Karina Perez-Marconi of Antedotum: “Stay true to your vision and yourself”

Stay true to your vision and yourself (not everyone will like your ideas).

As part of our interview series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became A Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Karina Perez-Marconi.

Karina Perez-Marconi is the CEO & Founder of Antedotum, a purpose-driven CBD Beauty brand that is socially conscious, sustainable and transparent. Working for many years in beauty at Chanel’s New York headquarters deepened her understanding of premium skincare, but finding an antidote to her own personal skin ailments remained elusive. Having found the one ingredient that is multi-correctional in every way, Karina wanted to share how CBD helped her achieve remarkable results in the look and feel of her skin.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

After years of sun exposure from being raised in Puerto Rico, I was plagued by dark spots which were compounded by lingering, postpartum melasma after the birth of my daughter, Havana. Working in the beauty industry, I became very self-conscious of my melasma and couldn’t leave the house without makeup. When my family relocated to Aspen, Colorado, the unforgiving mountain climate — dry air, high altitude, wind, sun, cold — only intensified my skin conditions.

With Colorado being the birthplace of the American cannabis culture, CBD was plentiful and prominent and I was curious about its purported curative abilities. I started to sample an assortment of oils and balms. None of them smelled or looked great, but to my surprise my skin started to transform. This unexpected discovery sent me down an ‘Alice in Wonderland’ research hole into the alternative CBD skincare universe. What emerged was Antedotum — which in Latin it means “a powerful remedy or antidote.” What I discovered was that my products weren’t just helping my skin conditions but also those of so many others in my community. My intent is to cultivate happiness through healing by building luxuriously beautiful, plant powered skincare.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

We were on track to launch Antedotum in January 2020, when we started experiencing major packaging and supply chain delays. We finally launched in June 2020, and as you can imagine it was an extremely tough time to launch a business. We had to pivot and re-group and reinvent our strategy. Through careful planning and collaborating with our team, we were able to have a successful launch and get us to where the company is today.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

My Dad is a Cuban immigrant. He came to America at 18 and didn’t speak English or have any money. The example of his journey has always been a source of inspiration and determination for me. From a very young age I learned the value of hard work and perseverance. Even when we face challenges and have difficult problems to solve, I am inspired by my dad’s story and know that I can overcome anything thanks to him.

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

We are beyond grateful for this journey — we have an unbelievable small team and we have grown exponentially. We have exciting new launches coming both online and in the retail space, as well as very exciting global collaborations and partnerships. We are thrilled to continue to grow Antedotum and spread education about CBD as a skin-changing ingredient for new clients everywhere.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When we were just starting out, we had ordered a number of beautiful, branded boxes to hold and ship the products out, not realizing until we received them that they were nearly triple the size we needed to fit the much smaller products. We realized quickly how valuable our brand team was in regards to catching these small details ahead of time before it happens!

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Antedotum draws on the proven power of 100% pure, organic CBD to transform your skin. We believe CBD is a supernova plant extract that is one of the most healing and therapeutic substances available for skin health. We pride ourselves in crafting the world’s most effective topical CBD and combining it with other scientifically-proven, best-in-breed ingredients to deliver products that are clean, safe, plant-powered and genuinely, transformative.

In February 2021, we were unexpectedly featured on The Today Show, where Jenna Hager Bush mentioned Antedotum in the segment “Two things she can’t live without” and gifted Hoda Kobb our “Skin Perfecting Pair” Minis. The response to the segment was overwhelming and was incredible exposure for the brand on a national scale — it truly made us realize the public reception to our brand as well as the desire for a luxury CBD skin care product.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Surround yourself with people smarter than you that you can trust. Don’t be scared to delegate or ask for help. Find a balance, there will be many days when you won’t be able to finish everything on your to do list and that’s OK. It will all be there tomorrow.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

My husband, Christopher has truly been my rock and helped me every step of the way. I couldn’t have grown this business without him. His hard work and faith in me to take this business to the next level meant everything. He’s also a great cook and great Dad. I couldn’t have done this without teamwork. We’ve been a great team, especially during this challenging year.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Our team is full of gratitude for the many opportunities we have been given. We believe people thrive within a company culture that demonstrates thankfulness and prizes humility, so for us, giving back, working to improve circumstances, and contributing to our community and beyond, is at the core of what we value. We hold deep convictions for many causes, so over time we’ll build a network of organizations that we will partner with and donate to, the first of which is The Posse Foundation.

We selected The Posse Foundation because of their work with young people of diverse backgrounds, training them to be the strong leaders of tomorrow — the ones who will transform communities, our country and the world. Five percent of Antedotum’s profits are given to the Posse Foundation.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

It’s more work than you could ever imagine (the work never ends; you must create boundaries)

2. Stay true to your vision and yourself (not everyone will like your ideas)

3. Ask for help (you can’t do it alone)

4. You are going to make mistakes (lots of them, but they will teach you valuable lessons)

5. There will be days you will doubt yourself (it’s OK)

Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

Most importantly you have to LOVE and be passionate about what you do. If there is a problem or issue you can’t seem to resolve immediately. Take a breath, sleep on it, and tackle it again the next morning. As we started to grow it was hard for me not to do everything on my to do list immediately, I struggled to find a balance. Having a supportive team and loving family is always my guiding light during the highs and lows of growing a business.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I believe travel is such a valuable part of life that can add to your identity, life experience and open your eyes to different cultures and walks of life. Traveling and experiencing these different cultures is such an important part of who I am, and how I view the world. My idea would be to develop an exchange program where everyone would be able to go on a life changing trip and take in a different environment and culture to their own — I believe this would create a more accepting, loving world for future generations.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

antedotum.com | @antedotum LinkedIn + Instagram

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!