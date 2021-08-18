Karen Haines of Spa Girl Cocktails: “e very tenacious. Never stop. If you believe in what you are doing it will be impossible to stop you”

Organize focus groups, or as I like to say, “liquid to lips.” This might be the most important step. This tells you if your product is like-able as well as gives you the feedback to ensure that your brand is liked by the masses. I had hundreds of focus groups, both formal and informal. Whatever way I could get feedback, I did it. Be very tenacious. Never stop. If you believe in what you are doing it will be impossible to stop you.

As a part of our series called “5 Things You Need To Create a Successful Food or Beverage Brand”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Karen Haines, the Founder of Spa Girl Cocktails.

Master entertainer and celebrated designer Karen Haines is an iconic trendsetter. Renowned for hosting magnificent parties, first at her small apartment in Chicago, and now with her husband, Chris Haines, at their stunning Palm Springs home, Karen has been perfecting the art of entertaining for decades.

A hallmark of every Karen Haines’ party has always been a hand-crafted, one-of-a-kind specialty martini, known as her “spamartini,” and always served in vintage glassware and crystal. It was through crafting and serving these signature cocktails that Karen recognized a void in the spirits industry: a premium, ready-to-drink cocktail that was clean and refreshing yet also low-calorie, low-sugar, high-proof, and guilt free. She realized everyone loves sipping a delicious martini, but most women just don’t have the time to make them from scratch and are ultra-mindful of their diet and health.

Always knowing she wanted to translate her passion for entertaining into a lifestyle brand every woman would welcome into their own home, creating Spa Girl Cocktails came easily to Karen. Born out of a desire to give women a better choice, with Spa Girl Cocktails’ ready-to-drink vodka, women can be confident knowing they are getting a premium cocktail with the same handmade taste as Karen’s own creations in every pour.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

My background is somewhat unique in the fact that I attended ten different schools from grades 1–12 while growing up across the country. My father worked for General Motors, which meant constant moves. One year in middle school I attended three different schools. I was always “the new girl” and very shy with learning differences that challenged me every day, especially having to start over all the time. What I learned very early on was to be kind and very compassionate to others.

I’m the only girl with three brothers. At 20 I became a flight attendant and moved to Chicago. It was a fascinating job for a young woman — it truly taught me how the world works. I was so fortunate to learn different cultures. But most importantly, I was able to experience the beauty of the world.

I’m also an avid daydreamer! To this day I entertain myself through my daydreams. I live in a beautiful visual fantasy world, and I truly do strive to make everything beautiful.

One of my favorite quotes is by Madame de Pompadour: “Every day, I wish to make the world more beautiful than I found it.” I aspire to live by this quote.

Can you share with us the story of the “ah ha” moment that led to the creation of the food brand you are leading?

I started entertaining in my teens and by 20 I had my first apartment in Chicago, where you can bet I was throwing fabulous parties. These celebrations carried on through the decades. I’ve had some pretty spectacular parties over the years, I must say!

My “ah ha” moment was a few years ago in Palm Springs, California when I was reading Forbes Magazine. I was particularly intrigued by a series of articles featuring celebrities and their successful businesses. They featured Bethenny Frankel and her story. When Skinnygirl launched, I ran out to buy it, loving everything about the concept. It was a ready-to-drink cocktail made with spirits, not malt or wine-based. With great admiration and respect to Bethenny, I felt the flavor and brand fell short. I knew at that very moment, “I can do this!” I’ve been doing this already for decades serving a healthier, cleaner, lower calorie alcohol option. I’ve been creating beautiful signature cocktails for my parties for years!

I felt there was a huge void in the spirits industry for brands marketed to women. I asked myself, “What if someone really did this right with a beautiful lifestyle brand and a cocktail collection that was like nothing before?”

I knew that if someone created an incredible ready-to-drink, low-calorie cocktail line it would be a huge hit. Why not me? I wanted to create a beautiful lifestyle spirits brand while offering the most delicious ready-to-drink cocktail on the market. I never doubted for one minute the success of a company that could provide all the attributes in cocktails that women want. Little did I know then that the ready-to-drink cocktail category would be one of the fastest growing categories in the spirits industry.

Another huge “ah ha” moment- well, more like a oh-my-gosh-this-is-actually-happening moment, was seeing my beautiful Spa Girl bottles for the first time. I was standing next to the production line at LeVecke Distillery watching the mass production of the product I created. It was a surreal moment and one that I will always treasure.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Oh, my goodness, which one? One of the funniest moments was early on. I wanted to test recipes with my friends and what would be better than a dinner party and a cocktail tasting? I was still working on percentages of alcohol and let’s just say my friends still reminisce about how that sophisticated dinner party quickly brought them right back to their college days.

The funniest mistake I made (but definitely was not funny at the time) was when we were going into our 2nd production run. The first run ran perfectly. I had ordered and shipped 5000 bottles to our bottle decoration vender. Unfortunately, when the bottle PO was placed, the closure of the bottle (screw top verses cork) was ordered incorrectly. So, I had 5000 paid bottles with the wrong closure. Now the deco production was delayed due to the closure, the distillery production was delayed, and we were out of product. We got the production done, finally, with delays and a huge up charge. Lesson learned.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they start a beverage brand? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Great question! I feel especially now, with such an influx into the industry, a great common mistake is not knowing your competition. Ask yourself how can you stand out. Concentrate on being different, better, or have an appealing price point. If you can accomplish two of the three, you are good. Also, I don’t think people understand the financial cost of a startup liquor brand — it is very expensive. Starting a liquor brand like I did, we self-funded and had an infusion of cash from friends and family. I felt like I was always taking from Peter to pay Paul. I watched where every penny went.

Let’s imagine that someone reading this interview has an idea for a product that they would like to produce. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

That was me! I know it sounds absurd, but Google absolutely every detail you can about your idea/product. I studied everything I could get my hands on. I subscribed to every newsletter and every publication I could find. I tasted hundreds of mixed cocktails. All this helped define the direction I needed to go in.

Many people have good ideas all the time. But some people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How would you encourage someone to overcome this hurdle?

Never give up. Keep pushing, especially on the darkest, hardest days — they will end up being your most triumphant moments and will define you. I can’t tell you how many times I have been told “no.” That was the most difficult part for me. I had a great product, and I was driven. I would never take “no” as a true definitive answer. Every time I was told “no” I would take a deep breath and try again. I guess that’s part of the fantasy world I live in. I’d go back and work harder to prove Spa Girl is a fantastic product. I was determined to show what I, what Spa Girl, could do. “No” to me only means “just not at this exact moment”. I always try to be very gracious and ask for a second meeting. Eventually, I started hearing “yes” more than “no.”

There are many invention development consultants. Would you recommend that a person with a new idea hire such a consultant, or should they try to strike out on their own?

Another very good question! I did hire industry consultants early on. Maybe I just didn’t find the right fit. I quickly realized that if they could bring my idea/conception to the marketplace they would have done it for themselves. A lot of money was spent with consultants; however, in the end the best thing for me was learning absolutely everything I could about the industry. From there, I worked on finding the perfect fit to bring on the right team.

What are your thoughts about bootstrapping vs looking for venture capital? What is the best way to decide if you should do either one?

When starting Spa Girl Cocktails, I 100% bootstrapped for the first few years to show proof of concept. I also raised funds through family and friends. I had never worked in the liquor industry before (an industry, I should note, that is dominated by men). That was very challenging to me, but I knew I had an incredible idea, a perfect flavor profile, and brand that women loved. I had trouble getting the attention of a venture capitalist, though. In retrospect, it worked out. As Spa Girl sales grew, the barriers to entry faded, and we were able to bring in investors.

The turning point in our company was when I met Alisa Marie Beyer, our now CEO. I’ll never forget that incredible day. Prior to Alisa, I had worked with a few salesmen up to this point. After meeting Alisa, I knew we could do great things together. We reorganized the company, Alisa became CEO, and her leadership, professionalism, and business savvy immediately altered the course of Spa Girl. She brought in her rock star team (all female!) and soon we were in the right place at the right time to go to the next level. Alisa raised our Preferred Round of funding, and this past spring closed a Series A round. She’s incredible and truly knows Spa Girl and her audience.

Can you share thoughts from your experience about how to file a patent, how to source good raw ingredients, how to source a good manufacturer, and how to find a retailer or distributor?

Filing our trademarks was a simple process, and a very important first step to a start up by protecting your brand and exclusive rights.

Sourcing ingredients, which I refer to as a “flavor house,” was one of the biggest challenges I faced. I worked with five different companies across the country looking for the right fit that could literally match my own recipes. I would fly into cities across the country to work with their chemist in the laboratories, but I was finding it extremely hard getting the right flavor. I almost had to abandon the idea because I couldn’t find the right flavor partner. It took over two years to find Sovereign Flavors.

David Ames, Owner/President of Sovereign Flavors, truly understood what I was trying to accomplish. In working with David, we’ve created six spectacular flavors ranging from our Signature collection to our Sparkling collection.

I was also very fortunate to meet Joe LeVecke, President of LeVecke Corporation Distillery. Joe was so gracious. He personally gave me a tour of his facility, the very place we have distilled and bottled Spa Girl from the onset. This July we completed our 6th production run with Joe and his team. This is a great example of the importance of relationships. When Spa Girl had our first production run, we had maybe 2500 cases. The LeVecke team treated us like we produced 100,000 cases. We’ve built an incredible relationship though the years, one I’m very honored and grateful for.

Here is the main question of our discussion. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create a Successful Beverage Brand” and why?

Here are my thoughts to creating a successful beverage brand:

Take your idea/dream to the next level by researching the beverage space, learn absolutely everything you can about your product and space, and know your competitive set. I did this constantly. I walked aisle after aisle in all retail outlets studying shelf space, location, and branding. I questioned everything. What stands out? What did I like? What didn’t I like? Talk to your friends and family. Ask what they like and don’t like. It’s very important to taste all your competitors’ products over and over again. This will clearly help you define your flavor profile. In addition, one of the most important things I did was I created a “brand book.” It’s an oversized beautiful pink hardback book with beautiful visuals and quotes. It’s a very aspirational telling of the story of my brand, lifestyle, and cocktails. I can’t emphasize that enough, creating a brand book. My brand book opened doors for me and showed people my vision and just how serious I was in creating Spa Girl Cocktails. Follow your instincts and do not take “no” for an answer. Ask as many questions as you can think of. I was told by consultants that there was no way I could produce a ready-to-drink product over 10% ABV. Their comments were the ABV is too high. I asked, “Why not? Show me the documentation.” Sure enough I was right. Had I listened to them and not done my own research it could have been disastrous. Organize focus groups, or as I like to say, “liquid to lips.” This might be the most important step. This tells you if your product is likeable as well as gives you the feedback to ensure that your brand is liked by the masses. I had hundreds of focus groups, both formal and informal. Whatever way I could get feedback, I did it. Be very tenacious. Never stop. If you believe in what you are doing it will be impossible to stop you. Understand the distribution and production channels and learn exactly how they work. Distribution is the hardest part of the puzzle because of the 3-tier system. You must have a distributor to sell your product. It can be intimidating and complicated but remain undaunted. You can do it. As I said earlier, do not take “no” for an answer. Always ask for a second meeting right then and there if you do not get the results you need to keep moving forward. Build industry relationships. This step is very important. When I started Spa Girl, I didn’t know one person in the industry. I didn’t know how to source a bottle. I didn’t know how to research flavor houses. I didn’t know the right questions to ask distilleries. I didn’t understand the 3-tier distribution system. I literally started from scratch.

What I did know is that I had a beautiful idea. I knew I had all the passion and drive I could muster. I knew that nothing would stop me. After every meeting I write a thank you note on my personal stationary with fuchsia envelopes and gorgeous postage stamps. Always leave a beautiful on brand impression with everything you do. Over the years I have developed very important relationships with some of the most powerful people in the industry. I believe in relationships, not simply contacts. I am so proud and grateful that I have built relationships with key influential colleagues. I can pick up the phone and call at the highest level with questions, with concerns or indecisions, with struggles, and my personal favorite, just to say hello.

Can you share your ideas about how to create a product that people really love and are ‘crazy about’?

Keep looking for ways to improve the industry and serve it with a twist. Follow your passion. Chances are if you love something, others will too. Stay current but keep your own authenticity.

Ok. We are nearly done. Here are our final questions. How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Spa Girl Cocktails is an aspirational brand — we, the women behind Spa Girl, are truly a sisterhood like nonother. We work with many charities including the Girlfriend Factor, which provides education and clothing to empower more women to join the work force. Our company is all about women empowering women.

You are an inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Beautiful question. I would love to inspire more empathy and empowerment by creating platforms where people can change the world by being their true and authentic selves — much like us, an all women brand, breaking into the liquor industry. Think of how the world would change with open-mindedness, compassion, and opportunity.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Oh I love this! It’s so hard to choose. There are three extraordinary women I would love to have private lunch with: Diana Ross, Kathy Ireland, and Kelly Wearstler. These three women are icons. Each worked extremely hard and made a name for themselves in history. I admire each of them for their individuality, entrepreneurship, and for making the world a more beautiful place. They influence my life every day whether through inspiration, beauty, or tenacity.

