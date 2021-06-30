Karmen Keup of UBS Wealth Management: “Don’t be afraid to ask questions”

Read news from several sources. Don’t use just one news outlet or watch TV news. Read news online, educate yourself about what’s going on in the world. You’ll see where certain events impact the market and the economy, and how politics can affect the financial world.

As a part of our series about “Women Leading The Finance Industry”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Karmen Keup, Executive Director & Branch Manager of the Sarasota, Fort Myers, and Bonita Springs offices at UBS Wealth Management USA.

With more than 22 years of sales and leadership experience in the finance industry, Karmen is passionate about helping financial advisors, their teams and clients experience enhanced success and growth. She has been with UBS for over 20 years holding positions from Financial Advisor to leadership roles such as Assistant Market Head within the Private Wealth Management Division in New York City. In 2020, Karmen was promoted to Branch Manager, responsible for the UBS Bonita Springs, Fort Myers and Sarasota offices. For Karmen, helping people is the most rewarding part of the role.

Growing up in Montana, Wyoming and Colorado provided Karmen with a grounded approach to the professional and personal balance that is crucial to success in the financial industry. Achieving her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (BSBA) degree in Marketing from the University of Denver prior to the start of her career as a Financial Advisor in Beverly Hills provided a solid foundation for her flourishing career. When she is not working, Karmen enjoys exploring new restaurants or embarking on a personal or competitive run.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the finance field?

After graduating from the University of Denver, I moved to California to make trailers for films. I took a retail job to be close to all the studios. One day I met a studio executive and made every effort to gain his interest. He arranged an interview for me — which was so exciting. And then they told me the salary. Immediately I realized that I couldn’t live on that salary. Plus, you work a tremendous number of hours in entry level positions before making it to the top as an editor focused on trailers. My dream was gone. It was time to move on and open the help-wanted section of the newspaper to get a real job. I circled an opportunity with PaineWebber, a financial services firm, that was later acquired by UBS. I attended the open call where five PaineWebber managers talked about their office and what they do.

One of the managers was a very dynamic speaker. I thought to myself, that’s the person I want to work for. At the end of the open call event, I introduced myself to him and complimented him for being such a vibrant speaker. He said, “Thanks, that’s great, if you want to work for me, come to an interview on Monday.” I remember thinking, wow, I didn’t know interviews happened like that.

At the group interview, there were about 20 people in the office speaking with each other about the market and the job. At the end of the day, I met with the branch manager, who was the dynamic individual that had invited me for the interview.

I sat across from him and he said, “You are a very sweet young woman. This business is full of sharks.” I don’t know where it came from, but I replied, “I was a competitive swimmer in high school, and I can outswim any shark you put in front of me.” He extended his hand and announced, “You’re hired!”

After passing my Series 7 general securities representative exam, I was sitting in a bullpen cold calling clients. Lo and behold, today I have risen through the ranks and am now a manager myself. He left UBS several years ago and is now a recruiter. We recently reconnected when he read a statewide business article that featured me, and said, “Wow! Look at you!”

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

Several years ago I was doing well at my job, feeling at the top of my game. I knew I was doing my best, but I was on the service side of the business, not the sales side at the time. An assistant market head position became available, and I thought that’s the job for me. I envisioned that my manager was going to talk to me about the position because that’s where I should be. A few weeks later, it was announced that someone was hired for the role. No one had considered or spoken to me about the position.

Feeling hurt and disappointed, I got a job at a competitor. I gave notice to my branch manager saying, “I am giving you lots of notice because I’ve been here a long time. I appreciate you, but I think it’s time for me to take the next step.” He was shocked and wanted to know why I was leaving. I replied, “Honestly, I am apparently not going anywhere here. You didn’t talk to me about the assistant market head job.” His eyes widened, he paused, then said he had no idea that I wanted that position.

And why would he? I never talked to him about what I wanted. He wasn’t my direct manager; he was the branch manager. He had no idea that I wanted to make that leap, take the next step. In that meeting, he made me a promise that within a year he would have me in that role if I stayed. He kept his promise; I was in the role within a year which put me on the path to my current position.

This story provides an important lesson for anyone in this business: you have to speak your mind and ask for what you want. People cannot read minds. Be vocal and clear about your goals and what you want. I wish someone had shared a story like this when I was starting out.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I work with All Bar None, an internal group at UBS dedicated to engaging, educating and empowering employees to promote the professional advancement of women at UBS and to champion the vision, values and strategies of the firm. During this year’s Women’s History Month, we held many activities virtually. Currently, we’re helping people with individual resilience, which involves behaviors, thoughts, and actions that promote personal wellbeing and mental health, while overcoming stress or adversity.

The first part of the project was to engage an inspiring speaker for a 2020 virtual event. Fortunately, I was a participant at The Makers Conference in 2019, a global leadership event, where author Glennon Doyle spoke. When it comes to discussing resiliency, self-empowerment and equality, she is remarkable. With the support of UBS senior leadership, I was able to help secure Glennon Doyle who provided a phenomenal, inspiring experience. You can view the discussion here: https://www.ubs.com/us/en/microsites/glennon-doyle.html.

This experience led me to the next project dedicated to attracting amazing female talent in the financial industry to UBS. To do that, you have to showcase what is special about UBS. One of the main differentiators is our focus on helping female advisors, female employees, and our female clients. In fact, an entire segment of our business is devoted to helping women own their worth and secure financial independence.

In the 2020 UBS Own Your Worth research report, we found some startling statistics. At some point in their lives, 8 in 10 women will end up alone and solely responsible for their financial well-being. Whether they were highly engaged or not, 98% of widows and divorcees surveyed urged other women to participate in long-term financial decision-making early on.

Surprisingly, a smaller proportion of Millennials see financial participation as necessary for equality. More than half of Millennials (54%) let their spouses handle the long-term financial decisions versus 39% of Boomers. This is in direct contrast to what single Millennials envision. When and if they marry, single Millennials intend to participate in financial decisions equally. So what changed? Most Millennials who defer say their spouse knows more, they have no idea where to begin or they are focused on other tasks. And 58% admit they simply want to be taken care of — and to keep the peace in the relationship.

The research also showed that in the pursuit of gender equality, women and men share core beliefs. When it comes to money, for example, the majority believe that unless women are equally involved in long-term financial decisions such as investing, retirement and estate planning, there will never be true gender equality. These are decisions that directly impact women’s financial future.

In light of these insights, I am planning a series of speaker events to educate our clients as well as our team’s recruitment efforts to further address the needs of women, as well as to expand and diversify our advisory team.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

UBS goes beyond conventional financial investment and wealth management. What differentiates UBS is our holistic view and focus on our clients’ entire wealth journey and story. This involves understanding you, your family, how your wealth originated, and your financial goals for the present, future and legacy planning. We want to help ensure that individuals and families have a proper plan in place to achieve life wishes, both financially and philanthropically.

By holding family meetings, we can create a financial plan that reflects you and your family’s goals. Our focus goes beyond asset allocation; we want to help make your entire experience at UBS a secure one, giving you confidence in your financial future. We help you understand where your money is going and how it is spent, so you can create the legacy you envision. That’s our passion, that’s what makes us stand out. Instinctively, at our core, our motivation is to help people. We educate and guide people at every stage of their life; we want to see our clients happy in every way possible.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Wall Street and Finance used to be an “all-white boys club”. This has changed a lot recently. In your opinion, what caused this change?

The change was driven by our clients’ needs. Our clients want to see themselves reflected in their financial advisory teams. Understandably, our clients identify with the people they are working with. Also, the younger generation entering the financial industry, the people we seek to hire, want to see people like themselves in senior management positions. It increases awareness of what they can aspire to be in their careers.

We need to have female financial advisors and female leaders at the very top levels for clients to see. New people entering the business need role models. I didn’t have that when I entered the industry. Today, we often pair younger team members with senior people for mentorship.

The change also occurred when the industry realized that it’s no longer Mr. Jones and his wife who are your clients. In many cases, it’s the rise and influence of the matriarch in the family. Many women want to see other women, African Americans, Asian Americans, people they can relate to. UBS has focused on these issues over the past decade, and I have watched the shift first-hand as I have moved up the ranks. UBS makes changes with purpose and it is encouraging to see.

Of course, despite the progress, we still have a lot more work to do to achieve parity. According to this report in CNBC, less than 17 percent of senior positions in investment banks are held by women. In your opinion or experience, what 3 things can be done by a)individuals b)companies and/or c) society to support this movement going forward?

There have also been recent articles by Barron’s, Forbes, and Deloitte highlighting that more women are ascending to key executive and leadership positions. According to the latest data from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, roughly 30% of senior officials and managers in the finance and insurance industries were women — roughly 31,000 — up slightly from 29% five years ago.

While there has been progress, moving the needle is a slow and steady uphill climb, and unfortunately, we’ve seen some women leaving the workforce to take care of their families during the pandemic.

One of the most important things we can do individually and as an industry is to encourage women to learn about the finance industry and create awareness of career opportunities.

It’s important to start at an early age. At UBS, we have numerous partnerships with EVERFI, a leading national education technology company and recently launched UBS Financial Education Program. We have financial learning modules for people of all ages, starting at grade school level.

Fundamentally, financial literacy begins with learning the value of a dollar and understanding what managing money means. From elementary school through college, we seek to help children and young adults understand finances. You don’t have to be born with a silver spoon in your mouth to be able to be actively involved in the finance industry. I certainly wasn’t.

The younger, more diverse backgrounds we engage, teach and employ, the more interesting it’s going to be and the more we will be able to help our clients. Today people are creating wonderful new businesses, or new apps, and accumulating great wealth. They may not have grown up with a lot of money. They want to work with someone more like them.

Simply put, as an industry, we can offer financial education to clients and their families. As a parent, we can make sure we are educating children about the basics of how money works, starting with allowances, budgets, savings, and investments.

At UBS, we also encourage flexibility at work, which has become increasingly important during the pandemic. We’re striving to make the workplace more conducive for both women and men in maintaining a life-work balance. Greater flexibility is necessary to create parity in some of the traditional benefits. We have equal parental leave for both parents, and also have a program focused on phasing people back into the workplace after taking leave for an extended period of time. The transitional approach back to full-time employment is easier and less stressful for everyone but more importantly, it reduces the stigma women have carried for taking maternity time.

Let’s now turn to a slightly new topic. According to this report in Fortune, nearly two-thirds of Americans can’t pass a basic test of financial literacy. In your opinion or experience what is the cause of these unfortunate numbers? If you had the power to make a change, what 3 things would you recommend to improve these numbers?

Again, fostering greater education. We need to teach children to be practical about money. Parents can teach children that they need to work for money, as well as learn how to save and invest for the things they want. Education begins at the earliest age. We address several financial principles on our website: https://www.ubs.com/microsites/family/en/financial-education.html

When I was sixteen I went to Paris for a summer. The trip was paid for with my babysitting money. Growing up, my family did not have a lot of money. My mother taught us the value of money, how to save and how to spend thoughtfully. Both of my parents went to school and got their master’s degrees while we were in high school and college. We watched them struggle, and my mother wanted to make sure that we fully understood that there will be things we want in the future and we have to save for that. Nothing is given to you. Money doesn’t just appear, and ATMs are not a magical box.

You can make the financial topics fun and informative for children. For example, once a month, select a topic, such as budgeting, savings plans, how the stock market works, what is a 401(k) plan, or philanthropic endeavors. If you’re having conversations with children when they’re in grade school, their knowledge expands, and they start to have more opinions which leads to interesting discussions.

As your children get older, conduct family meetings to discuss your estate and what is important to you. It provides an opportunity to address wills, trusts, investments, and legacy planning. It’s important to have difficult conversations early on to help erase the fear of speaking about money and avoid any surprises in the future.

You are a “finance insider”. If you had to advise your adult child about 5 non intuitive things one should do to become more financially literate, what would you say? Can you please give a story or example for each?

Read news from several sources. Don’t use just one news outlet or watch TV news. Read news online, educate yourself about what’s going on in the world. You’ll see where certain events impact the market and the economy, and how politics can affect the financial world. You want to make sure you’re not being one-sided in a story. My friends and I have a fun saying: Reading is “Fun-damental.” It just is. Watching TV is great, but we are absorbing other people’s viewpoints; you may start to believe what they believe. When you’re reading it yourself, it’s just like reading a book, you’re making your imagination create. Even if it’s tilted in one direction, you still have your own opinion. That’s important. Don’t be afraid to ask questions. The only way you’re going to understand and learn is to ask questions. During conversations, be confident in asking questions. I learned my lesson, when thinking of a question and watching someone else ask the same question, and getting praise for asking that question. No one is an expert at everything. And no one expects you to be. Always work with an experienced professional. I love how people think they can go on the internet and start trading stocks to make a million dollars. They’re not. The right type of advice will steer you in the right direction. Even if you don’t have a lot of money, find someone you trust to discuss finances. No matter where you are in life, have a financial plan. Your financial plan will change over time; update it annually or biannually. Revisit and update the plan if there is a significant change in your life such as a new job, marriage, a child, or a divorce. A financial plan will formalize your goals and identify the steps you need to take to achieve what you want for yourself and your family. Create an estate plan and share it with your family. Your family should know what your wishes are at the end of life. Have it available and be there to talk to your kids about why your wishes are important. Having financial conversations with your family leads to greater understanding and peace of mind.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are two people for whom I am grateful. The first one is my mother who I watched struggle financially. When she gave birth to me, she was back at work within two weeks. She had to be because my parents could not afford otherwise. My mother taught me from a young age to have a very strong work ethic. She also taught me what it meant to be a strong woman and be feminine without apologizing for it.

You don’t have to be in a predominately “male” business and look like a man. You should look like yourself. I had a male mentor at a previous firm who told me that I needed to cut my hair shorter because it distracted men. That’s wrong. I can be feminine, strong and a leader all at the same time. My motto is: “You be you, no matter what that is, and project confidence and that will make you a good strong leader.” That’s a lesson my mother taught me.

Another woman that was instrumental in my life while I was a financial advisor is Sharon Sager, a 38-year veteran of UBS. She was friendly and supportive of me, providing that senior-leader executive inspiration to move upward in the industry. As a financial advisor in New York, she took me under her wing. She introduced me to senior women leaders in New York, many of whom are now friends. She showed me the value of networking. There’s nothing better than knowing your strengths and playing to them in a room full of people. It was hard at first. I was a wallflower; she helped me to learn how to be proactive and project a capable, confident strong demeanor without appearing arrogant. There’s a balance between self-promotion and networking. I learned how helping people opens doors, forges friendships and builds networks. When you share your experiences and give people solutions and contacts, you build valuable, trustworthy relationships.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

The one that stands out for me is: “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent,” by Eleanor Roosevelt. It’s so true. Sometimes our self-talk as females makes us think we have to be perfect before we can do the next thing. We don’t. We don’t have to be perfect; we just have to be good. We have to know what we’re doing, be assertive, and have a strong work ethic. We must act on the desire to do that next thing. The only person holding us back from taking the next step is ourselves. There is no reason that you have to be 100% ready for the next job. You should aspire to the next job because you want to challenge yourself. You want to be bold.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I don’t know if this is a movement, but what if we had T-shirts that say, “Own Your Seat at the Table.” Don’t just take a seat, don’t just sit there, own that seat. That means being vocal, asking for what you want, and being unafraid to make mistakes. Speak up often, have an opinion. We are all different, each one of us. We bring something unique from our diverse backgrounds. Having come from New York and previously California, I have a different viewpoint. Being a New Yorker in Florida also provides a distinct perspective. So don’t be afraid to own that seat. Be yourself, be confident, and don’t apologize.

Starting my new leadership role at UBS during a pandemic has presented some challenges. However, it has made me realize the power and resilience we have to keep going, find new and better ways of doing things. At the core, the common denominator in leadership is helping people.

Thank you for the time you spent on this interview. We wish you only continued success.