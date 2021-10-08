Karen Mangia: “Provide support to others”

Provide support to others. Have you ever noticed how much happier you feel when you help someone else? This act of generosity activates a neural pathway in the brain that boosts wellbeing and lowers fear and stress responses, researchers at the University of Pittsburgh found. I “send a friend lasagna’ regularly. Even that act takes the focus off me and puts it onto someone else.

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Karen Mangia.

Karen Mangia is an executive at Salesforce, and her work focuses on strategies for personal and professional success. She is the author of four books: Success with Less: Releasing Obligations & Discovering Joy (Marie St. Press, 2016), Listen Up! How to Tune in To Customers, And Turn Down the Noise (Wiley, 2020), Working from Home: Making the New Normal Work for You (Wiley, 2020), and Success from Anywhere: Your Personal Guide to Creating the Future of Work from the Inside Out (Wiley, November 2021). Thinkers 360 recently named her as one the Top 20 Thought Leaders for Mental Health in the world.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

My childhood is best summarized as Midwest, Mangia, and music. I grew up in three different cities in the Midwest. “Mangia” means “eat” in Italian. My childhood reads like a cookbook, seasoned with nostalgia, passed down from generation to generation. I treasure the handwritten, food splattered recipes I inherited from both of my grandmothers. One of my happiest childhood memories is walking through the backdoor into my grandparents’ kitchen and smelling sauce simmering on the stove. That smell is more than spaghetti. That smell is love. That smell is happiness. That smell is belonging. And, finally, music because I taught myself to play the piano by ear as a child. Santa gifted me a Jaymar toy piano with 25 keys. There was a color strip that rested between the keys and the music stand. The songbook was color coded to correlate. After I learned the songbook by heart, I progressed to playing by ear. I would hear a tune on TV or on the radio and then diligently decode it using my out of tune toy. In a way, I’ve always played the soundtrack for my life.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

A college professor, Bob Papper, inspired my love of storytelling. I was a student in his Telecommunications news classes and worked for him as a research assistant. He was notoriously exacting. My job was to administer the annual survey he sent to members of the Radio & Television News Directors’ Association (RTNDA). I would call non-respondents to administer surveys over the phone. Then I would correlate responses, analyze trends and search for the storyline. “That’s not news,” I can hear him barking in his gruff voice even now. “The first three letters in news are new. And what you’re telling me isn’t new.” Then he would slam the metal desk drawer that contained his shelf stable stash of Dinty Moore microwave meals. (That was his not-so-subtle-way of telling me to get back to work.)

Professor Papper authored six articles each year based on our findings for the RTNDA magazine. We co-authored an article about trends in television internships. That was my first professional publication. It was also the closest I’ve been to becoming a Survivor contestant. We submitted version 67. I still have a copy of that magazine. Like your first love, you never forget your first story.

I can’t tell you how many stories I’ve captured and shared since then. What I can tell you is that if you open the kitchen cabinet next to my refrigerator today, you’ll discover a blue mug with faded yellow stars. Professor Papper presented me with the mug after we shared our research findings with a live audience. He saved the speech. His coaching was his caring. The mug merely commemorated his caring.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My late grandmother is the most formative figure in my life who continues to guide me. She lived her life by an unstated philosophy that is her legacy: What matters? I always knew I was on the top of her list. She always made time for me. She always accepted me. And she always loved me unconditionally. We would stay up until the wee hours of the morning talking about everything and nothing. She loved to tell jokes. And she had a great laugh. Nothing seemed to get her down for long. Two of my most treasured inheritances — beyond memories and mementos — are her diaries. My favorite one is a small red hardback book with gold lettering. The lettering is unclear and mottled like an out-of-focus picture from days gone by. If you look closely, the title becomes clear: Another Chance. She had started writing when she couldn’t head off to university because of what was happening in the world. WWII deferred her dream. She had to take a job keeping the books at a nearby lumberyard instead. The first entry was dated Friday, September 28, 1945. She had finally arrived at university and felt uncertain about the future. Kind of like you and I are feeling right now. There’s one sentence that stands out to me as the theme of her diary: You can always begin again. Wisdom that is timely and timeless.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

“Never eat conference food.” That’s my mantra. Conferences are often held in interesting cities with interesting food. And yet most conferences serve little to no interesting food. Overcooked chicken tastes the same in every city as far as I can tell. It never occurred to me that my mantra might not be everyone’s mantra. I came to that realization very publicly at a going away party due to a promotion. My employees took turns telling stories. Most were kind. A few were funny. And then came the roast. One of my employees staged a dramatic re-enactment of me slapping overcooked chicken skewers out of his hand. Then, he started to whisper, “Don’t eat another bite of this food,” he mimicked. “Take a few laps around the reception. Say a few hellos. Meet me in the lobby in 20 minutes. We have dinner reservations.” Then he proceeded to demonstrate my marching cadence as I paraded the group through the streets of New Orleans at breakneck pace. My joking response was, “The dinner was great though, right?” His story illustrates a critical leadership lesson. Leadership is listening. And what he nicely said was, “We didn’t feel heard.”

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I’m excited about my new show, Success from Anywhere! The premise is: What would happen if we could change the game of life together? The series shares strategies to unlock success from unlikely sources of inspiration. Success is not a destination or a location. Success is available to anyone, anywhere at any time if you know where to look. My book and workbook of the same title debut in November 2021. My hope is to help people find new ways to win. And to access success.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I learned early on about the importance of being responsible. That means being responsible for your choices. Responsible with your resources. And responsible for those who are entrusted to your care. If I committed to do something and didn’t follow through, my parents’ repeated refrain was, “Whose responsibility was that?” If we forgot to bring our lunch for school, neither of our parents were coming to a mid-day rescue. You learn responsibility quickly in that context. Next, I am resourceful. My friends laugh that I will save a single tablespoon of sauce and then transform it into a ten-course dinner the next night. Asking, “What else can this be?” has served me well in culinary as well as in corporations. That question helps me taps into my resourcefulness. Finally, I am resilient. I battled back from major medical at an early age. I’ve outlasted toxic bosses. Survived stegosaurs sized budget cuts. And, yet here I am. I’m still standing.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

At the age of 33, I faced an undiagnosed illness. I didn’t know what to call it, and neither did a team of five doctors. Despite diet and exercise, I gained weight, lost color in my skin, my eyes changed color, and my energy drained away. Through the confusion, I kept working, doing, being and achieving — sacrificing my health, my relationships, and myself. A last-ditch trip to an unorthodox doctor helped me to face that crossroads in my life, to identify the childhood reason for my poor health, and to turn my life around.

As a recovering overachiever, my journey through misdiagnosis left me wondering, “What more can I do?” The key to my success wasn’t tied to my determination, my ambition, or my relationships. I needed to simplify and to adopt a powerful new formula for creating a life without regrets. I detail the three-step formula that transformed my life, my relationships, and my health — along with thousands of readers — in my first book, Success with Less: Releasing Obligations & Discovering Joy.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

We often equate joy with having “more.” We’ve led ourselves to believe that we must do more to have more to be more. We’re shocked when we discover that equation that doesn’t always add up to joy. But what if having more joy started with doing less? Beyond just a minimalist approach to life, I mean how to have less of the self-created labels and obligations that keep you and I from being who we were meant to be. “Less” is about choosing the things that really matter and removing the obligations that don’t. What’s left over is a new definition of joy — a joy that’s within everyone’s grasp every day. What we really need is less than what we imagine. And we won’t find the joy we’re missing by striving, racing, acquiring, and struggling. What I’ve discovered is when I have less, I get more out of life.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

For me, happiness and joy always looked like something external. Something “out there”, reserved for someone else. Maybe it was money, or job title, or perhaps what looked like the “perfect life” (whatever that is, I’m still not sure). But it was always something just out of reach, and always on a timeline. Or a deadline. Or both.

Our expected timeline for joy is almost always wrong. We think joy is linear, following a pattern, the result of hard work. And joy is scheduled to show up on Thursday at 4:00pm. Then life happens. Your appointment with joy gets moved up, or moved out, or moved onto someone else’s calendar. Have you ever said or heard these phrases before?

We should be back to work by now.

I should be married by now.

Other people have been promoted to Vice President — why hasn’t that happened to me by now?

I should be living in Manhattan Beach / driving a fancy car / owning my own business by now.

Does any of that sound familiar? Does any of that sound joyful? No. Not really. Labeling your life with a “by now” tag is a recipe for suffering, not success.

What we should be able to do, by now, or how we should feel, by now, is a source of either pressure or discouragement. Either option is a choice to make ourselves feel bad, no matter how you slice it. Does it help your performance when you put more pressure on yourself? How’s that pressure and discouragement helping you to feel more joy? Take two words away and it gets more realistic. More real. More right now. Subtract “by now,” and you’re on to something.

Joy doesn’t always come in a sequence. When we let go of our preconceptions about what joy looks like, that’s when we see it. When joy is free to show up in whatever order and at whatever time — even unannounced — that’s when it is most welcome. I’ll never forget the time I was away for a girls’ weekend. The friend in charge had our itinerary planned down to the minute. As we left a perfectly planned lunch, I decided to break the rules. I guided my gal pals to a set of Adirondack chairs perched in the center median of a busy road. We cranked up the music, waved at passing cars, took pictures of our high heels and let loose. That is the most memorable moment of all our trips. Joy wasn’t on the itinerary. Joy wasn’t planned. We made space for joy to show up right then, right there. We made joy something to discover rather than something to demand.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

We make the mistake of putting happiness and joy on our to-do lists. We think happiness and joy are best checked off after work hours, on weekends and on vacations. As near as I can tell, joy is about freedom. Freedom from what others say joy really is. Freedom — and permission — to say “no” to the things that don’t serve you. Freedom from the timelines and the obligations that others give us. Or, if you’re like me, the obligations we put on ourselves.

The stories we tell ourselves also set us up for disappointments and detours on our path to happiness. We make happiness conditional with self-limiting stories that follow a predictable pattern: If only…then I would…. Have you ever told yourself a story like this?

If only I could lose ten pounds, then I would have the confidence to start dating again.

If only I could get promoted, then I would finally be successful.

If only I could spend more time at home, then I would be a better parent.

If only I could change jobs, then I would be happier.

My friend Candace Suave told herself: If only, I could get everything done, then I would finally have time to relax. “When I’m in back-to-back meetings non-stop, all I can think about is how to go faster, faster, faster,” she shared. “Then I show up as tense. Stressed. Controlling. And that’s not how I want to live — or how I want to show up.”

When she changed her story, she changed her results. She shifted her mindset from what she wanted to do each day to how she wanted to feel each day using these three questions:

How do I want to feel when I wake up in the morning?

How do I want to show up in the world?

What do I want to do about these realizations?

I wonder what might change for all of us — how we might live with more joy — if we focused on becoming human “beings” rather than human “doings.”

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

What I’ve discovered about releasing obligations and discovering joy, particularly during turbulent times is:

(1). Pause. Be still for 60 seconds. Because the adage is true — an object in motion stays in motion. Every perfect day I’ve ever had, turbulent times or not, had one common denominator. Breathing room. Even a single breath helps me move from chaos to calm.

(2). Ponder. What matters? During turbulent times, the answer is rarely more conference calls. During the lock down, my answer to what matters was my friends and my family. I pondered how I could offer them hope or humor during those dark times. Each Tuesday, I sent someone flowers. Each Wednesday, I sent someone a card. Once a month, I sent someone a meal. Each gesture was a way to say, “You matter.”

(3). Prioritize. If everything is important, then nothing is important. I make room for who and what matters — including happiness and joy — by reclaiming lost time. I find three questions and a bonus question help me prioritize. First, does it have to be? Second, does it have to be me? Third, does it have to be me right now? And, the bonus question, does it have to be a meeting? I reinvest reclaimed time in what matters most.

(4). Play. Do you remember playing? Playing is doing something to enjoy it rather than to perfect it. Last year I reimagined my house as an all-inclusive resort. Every Saturday I posted what was happening at my resort on social media. I did an imaginary running of the Kentucky Derby and the Indianapolis 500. I ran a diner and a sports series. People lived for the posts because they were fun! And this year I started tap dancing lessons. I was not able to dance as a child for a myriad of reasons. Every week I take my four-year-old self to class. I’ve never had so much fun being terrible at something. It’s glorious.

(5). Provide support to others. Have you ever noticed how much happier you feel when you help someone else? This act of generosity activates a neural pathway in the brain that boosts wellbeing and lowers fear and stress responses, researchers at the University of Pittsburgh found. I “send a friend lasagna’ regularly. Even that act takes the focus off me and puts it onto someone else.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

Three of the most powerful words are, “I hear you.” Being heard is a powerful gift. I’ve also learned a great question to ask to someone feeling down or depressed is, “What would support look like to you right now?”

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Do the do-able. We have big aspirations and get down on ourselves when we don’t immediately realize results. Whether you want to be healthier or happier, your success starts in the next five minutes. I call it the five-minute fix. Take anything you want to achieve and move forward five minutes at a time. Five minutes creates progress. Five minutes creates momentum. Anyone can find five minutes. A 1% daily improvement will more than double your results in 72 days.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

The only way this question could be more challenging is if you also asked me to choose a favorite food! I would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with Chef José Andrés. He is character, charisma, curiosity, creativity, and compassion garnished with wisdom. What I admire most about Chef Andrés is that he refuses to rest on his laurels. He became one of the most decorated chefs in the world. He could have stopped there. He didn’t. He founded World Central Kitchen to feed people after natural disasters. He nourishes people with more than food, though. He nourishes people with hope during significant setbacks. He exudes Joie De Vivre. Maybe he and I could wander around a Farmers’ Market and then cook breakfast or lunch together. I’m dreaming big! Why not?

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I would be delighted to connect with and to learn from your readers on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Instagram where I regularly share new ideas. Together, we rise!

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!