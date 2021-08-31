Kasey Boone of Glow Skincare LA: “Sharing is caring”

Sharing is caring: Share the love. Don’t death grip your business, money or success bring up others with you. It will only benefit your business.

As part of our interview series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became A Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kasey Boone.

Meet Kasey Boone. The visionary behind it all. With over 15 years in the beauty industry, licensed esthetician, Kasey Boone has positioned herself as a leader in all things skincare. When she isn’t preforming her signature facial services she is creating innovative skincare tools for estheticians and beauty lovers, including her Flagship Glow.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Thank you for having me. From a very young age I always knew I wanted to own my own business and work for myself. I have always been an independent thinker, a leader ( some would say bossy before I grew into myself lol) and a creative person who needed freedom to work on their own terms. When I was 21 there was a sudden death in my life and I knew from that point on that life was precious and if I wanted to do something, there was no time like the present. At the young age of 23 I was suddenly let go from a job and that was the start of Glow Skincare.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

Owning a business is hard. I grew up in a family owned business but until you are in the needy greedy yourself you just can’t fully understand that. As a young female business owner I was faced with many challenges. As I was searching for commercial properties to rent for my first Spa location I realized very quickly that it was going to be difficult to find a landlord who would not only take me seriously but also allow me to rent a space. No calls back, doors closed in my face, people not taking me seriously. I knew this would only be one of the many challenges I faced. I persisted, because well, that’s just what I do!

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

I have to be honest. I am stubborn and prideful. Sometimes those traits got in my way but at the end of the day I knew what my vision was for not only my business but for the life that I wanted to live. Plus once I had a taste of “freedom” aka not working for someone else, because let me be clear just because you own a business doest mean you are sitting on the couch eating bon bons, I was hooked and knew I would do whatever it took to keep that freedom. Freedom for expansion, creativity and hard work.

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

Things are great! After a decade of Owning Glow Skincare and a very bumpy roller coaster ride I am happier than I ever have been in my business. I kept pushing, evolving and most importantly becoming flexible. The more flexible I have been with not only myself but others the more Glow has Flourished.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I first started creating Glow Skincare products we misprinted thousands of product labels. When we opened the package and realized there was a “T” missing in “THE” instead of having a melt down, I had to laugh. We wound up selling all of them and NOT ONE PERSON noticed. That doesn’t mean skimp on the details. I’m all about the details but sometimes you just have to run with it.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I am not the first esthetician or spa owner. But I was one of the first in my industry to be transparent and SHARE. I started sharing behind the scenes, what it looked like as a business owner and I got creative on social media. In my industry everything is clean and crisp but I wanted to be me, I wanted to be loud and colorful and disrupt the beauty industry and I think I did. I was creating non-traditional content and the community loved it. I set the tone and the bar and I believe it paved the way for others in the industry to be themselves and think outside the box.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

You can’t work 24/7 I tried it and it doesn’t work. Set boundaries with others, yue clients and most importantly yourself. There is always going to be that person who wants to be “squeezed” in but sometimes the best thing you can do for your business is saying YES to yourself. Don’t live in or make fear based decisions.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

My sister, she is my best friend, biz partner, manager and everything in between. She helps not only keep the business running but helps keep me together as well. Without Hailey I wouldn’t eat or drink during the work day. She brings balance to my life. She always has. When I get into the office she has everything on to set the mood, a very important part of my work environment and my water cup is always filled. I know it sounds silly but those acts of love are everything to me. She also makes sure we take a proper lunch away from our desks and will even prepare my food. It really is the little things.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

This is what I base my whole career off of -helping others. I believe you should be yourself and always have fun. We not only donate to charity but Glow Skincare is known for being transparent about our industry. I pride myself on educating others in the beauty industry through my social media, my Podcast and magazine created specifically to uplift and educate the beauty industry.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each. I was lucky enough to come from a family owned biz and Dad warned me about everything, but here are a few tips.

You are the last on the list: You are the last to get paid many times in the beginning but don’t forget the importance of paying yourself- it is a priority People assume you are the first on the list: clients, customers, family + friends make many assumptions including the amount of money you make. Just because you own a biz doesn’t mean you are rolling in the dough. Again especially in the beginning. Most of the time you are reinvesting every penny plus some. They will always ask for more: Set your boundaries from the beginning. It’s hard to back track and say no later down the line It’s a long game: This is not a get rich quick plan. It takes time and persistence Sharing is caring: Share the love. Don’t death grip your business, money or success bring up others with you. It will only benefit your business.

Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

Celebrate all the wins. Tap yourself on the back and don’t forget where you started. Rest when you are tired. Cry when you are sad. Feel the feelings but then move forward. Be creative and know that there will be failure but that just means there is something else out there for you.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

To be your best self! There can be so much negativity in this world but If we could take a little more time and energy on the positive things I think we would live in a better place. Plus I would if we used all the energy focusing on good people and things, the bad could fade away a little easier. Ie Trolls, bullies and the opportunity for so many people to lie, cheat and deceit, especially on the internet. I am grateful I am typically able to read through the line but not everyone can.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Follow me on IG @glowskincarela @skinandthecity as well as my website glowskincarela.com and my podcast Skin and the City anywhere podcasts our found.

This was very inspiring and informative. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this interview!