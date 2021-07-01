Kat Timpson of Coldwell Banker NJ: “Know your goals”

…Know your goals: how much will you need to spend to buy and renovate a property in order to get to your financial goals? We get people calling all the time who want to buy very inexpensive properties to renovate. However, those properties are often in places that don’t get high returns. So no matter how much money they put in they might not make a profit. That is fine if you are doing volume — small profits many times over. But that has to be the game plan or you could lose not profit from the endeavor.

Shows like Flip or Flop and Fixer Upper with Chip and Joanna Gaines have really glamorized the creativity and enjoyment that comes with buying a rundown home, fixing it, and then selling it for a profit. Some amateurs have ventured into this industry and have made a lucrative career out of it. But others, particularly when a market is stagnant, have lost their shirts. As a part of my series about the ‘5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties’, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kat Timpson, Coldwell Banker Realty NJ.

Kat is an award-winning Realtor® at Coldwell Banker NJ, who specializes in investment real estate and uses her field and industry knowledge to advance real estate as a valuable asset for wealth management and growth. In 2020, she co-founded TLo Property Solutions — a team dedicated to real estate investment and on course to do over 4 million dollars in property transactions in its first year.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

I am a native New Yorker who never intended to move to the suburbs. But one child in a small apartment later — we moved to a house in Maplewood, New Jersey in 1998. Our first home was a small three-bedroom,1.5 bath that we bought for 185,000 dollars maxing our budget. Over time, we were able to parlay that first purchase into four more homes over 20 years. By the time we sold our last house, it was for 1.5 million dollars.

However, buying and selling all those homes were not without challenges and we learned the hard way what a real estate agent should not do. After 15 years of home ownership a friend of mine went into real estate and wanted me to work on her team. She knew that I knew more about being a buyer and seller than almost anyone in the area. But I was hesitant given what I thought I knew of the industry. She was so encouraging that I decided to get my license and figured if I didn’t like the business, I could stop. But I didn’t just like it. I loved it. And at that point, I was hooked on the profession.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

In the spring of 2019, I saw a couple standing outside our agency looking at photos in the window. Being who I am I went outside to ask them if I could be of any help. It turned out they were an Australian couple who had been very successful in Melbourne with renovations and wanted to come to America to do the same when they came back later in the year. I kept in touch and when they actually came back we began to look for properties. I asked another agent in the office to help me look for properties and he ended up being a partner for this couple. After we purchased the first home for them my colleague and I asked each other what we thought of the investment process and realized we had both taken a complete shine to it and made the move to co-found a team dedicated specifically to Investment real estate. Combining our last names, we are now TLo Property Solutions and are growing every month focusing on properties for Investment and investors interest in properties.

Do you have a favorite “life lesson quote”? Can you share a story or example of how that was relevant to you in your life?

I live by the mantra “never say never” and that can mean negative and positive things. I never thought, for example, I would be divorced but I also never saw myself as an investment real estate agent with her own team. If real estate investment teaches you anything — never say never applies to our business beautifully. I can’t tell you how many times an offer we make for a client is rejected only to be accepted later when the first deal falls thru. In real estate you have to be fatalistic: stay positive but also believe what is meant to be, will be (which is the other great life lesson I heed!).

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

When you work in residential investments almost every project is exciting because generally, you’re working with a client who takes a home that is in need of love and attention, enhances it and then let’s us bring it to the marketplace thereby making each community we are working in that much better. We are also currently marketing a property that has potential for a commercial use which will benefit the area aesthetically as well as generate tax rate for the town. This particular property is near an elementary school, a high school, and the sport complex for that school. This particular property would provide both product and space for a variety of individuals — from Moms to Jocks — who are involved with and or dedicated to that area. Right now, the property is an eyesore, and the town would like to see change.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

When you have a team it either means the people are of similar skill sets or opposite in the things they are good at. I think that TLo Property Solutions stands out especially because my partner and I have very similar ideas about how we want the business to run and how we handle things like clients and paperwork. However, we also have completely dichotomous skill sets that lend to success. Where my partner is almost encyclopedic about area homes and is an extraordinary researcher, I’ll bring my experience from media and public relations to our prospecting and marketing.

Just recently, we gained a client because of my partners’ tenaciousness in keeping long-term communications with potential investors. When we met the client at the house that he wanted to see he was slightly leery of our efforts however he knew my partner thru friends. As we were standing outside getting to know him I could feel that he was a little bit distracted and may be pulling his attention away. But it occurred to me that his story is interesting and so I suggested that not only would we work with him as an investor but we would help him grow his business by using public relations and marketing. And I devised a base plan to market him including an article on our website, special signage, and social media coverage of his efforts on all our platforms. Between the two things that my partner and I can offer, we won the client and he just won a house with us that had multiple offers because he could see the value of being out teammate.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I think often we assume that the person who helps us with our success is a positive influence. But I think for me and my business it was literally the horrible behavior of a real estate professional that drove me to want to do the same job but in a completely different and better way. Real estate agents are fiduciaries for their clients and are bound by ethics to support, advise, and protect them. In New Jersey, realtors can represent both buyer and seller as a “dual agent.” Usually, if there is an opportunity to be the agent for both the buyer and seller, an office manager/broker will take on the role of one side so there’s always someone dedicated to both clients. In our case that did not happen. Not only was our agent representing both sides, but she went away and left no one to cover us and the deal fell apart on the day of closing. We were left covering two homes and then headed into a market crash so that when we did sell, it was for a significant loss. When I went into real estate, I decided that my focus was never going to be on my benefit. And I really believe the universe has rewarded me for behaving like my job is a service not an income.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I delight in networking and connecting with people I am always willing to learn and try new things I am authentic — I really like my job and it shows; I also never sugar coat — which people appreciate.

I think I will reiterate the story above where I met a couple from Australia that I continually followed up with and ended up creating a business as a result of. Most people, I am sure, would not have gone out to speak to them much less noticed that they needed any help. I think the best way to grow is to connect.

I will say that this quality does get me work. When a broker from Coldwell Banker Florida wanted help for his son who is buying a home in New Jersey, my broker looked to me to become the son’s agent before anyone else simply because she didn’t know what things interested this client but knew that I would be able to connect with him and his family no matter what. As it turned out they had a lot of background in theater, and I grew up in New York loving and participating in theater. I am happy to say after we bought a home for them, they gave me a great review.

When I came to Coldwell Banker, I was immediately nominated to be a part of the company’s “Young Professional Network,” a group of agents who are forward thinking (not necessarily young in age). Our first outing was to an ax throwing arena.

Some of the people in the group had never entertained the idea of throwing an ax and refused to go on the field trip. However, despite the fact that I too had never thrown an ax, I was eager to do something new and different. The catch of the evening was that it was designed by one of our big-time Vice Presidents. She loved the idea and was not taken with those people who were not interested in going. Besides the fact that it was incredibly fun, at that event I ended up bonding with this female executive and she has championed me ever since. She even nominated me above other agents for a fantastic award which I received last year. It is rare to be able to say you can text a higher up in a Fortune 500 company, but I can, because we will never forget that we threw sharp metal objects against the wall together.

In real estate, it’s not always easy to give certain information to clients. Just recently I had to tell a client that he was going to have to spend a lot of money that he didn’t anticipate. However, I made it clear that if he didn’t spend the money he would run into problems later. A few days after, when we were talking on the phone, he said “most people would’ve been scared to tell me that I had to spend even more money. But not you. And you know what? You were right. And now I trust you completely as my advisor.” Ever after he’s included me and my partner in all aspects of his investment business from renovations to pricing and décor to staging. Most agents are lucky if their clients remember to include them on transaction emails.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry? If you can please share a story or example.

Not everybody likes change and not everybody likes to have things that are different each day. But I love that. And I think one has to in order to be a successful real estate agent. While there are only so many machinations of property transactions, no two deals are ever the same. And as the agent, you often have to adjust and pivot to get to get to the point where a transaction closes. If you can’t adapt, you fail.

The first deal my partner and I ever did as an official team was on an estate property. We had a new investor client who was looking to get a great property to flip, hopefully under the asking price. We made an offer for our buyer. It was summarily rejected by the seller who took the offer price as a personal insult (it happens). The seller did come back with a counteroffer. I don’t think our client changed his price but somewhere in there somebody else came in with a higher bid that WAS excepted, and we had to tell our client the bad news.

We really wanted to get the deal to show this client that we could be his agents for the long haul. He had told us he had a goal of flipping 100 homes a year! We wanted to be in on the work.

Needless to say, the client was not happy — but found we him other properties so he kept working with us. Not a month later, the accepted deal on the estate property fell through, and the listing agent called me to ask us if our client still wanted the property. He did. But this time our client wanted to submit an even lower offer. It went over like a glass balloon. The client went ballistic. The agent was furious. I could hardly bring myself to call the listing agent much less pick up the phone when he called because it was so ugly. Worse — the agent was on vacation — which in our business is sacred and you don’t want to interrupt. We had to do something though. So, I sent a video to both the agent and his client telling them more about our client as well as about our goals as a team and what we wanted for both sides. Miraculously, it softened the selling side and we got back in the game. It wasn’t easy. Honestly, I can’t remember how many times we went back-and-forth over the course of the next month, but we did eventually get to the closing table. If we had stayed rigid and could not work with both sides the deal would have died with a DNR!

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest? Please share stories or examples if possible.

I am mortified that the real estate industry regularly falls at the top of the list of professions that are not trusted by the public. That is a real disappointment because we as Realtors® have to abide by a code of ethics. Not all agents do. But Realtors ® (those who are Members of the National Association of Realtors®) must. That should give the public some measure of confidence that somehow is not there.

Another issue is of who leads the industry. Real estate is primarily a field made up of female agents. However, the leadership of real estate across the nation, does not reflect that. Personally, I am a leader in the Women’s Council of Realtors®, locally and nationally, because women in real estate should have greater leadership skills and rolls.

I am concerned that the industry does not reflect the country’s population. That is, not all ethnicities are well represented in the agent pool. That also means that there is an under representation of several ethnicities, minorities and groups in real estate ownership. Real estate has been shown to consistently help grow personal and family wealth. If people can’t get access to real estate, then they can’t benefit to the same degree financially. And that means only certain groups end up reaping the rewards. That is not how our America should work. And frankly I don’t believe that it is beneficial to our economy. Real estate is the backbone of a strong economy. So, if people are not involved, then by transitivity that means they are relegated to a certain financial level. That is far from Capitalism and all that we say we stand for as a country of opportunity.

I’ll go one step further and say there is an even bigger issue and that is around fair housing. Most people don’t realize how much prejudice and deep bias there is, which also keeps groups out of real estate success. Some people think that this is not a current problem. But it really is. Just recently I saw a story about a black couple in Marin County CA who were not given the same appraisal as a white seller for their million plus dollar home. That story was one of many that are happening whether the media covers it or not.

What advice would you give to other real estate leaders to help their teams to thrive and to create a really fantastic work culture?

At a lot of agencies, the leaders compete with their agents. That never made sense to me because if you’re somebody with a lot of experience clearly you have an advantage over those without it. So those new agents who need advice, coaching and support from their managers/brokers must then fight for properties. How does an agent grow if they never get a shot because a more experienced agent is always in the driver seat?

Also real estate agents are generally extroverts who thrive on socializing and networking. Anything a leader can do to encourage connection within their company, market or industry makes for a better culture within an office or agency. This is a field of people who are work-hard play-hard types. The work can feel constant. Clients text and call at all hours of the day and night whether you were on vacation or not. The antidote to that seems to be frivolity in whatever form that takes — hopefully healthy — but let’s be honest, agents can really party. Why not give them the opportunity to let off steam and gain some balance to the hard work that their job really takes?

Also for the most part, agents work alone. And for people who are generally motivated by being with other people it serves a leader to promote opportunities for people within an agency or office to get to know each other and have some camaraderie. That may mean creating events, going to activities together or simply gathering.**

Ok, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share with our readers your “5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties”? If you can, please give a story or an example for each?

1) Know your goals: how much will you need to spend to buy and renovate a property in order to get to your financial goals? We get people calling all the time who want to buy very inexpensive properties to renovate. However, those properties are often in places that don’t get high returns. So no matter how much money they put in they might not make a profit. That is fine if you are doing volume — small profits many times over. But that has to be the game plan or you could lose not profit from the endeavor.

2) Know your limits: if you are not a contractor or don’t have certain skills (like roofing or electricity) you should not be trying to repair or upgrade a property. For one, it can be dangerous. And two it means you are offering a sub-par product to the market.

3) Know your timing: there are people who want to invest in real estate thinking that they will be able to do work on the home every weekend and be able to sell it a few months later. And that would make sense if every single star aligned. But let’s be honest, most people don’t have half as much time as they expect and there are all sorts of unexpected bumps — like delayed or out of stock materials or appliances. Now, the owner is carrying the property until it is reay for the market — months beyond the goal. That can leave the investor stuck in a challenging selling season. OR — if an investor needs to sell they can end up having to pay a contractor a premium to fix and finish the work quickly.

4) Know your market: it’s all well and good to get a certain kind of property. But what if you are buying to rent but in your marketplace there is no demand for rentals? Or there is no demand for homes in the price you want to/need to sell? You need to supply the demands. You need to know your market to know what the demands are.

5) Buy to sell: sometimes investors think they will automatically win if they buy property because that is inexpensive. But was it a steal because there’s a problem? If that problem can be fixed — and you are willing, then fine. BUT if a property has an issue that you can’t fix, it doesn’t matter what you got it for if you can’t sell it. Other people won’t want to deal with an unfixable problem either OR they won’t want to pay a high enough price to net you a profit. So what was the point?

What are the most common mistakes you have seen other people make when they try their own hand at house flipping? Can you share any stories?

Most people misjudge the amount of money that a renovation will take and sadly some consider cutting corners in the quality of materials that they use. But I find that ultimately gets them in the end. If problems occur after a sale there’s bad feeling and sometimes legal action. That can lead to a bad reputation which means investors are going to gain the trust of other sellers and agents and may shoot themselves in the foot for continued investing.

I had a client that wanted to use people who only knew how to paint to get a home ready for the market. There were several issues that really need fixing by a licensed contractor. The house sold but because the buyer’s inspector saw all the errors and issues and the seller ended up spending way more money to get the house in shape than he would have if he used the right professional to begin with.

From your experience, what can be done to avoid those errors?

Work with experts whether that means the people you are getting financing from, having repairs or renovations made by or agents you’re selling with. Using experts can help you avoid difficulties at the worst juncture of a transaction — the end when you want to close but don’t.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Honestly, my cause right now is around women, divorce, and finance. I find that many women, regardless of their education or even career paths, often lack financial literacy. I get it. My Wall Street ex was the one who took care of our household finances and I knew that getting divorced was going to force me to gain financial knowledge that I did not pay attention to during the marriage.

Data shows that women separating from their partner lose up to 40% of their income as opposed to their counterparts who increase their income by the same amount. Women traditionally get less information about how to handle finance and or how to grow their wealth. I want to help more women become financially solvent, prosperous, and capable. And I believe there is room to discuss real estate investment specifically for women as a viable asset class to help them gain personal wealth wherever their economic starting point is.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

For more information about my investment team, go to www.tloproperty.com.

(I am about to do some radio work to talk about real estate and divorce — it is not scheduled yet — it will be monthly — and I will direct you when I know more).

