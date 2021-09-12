Karina Brez: “Sometimes it is OK to say no”

Sometimes it is OK to say no — No one can do everything, and if you try to, you can suffer from burnout. Keep the quality of your giving high by giving 150% to what you commit to, but don’t dilute it by overcommitting.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Karina Brez.

A first generation Ukranian-American, Karina Brez earned the title of Miss Florida USA in 2012, and was inspired to design a jewelry collection after fellow contestants were impressed by the design she created for her own pageant dress. A horse enthusiast with a passion for gemstones, Brez completed the GIA Graduate Gemologist program, is an appraiser, and advocates for non-profits introducing children to the healing power of horses. Her signature fine jewelry collections are Huggable Hooves and Horse LUV, and she was voted one of the top three Equestrian jewelers by Equestrian Living Magazine. Karina opened a retail location in Palm Beach, Florida in 2021.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I am a third-generation jeweler, and went to school to become a GG (Graduate Gemologist) and a jewelry appraiser. Branching out into the equestrian world through my charity, Horses Healing Hearts (https://www.horseshealingheartsusa.org/), I became inspired to combine my love for horses with my love of jewelry — putting two passions together. My jewelry collection is a byproduct of happiness and a passion for equestrian sports.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

In 2016, I went on the adventure of a lifetime to visit the renowned Muzo emerald mines in Colombia. Going direct to the mines gave me an insight and understanding of the mine to market process, and I got to see the everyday lives of those working there. We watched the mining process, and the discovery of an emerald specimen being extracted from the wall where they were digging. I was able to hold that piece after it was removed — it was a breathtaking experience! Then we went to the center to see how they packaged and shipped the emeralds, and got to view the cutters in action — it was wonderful to see the individual steps, and how people come together to work with those magnificent emeralds. We witnessed how everything was fully documented, and visited the marketing offices.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

From the beginning of my career, I always made sure to know everyone’s first and last name, and to address them correctly. Unfortunately, I had mistaken someone with another client, and continued to call him by that name for a while, asking him how his wife was doing. In fact, I later found out that he does not have a wife. He was incredibly polite and played along, telling me his wife was great. When I learned what I had done, I was very embarrassed, and learned not to be so eager to call someone by their first and last name, unless I really knew him or her well.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Yes, absolutely. One of my mentors is Robert Procop. He is very renowned in the world for being one of the top color stone dealers and jewelry designers, and has always given me solid advice.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Currently we are still in the middle of a pandemic, and a lot of women who were working have had to go back to being the primary caregiver at home. It is tough to balance work life and home life. For many, if they work, they may not be able to find someone to watch their kids, and therefore many women are holding back from starting companies.

Also, a lot of equity is needed when you start a company. In the beginning, there are times when you can’t pay yourself, or where you need to spend your money watching your kids. Women who don’t have equity may find it difficult to start a new business venture.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

We are still dealing with a pandemic, and now this virus is mutating into something new, and there isn’t a hard end in sight yet. Therefore, many are stuck between a rock and a hard place. If you have kids under a certain age, like I do, help with childcare is great (for when children are too young for school). If the government covered day care, or if companies all offered day care at work, that could certainly help women with overcoming these obstacles and getting back to the workplace.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

We are living in a new generational society, where women can be leaders — we have the first US woman Vice President now, as an example. Women are the best balancers, every day we balance and multitask….which makes for amazing leadership!

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

A myth is always knowing what to do and say for the business. Sometimes I second guess myself. People may think that someone has it together, and that they know the right answer to every question, but that isn’t always the reality. Sometimes you are dealt with difficult decisions, and it is good to get help from others, such as mentors in your field, to guide.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

Some people are natural born leaders, who are outgoing and described as a “people person.” As a founder, you have to wear many hats, including being a “people person” and outgoing. You need to have tough skin, and be flexible as well. Having a regular job is so much easier. You don’t need to make difficult decisions, and you don’t need to spearhead the entire company. Balancing employees and schedules can be overwhelming, so starting a business is not for everyone.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Flexibility — Meaning you are able to move around your schedule to accommodate clients or work staff because as a woman founder, you need to run the company and be an employee in a moment of need, as well as be the #1 salesperson, going above and beyond to accommodate a client. For me, examples of flexibility mean going to a client’s home to deliver a piece, or I might fill in for an employee that can’t make it to the store that day. Resourcefulness — This is very important in running a company. Research the things you need to do, or hire the right people to do it for you. Positive attitude — Positivity is contagious, and people want to be around others that are positive. It brings joy to your clients, to your employees, and good karma will surround your life, personally and professionally. Sometimes it is OK to say no — No one can do everything, and if you try to, you can suffer from burnout. Keep the quality of your giving high by giving 150% to what you commit to, but don’t dilute it by overcommitting. Creativity — Creativity takes on many forms. It can be a design for a new product, or an unconventional way of solving a problem. No matter the form, it is essential for growth and expanding one’s business.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I always partner with a charity for any of my events, often with Horses Healing Hearts (https://www.horseshealingheartsusa.org/), which helps the children of families suffering from substance abuse, one horse, one day at a time.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Prescription drug abuse is a major issue in our country, and I would focus on combating that. It is something that a lot of families fall into. Someone gets hurt and is given prescription drugs. I am not a medical professional, but from what I read it can be a hard cycle to break out of. With prescription drugs, there are no socioeconomic boundaries. Many of those suffering are the kids. I would like to continue to bring ongoing awareness to that issue. Horses Healing Hearts offers a therapeutic center for the kids. As they go through the program, it helps stop the generational cycle of addiction. At HHH, children gain the skills, desire, and courage to overcome their unique struggle. Their confidence and “tool kit” enables them to design an exciting and promising future — free of drugs and alcohol. Working with horses and riding, helps kids with their self-esteem.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Definitely Sarah Blakely, the Founder of Spanx. She is the most inspiring person — an incredible person and businesswomen…a true boss babe. Sarah made nothing in something, because she had a vision for how to make something new, and how to make it well. She built an empire because she made something that wasn’t on the market to help women, and she consistently elevates female entrepreneurs through her Red Backpack Fund. Specifically, I would want to have breakfast with Sarah, as one of her hidden talents is to make cartoon pancakes. That would be a real treat, and I can’t think of anyone else who makes a better breakfast. Who wouldn’t want to start the day off on the right foot, or pancake?

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.