ in comparison.

When I had children I retrained as a business architect. I had a ‘proper’ job. Again, I loved the human behavioural side of change management, but not the actual job. It was time to break free. In my mid-40s, worried that I would never find my passion or purpose, I quit again. I spent time and money on my mindset, on my limits and discovered my true calling in life. I retrained as an ICF certified coach and moulded all my business and life experiences into the business I run today.

I am now able to live my one big juicy life a little bigger and a little juicier every day, and feel privileged to be able to help others do the same.

Can you share with us the most interesting story from your career? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

I’d love to share with you the moment I found my ‘why’.

Having spent so many years hiding and stopping myself from living a life true to myself, I was on sick leave from work and was taking some time to figure out what I really wanted. I listened to audiobooks for hours as I walked my dogs, trying to get clarity. Then it hit me. What I wanted to do, and most importantly WHY, became so clear.

My why hit me so hard it felt like I had been punched in the gut. It took the air out of my lungs and I actually had to sit down on a log to regain my breath!

Finding my why, the reason why I do what I do, and really focusing on that has allowed me to get real clarity on my own life, my business, and focus on what I am really passionate at (and therefore excel at)

This clarity, this golden thread is what keeps me going in the right direction, stops me getting side tracked by life, or by shiny object syndrome. It keeps me bouncing out of bed in the morning.

It’s furiously simple, but understanding why you do what you do is one of the most powerful shifts you will make in your business.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

What makes anyone, or any company stand out has always got to come down to its values, ethics and whether they walk their own talk. Like the old analogy of never trusting a skinny chef — if you believe in something strongly, live that truth.

I had a discovery call a year or so ago, where the man I spoke to had interviewed a large number of business coaches before he spoke to me. We talked about what he needed help with. He talked about a dream he’d had years ago. His eyes lit up briefly, but then he dismissed it with a waft of his hand and continued talking about what he felt his pressing need was.

I asked him to tell me more about his big vision and asked him why he was no longer aiming so high. He had been told it was never going to happen, so put it to one side and looked at the here and now.

I asked him to trust me, and I described how that vision was entirely possible if he made his vision clear and focused. I talked him through the steps he could take to get there.

None of the other coaches he’d spoken to had bothered to ask. He is now well on his way to achieving that big vision, with my help.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I am grateful to so many people for helping me get here. One lady in particular helped me to overcome my own imposter syndrome, and allowed me to start believing in myself on a much higher level.

My good friend Jaz and I were talking, catching up on life and on each other’s businesses. One day she stopped me mid-sentence and said ‘Kate you are a very tall bird. Just above your head are ripe, delicious fruit. But you keep stooping down to pick up crumbs. Stop bending down to pick up other people’s crumbs. Stretch your long neck up to get to that fruit.’

Another gut punch. We are all tall birds, and we are all within sniffing distance of glorious ripe fruit that is ours for the taking. We need to stop looking down, and start stretching our necks.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. We would like to explore and flesh out the experience of Impostor Syndrome. How would you define Impostor Syndrome? What do people with Imposter Syndrome feel?

Imposter syndrome is a psychological term referring to a pattern of behavior where people doubt their accomplishments and have a persistent, often internalized fear of being exposed as a fraud.

Not an actual disorder, the term was coined by clinical psychologists Pauline Clance and Suzanne Imes in 1978, when they found that despite having adequate external evidence of accomplishments, people with imposter syndrome remained convinced that they don’t deserve the success they have.

And there, of course, is the irony. The behaviour was first observed in high-achieving women. Which in the 1970s was less common. They were highly educated, highly motivated and had achieved so much in their careers. But still felt like frauds.

One common denominator in those women, and in those people who suffer, is often that they are, or feel like they are in a minority. Race, sex, religion, economic background, or simply that they were the ‘arty’ one in a family full of lawyers and accountants. You know. Proper Jobs.

An element of feeling like an outsider, your imposter loves it when you’re feeling off-kilter. That’s when it jumps in to remind you.

If you are reading this interview, there’s a good chance you may struggle with imposter syndrome. And if that’s the case, you are in good company. 70% of us admit to struggling with it from time to time.

David Bowie’s imposter convinced him that people didn’t want to see him, they wanted Ziggy Stardust, his alter-ego. And not just him. Others who have ‘fessed up include Maya Angelou, Sheryl Sandberg, Ariana Huffington, Tom Hanks, Emma Watson, Serena Williams (yes, really. She compared herself constantly to Venus), Lady Gaga.

Even Gallup’s most admired woman, Michelle Obama, has been very vocal about her imposter syndrome.

If any of these resonate with you, there’s an imposter lurking

You worry that you will not live up to expectations

Worry that you will be ‘found out’ as a fraud (and work extra hard to try to feel less fraudulent)

Procrastination (if you don’t do it, you can’t fail at it, right?)

Self sabotage (again, proving your imposter right)

Attributing success to outside factors ‘They were a great audience’, ‘I got lucky with timing’, ‘I wouldn’t have done it without X’

Attributing any failure, however small, to your own personal failings, irrespective of the truth ‘I knew I shouldn’t have gone for that promotion/raise/award, I wasn’t good enough’

Comparitis — comparing yourself to someone you see as ‘better’ or more successful.

What are the downsides of Impostor Syndrome? How can it limit people?

It’s one of the biggest reasons that we don’t reach for our dreams, that we don’t step up.

Getting stuck in the imposter cycle can be debilitating

– working harder to show that you are not a fraud,

– setting yourself too many goals or tasks to prove the point,

– feeling overwhelmed,

– not achieving all the billion tasks you have set yourself,

thereby proving you are inadequate and a fraud.

That cycle of behaviour is all-too-common, exhausting and overwhelming, but that cycle can be broken.

How can the experience of Impostor Syndrome impact how one treats others?

It can keep us ‘in our box’.

If you feel like a fraud, you will withdraw from interacting with people who you see are ‘above’ you, or further ahead than you. The people who you might feel will call you out.

Sometimes we put those people on a pedestal, and put them out of reach. And if they are out of reach, you may feel safer, temporarily, but you will also feel more distanced from yourself and your own goals.

And all the while not realizing that these people may be the very people who need our services, our business or our friendship the most!

We are not likely to give all of ourself, and are unlikely to be in alignment with what we want in the world. Holding ourselves back not only depletes us and removes us from amazing opportunities and joy, but it also depletes the growth of others.

As Marianne Williamson put it

“And as we let our own light shine, we unconsciously give other people permission to do the same. As we are liberated from our own fear, our presence automatically liberates others.”

We would love to hear your story about your experience with Impostor Syndrome. Would you be able to share that with us?

For years my relationship with my imposter was a battle. I call my imposter Nigel.

Nigel won the battle nine times out of ten. As soon as I tried to do something different, go for something I wanted, push myself harder, he would appear, whispering negativity in my ear. Telling me that all the negative things I felt about myself were true.

For years it stopped me living as full as life as I could. My one big juicy life was nowhere to be seen. It was rather dry and shrivelled!

He tried to tell me that I didn’t have the experience to be interviewed by you about imposter syndrome, of course he did!

Did you ever shake the feeling off? If yes, what have you done to mitigate it or eliminate it?

Finding my own why, my big vision, something bigger than me, helped me get the confidence to flip the conversation with Nigel.

He still shows up regularly, but now I see it as a positive when he does. It shows that I’m about to step into unknown territory and he wants to keep me safe.

But my relationship with him is no longer a battle, but a conversation.

I know how to deal with him now and I welcome him. I know that when he shows up, I am about to do something cool, something juicy, something that will help me or my business grow.

Seeing him as a scared toddler, rather than an ogre to hide from means I have changed the way I speak to him.I have now helped hundreds of people deal with their own Nigel, so I have lots of evidence for my conversations.

In your opinion, what are 5 steps that someone who is experiencing Impostor Syndrome can take to move forward despite feeling like an “Impostor”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Here’s how to quieten that voice and get out and do the thing you want to; write that article, publish that book, apply for the award, go for the promotion.

Understand the voice. Nigel, the toddler, gets louder and more sure of himself when you listen. You prove him right. We know that shouting at a scary or hangry toddler won’t achieve anything. They need reassurance, a piece of fruit and some time out. This is where we need to start reframing how we see our imposter. Make it a real thing or person in your mind. Give it a name. When you have named your imposter , listen to what he/she has to say. It’s here for a reason. Hear it out. Take a breath. You are listening, but not agreeing with it. You are being reasonable, it is the unreasonable one. Remember this. Breathe again. Remember why you want to do what you are doing. Remember your ‘why’, focus on the bigger picture. Think of the possible outcomes of you doing what your imposter is afraid of. Getting that incredible new client, nailing your speech and increasing your loyal customer base. Getting the promotion, earning more money to do wonderful things for your family. Evidence your vision to your imposterl. Really articulate your excitement about the new opportunity, and evidence all the reasons why you are totally the right person for the task. Remember your qualifications, your experience, remind yourself of customer feedback, of testimonials that made you cry (I actually have these printed out on a pin-board for exactly this purpose. Tell your imposter your ‘why’ and what will happen if you don’t do it. Go and do it anyway. Enjoy the experience, knowing you have the evidence and knowing that this will help to further your own purpose. Make sure you go back and tell your imposter how amazing it was. And then do it again. And again. The more you can use your rational brain to tell your imposter that it’s worrying unnecessarily, the more evidence you have that you are not, in fact, a fraud, and the more confident you will become.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I have a motto for myself that sums up my own why — “ Do more of what makes you happy.”

It’s furiously simple, but it encapsulates so much.

Finding what you really want, to fill up your one big juicy life to the brim

Finding your own mission in life and becoming the change you want to see in the world.

Finding your own zone of genius — the space in which you excel, that makes you happier than anything else in your business

Doing more of what lights you up

You will be happier, earn more money more easily, and be an inspiration to so many people to do more of what makes them happy.

We are blessed that some very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them 🙂

The list of who I would love to have a private breakfast with is long, but one name is definitely at the top — Simon Sinek.

Simon’s book helped me to find the passion and purpose in my own life that had been hiding for so long. That realisation was a defining moment in my life.

Now, empowering others to find their own and using that purpose to create their own big vision, their life and business mission, to enable them to live a fulfilled life is my own life’s work.

Simon and I are both unshakeable optimists, and we both seek to empower great leaders to take inspired action to create lasting change.

I’d like to think that that breakfast might last long into lunch. We’d have a lot to talk about!

How can our readers follow you on social media?

I’d love you to come and follow me on instagram @katedavis.coach and on Facebook @katedaviscoach

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!