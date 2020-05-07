Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Working From Home in the New Normal/ /

Inspiration From Two Brand Leaders: Karlie Kloss and SAP’s Alicia Tillman on What Happens When We Press Pause in Our Daily Lives

Karlie Kloss, founder of Kode with Klossy, and SAP’s Alicia Tillman discuss challenges and solutions for teams that are working from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

By

When SAP Global CMO Alicia Tillman welcomed Karlie Kloss, Founder of Kode With Klossy, on stage at last year’s SAPPHIRE NOW event, they celebrated the launch of a groundbreaking partnership between two brands committed to a common vision to “help the world run better.” 

This year, SAP’s premier conference for customers, SAPPHIRE NOW Reimagined is a completely digital program, and the two leaders caught up online to share their thoughts. Here are noteworthy snippets from their thought-provoking video conversation about work, family life, and self-care in a very changed world. 

Technology powers greater innovation

Kloss said her team was exploring creative ways to engage Kode With Klossy scholars, a nonprofit Kloss founded focused on creating learning experiences and opportunities for young women to increase their confidence and inspire them to pursue their passions in a technology driven world.

“This is really forcing us to think and innovate in new ways, which is part of the power of technology, and part of the power of software is the ability to create solutions. One of the many reasons I’m so proud to partner with SAP is because of the amazing solutions that you guys use your software for, helping enable so many businesses and both employers and employees to solve problems.”

The Kode With Klossy team recently launched applications for their first ever virtual camp offering to ensure the program could continue this summer regardless. Applications close on May 10 and more information is available here for those interested.

Remote workers need to be heard

Tillman shared how companies are relying on SAP’s Qualtrics Remote Work Pulse to hear what employees are going through and keep them motivated.

“Essentially, it’s an insights tool that companies, or anyone who manages teams, can deploy to get a pulse on how employees are feeling, what tools they need to be successful right now, and whatever it is they might need to be flexible with the challenges that have come up.”

Little hacks matter

When asked how she stayed on top of her many projects as an entrepreneur and television host, Kloss attributed her productivity partly to small, but effective, shake-ups in daily activities.

“There have been a lot of little things that are actually big things in terms of this new adjustment to working from home… little hacks that my team and I have been finding helpful… [including] group meditation… and taking a 25-minute break in the middle of the day for a dance cardio workout… really helps me refocus.”

Normal routines are still valuable

Not surprisingly, both women agreed on the importance of communication and personal discipline. Kloss was managing her time to make sure she communicated with everyone on her team, while staying on a schedule for certain things, like starting her day.

“I block into my calendar waking up, getting ready, going for a walk, exercising or meditating…then jump into emails and grab a nice cup of coffee… I’ve been trying to keep that routine of my normal start to the day.”

Time for reflection

Like many people quarantined with family, Kloss saw it as a time for re-evaluation.

“What am I spending my time on? Does it really fill my cup and make me happy? …[I’m] pressing pause in the chaos of our normal daily lives and actually being a bit more thoughtful.”  

For more inspirational insights, watch the rest of the conversation here. Check out all the SAPPHIRE NOW Unplugged videos featuring conversations with world-renowned business executives, thought leaders, bestselling authors, well-known athletes, and innovators from every industry.

Follow me @smgaler

Tags: SAPPHIRE NOW, intelligent enterprise, innovation, experience management, Qualtrics

Tweet: @qualtrics @SAPPHIRENOW @aliciatillman @karliekloss

Susan Galer, Communications Director at SAP

Susan Galer, Communications Director at SAP, is an Employee Brand Journalist and video reporter covering innovation. She produces and hosts videos, and writes blogs and articles published on SAP News Center, SAP Community, and SAP Voice on Forbes. She has over 20 years of business-to-business experience managing all aspects of the marketing and communications mix for global companies.

 

At SAP, she is a brand journalist, regularly blogging on the SAP News Center, SAP Voice on Forbes, SAP Innovation Spotlight on Medium, and the SAP Community. She covers innovations including blockchain, machine learning, robotics and internet of things. Susan is the onsite video reporter at SAP TechEd, and covers other major events including SAPPHIRE NOW, SAP Ariba Live, SAP Leonardo Next-Gen Innovation and SuccessConnect. She also works with industry analysts, writing strategic business analyses on competitive, vertical and technology topics. Susan was previously Managing Director at Burson-Marsteller, where she launched and led the agency’s worldwide industry Analyst Relations (AR) Practice.  

 

Before that, Susan was Vice President at Lois Paul & Partners, where she co-launched and led the AR Practice. Previously, Susan managed the New England satellite office of New York-based Sage Marketing Communications, developing strategies for international clients. Prior to that, Susan operated her own marketing communications agency where she developed and executed programs for global companies. She is an experienced journalist with over 500 bylined and ghostwritten articles in major media. 

 

Susan holds a B.A. in English and Journalism from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, and an M.S. in Public Relations from Boston University.

You might also like...

//

First Responders First

by Carlos Perez
//

Thriving in the New Normal

by Rebecca Muller
Mid adult woman on phone with laptop at dining table, son using digital tablet, role model, working mother, efficiency
//

Working From Home in the New Normal

by John McAlester
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.