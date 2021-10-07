Kasey Phillips: “Group Support”

Group Support: Overcoming loss takes a village, you need a support system. Even if you consider yourself a lone wolf, you need a support system to heal from dramatic loss. For me, my sister was a huge part of my support system, so were the people I worked out with on a daily basis, and last but certainly not least, friends who called or texted just to check in with no expectation of a reply. Find the people who show up for you AND with you.

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives.

How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

In this series called “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change” we are interviewing successful people who were able to heal after a difficult life change such as the loss of a loved one, loss of a job, or other personal hardships. We are also talking to Wellness experts, Therapists, and Mental Health Professionals who can share lessons from their experience and research.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kasey Phillips.

Kasey Phillips is a NASM Certified Personal Trainer and MoveMEANT Coach. As the founder and CEO of Kasey Phillips, LLC, she has empowered hundreds of burnt-out, type-A individuals to prioritize their health and fitness, realign their career ambitions, and rediscover their zest for life through her signature MoveMEANT method. Kasey founded Kasey Phillips, LLC after the passing of her mom in 2019 and pivoted to be completely virtual in early 2020 as a result of the pandemic and ensuing lockdowns.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Of course! I was born and raised in the SF Bay Area. I went to grade school at Immaculate Heart of Mary, attended high school at Notre Dame Belmont, and graduated from Chapman University and Chapman University School of Law. I have one younger sister who is now my best friend, but that wasn’t always the case; we used to fight constantly. My parents, Barbara and Harry, were married until my mom passed in 2019. I only ever had one childhood home, which I hear is pretty unusual; my dad still lives in the house I grew up in.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

There are so many quotable life lessons, but the one that has been a mantra for me since May 2019 and is incredibly relevant to this interview is “Grief has no rules.”

There is this song by Chris Young entitled “Drowning” and one of the lyrics is “Missing you comes in waves, and tonight I’m drowning.” The song, and in particular that line, really sums up how grief hits, at least for me; it literally comes in waves. One minute I am laughing at something funny on TV and the next the tears are streaming down my face because it reminds me of a moment shared with my mom.

I saw “Grief has no rules,” on an Instagram post while doom-scrolling not long after my mom passed. It has stuck with me, a reminder that grief looks different on everyone at any given time. It has helped me to identify when my feelings of anger or sadness are actually grief; this has helped me to treat the cause (grief) instead of the symptom (anger, sadness, etc.).

The quote also reminds me that it is ok to grieve in different ways. Some people want to clear their lives of daily reminders of their loss while others hold on tight to every little thing that sparks a memory. Some choose to tackle their grief head on while others choose to escape it for a while. There is no right way, no better way. Grief has no rules.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

The top 3 qualities that have helped me accomplish so much are Resilience, Resourcefulness, and Responsibility.

Resilience: Being able to endure and bounce back from challenging circumstances has driven much of what I have accomplished. I am smart and creative, but it’s my effort and endurance despite difficult circumstances that has propelled me forward. Routine late nights doing homework or studying helped me graduate at every level with honors. I lost over 100lbs through years of consistency with exercise and nutrition. I changed careers when I found the legal field unfulfilling and toxic, even though I had invested a lot of time and money into my degree and license. I became one of my mom’s primary caregivers when she was sick after having just started a new job. I started my own business after my mom passed, pivoted my business to be all virtual when gyms closed, and then grew my business in the middle of a global pandemic. Fall down 7 times, stand up 8.

Resourcefulness: I am a problem-solver. Often when friends or clients come to me with an issue, I have to ask them whether they want me to listen or fix. My penchant for research and natural love of learning aid in my ability to think on my feet, recall information quickly, and macgyver solutions to unforeseen problems.

Responsibility: This is one I learned from my mom. My sister and I often joke that we have something called “the responsibility gene” which compels us to stay true to our word, play by the rules, and hold ourselves accountable for our actions. If I say I am going to do something, I will do everything in my power to make sure it gets done, and not just done, but done to the best of my abilities.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

I don’t know that “comfortable” is quite the word I would use, but I know that sharing my experience with loss has helped me process it and has helped others navigate at least those very early stages of loss.

My mom was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2009 and had a mass removed. Just months before her 5 year mark of being cancer free, she found out that the cancer had metastasized to her liver. At that time she was also diagnosed with a second primary cancer — lung cancer. My mom had surgery on her lung in fall of 2013, and surgery on her liver in spring of 2014 with rounds of chemotherapy for weeks between and after. There were a few brief months of relief and then in February 2015, she was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

At that time, I was living in southern California and working as an attorney. I quit my job the day I found out about the brain tumor and moved back to the bay area a few weeks later. My mom had radiation and more chemotherapy and stabilized for a few years.

In 2018, the brain tumor recurred along with necrosis from the original radiation. The chemotherapy was no longer helping. To make matters worse, my mom fell down our stairs and broke her leg in the middle of the night on October 18, 2018; I woke up to her scream.

The fall landed my mom in the hospital and despite best efforts she never returned to the house she called home for 30 plus years. She spent a week in the hospital where the surgery for her broken leg was botched, and then she was transferred to a nursing home to recover prior to a secondary surgery. While in the nursing home, one of her wounds got infected and I had to demand that she be transferred back to the hospital for treatment; by the time she was transferred the ER techs were worried she had gangrene and she had to be treated by an infectious disease specialist for weeks before they could do the second surgery.

The second surgery to set her broken leg was successful, unfortunately she wasn’t healing, her brain tumor was growing, and as soon as we could resolve one thing, two more issues would pop up. At the beginning of December 2018, my mom was transferred to my sister’s first floor, one bedroom condo and put on hospice. Getting the help we needed seemed impossible as caregivers and aids were unreliable or unavailable. My sister ended up taking 6 weeks of leave and I moved all of my clients to only 2 days a week so we could be my mom’s primary caregivers.

Finally, the intensity of my mom’s care became too much for my sister and I to handle and in early 2019, we admitted her to Mission Hospice Home. It was the last thing she wanted and it broke our hearts to do it, but it was the only way to make sure my mom got the care she needed. For the first few months, I spent almost every night in the hospice home, sleeping on a cot, just as I had when she was in the hospital and the nursing home.

We lost my mom a little bit at a time. Every single day, every single moment we lost a little more of her from October 2018 until she left this world on May 3, 2019.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

The scariest, or maybe the most challenging, part about losing my mom was before she actually passed. Where the tumor was in my mom’s brain affected her personality making it seem like she had some sort of split personality.

I would be talking to my mom and even doing crafts with her in the hospice home and then she would close her eyes for a split second. She would “wake up” and not understand what we were working on, start yelling or demanding that I leave. My sister and I never knew who we were going to encounter at any given moment, our sweet, loving mom or her spiteful, angry tumor. We ended up naming my mom’s tumor so that we could differentiate our dealing with the tumor versus with our mom.

For me, the “worst thing” was a given — my mom was dying. I was going to lose my mom and my best friend all at the same time.

How did you react in the short term?

Initially there was shock. We had to clear my mom’s belongings from her hospice room within 4 hours of her passing, so there were things to be done. Everything seemed to move forward as though nothing had happened.

Then, I tried to “get over it” by booking therapy sessions, reading grief books, etc. When that didn’t work the way I thought it would or should, I numbed out. I watched more TV in a few months than I had in my entire lifetime before that.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

After the first 3–4 months, I started to travel … a lot. In the last four months of 2019, I flew to Phoenix Arizona to spend a joint birthday weekend with a friend, flew to Austin, Texas to spend Labor Day weekend with friends, took a cruise to Alaska, went to Disneyland, flew to Port Neches, TX to visit other friends, and took a 2 week trip to Egypt. Travel became both my therapy and my escape.

When I wasn’t travelling, I was working, taking on new clients, training old clients, mentoring trainers, and building my own private training and coaching practice.

Then we all know what happened in 2020. I knew I had to find a coping mechanism other than travel or work.

Fitness had saved my life twice before, so it was natural that I turned to fitness again. I had gained some weight while being my mom’s caregiver and then during the initial grieving period, so I started slowly. I did a little bit everyday and I hosted a zoom, where people joined me to workout so that I could stay accountable to doing it until it became a habit again.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

Honestly, I don’t know that I fully have or that I fully ever will. Loss is traumatic. You can learn to live with it, to cope, to function, to acknowledge, even to accept, but I am not sure that you ever “let go” of any of it.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

Something that did help was something that my sister and I did, before my mom passed away. My sister was my mom’s medical surrogate and I was her power of attorney, but we made all the decisions together and always asked ourselves the same question: what will we regret less? We knew there would always be regrets, shoulda-coulda-wouldas, so we made decisions acknowledging that. Now when things come up, I remind myself that we made the decision that would result in the least possible regrets.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

My sister, 100%. My sister was and is the only one who intimately understands what was happening during that period of my life where I was living at the hospital or hospice home, making decisions that were way beyond my expertise, and doing everything I could to give my mom the best last few months, knowing that we were going to lose her anyway.

My sister has encouraged me to grieve in any way that makes sense. She has sat with me in silence. We have laughed and cried together in the same minute. There are no expectations on our relationship or how either of us should be handling this loss, that alone is healing.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

I have been able to identify a few silver linings to my mom’s passing, specifically the relationships I now have with my sister and my dad.

My sister is without a doubt my best friend now and we have the pleasure of being extremely compatible business partners as well, which we would not know if my mom was still managing family affairs.

My dad and I have historically had a challenging relationship; it was probably at its worst when my mom passed. However, in recent months, my dad and I have started working on creating a better relationship. In all honesty, I probably would not have put much if any effort into this if my mom was still alive and that would be a loss in and of itself.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

I learned that my generally type-A personality does not always serve me or the people around me. Through this experience, I learned to be more flexible, more fluid, and to roll with the punches more. I learned how to be much more adaptable and understanding of changing circumstances, mine and others. It also gave me a good reality check of things that matter and things that don’t and an opportunity to reevaluate my priorities.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

(1) Grace: Allow yourself the time, space, and emotional bandwidth to process your loss. No one person grieves in the same way and there is no time frame for grief. Do what you can to find healthy-ish coping mechanisms and lean on those until you don’t have to anymore; return to your coping mechanisms as needed. Grieving is tough work, there will be days when all you can do is breathe, and that’s ok.

(2) Gratitude: Develop a practice of gratitude to help shift your mindset from loss to lesson. I started a practice of gratitude in 2014, posting on Facebook the three things I am most thankful for each day. That has evolved into writing down 10 more more things I am grateful for each and every day. I post these to my stories and facebook wall for accountability and to encourage others to start their own lists. Writing out your gratitude daily can help you identify silver linings and is especially important on the hard days.

(3) Grit: Grief comes in waves and will knock you down when you least expect it. At times you will have to dig deeper to right yourself, to crawl out of the darkness of your loss. Create an anchor in your day. For me, it was working out; that was the one thing I made sure to do every single day even if I accomplished nothing else that day or I was just going through the motions of the workout. At 9 a.m. every day, I hopped on a zoom with some friends and we all did our workouts. The workout provided an anchor on which to build a daily routine; it was something to hold onto when everything else felt like chaos.

(4) Guidance: Seek counsel or a listening ear from someone who has walked the path of loss before you. No matter the loss you have suffered, there is likely someone out there who has experienced something similar. Find those people, ask them your questions, confide in them your worries, and share with them your joys. And then when you have processed your own loss, be that guide for someone else; sharing your experience provides a whole new level of healing.

(5) Group Support: Overcoming loss takes a village, you need a support system. Even if you consider yourself a lone wolf, you need a support system to heal from dramatic loss. For me, my sister was a huge part of my support system, so were the people I worked out with on a daily basis, and last but certainly not least, friends who called or texted just to check in with no expectation of a reply. Find the people who show up for you AND with you.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

This is a tough one. A couple things came to mind for sure. However, if I could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, and I had to pick just one in this moment, it would be to cultivate a culture of gratitude. Not just an “attitude of gratitude” or even a practice of gratitude, but an actual way of living that is rooted in and defined by being thankful, expressing that thanks, and passing traditions of thankfulness through generations.

I’m not entirely sure what it would look like, but I know that even in, or perhaps especially in, our darkest times, there is always something to be grateful for.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

This is so random, but might as well throw it out there right?! My mom and I loved watching “Blue Bloods” together every Friday night and we continued to watch it together while she was in the hospital and then in the hospice home.

One day, I came to see her and she was so excited, I could just see the excitement on her face, something I hadn’t seen in so long. She said to me “you will NEVER guess who came here!” I was so confused and tired at that point that I just replied “who?”

The excitement bubbled over in her voice as she exclaimed “Danny! Danny from our show! He was here, he came to say hello to me!” Her smile was so big and bright. I just wish I had done a much better job of playing along and living in her excitement instead of bringing her crashing back down to reality.

So, if he is reading this, I would love to meet Donnie Wahlberg (who plays Danny Reagan on Blue Bloods). I promise to be as excited as my mom was when she thought you came to say hello to her!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I would love to connect with any one who reads this interview!

Instagram: www.instagram.com/kaseyphillips

Facebook: www.facebook.com/kaseyphillips182

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/kaseycphillips

Website: www.kaseyphillips.com

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!