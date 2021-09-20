Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Karl Motey on How Technology Can Help Businesses Emerge from Crisis

Technology has changed the function of many businesses over the past couple of decades. The invention of automation and AI have changed the way companies look at repetitive tasks, daily requirements, and even emergencies. It may be hard to believe that technology can assist in times of crisis, but all evidence supports this belief. Just look […]

Technology has changed the function of many businesses over the past couple of decades. The invention of automation and AI have changed the way companies look at repetitive tasks, daily requirements, and even emergencies.

It may be hard to believe that technology can assist in times of crisis, but all evidence supports this belief. Just look at how technology allowed for remote work (with little notice) during 2020 and beyond, and suddenly the thought makes a bit more sense.

Then and Now

Looking at how the business industry handles pandemics, it’s clear to see how much technology has changed things. The Spanish flu shut down factories, offices, and stores on a global scale.

When COVID-19 hit, many businesses were forced to shut their doors – but that doesn’t mean all work stopped. Automation and remote working allowed firms to continue onward, though in a diminished capacity for many. The shortages people faced were not nearly as drastic for this reason, among other things.

Automation

Business automation is the application of technology to solve a repeating problem or process. In other words, automation technology replaces employees for simple, repetitive tasks. This leaves the employees to do more intensive tasks and ensures that the daily tasks get handled in a more efficient and timely manner.

Automation is also a safeguard against a crisis. These tasks can frequently be completed without human oversight, which results in work being met regardless of staffing emergencies or concerns.

Additionally, AI has made it possible to create complete customer service interactions without hiring a human task force. This means that even when staffing is a complicated task, customers can still get the help they need.

Accessibility

Technological improvements have Streamlined the workforce in many ways. These days, it is no longer a requirement for a business (large or small) to have a physical office. Thanks to technology, remote working is more accessible than ever.

A remote workforce tends to be more adaptable, as they are not all concentrated in one region. How does that help? For one thing, power outages will be drastically mitigated, as not every employee would be facing those issues – only those within a particular area.

Additionally, management can hire with specific roles in mind and worry less about employee location. This allows them to retain the right fit for the job. This in itself can be quite preventive, as enabled employees are more likely to be happy and hard workers.

Article originally published on KarlMotey.info

    Karl Motey, Business Development Executive

    Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Karl Motey works as a business consultant and corporate development executive. Motey is a transformational leader, growth strategist, and expert in corporate development! Karl Motey has conducted research and analysis over more than one hundred companies in the systems and software industries. Motey prides himself on his investor relations and strategic partnerships.

     

    Throughout his career, Karl Motey has worked hard to form  strategic partnerships, investor relationships  and more. Motey  has become highly experienced with and skilled at communications, risk management  and analysis, valuation, negotiations, new business initiatives, and joint ventures.

     

    Karl Motey is a transformational leader and  strategic thinker with a wealth of experience in mergers and acquisitions. Motey is highly skilled at increasing revenue, profit, and growth for companies.

     

    Presently, Karl Motey serves as an independent Business and Corporate Development Consultant in Los Altos, California. In  this role, Motey collaborates with emerging growth companies and supports all of  their business development strategies. When Motey is not hard at work, you can find him spending time outdoors with his children.

     

