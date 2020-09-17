Karina‌ ‌Michel‌ ‌Feld: “Be‌ ‌more‌ ‌present”

Be flexible and open to what the idea of success means to you. Focus on the small victories and moments throughout the day. Helping others, your neighbors, and your community. The little things are more important now than ever. ;)
I had the pleasure of interviewing Karina Michel Feld the owner and executive producer of Tallulah Films and also the co-owner of Fresh Patch. She has 20+ years of experience in the entertainment industry and is a member of The Producers Guild of America. Karina continues to focus on projects that are meaningful, influential, and uplifting.
Thank you so much for doing this with us Karina! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?
For the past eleven years I’ve been a producer. I’ve been in the industry for a long time. Starting as a model and actress in New York and LA and then moving on to writing and producing at the morning show at Lifetime ten years ago. I was lucky to work and learn, and be a part of some great experiences in the industry over the last 25 years. I gradually worked my way from print, commercials and TV, through to producing movies. Tallulah Films currently has five films getting released over the next two years in the US and Europe.
Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much? Yes,
I read ”The Power of Habit” a few years ago and it really stuck with me. It talks about the science behind habit formation and how your daily habits shape your life. An example would be working out or getting work done before the day starts. Over a year that’s a lot of extra time and work that could easily get pushed to the next day or not done at all. Gradually adding new habits over time works. They say it’s about 21 days on average to solidify a new habit.
Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your perspective can you help our readers to see the “Light at the End of the Tunnel”? Can you share your “5 Reasons To Be Hopeful During this Corona Crisis”? If you can, please share a story or example for each.
1.Be more present. This may seem counterintuitive, but it’s helped me stay more positive. Plant a garden. Be grateful. Realize what’s important.
2. Be flexible and able to switch gears. A lot of positive things have come out of this as well. Stay in contact with friends and family. Talk to people about what they’re doing and where they’re heading and how they’ve shifted their perspective during this time. If you listen closely there are new opportunities to be had and new directions to go.
3. Be creative. Take this time to start a home project you’ve been putting off for years. Take an online piano class or use youtube to get some great ideas to organize your home. My pantry has never looked better. It only took me 6 years of living in my house to get this done!
4. Slow down. I’m still working on this one. It’s easy to not realize how fast you’re going until you slow down. Work smarter, not harder. It’s possible to do less and still accomplish as much, if not more. Look at the positives. Attending Cannes virtually this year was an incredible experience for us. To be able to do these things virtually and have meetings with people all over the world while attending seminars you would usually have to go in person. This saved so much time. The vast amount of free information on the internet is amazing. Use this time to learn and connect with people to further your business.
5.Take a walk, go to the beach and be outside in nature. Anytime you can get out of the house and explore your neighborhood or visit a park. You never know what new adventures you may find.
From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?
1. Stay connected. Make yourself available to talk to friends and family.
2. Help others. Whether you’re helping a neighbor or a local charity. A lot of people are struggling and a little goes a long way.
3. Get the family together to do yoga at home or talk about what you’re grateful for.
4. Suggest an activity where you can meet up while still social distancing. Seeing someone in person makes all the difference!
5. Let them know this will pass. Help them shift their focus to more positive things. With our kids, talking about their fears and helping them find books they enjoy or movies they relate to. Letting them know that a little anxiety is okay. Everyone is out of their comfort zone.
What are the best resources you would suggest to a person who is feeling anxious?
Take time to relax - even if it’s just for 5 mins. I know a lot of parents are in the same boat with this. If you can get a few minutes to yourself, take it. Just the thought of homeschooling again (while still running our businesses from home) makes me anxious. I think just getting this out in the open and talking about this makes it easier. Everyone is going through the same thing. It’s a normal way to feel and we’ll get through it!
Can you please give us your favorite ”Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?
I have a little book named “Begin it Now” that I bought at Psychic Eye Bookstore in LA years ago and I still have it. It’s filled with wonderful quotes.. With any goal or direction in life that’s always the first step to keep the movement going. So simple, but true.
You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. :-)
Be flexible and open to what the idea of success means to you. Focus on the small victories and moments throughout the day. Helping others, your neighbors, and your community. The little things are more important now than ever. ;)
What is the best way for our readers to follow you online?
Instagram: @tallulahfilms
Twitter @karinamichel
Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!
Thank you so much!