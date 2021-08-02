Karen Pambianchi of Swift Water Life Coach: “You need a specific niche and you need to be able to articulate it clearly”

You need a specific niche and you need to be able to articulate it clearly. Niche is such a buzz word these days and for good reason. I heard some one once say, “the riches is in the niches.” The number one key to success is being specific on who you serve as a coach, what problem you solve and what outcomes you help create.

The coaching industry is now tremendous. It is a 15 billion dollar industry. Many professionals have left their office jobs to become highly successful coaches. At the same time, not everyone who starts a coaching business sees success. What does someone starting a career as a life coach, wellness coach, or business coach need to know to turn it into a very successful and rewarding career?

In this interview series, called “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach” we are interviewing experienced and successful life coaches, wellness coaches, fitness coaches, business and executive coaches and other forms of coaches who share the strategies you need to create a successful career as a life or business coach.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Karen Pambianchi.

Karen Pambianchi, CLC is the founder of Swift Water Life Coach, a specialized coaching practice focused on helping ambitious women achieve their career goals and find work-life harmony with simple and effective routines and habits. She is a Certified Life Coach, through the American Life Coach Academy, which is accredited by the International Coaching Federation (ICF) — the gold standard in coaching — and a member of the New England Chapter of ICF Professional Coaches. She has been coaching for the last six years transitioning from a career in marketing and events to coaching within a university and now leading her practice.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and what brought you to this particular career path?

I came to a career as a life coach as a client. About 10 years before I made the career shift, I hired my own coach. I immediately experienced by the power of coaching. I received comments about positive changes in my mindset, my confidence and how I showed up in my relationships, from people who had no idea I hired a coach. The amount of insight and personal growth I experienced was tremendous. When the opportunity came up to coach students at a university in 2015, I was thrilled to begin training as a coach and share that profound impact with other people. Coaching is first and foremost a relationship and my career up until becoming a coach, though varied in industry, always relied on building relationships. It was a natural transition for me.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Without a doubt, my compassion, integrity, and curiosity.

When you are working with people having compassion is critical to gaining insight into what drives them and their perspective, in order to help them get where they want to be. It gives me the opportunity to hold off judgement and instead develop an understanding of their experiences and circumstances they might be experiencing.

Integrity is not only a trait that has helped me succeed; it is a value I hold in high regard. Working with honesty, authenticity and integrity mean much more to me than the bottom line. When it comes to coaching, my clients would know right away if I wasn’t being authentic, or I tried to trick them. Integrity can also mean making tough choices, for example, I once had a client sign on to be coached by me and after just a few sessions it became clear that I was not going to be able to support them in the way they wanted. I ended the coaching relationship with that client early because I didn’t want to mislead the client or compromise my coaching integrity by coaching in an area that wasn’t going to ultimately be successful for the client.

I have always been innately curious. My husband learned early on how annoying I can be during a movie because I am constantly asking questions and wanting to know more. When it comes to my business and coaching, curiosity is incredibly powerful. Taking time to ask questions and understand things at a deeper level expedites success because the path is so much clearer. Recently, I had a client brainstorming a strategy and she causally said, “I guess I could use it like a reward”. My curiosity led me to simply ask, “do rewards work for you?” and she easily answered no. Imagine had we not addressed that how much time we might have wasted on a strategy that would have never worked for her.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

Habits are my favorite thing to work with clients on. They are tremendously helpful but can be difficult to start. The most successful habits are those that fit naturally to your strengths and tendencies.

One of my most effective and helpful habits I utilize in my own journey is making lists. I have always been a list maker that loves checking things off. How I have used and structured them= has evolved over time and but it is my go-to tactic for staying organized. That is likely the biggest reason it has been successful — I know how to use; I am comfortable with it, and I do it consistently; the recipe for a habit that sticks that I use to help my clients find their own effective habits.

I also love to use every bit of time I have available to be productive. Getting that one last email out, finishing that one set of notes, whatever it is. This is great as I usually get to check something else off my list. The key to this habit is accurately estimating the time for a task. If you underestimate, you either must leave it unfinished or you eat into the next thing on your schedule. I have a short list of 5-minute tasks. Knowing ahead of time the things to choose from if a meeting ends early and I have a bonus 5 minutes.

This will be intuitive to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

Habits can be very valuable if you have the right ones in place. The biggest benefit of habits is reduced output. Getting something done automatically minimizes the mindshare and effort it takes to do it. Think about all you carry around every day — worries, appointments, new ideas, that funny thing your kid said, and you want to share, whatever it is, our brains carry around a lot every day. Whatever you can remove from that mindshare frees up space and habits remove thoughts about certain actions — it’s amazing. Your life is the result of the things you do every day; not things you do occasionally. Making habits that are good — i.e., help you achieve your goals — ensure that you are doing things every day purposefully to create the life you want.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

I honestly believe habits are personal therefore different strategies work for different people. Most people want a prescriptive solution to strengthen positive habits and reduce negative ones but ultimately it takes personal effort. Some of the most essential elements to creating or removing a habit include eliminating decision making, consistency and self-awareness.

Some people need to go all or nothing while others need baby steps, some people can hold themselves accountable while others need someone checking in. Regardless of the variables, the more you can do to simply execute the habit, the better. If you want to floss everyday — have the floss on top of the toothpaste so you don’t have to rely on remembering or deciding if you should get out the floss or not. Nobody is perfect with habits — there is always that day where things just don’t happen. Focus on progress and consistency not perfection; if you miss a day or slip up, don’t give up, get back to the habit the next time. You also must be honest with yourself and pay attention to what you are doing (or not doing) and why. Being aware of what you are actually doing and what you want to be doing is the first step to changing habits.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“You must do the thing you think you cannot.” ~Eleanor Roosevelt

I have always loved this quote. It’s a simple reminder to push yourself outside of your comfort zone. What you think you are capable of doesn’t always represent the truth and until you push yourself to try, you will never know what you are truly capable of accomplishing.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

There are countless self-help books available and a variety of trainings and courses to help you do things better, more efficiently, faster, you name it. It can be overwhelming. I am currently developing a coaching program for people to find out how they operate instead of trying to fit into general boxes created by others. We’ll look at all the variables, and likely some language from many of these trusted guides, but by cross examining them and reflecting inward we will get a 100% unique description of a particular individual. This knowledge creates power and control over where they can take their lives and how they achieve their goals.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many coaches are successful, but some are not very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful coaches from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

From my experience launching my own coaching business and working with many coaches these are the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career as a coach.

1 . You need a specific niche and you need to be able to articulate it clearly. Niche is such a buzz word these days and for good reason. I heard some one once say, “the riches is in the niches.” The number one key to success is being specific on who you serve as a coach, what problem you solve and what outcomes you help create. While it feels counterintuitive, like you are eliminating potential clients, your coaching becomes crystal clear to the clients who need you that you become easier to refer and to hire. I was victim to the “I want to help everyone, so I’ll coach anyone” mindset. I began to niche down to a few categories and that is what got me my first clients. As I narrowed to only one category, career support, I gained additional clients. I continued to narrow my niche as I saw what clients were struggling with and what I was coaching them around. About 18 months after I launched my business, I narrowed my niche to a degree that I doubled my clients within 2 months. I don’t aim to change my niche but rather continue to refine it as my clients will naturally show me the details I haven’t been promoting.

2 . You need to accept that marketing isn’t one size fits all, find your sweet spot and be consistent. I was fortunate to find a marketing partner that followed this principle and help me find my place. I was preoccupied with feeling like I should be adhering to all the social media marketing ‘rules’ to grow my coaching business. As I realized I felt awkward, nervous and sometimes even self-conscious on social media, it became clear that wasn’t the message I wanted out there for my business. On the contrary, when I have the chance to meet someone, make a connection and build a relationship, I am confident, more outgoing, and much more authentic and open. When hiring a coach, or really any service-based business, clients want to know you, like you and trust you. Social media wasn’t going to help achieve relationships at that level. Once I gave myself permission to focus on marketing strategies that suited me and allowed my strengths to shine, I was able to let go of the ‘should’ and focus on connecting with my potential clients and serving them with lots of value.

3 . You need to automate your business operations before it’s a necessity. Taking some of the business operations and management of your coaching business off your plate through automation allows you to focus on being a coach. Doing it before you are over capacity with client work is the key to success. I opted to automate by client onboarding with a reasonably priced service when I had about 30% client capacity. As my clients increase, it’s already set up and allowed me to increase my total capacity because I wasn’t spending time chasing invoices, collecting information or remembering what stage a client was in their program. One caution though, it’s easy to get in the weeds of automation. You can test and test and test. You can question every step. Pick a process and set it up. You will learn as clients use it and can adjust as things comes up. You don’t want to end up spending all your time fiddling with your automation tool.

4 . You need to value your services appropriately. Pricing and payments are always a challenge in service-based businesses. You are selling yourself and it can be hard to name a price. It’s most common for new coaches to undervalue their services — usually based on the myth that the price is based solely on years as a practicing coach. Some of things to consider when pricing your services are:

your overall experience and skill set you bring to coaching.

what are you helping your clients achieve? How will it help them? What is that solution to worth to your client?

consider the alternative for a client who opts not to hire you — what do they lose out on as a result?

The market will be a good guide to help you know if you are much too high or much too low. A quick analysis can give you insight into what other coaches are doing and as you begin to talk to potential clients you will get feedback on your pricing. It’s also important to know you can change your prices. Certainly, you don’t want to continually increase them year after year, nor do you want to offer discounts and promos all the time. But if you find your initial pricing isn’t landing you can adjust it. I recently changed my own coaching rate and while it was nerve-wracking, it was also amazing to finally get paid what my time and expertise is worth. The key was finding an increase that still felt authentic to me. If I had raised my rate by 4x I would have been insecure asking clients to pay that rate. I was, however, able to double my rate and still be well within the market value for coaching and at a rate I feel comfortable charging.

5. You need to stay in your lane. Looking right and left all the time at what other coaches are doing, what influencers are doing, what your friends are doing, can derail your own progress. You have something unique to offer. No one else in the world can do what you do, the way you do. Of course, learning from others is important but if you are trying to build a business you must be all in on YOUR business not everyone else’s. Staying in my lane was the only way I was able to articulate my niche. I was consumed by all the options and all the competition for a long time. Once I narrowed my focus on my business and my expertise, it was much easier to narrow my focus.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen coaches make when they start their business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

The biggest mistake most coaches make is not having clarity on who they serve and how. It’s why having a clear niche is number one on my top 5 list for success. Not being able to articulate who you clients are, what they are struggling with, and how you help them in a clear and concise way, makes it harder for people to know they want to hire you and harder for them to refer you.

The best way to avoid this is to continually ask yourself who you serve and if there is deeper level to describe them. Similarly, when it comes to what you help them achieve or the problem you help them overcome it should be as specific as possible.

Based on your experience and success, what are a few of the most important things a coach should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience? Please share a story or an example for each.

The best Wow! You can give you clients is those ah-ha moments. You can’t guarantee any results since your clients are doing the work but if you can help them have ah-ha moments, their desire to take action and want to pursue their results will kick up a notch. And the best way to achieve ah-ha moments is by following the coaching core competencies and really being present for your clients through every session. I recently had a call with a potential client who was trying to decide what her goal for coaching would be if she decided to move forward. She shared a belief that in order to do X, she need to achieve Y first. In my confirmation of that statement, she realized she was using Y as an excuse. The ah-ha was audible, and she immediately had clarity on what her goal was and how coaching could help her work on that goal.

Hiring a coach can be intimidating and it is extremely personal. The best customer experience is a smooth transaction. Getting set up, booking sessions, and all the administrative aspects to hiring a coach should be easy, simple, and fast. If your clients are bogged down in ‘paperwork’ they may become frustrated and unwilling to really be coachable. And if they aren’t coachable, they aren’t likely to have ah-ha moments. For my clients, my onboarding is automated. It’s easier for me and my clients. After each step is complete, they are automatically prompted to the next step. This avoids that overwhelmed feeling of a list of things to do to get started but allows me to get everything I need to effectively coach them from the very time we chat, likely during their consultation call.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business, and particularly in coaching. What are the best ways for a coach to find customers? Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

I already shared that marketing isn’t one size fits all. This is true for lead generation as well since it’s so connected to marketing. For me, what became the strongest lead generation is 1:1 networking. Having thoughtful conversations with my network about my business and my niche has allowed me to gain clients much quicker than strategies geared to the masses. I also focus on being open to opportunities that come my way. While having a niche is key to success, that doesn’t mean you have to do everything one way. Be open to creative ideas from others and introduce new elements to your practice that help you serve your clients.

Coaches are similar to startup founders who often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to end up burning the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to your fellow coaches about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting their business?

Without a doubt, hiring your own coach is key to taking care of yourself. Having a trusted person to and steady relationship to support you and hold you accountable is key. Not to mention, walking the walk is much more powerful than talking the talk.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would start a movement that builds support networks for new mothers. I was fortunate to have the time to find and build village in my first year as a mother and the support it provided me was invaluable; that support continues now nearly 7 years later. With the endless responsibilities and expectations women face daily, having the emotional and mental support of women with similar experiences offers reassurance and builds confidence. The additional resources it makes available for help with childcare, accountability and friendship create such a collaborative community. I wish all women had the chance to find and build their own group where they can be vulnerable, honest and heard.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I love the work of Brene Brown. After reading her book, The Gifts of Imperfections, I was hooked. The way she speaks about vulnerability is eye-opening. I am so grateful for her research and that she is willing to share it with the world. It would be an honor to have a private meal with her to thank her. I have no doubt I would be inspired by her even more.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

People can connect with me via Instagram, @swiftwaterlifecoach or my website, www.swiftwaterlifecoach.com to sign up for my newsletter.

