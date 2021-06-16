Kat Kim of ‘Happy Cleaners’: “Be ready to be poor”

I blush at the word “success.” I do not think I am there yet but I am thankful. I would be remiss if I do not mention the acts of violence against the Asian-American community, specifically our elders. Xenophobia, racism, and longstanding internalized stereotypes of the Asian-American community have existed since the 19th century (the first wave of Chinese immigrants). All of that compels people to commit these acts of violence, thinking there is no repercussion. On our artistic level, stories such as Happy Cleaners bring to light that we are and will be here. We are part of America’s makeup. Asian-Americans are just as many citizens as anybody else. I am so proud of being part of this immigrant story, even if it is an iota. I hope to be a part of bringing these stories to light more and more. Being part of the conversation, bringing awareness, supporting the causes, and making more stories like Happy Cleaners — that is where my heart is.

KAT KIM (Producer & Writer of Happy Cleaners), is a film producer, writer, and talent. She is a Flushing, Queens girl from her first breath to her eventual last. Her professional training is in law, and she has been working as an attorney for a decade in the securities regulation and finance industry. She has always sought to tap into her creative passions through the platform of the arts and entertainment. She believes that representing a voice for her ethnic and gender community is realized through her role as a Producer/Writer. She enjoys comedy, boxing, and secretly writing her biopic sitcom.

Thank you so much for doing this interview with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit. Can you share your “backstory” that brought you to this career?

I would not call it a career…yet. It is a path that I am passionately and earnestly exploring. My original vocation is being an attorney. While most of my professional life has been spent in the legal industry, I have always wanted to explore my creative side, specifically within the ambit of acting and writing. I took many theater classes in college, took acting classes while working, and continued to hone my writing craft. When I collaborated with Peter Lee and Julian Kim (my co-writers and co-directors of the Happy Cleaners) on a separate project, I was subsequently invited to be a writer and producer for the film. I felt that it was so important to share our stories as Korean-Americans in our country. The three of us had the same goal and the same upbringings. I knew that I was not making that kind of impact typing away at my desk. In short, hopefully, this becomes more and more of a career.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your filmmaking career?

Korean-Americans can play six degrees better than Kevin Bacon. How I met my Happy Cleaners partners and colleagues was kismet. A “Big Sis” of mine was the President and CEO of a prominent non-profit organization with a big space to hold a screening. It was for a short film that my partners had produced. I was so glad to have seen these Korean-Americans make stories that were so relevant to us. It was in line with what I wanted to convey also. I went up to them to get acquainted and maybe talk about some collaborations and ideas. While we were talking, we all noticed that we grew up in and around the same areas, frequented the same places, attended the same church. It was then that I had to stop Julian while he was talking. I realized that at one point, I was his TA at a summer school when we were young. I had to say that it was destiny and “the rest is history.”

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

Being a big boxing fan, Manny Pacquiao and Freddie Roach are people I admire. Through the possibility of one of my past jobs, I was able to go onto the stock exchange floor to see Manny Pacquiao ring the bell. It was when he was promoting the fight against Chris Algieri. I was down on the floor, and I could have several minute conversations with Freddie Roach. He was low-key, a very humorous guy, and was cracking jokes in his soft-spoken, gentle demeanor. When they were taking the main pictures, I remember Freddie Roach being so kind and letting me tag along with him. There was a velvet rope, but I remember him letting me go with him to get my shots with him and Manny Pacquiao. Both were very kind and courteous people. He even gave my camera to somebody so they can take my pictures for me. A few months later after that, I started a new job at another company. I worked in a building where celebrities came through every day. Low and behold, I was riding the elevator with Manny Pacquiao! He remembered me from the stock exchange floor because of my enthusiasm, and I even showed him the pictures that came out that day. I am a huge boxing fan!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Covid-19 and this global crisis — which hits both on a health level and a financial level — have put so many things on hold. The world collectively as well as us individually. Thus, my attitude has just been not to over-plan like I used to. Instead, I want to make sure that I am ready for whatever may come. So, while I’m not actively working on any specific projects, I am continuously writing, writing, writing… so that when that day comes. I am ready. However, I am helping my friend with her medical skincare business and producing her commercial.

Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Have you read her bio? It’s no wonder they call her THE NOTORIOUS RBG. She is a great advocate for gender equality and women’s rights and was not afraid to be vocal about her dissents. She fought cancer and fought social injustice. She is just a fighter.

Rahab, in the book of Joshua is also someone in history that is inspiring. She was a woman of great faith.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview, how are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting social impact causes you are working on right now?

I blush at the word “success.” I do not think I am there yet but I am thankful. I would be remiss if I do not mention the acts of violence against the Asian-American community, specifically our elders. Xenophobia, racism, and longstanding internalized stereotypes of the Asian-American community have existed since the 19th century (the first wave of Chinese immigrants). All of that compels people to commit these acts of violence, thinking there is no repercussion. On our artistic level, stories such as Happy Cleaners bring to light that we are and will be here. We are part of America’s makeup. Asian-Americans are just as many citizens as anybody else. I am so proud of being part of this immigrant story, even if it is an iota. I hope to be a part of bringing these stories to light more and more. Being part of the conversation, bringing awareness, supporting the causes, and making more stories like Happy Cleaners — that is where my heart is.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and take action for this cause? What was that final trigger?

In terms of the cause for social impact: I think conversations we had with our parents when we were little (i.e., the conversations that white kids do not need to have) are the conversations that plant the seed. In more ways than one, our parents told us that the laws of this country do not protect us. We are foreigners. We are different. We need just to work hard and get to where we need to go. Then, we could maybe start to make some noise. I think the “Aha” moment came for me in college. I wanted so badly to move out of Flushing, Queens, and go to some bourgeois private university and study and meet more people that were non-Asian. In my first year of college, a clothing line company made a t-shirt line poking fun of Asian-Americans. Shirts that said “Wong Fu Brothers Laundromat. Two Wongs Can Make it White.” Another shirt that said “Yellow Fever.” I remember seeing that and saying, “Why do we seem like such caricatures to these majority people of the country?” It was then I knew that I wanted to relay more messages about my community and our hardships, in some way or another.

In terms of the cause of the arts: Just do it even though you fail or succeed. If you never try, you will never know. Because I was typing away at my desk and always wondering what message I was conveying and was I even achieving. I remember clearly I had to go. And then Happy Cleaners came along!

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

Every time we had a screening or showed a family member or friend, Korean-Americans were moved. I remember another “Big Sis” friend who told me how she attended one of our screenings. While she was on her car ride home, she told me the atmosphere was so solemn. But then she and her family started talking. So after watching our film, Korean-Americans were able to bring up the hardships of their past. Especially as part of their immigrant story. They were able to strike up conversations with their first-generation parents. I think it gave them a sense of understanding one another…and how hard life was in America.

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

1) Love your neighbor as yourself

2) Try to understand one another, and that includes listening to stories

3) watch our film

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1) Be ready to heal — Both my co-writers would tell me that I would have to dig deep into the depths of my soul and past. Thinking about my past and what life was like as a Korean-American born to immigrant parents. Being able to revisit those memories, write them down in a creative medium, and have our stories on the big silver screen. I should have embraced the healing process from all of it and savored every minute of it

2) Be ready to be poor — It was challenging throughout the filmmaking process and the post-production phase that we do not see the fruits of our labor for a while. And by “poor,” I don’t mean just monetarily. There will be a lull. We filmed in July 2017, and we just had it released. While it was worth it, I wish I was better equipped mentally for the lull.

3) Just like life, it could be a lonely road — some people might not believe in you. But that’s just life. You take it, and you move on without them.

4) Don’t forget to stop and smell the roses — proverbially and literally. I think I had to stop and remember why I was doing this and what impact it was going to make.

5) Buy a plant.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

If you earnestly believe in the cause, you should do it.

If not, then do not do it. Because disingenuousness is conspicuous.

We are very blessed that many other Social Impact Heroes read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would like to collaborate with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

Tina Fey. I think the way people carry themselves, their attitudes, the way they handle people they meet/work with, their demeanor — can really show what type of people they are and if they care for others. Tina Fey, through comedy and her life, always makes me think that she is a philanthropic person. She lets her intelligence lead her career. And she leverages her celebrity status to commit to social causes. But I think even if she wasn’t a celebrity, she would still have a philanthropic heart.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

It is not so much a quote but a story. My mother always told me the story of the Tortoise and the Hare. She told this story to me many times. While as a kid it was such a wonderful story as my mom (also a performer, as she majored in Operatic Voice) would essentially put on a show by just reciting this story.As I got older, she would tell me that it is more than okay being the tortoise. That life lesson always stuck to me. Sometimes we always want to get to the destination but the journey is just as important. Anything that is tough in life will also make the journey even slower. The hardships, the pains, and the struggles also attribute to the slow run for the tortoise. But if we keep at it, no matter how tough it may be, we will always get to where we need to go. Not in the time we want, but the right time for us.

How can our readers follow you online?

Instagram: @justkatkim

Email: [email protected]

website: justkatkim.com

