Karli Miller-Hornick Of Head & Heal: “These everyday decisions in your life can certainly help you stay more connected with nature”

Your buying decisions impact climate change and you can really vote with your dollar. Choosing to spend locally and buy direct from local farmers or buying thrift-good clothing from more sustainable brands has an impact on the world around you and beyond. These everyday decisions in your life can certainly help you stay more connected with nature.

Often when we refer to wellness, we assume that we are talking about physical wellbeing. But one can be physically very healthy but still be unwell, emotionally or mentally. What are the steps we can take to cultivate optimal wellness in all areas of our life; to develop Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing?

As a part of our series about “How We Can Cultivate Our Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Karli Miller-Hornick.

Karli Miller-Hornick is the co-owner, co-founder, and CEO of Head & Heal, a CBD producer and regenerative and organic hemp cultivator in Cortland, New York. Her company started producing hemp and CBD in 2017, including high potency CBD tinctures, but she’s been an organic vegetable farmer since 2010. She grows over a hundred varieties of organic vegetables, including carrots for the fast casual salad provider Sweetgreen in New York City. Head & Heal sells produce at farmer’s markets and through their 400-member Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program, a symbiotic relationship between the farmer and the community.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in New York in a family of entrepreneurs. My parents were both doctors, but not typical doctors. They’ve always had their own practice and are home care doctors — doctors that go into the homes of individuals who are homebound. They left the traditional medical field to pursue their own version of what being a doctor looked like. It was important to them to stick to what being a doctor used to be, caring for people in their own homes. I was brought up with a care-for-others mentality and in a way that encouraged me to create a business for myself that best suited my unique set of skills.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Although I had always been interested in farming and local food systems, my initial goal was to find a way to build a sustainable farm in our community. I didn’t mean to get into the cannabis industry. I wanted to build a company that could provide salary and health benefits to local farmers. What I found was that seasonality was working against us and access to fresh food wasn’t being valued in the way that it should be, or at least in a way that would allow for a sustainable business.

My business partner got lyme disease and one of our former employees had been living in Colorado where CBD was already quite big. New York was really behind the game. In 2017, the same year we were introduced to CBD ourselves, the licenses in New York opened up and we made the conscious decision to grow his medicine. It just happened to be a value-added product that we could grow from an agricultural crop standpoint, which would allow us to achieve my goal of creating a sustainable farm. The rest is history and it’s been a crazy ride.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Definitely my business partner (and former classmate and customer), Allan Gandleman. He helped me figure out how to get from being a silent contributor in a company I wasn’t being valued at, to trusting myself enough to start and run my own business.

I quit my well-paying job around 2016–2017. When I had graduated college, it had been my dream job. I was working for a startup company that provided farmers with the software they needed to run their subscription programs. I got to work with farms across the country and it was an incredible learning experience. However, after a while, I started to feel like just another cog in the machine and I didn’t have a voice or a seat at the table. I wanted to be challenged and eventually became very unhappy. I took the leap and quit my job.

It was around this time that I told Allan I had all these ideas and theories to test. I didn’t need him to pay me, I just needed his farm! We started working together and we just clicked. Things naturally fell into place and I began to take on more responsibility. He was also very supportive as I went through the highs and lows of my chronic depression. He was so understanding of my needs. He saw something in me and was patient with me while I worked through some very difficult times. When the CBD avenue opened up and I showed interest in it, we decided to become business partners. Allan has always respected my opinion and provided me with a safe space to regain trust in myself and others. He’s been a great teacher along the way and I am very grateful that he offered me a seat at the table. This was exactly what I had been looking for.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

It didn’t feel very funny at the time, but I just made a big one so it’s fresh in my mind. Very recently, I accidentally deleted the entire blog on our website and it’s not recoverable. I just clicked a stupid button that I knew I shouldn’t have clicked. Usually, I would be panicking and staying up until 5:00 AM to fix my error, but I decided it wasn’t worth that stress and instead put up a simple blog post saying, “Whoops!” I’ve never been completely happy with how the blog looked anyway and we have a new employee starting next week who will be helping with that exact type of work, so instead, we’re taking our time to work through it as a team.

In the past, I’ve really struggled with stress. It’s been a trigger for my depression and I had already started to see signs of my stress becoming unbearable and overwhelming. I knew everything needed to change, so I decided to just walk away from it. A missing blog isn’t worth making myself sick over.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Yes! I’m currently reading, “Honor Thy Label: Dr. Bronner’s Unconventional Journey to a Clean, Green, and Ethical Supply Chain’’ by Gero Leson. It’s about how Dr. Bronner’s, the soap company, has built global, regenerative, sustainable supply chains for their brand. The advocacy work the company has done, even in the hemp industry, is inspiring. I hadn’t realized that Dr. Bronner’s was one of the main reasons that hemp was legalized in the United States in 2018. This company is dedicated to using profit for good. They’re really using profit to make a positive impact in the world and change policy. As someone who is spearheading a company that is passionate about this, I’m looking at Dr. Bonner’s principles and the issues discussed in this book to further seek out how to build community and make a lasting difference.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Good question. I’m so not a Live Laugh Love person. Identifying that I kept saying things were “hard” really changed my mindset. Eventually, I told myself, “You can do hard shit. You are capable of tackling hard problems.”

I’m huge on self affirmations. Whether I’m meditating or just experiencing low points throughout my day, I try to give myself little pep talks. You can do this. You are capable of anything. You’ve got this. Don’t doubt yourself. You know your business better than anyone else. You know what’s right. I definitely go through periods of doubting myself, but self-affirming meditations can really help. I specifically like the ones that my Insight Timer app provides.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

We’re staying very busy! It’s important to us that we give back in a meaningful way. The company is still in startup mode and we’re essentially still a break-even company. What we do have a lot of is vegetables! Right now, we’re giving back to our food shelters and, through the gift of grants, we’re able to hand-deliver fresh vegetables weekly to 80 low-income families in our community. We are hoping to expand this over the next few years to feed even more people in our area.

We’ve always wanted to give back to our community — everything we do is about building community, but if we can reach beyond our local area that’s even better. We’re working on rolling out CBD beverages as well as a new double-strength CBD sleep tincture. Our CBD has helped thousands of people get a better night’s sleep, which is so instrumental to our health, so we’re really happy to be able to help a larger customer base in this important way.

We’re also staying busy with advocating for CBD policy changes. My co-founder, Allan, also founded the New York Cannabis Growers and Processors Association (NYCGPA.org). It’s an association of mostly farmers who advocate for proper equitable cannabis regulation in New York. We help to write the policies around proper labeling to ensure consumer safety. On the cannabis side, this is the biggest opportunity that has ever existed for the BIPOC community to grow generational wealth. We are working hard to ensure that this community, who has been truly harmed by the war on drugs, has the possibility to gain licenses. This is probably a bigger fight than we ourselves can handle, but we’re doing what we can to play our part.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In this interview series we’d like to discuss cultivating wellness habits in four areas of our lives: Mental wellness, Physical wellness, Emotional wellness, & Spiritual wellness. Let’s dive deeper into these together. Based on your research or experience, can you share with our readers three good habits that can lead to optimum mental wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Therapy, work-life balance, and the skill of delegation.

For me, therapy is one of the most important things I can suggest for mental wellness. I’ve been seeing a therapist regularly since I was 16 years old. I would definitely say my therapist and my psychiatrist have saved my life — multiple times. I suffer from chronic depression and anxiety. In today’s culture, therapy is often stigmatized. Even I struggled with admitting that I needed it. Now, I do my best to talk about it openly, especially with my employees. I’m not at all shy about saying that I’ll be taking an hour off during my day to go to therapy and I encourage my employees to do the same. We advocate for our people to take care of themselves.

The next would be to not allow myself to work all the time. For my own health and wellbeing, I make time for my friends and family. It can be so difficult to strike that balance when you’re the head of a company and so much responsibility is riding on you but, if you don’t take the time you need, you’ll experience burnout.

The last thing would be delegation. I really struggle with this as an entrepreneur and as someone who has worked independently for a long time. I’m the type of person to keep adding to my plate until I break down. I’m working on being better about asking for help when help is needed and advocating for myself.

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

I love meditation apps. Insight Timer is one of my favorites. In fact, my co-founder’s brother, David Gandelman, is one of the top meditation teachers on there! I’m currently trying to be more conscious about my mornings. Rather than getting up and jumping straight into work or straight into social media, I’m choosing to do 15 minutes of meditation or yoga in the morning, followed by breakfast and walking my dog, to ensure I take time for myself before giving to others. Each day is unique and some days are a winning battle and some days are losing. It’s easy to slip back into old habits, but through a better recognition of my personal health, I’m trying hard to make positive changes for myself moving forward.

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Diet, physical exercise, and sleep.

Diet is definitely key. I love to cook and I used to cook very extravagant meals every night of the week, but it was also really stressful. Recently, we’ve been able to have someone cook for us a couple nights a week at the farm. It unexpectedly opened my eyes to the possibilities of vegetarian cooking. I’m shocked at what it’s done for my physical health. I had never been taught this skill set and that’s truly what it is — a skill. Interestingly, without making any other changes, I’ve lost 15lbs by just eating vegetarian two nights a week. I’ve always been happy with my body and didn’t even think this kind of change was possible, but I feel great!

I walk my dog every day, twice a day. Physical exercise is so important, but I still struggle to find a good routine for it. My boyfriend goes on runs and I am just not that person. I’m trying all kinds of different activities to find what works for me. Lately, I’ve been trying everything from stationary biking to pole dancing to roller skating to kickboxing. I think it’s really important to find exercises that bring you joy, rather than having it just feel like a chore.

Lastly, sleep is good. I love my sleep. People make fun of me for how much I sleep but good sleep habits are essential. Putting the screens down a half hour to hour before bed and winding down is so important.

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

There are definitely barriers to eating healthy in our culture. You have to have the time and education to prepare vegetables. Having a farm membership and being part of a community-supported agriculture (CSA) program is a really good way to force yourself into eating healthy. In fact, the low-income program we’re doing is called the Vegetable Prescription Program because people are actually being prescribed to our farm by their doctors. Diet is really at the core of health and not only are the crops so much better tasting than what can be found at a local supermarket, most CSAs will also provide education. There’s a lot to know and it’s not something that’s being taught in our schools or necessarily by our parents. It takes a personal investment, but if you want to drastically change your eating habits and start eating more vegetables, the easiest way to do it is to subscribe to a farm. CSAs are available all across the country, so I encourage you to look for one in your area.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Vulnerability, humor, and honesty.

Being vulnerable with yourself and those around you is really important. With my employees, I do my best to lead by example. If I make a mistake, I’m the first to admit it and encourage others to do the same. When I was working at my previous jobs, I was always so scared to make a mistake, but it’s inevitable. We can learn from it together.

Everything at work can get so intense and serious — you just need to laugh. We always try to keep it light and keep humor around. Sometimes, all you can do is laugh. It’s important to try to laugh at least once a day, but the more the better!

Being honest, both with yourself and the people around you, is absolutely essential to emotional wellness. Recently, when my body was telling me that I needed to make a change, I needed to first admit that before then advocating for myself with my team.

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellness? We’d love to hear it.

I love to smile. I’ve always been a smiling person. I studied hospitality at Cornell and was taught that when somebody approaches you, at 10-feet away, you should acknowledge them with a smile. At 5-feet away, you need to verbally acknowledge them. My whole life, I’ve been intent on trying to make people feel heard. The difference between a smile and an RBF helps to disarm people and makes them feel more comfortable. Being vulnerable with each other allows for stronger connections. I smile when I walk my dog. I smile at strangers. Smiling and humor are both so important to staying emotionally healthy.

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

My spiritual experiences happen with music, nature, and animals.

Concerts are big for me. This has been a hard year, but I finally have my first concert in a long time coming up soon and I’m so excited. Making time to do what you love and investing in these things is important. I make sure to budget for the concerts I hand-select, so that I can let loose, have fun, dance, and be silly.

I’ve never been able to live in a city. I’m a nature girl. I fell in love with Ithaca, NY because you can live downtown but be in nature at the same time. It’s important to find time to go for walks or hikes in the woods to take mental breaks. Whenever possible, if my business partner and I need to do big planning, we’ll try to go somewhere where we’re in nature. I feel like I do my best thinking surrounded by nature.

I am a huge animal lover. Luckily, in my area there are several farms where you can go interact with the animals. Connecting with animals, especially dogs, can be so grounding. I hope to someday have a farm filled with a huge variety of animals.

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate spiritual wellness?

Bringing it back to Dr. Bronner’s philosophy, we are all one. We’re all one planet and we need to take care of each other. When you’re in a city and are completely disassociated from nature, supply chains, food chains, and ecosystems, it’s really easy to get disconnected and forget that you still impact everything around you. Your buying decisions impact climate change and you can really vote with your dollar. Choosing to spend locally and buy direct from local farmers or buying thrift-good clothing from more sustainable brands has an impact on the world around you and beyond. These everyday decisions in your life can certainly help you stay more connected with nature.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I’m really excited about the economic opportunities that the end of the war on drugs will bring to our communities, especially our black and brown communities. I was recently listening to Michael Pollan speak about his latest book which explores different psychoactive medicinal plants and there is some real promise in those therapies for illnesses, such as chronic depression, which I suffer from and haven’t yet found a real solution to. Now that we’re coming out of this decades-long era of people being fearful of these natural medicines, I think it’s going to open up a whole new world of treatment possibilities. Even Harvard and renowned schools of medicine across the country are getting involved in this drug research and I’m really excited to see what breakthroughs happen in the next few decades for PTSD and other trauma-centric illnesses.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

My pick would be David Bronner. He’s the heir of the Bronner family and currently runs the business. I really respect what they’ve done for the planet and for their employees.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Follow us on Instagram @HeadAndHeal or find us online at https://headandheal.com/.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.