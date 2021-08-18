Karin Brandt of coUrbanize: “Driving sales, raising funds, and building a team”

Early on in my journey, someone said to me that a CEO has three jobs — driving sales, raising funds, and building a team. Those are not five things, but those are three very weighty, important things. Every company needs the right team and the right resourcing in order to be able to move the company forward, advance the mission and deliver growth.

As part of my series about “individuals and organizations making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Karin Brandt.

Karin is the CEO and founder of coUrbanize, a startup that empowers more people to have a say in what gets built in their neighborhood. A city planner by trade, Karin started coUrbanize while getting her Master’s degree from MIT. During her studies, she saw firsthand how ineffective the real estate development and urban planning process can be.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

When I first became a city planner, my goal was to inspire change in our communities because the zip code you’re born in is one of the strongest predictors of your economic opportunities. But while I was at MIT pursuing my Master’s, my enthusiasm for change faced the reality of how cities and individual buildings are designed, approved and built.

I looked at who creates enormous change relatively quickly in communities. The answer? Real estate. Particularly, commercial real estate.

If I could influence how developers work and what they decide to build, that would fundamentally change the built environment in communities everywhere. The hard truth is that not enough people get to weigh in on what’s built in their communities — near their homes, the parks where their children play, the public spaces they hold dear.

That’s why I founded coUrbanize — to give everyone a say.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

Up until last year, our company really had to work hard to convince our buyers — real estate developers and individual cities and towns — about the value of community engagement that’s driven by technology, rather than by in-person meetings.

Enter 2020, the year that everything changed in our world. All of a sudden, we didn’t have to do as much convincing about a different way of working and the value of a more equitable process.

It’s been fascinating to see how these customer conversations have evolved. For example, there has been a significant decrease in the amount of time it takes us to persuade our clients to engage with local communities. Today, we can devote that extra time to our outreach efforts.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

One that is funny looking back on it now…

A little scene-setting: This was my first time doing a practice run of the coUrbanize pitch for my fellow cohort members at TechStars, in preparation for our big Demo Day.

After sharing my pitch, one of the program managers said, “Well, that’s very MIT…”

The lesson learned was that I needed to get better at the art of storytelling. Pointing to data wasn’t enough to convince or excite people about my vision.

Flashing back to that night at the practice round, the program team had me yell one sentence for each slide to help me find my voice. Thanks to this experience, I’ve adjusted my approach so that I come across as less of a scientist and more of an activist.

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

Parks and Rec wasn’t so far off in its depiction of community meetings — a little bit of chaos, the usual suspects, outlandish ideas. These meetings only get worse when they involve often-feared real estate development and misunderstood affordable housing.

Now imagine these meetings on Zoom. One word: yikes.

Yet these public meetings are typically the only way people can voice their opinions about projects being proposed in their neighborhood or community. coUrbanize exists to change that.

coUrbanize is a digital platform that empowers people to share their feedback without going to a public meeting and in their native or preferred language — by posting a comment online, texting their feedback, or leaving comments via voicemail. Our goal is to get the people involved who don’t have the time, patience, or confidence to voice their opinions during public meetings.

Think about the single mom who’d love to tell a development team about the importance of open green space, but she doesn’t have childcare during the meeting time, or the neighbors who may not feel comfortable communicating in English but would directly benefit from planned development. These are the voices that go unheard during traditional meeting-based community engagement.

According to data from Boston University, 95% of people who attend public meetings about development projects are richer, whiter and older than their neighbors. So why do they get a say but most people don’t? Simply because they can go to a meeting.

The pandemic put a stop to in-person meetings, which don’t offer any virtual ways for people to participate. And while Zoom has become the replacement for these meetings, that alone is an inequitable fix (technical literacy, internet access, device access, etc.). In addition, the long-overdue awakening of racial injustice has real estate developers and cities rethinking their role in designing inclusive communities and limiting gentrification.

coUrbanize breaks down barriers that prevent community members from making their voices heard in planning and development conversations. The platform allows developers and project teams to foster ongoing conversations with community members instead of limiting the conversation to an in-person public meeting at a single moment in time.

To address the digital divide, community members can share feedback with the project teams via SMS text messaging or via voicemails that are automatically transcribed onto the platform.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

A new development project in Cambridge, MA was using coUrbanize to keep the community informed of what was happening on the project during construction. There is a movie theater near the project site. An older couple who lived nearby would go to the movies every week, stopping at a bench at the project site to make the walk easier. During construction, the bench was removed, so the couple couldn’t do their weekly movie night. However, we heard from the couple that the bench was special for them, for the community, so the developer outfitted the project with a new bench in the same location immediately after hearing that feedback.

It’s a small example, but it does showcase how important our public spaces are and how the choices that are made without neighbors’ knowledge, even at the smallest level, really impact the fabric of a community.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

In so many states and individual cities, zoning laws haven’t been reconsidered or revised in 30–50+ years. These laws dictate what can be built, when, where, and with what level of effort in terms of approval from local government. And many of these zoning laws present tremendous barriers to easing the housing crisis our country is in. Revising these laws, as Berkeley, California did last year, is an important first step.

Secondly, there is huge room for improvement in terms of language translation in community engagement. This is something our company is actively working to implement, but on a macro level, we regularly see cities holding neighborhood meetings in English-only when 30, 40, or even more than 50% of a community speaks a language other than English at home.

Lastly, beyond decisions made at the local government level, I’d like to see our country as a whole better understand and embrace density when it comes to our communities. We see fear related to density play out in the comments on coUrbanize every day. For example, a common pushback to new housing in a neighborhood is that apartments will “change” a neighborhood made up of primarily single-family housing. That’s a misperception.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

For me, leadership is the ability to create change that results in better outcomes. That may come off as vague, but if you break down what actually has to happen for change to happen — and be sustained — it’s incredibly complicated. It’s my job as a leader, as a CEO, to make sure that my team has what we need in order to deliver on our mission, which is to improve how neighborhoods are built. If I’m an effective leader, my team will support this goal and help us succeed.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Early on in my journey, someone said to me that a CEO has three jobs — driving sales, raising funds, and building a team. Those are not five things, but those are three very weighty, important things. Every company needs the right team and the right resourcing in order to be able to move the company forward, advance the mission and deliver growth.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’d love to inspire a movement for more urban planners to lead as entrepreneurs or elected public officials. I’ve been so inspired by women, particularly women of color, starting companies or running for political office to make cities more equitable.

For example, Nithya Rayman is using her urban planning background as a LA City Council member to bring a collaborative and equitable approach to addressing homelessness.

There is so much room for innovation and leadership in urban planning beyond the traditional role of a city employee focused on planning or community development.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

This isn’t necessarily a life quote, but something that is always in the back of my mind is “the power of being heard.” It’s so deeply connected to the work that we do at coUrbanize and is also relevant to the job of a CEO. When people are heard, they are powerful. Making space for others, advocating for their inclusion, and elevating them is a driving force in my work.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I’d feel so honored to spend time with Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She has inspired a movement, bringing so many people into civic engagement, while remaining so authentic, relatable and approachable. She’s found a way to educate people about the political process in an accessible way, one that’s exciting enough to spur action. That’s the holy grail for people like me who want to impact change in public process.

