Kari Saitowitz of Fhitting Room: “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take”

Many successful people are perfectionists. At the same time, they have the ability to say “Done is Better Than Perfect” and just complete and wrap up a project. What is the best way to overcome the stalling and procrastination that perfectionism causes? How does one overcome the fear of potential critique or the fear of not being successful? In this interview series, called “How To Get Past Your Perfectionism And ‘Just Do It’, we are interviewing successful leaders who can share stories and lessons from their experience about “how to overcome the hesitation caused by perfectionism.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kari Saitowitz, Fhitting Room.

Prior to creating and becoming the Founder + CEO Fhitting Room, Kari, was a marketing executive at Pepsi, focused on building equity for powerhouse brands and launching new product innovations. In 2007, she took her love of planning unique consumer experiences to develop a new way for anyone to access the benefits of kettlebell training in a motivational and community-driven group setting with personal attention from credentialed personal trainers. This “Gym Idea” became Fhitting Room. Kari now oversees three Fhitting Room studios and a rooftop residency in NYC, Fhitting Room On Demand and Fhitting Room LIVE virtual classes. She has an MBA from Harvard Business School, where she graduated with honors, and she graduated summa cum laude with a BS in Economics from the Wharton School of University of Pennsylvania.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in the suburbs of New York City in a town on the north shore of Long Island called Smithtown. My mom was the quintessential stay at home mom when my sister and I were young, despite having a Masters degree, and I credit her and my dad’s unwavering support for all that I’ve accomplished and the person who I am today. I attended college at University of Pennsylvania, where I studied business in the Wharton Undergraduate program, worked at American Express upon graduation, and capped off my formal education with an MBA after working for a couple years in NYC and one year in London.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote is actually a paraphrase of a quote attributed to Ayn Rand, a philosopher and novelist who wrote the books “The Fountainhead” and “Atlas Shrugged.” The quote is “The question isn’t who is going to let me; it’s who is going to stop me.” In my opinion, this mindset is critical not just to me but to anyone who is setting out to accomplish anything that isn’t a guaranteed success. I’ll never forget my first business accountant asking me if I was aware that one out of every 10 new businesses fail after probing about my prior experience running a gym or fitness studio, of which I had none. Channel this mindset!

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

A couple years ago I ordered The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck before going on vacation, which was recommended by a few colleagues. It came with another book that I had never heard of, How to be F👍🏼cking Awesome by Dan Meredith. I read and enjoyed both of them, but How to be F👍🏼cking Awesome resonated with me in a million different ways. The author had experience in both the fitness industry and marketing, which is my background, although I imagine his words would be poignant across industries and functional areas. His voice was equal parts entertaining and direct with a dose of crassness that helped his message break through. From him, I adopted the term “messy action,” and hot off the heels of completing the book, while still on vacation, I had a call with some team members and decided to test a digital service we had been deliberating for months (or longer).

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Achiever — For better or worse, there’s never been an assignment that I haven’t completed on time, a test I haven’t studied for or an email (other than junk mail) delivered to my inbox that’s gone unanswered in a timely manner. At times, completion can hamper prioritization, which is something I’m working on now at this stage of my career, but I believe this trait helped me stand out and advance at an accelerated rate in school and in the earlier stages of my career. Even now, I’m sure my team appreciates knowing that if they give me an assignment such as something to review along with a deadline, I would sooner stay up until 2am than miss the deadline.

— When I was accepted to UPenn, I was invited to be part of their Honors program. I was honestly a bit intimidated just having gotten into an Ivy League school, which was not the norm where I grew up. My parents were totally supportive of me declining the Honors program, and before leaving me at my Freshman dorm room, they reminded me to make time to have fun and party in addition to doing all my work. I found a healthy balance and brought this spirit with me to each role I’ve had and to infuse this mentality in Fhitting Room’s culture. Relationship Builder — I work hard to cultivate strong relationships with colleagues, vendors, service providers, clients, peers, etc. I am big on personal communication and working alongside my team. I truly care about the humans with whom I work. I try to help my team achieve personal goals (in addition to professional ones). I believe if people are happy personally, they will be happy professionally, even if at times it means accepting a less than ideal work arrangement such as having talent that is not exclusive to my business. I believe that the benefits that come from having personal relationships with team members outweigh the challenges. One of the biggest compliments I ever received from a manager during an annual review was that I was the type of manager whose team would run through walls not out of fear but because they love me and would do anything to help me succeed.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

I didn’t want to cheat and look up the textbook definition; so, for me, a perfectionist is someone who strives for the perfect outcome and will not be satisfied or stop working until the desired end result is achieved.

The premise of this interview series is making the assumption that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely bad. What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

There are many positive aspects of being a perfectionist. For one, you have to have a vision in order to set a goal post (even if one of perfection) and then be willing to put in the hard work to get there. Goal setting + hard work are both positive, even if you don’t achieve perfection, even if 80% or 90% of perfection is going to be pretty stellar. Designing a Fhitting Room studio is a fantastic example of this. Our bathroom and shower signs are kettlebell shaped, as are our locker numbers, and the colors of the little kettlebell locker numbers match the magnets on our schedule board that match the actual color of the kettlebells inside the workout studios themselves. We designed our own custom wallpaper so the messaging on the walls would be proprietary and the right color. We strive to have custom touches, branded messaging, our unique color palette thread throughout everything. However, there are concessions and tradeoffs that must be made in exchange for functionality. We are a high intensity training space after all, and the wear and tear is real. While I may see the imperfections and shades of green that don’t perfectly match, the rest of the world sees beautifully designed, custom spaces perfect for a great workout and a great selfie.

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

Moving too slowly to capitalize on timely opportunities and driving others around you crazy are probably two of the biggest negative consequences. I wonder if I could have grown my business faster had I been willing to compromise on certain elements of the business that seemed absolutely necessary whereas other solutions may have been good enough. Plus, lately I’ve been challenging myself to ask the question, “is it a difference that makes a difference?” before requesting changes to work done by others. My tweaking can impact deadlines and I’m sure I try my team’s patience at times.

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

Fear of failure and unreasonably high standards are two of the biggest for me. I don’t think perfectionists often realize their standards are unattainable, which makes it easy to get stuck in the pursuit of excellence. Pair that with competitiveness and/or the need to win, and a perfectionist may never pull the trigger because let’s be real, how often is winning a sure thing? If you continue to iterate until you’re 100% confident of success, you’re often going to find yourself 100% stuck, which is why the concept of messy action from How to be F👍🏼cking Awesome was such a monumental breakthrough for me.

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?”

Good enough is good enough: You must learn to identify when good enough is exactly that. When Covid hit NYC hard, and all signs pointed towards having to shutter all Fhitting Room locations, I made a conscious decision that speed to market with a virtual replica of our brick and mortar business was more important than an ideal solution. This was an extreme circumstance in which the stakes were high, and we didn’t have the luxury of creating new systems or processes. We had to work with what was readily available in order to continue serving clients and create jobs for as many team members as possible. We adopted a ‘connection not perfection’ mindset and even went as far as including that slogan in client facing communications. We went only 3 days without revenue and created a new business unit with staying power. Others don’t see what you see: Surround yourself with a trusted circle who can keep your perfectionist tendencies in check. While you may see imperfections, errors, omissions, or room for improvement in something, if those around you see a finished product and you trust them, then move forward. While I’m still a work in progress, I’ve come a long way trusting my team with sending communications that I don’t necessarily see final versions of or sometimes at all. You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take: Just ask hockey great Wayne Gretzky. When you think about sports, this seems so obvious; of course a hockey player cannot wait for the perfect shot nor a baseball player wait for the perfect pitch every time, so how come when it comes to business we wait to find the perfect location, the perfect moment to launch a new campaign, perfect software solution, etc.? In the meantime, while you’re seeking perfection, your competition is seizing the opportunity. Be honest with yourself: Perhaps, the need for “perfection” is covering vulnerabilities you don’t want to face. When you find yourself iterating and reiterating until you have the perfect anything, ask yourself what you’re really nervous about. Is there a reason you think the current state will fail? In the case of my business, our first studio location was too small to generate profit. On paper, I designed a business with 16 clients per class, but we ended up having space for only 12 clients. Even at full capacity, I couldn’t make the numbers work, so I went to work perfecting the space. I added more branding, tweaked our pricing, changed PR firms, added to our class schedule, etc., but I needed to address the elephant in the room, my business model. I had to close my original studio location in favor of ones that could accommodate larger classes. Delegate: You cannot do everything yourself. You can move a lot faster if you are not your own bottleneck. I’m sure my team would say there are still too many things that pass through me for approval — and they’d be correct — but I’m inching in the right direction and the business can move faster as a result. What’s the point of leveraging in-the-now marketing platforms like social media if every post needs to wait for my approval? I’m spending more time asking team members, “what do you think?” instead of synthesizing information from them and then telling them what I think. You’ve got to trust the judgement and capabilities of others to Just Do It.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Kettlebell training…just kidding, well, not really, but since that’s not what I think you had in mind, my mantra to my children is “work hard and be a good person,” and I truly believe that if we all fulfilled that, then the world would be a better place.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

If you can tag someone in the afterlife, I’d love to channel Steve Jobs for his branding genius and probably the ultimate perfectionist. For very different reasons, but right up there with him, I’d love to have lunch with former New York Yankees Manager and Special Assistant to the Commissioner of MLB, Joe Torre. A Hall of Famer himself, he notoriously managed a team of talent (including some major superstars) in one the most intense cities in the world, handled a challenging boss with grace under tremendous media scrutiny, and successfully led the Yankees to four World Series Championships in a period of only nine years. I’d love to talk to him about his ability to make difficult decisions with his eye on the prize (bringing home championships) while managing big personalities and pressure from egos, emotions and critics. Talk about someone who could Just Do It?!

How can our readers follow you online?

Visit Fhitting Room’s website to learn more! You can also follow me on LinkedIn, as well as Fhitting Room on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!