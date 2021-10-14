Karen Pambianchi of Swift Water Life Coach: “Take it one step at a time”

Take it one step at a time. With a perfectionist mindset, it’s easy to stay solely focused on the end goal. This, along with fear, can make taking steps along the way difficult. Remember, you must only do the next right thing (as the Princess of Arendelle from Frozen so eloquently says). Removing the long-distance focus and narrowing in on one step can remove the overwhelm and prevent getting stuck.

Karen Pambianchi, CLC, is the founder of Swift Water Life Coach, a specialized coaching practice focused on helping ambitious women achieve their career goals and find work-life harmony with simple and effective routines and habits. She is a Certified Life Coach, through the American Life Coach Academy, which is accredited by the International Coaching Federation (ICF) — the gold standard in coaching — and a member of the New England Chapter of ICF Professional Coaches. She has been coaching for the last six years transitioning from a career in marketing and events to coaching within a university and now leading her practice.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I had a pretty story book childhood. I grew up in a small town in Maine, had involved and attentive parents and was afforded opportunities to be a kid and explore the outdoors with my friends. I got to travel, try new things, and was supported in pursuing the things I loved. Dancing was the anchor and passion of my childhood. I simply loved it. I practiced and progressed to a member of the Corps de Ballet with a professional company while still in high school. The discipline, structure and dedication that dancing instilled in me gave me such a strong foundation for literally every other aspect of my life. The most important, and unexpected, benefit dancing gave me was the mental and emotional release it offered — it kept me sane during the trying times of middle school and high school. And in the end, led to me meeting my husband in a roundabout way. It also fueled my desire for “perfection.”

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Just because you can do something, doesn’t mean you should” ~ Natalie Eckdahl

Time is our most fleeting and limited resource. If we are constantly spending it on things that don’t matter to us or \that don’t serve us, we aren’t getting that time back. This quote is a striking reminder to be thoughtful about what you spend your precious time on. You don’t have to do it all. In fact, you can’t. With social media projecting so many expectations and demands on us all day, every day. it’s easy to feel like we should be doing it all. For me, this became perfectly clear to me when, surprisingly enough, we decided to hire someone to mow our lawn. My husband is more than capable (and gets compliments on his landscaping skills frequently) but the time it took every week was adding so much stress to him and our family. When he finally chose not to do something he could do, we all benefited!

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I love the Lazy Genius podcast with Kendra Adachi. Her motto is simple, “be a genius about the things that matter and lazy about the things that don’t”. I mean that pretty much sums it up, right? Kendra isn’t telling you what “should” matter to you (even if sometimes you wish she would). YOU have to — and get to! — decide. Coaching with my clients is the same; they get to decide! We each build our own unique lives. We can, and must, still learn from each other even if we are applying what we learn to a different part of our lives. I always walk away from the Lazy Genius feeling energized at the reminder that what I need to do in my life will be unique to me. What an empowering feeling.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Resourceful, meticulous, and strategic are the three character traits that I believe have been most instrumental to my success — more specifically, it’s the combination of these traits that has helped me the most

I have never shied away from asking for help. In my mid-twenties, I purchased my first house and set out to renovate it. I quickly realized I was going to need some help. I sought out people in my life with different skills and asked them to work alongside me and help me through the process. I asked questions on every trip to The Home Depot, I did research. I was renovating a two family and needed to rent the 2nd unit to live on my own in this duplex, I needed it to be ‘perfect!’ Getting out of my own way and asking for the help I needed not only helped me achieve a quality outcome, it happened a lot quicker than if I had struggled on my own.

While initially it may seem that being meticulous might enable perfectionist tendencies, I have found that like having a vision for what ‘perfect’ is so you have a clear target, is a skill that can help prevent stalling out. With an eye for the detail, you can continue to make improvements and progress on a project compared to someone with big picture thinking might easily get stalled out in the face of lots of minute decisions.

Working strategically to me is the epitome of working smarter, not harder. Particularly with perfectionist tendencies, being able to work on the right areas of a project — even if you are still aiming for perfection — can be a game changer. Launching my business three years ago, my perfectionism showed up in all my back-end work — website content, social media content, business cards. And guess what? No one was reading any of it because I hadn’t launched into the actual work of coaching yet! Fast forward to today, there is plenty that I see to improve in my automation tool, my business processes, and even my content. I work constantly on these elements, but I have shifted my focus to prioritizing serving my clients at a 150%. Only when that is done will I allow myself to work on perfecting the back-end systems. My business has grown because of this strategic decision. And my inner perfectionist, though annoyed, seems to have taken the backseat quietly.

Truly, I believe it’s the fortunate combination of these traits that has served me so well. I was only meticulous; it would likely have held me back. If I was only strategic, I would no doubt have missed important details. And both traits are fully supported by my resourcefulness and willing to use what resources and support I have available.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

According to the Oxford Dictionary (and who doesn’t love a good dictionary definition), a perfectionist is “a person who refuses to accept any standard short of perfection.” So, what exactly is “perfect?” Well Miriam-Webster had nearly 20 variations on that definition. Not a coincidence.

The trickiest thing about perfection is, it doesn’t actually exist. Or at least the way most people think of perfect, including some of Miriam-Websters definition “without fault”, “beyond improvement”. A major roadblock for perfectionist is NOT defining what perfect means to them. I can tell you my wedding day was perfect — but it was perfect for me and my husband. That same wedding would not have been perfect for any number of our guests — they may have seen fault with our choices or see ways to improve it, we did not.

The focus to execute everything perfectly is what makes a perfectionist. Some perfectionists may only stive so they feel satisfied while others may feel need the strive so that others view their execution as perfect.

The premise of this interview series is assuming that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely bad. What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

You are right, being a perfectionist does have its upsides. Striving for perfection often means not settling. I coach so many women who are tired of settling and choose to make changes in their lives to be less overwhelmed and more fulfilled. If they couldn’t conjure up an image of their ‘perfect life’ they wouldn’t have a clue where to start on making changes to achieve it. The ability to have a clear vision of what you are striving for and measurable elements to know if you achieved are practical goal setting strategies. The challenge to perfectionists is being flexible as that vision comes to life with variations from the original picture-perfect ideal.

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

The most impactful drawbacks to being a perfectionist are lack of progress and lack of satisfaction. If you are striving for perfect, decisions become overwhelming and the mental load about what to do or how to do it perfectly can stall out progress of any kind. The bigger, lasting impact is not being happy or satisfied. Feeling like something wasn’t perfect can be such a blow to your ego and your confidence and suddenly you are so wrapped up in what was ‘wrong’ that you can’t appreciate all that you achieved or enjoy the moments you created. The perfect example of that is the infamous “Pinterest Party.” Striving to execute the perfect party from signature cocktails, themed food, decorations and even outfits that coordinate and impress your guests can mean you miss the whole party! Wasn’t the point of the party to celebrate something and spend time with people who mean the most to you? If you spend all your time making it perfect, you just might miss it. I should clarify, my ‘perfect’ wedding day, was only perfect because my husband and I built a day of fun for us. We enjoyed every second and as a result, our guests complimented us on how much fun they had, and I truly believe it’s because we let go of magazine perfect and created a perfect for us celebration that we enjoyed every moment of.

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

The most common reason a perfectionist gets stuck is fear. Fear of making the wrong decision, fear of not having a perfect outcome, fear they will be judged as less than perfect, fear they won’t be able to course correct. There are so many ways fears shows up, but that fear can be debilitating. Habit experts like Gretchen Rubin and Kendra Adachi talk a lot about eliminating decision making — we can become fatigued by making decisions repeatedly. Habits with a one-time decision are easy to execute. I think this mindset can really help a perfectionist from getting stuck.

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?” Please share a story or example for each.

You are probably making too many decisions. You need eliminate some decision making to get past perfectionism. I mentioned this already, when it comes to getting stuck, it’s often due to decision fatigue. Let’s take our Pinterest Party example. To get past perfectionism, maybe you decide that for every party you go on theme for one thing — maybe it’s food, or decorations or outfits but not all three. Sure, you are still likely to be aiming for perfection with that one thing, but you have decided in advance that it’s ONLY that one thing and you won’t be worried about how the different tie together, eliminating the fear of missing the theme. Maybe you even decide all together that you won’t do party themes at all! Your expectations are misleading you. You must check your expectations. Where are they coming from? Who’s in your head sending you signals about the expectations? Sure, at work, you may have clearly outlined expectations from your manager and/or job description. For many perfectionists, however, the expectations in their head far exceed those provided to them. It’s important to know what it will look like to “meet expectations” vs “exceed expectations”. Exceeding expectations is still celebrated in many corporate cultures at review time, which presents its own challenges. Remember there are many ways to exceed expectations, it doesn’t say ‘perfect.’ In order to ‘just do it,’ it’s important to clearly define ‘perfect’ BEFORE you get started. Consider what will make you feel like something is perfect. I’d challenge you to also define and describe what ‘well-done’ and ‘good enough’ would look like. This allows you to prevent getting stuck by getting started with an aim at good enough. If you have the bandwidth, take it to the next level. Be mindful of where your definition of perfect is coming from. “Comparison is the thief of joy.” — C. S. Lewis. It’s important to know that a large part of perfectionist challenges come from comparing. These days the biggest way to avoid major comparison is to take a break from social media. The highlight reel of personal lives, family lives and careers can skew our perception of reality and set our expectations much too high. If you can’t let go of what others are doing online, consider muting them or taking a break altogether. Maybe you just take a social break when you have a particularly challenging project or event that brings out the perfectionist in you. Take it one step at a time. With a perfectionist mindset, it’s easy to stay solely focused on the end goal. This, along with fear, can make taking steps along the way difficult. Remember, you must only do the next right thing (as the Princess of Arendelle from Frozen so eloquently says). Removing the long-distance focus and narrowing in on one step can remove the overwhelm and prevent getting stuck.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Education equality. I am fortunate to have had opportunities for quality education. My immediate circle was equally fortunate. As I look at my children’s future, I know we will do whatever necessary to ensure they get the education that is best for them, but I anticipate the cost and accessibility to remain limiting factors. When I think how many children and adults haven’t even been offered the same opportunities, it makes me wonder how connected the state of world is to the quality of education available to the masses.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

I’d love to meet Dr. Laurie Santos. She studies the science of happiness and shares so many fascinating things about the human mind. And she seems so down to earth. I can’t imagine lunch with her being anything but a ray of happiness and full of interesting information!

