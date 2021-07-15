Karen Grill of Second Act Moms: “Business is not just about transactions”

Business is not just about transactions. Business is about building relationships. You must develop connections with your clients and potential clients. Ensure that the “client journey” is smooth, easy to understand and even enjoyable. The easiest business to get is with current clients. Maintaining good relationships, always trying to innovate and improve the way you work with clients will be a key to your success in the long run.

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series called “Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life “ we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life, to share their story and help empower others.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Karen Grill.

Karen Grill is a Business Coach and Certified Master Persuader. From International development consultant turned online business owner to business coach to Certified Master Persuader, Karen has reinvented herself multiple times. Having started her first online business over 12 years ago, she knows the struggles of entrepreneurs. Karen is passionate about helping business owners learn strategies for creating a successful business that fits their lives.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in a small town in Wisconsin. I was lucky to travel to Europe as a child and was fascinated by other languages and cultures. In college I majored in International Relations and the Russian language. After college, I moved to Russia. This started me on my first path — in International Development.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Define Success On Your Own Terms,

Achieve It By Your Own Rules, and

Build a Life You’re Proud to Live”

By Anne Sweeney

I was always independent and made decisions by what felt right for me. Moving to Russia was a leap of faith but I knew that was the only way to improve my Russian language skills. I didn’t follow the pack. I was always asking the question not “if” I could do something, but “how.” My idea of “success” was very different from others — and that was okay for me. I knew that if I was determined that I could find a way to make my career fit my life as well as my business. I wanted to build a life, build a business on my own terms.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Flexibility is key. I have had so many experiences where things typically didn’t go as planned. For instance, we were organizing an international conference for hundreds of people in a foreign country. At the last minute, they revoked our visas to a specific area in the country. We could have cancelled the event. But instead, we looked for ways to make it happen. In a couple of days, we had reorganized the conference in another town. It wasn’t perfect, but we did it and people were grateful.

A positive attitude is a MUST. In the online business world, tech is both a blessing and a curse. We are fortunate to live in a time where technology allows us to connect with people across the globe, take payments, teach courses online, etc. But technology can often fail at the most inopportune moments. From internet connections going out, to programs failing — I’ve seen it all. The best thing you can do is have an attitude of what next. Make it light, don’t take it to serious — and move on.

As an entrepreneur, I think you must be curious. Be an experimenter. Become a problem-solver. There is no one-size fits all. Therefore, you have to find the right strategies that work for you, your business, your industry. The only way to do that is to experiment. I experiment all the time. Whether trying out new messaging, or new forms of payment, or new social media platforms — I love to try new things to see what resonates best with my clients. Many people are afraid — what if it doesn’t work? If it doesn’t work, now you have new information. You know one path that you shouldn’t pursue. You’re now that much closer to finding what DOES work.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

I was working in the International Development field and really enjoying it. But I was working long hours and often had to travel for weeks at a time. I was thinking about starting a family and knew my current lifestyle was not compatible. I had my first child and left this career.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

After having my two children and being a stay-at-home mom, my husband was laid off. I knew that I could quickly get a job with my administrative skills — so I found a temporary job. When my husband did get a job in another state, we decided to wait to move. We would stay where we were and I would be, in essence, a single mom. I realized that I liked working part-time but didn’t like to work set hours or want to commute to my job. I was determined to find a way to work a little and have time for my children, so I took the plunge of creating my own business. I had skills around patents and trademarks — so I decided to support Patent & Trademark attorneys.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

My husband getting laid off was the catalyst. I felt nudges that I wanted to work, use my skills and experience, but I didn’t want to go back to a “traditional” job. Working part-time for a while created a desire to find a new way. So, I started researching online jobs and how to create online businesses. Back then, there weren’t as many programs, courses, mentors or technology to support online businesses. So, it was a little more challenging, but I knew there had to be a way to have a flexible, online business and still have time for my family.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

I knew that it was easier to sell a discreet service. I had recently been trained in Patents and Trademarks and decided to offer a service around this topic. I did some research and saw that there was a need. While it wasn’t necessarily my passion — I knew that I just needed to start. To offer a service that people were willing to pay for. I knew that I would learn from this experience, figure out how to run an online business and would be open to new opportunities.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

When I started my original online business, so many other mothers were asking me how I was able to create a business that was part-time and flexible. And so, I started helping other mothers reimagine their skills and experience to create a business. I realized that I loved helping other women — and have been doing so ever since. Second Act Moms was the business I created to support moms in creating a business that fit their lives. As time went by, I was able to continue to grow and evolve to a Business Coach and Persuasion Strategist.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My parents have been the biggest support for me. They taught me to be an independent thinker and problem solver. Without those skills, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I was always looking for a new way, a new solution. I knew if I worked hard enough, and was creative enough, that I could find a solution.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

When I first started in my online journey, I struggled with time management, scheduling etc. I read tons of books, blog posts — anything I could get my hand on. I decided that I needed a little more support, so I decided to invest in some courses. For one course with a well-known instructor, I studied hard and followed all the steps. I watched every video, completed all the worksheets.

One day, my son was hit in the head at gym class and I had to take him to urgent care. My whole day was shot. I wasn’t able to accomplish anything that I had set out in my plan. I got back to my desk at 4:30pm and sat there. I didn’t know what to do or where to start. I contacted the instructor and explained my situation. His advice? He didn’t know what to do. He’d never had something like that happen. He went to work, worked 8 hours, and then was done. My life didn’t resemble his life at all. And his solutions did not work for me.

I realized that I was going to have to take the foundational principles and adapt them to the life of a mom entrepreneur. I created strategies and tactics that were more realistic for my life. I never had more than 2 straight hours to work. I never had the same schedule day to day, week to week. My schedule changed every two months due to my children’s activities. I learned how to manage my time so that I could run my business and still be there for my children. Working with others moms and helping them has been so rewarding.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

I think every business owner struggles at some point. We often have thoughts of “why am I doing this?” “Why don’t I just go and get a job?” But when you understand WHY you’re creating an online business, then it’s easier to persevere. I wanted to be there when my kids got out of school each day. I wanted to be able to go on field trips, to attend their activities, be there to support them. That is why I was creating my business, finding innovative solutions so that I could run the business I loved while still having time for my family and myself.

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

I joined a Mastermind of other like-minded entrepreneurs that would understand my struggles and help me come up with solutions. I think it is extremely valuable to have support, whether it’s a mentor or coach or Business BFF or a mastermind.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

In my previous career, I did a lot of the “behind the scenes” work. But I realized with my business, I had to be at the forefront. I had to start doing videos, Facebook Lives, webinars, writing articles, etc. I couldn’t be in the back.

I remember the first time I did a webinar. I was so nervous. I had all the tech set up, my slides prepared, my emails sent. When it was finally time to start my webinar — actual people started showing up. I couldn’t believe that people were actually willing to come and listen to me speak. Things went well and people were engaged and asking questions. Until the tech failed. Everyone dropped off in an instant, and it no longer said “live.” I was able to contact the people who attended and sent them a video of the rest of the presentation. But I knew I was on to something. I could reach new people, share my expertise with them — and actually sell my product or service.

After my first webinar, it got easier to do. (Not that all the tech issues went away, but I didn’t let it bother me.)

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

Creating an online business is not linear. You don’t launch your website and the clients come. It takes effort. Some days are good and some are bad. The line is not straight up. But a jagged line that goes up and down. But it’s OK. The good far outweighs the bad. There are ups and downs — you just have to keep going. Entrepreneurship is all about continual learning. It is not a one and done proposition. As you grow and expand, you start to have different issues and problems that require new solutions. The industry may change, or trends change over time. You need to have that thirst for new knowledge and new solutions. Don’t sweat the small stuff. The unexpected will happen. Tech will fail. But it’s all about your attitude. I talk about “tech trolls” and how they’re always joking around and trying to interrupt my Live or webinar. They are rascals. When I frame it like this, I don’t take the issues as seriously. I’m able to laugh it off and keep moving forward. Business is not just about transactions. Business is about building relationships. You must develop connections with your clients and potential clients. Ensure that the “client journey” is smooth, easy to understand and even enjoyable. The easiest business to get is with current clients. Maintaining good relationships, always trying to innovate and improve the way you work with clients will be a key to your success in the long run. Mindset is key. When I first started my business, I thought that I needed to learn how to build a website, setup an email service, create social media accounts, setup payment systems, etc. Little did I know the role that mindset plays in a successful business. As I grew and evolved, I realized that business is probably 80–85% mindset, and 10–15% skills. Working on my mindset daily has really contributed to my success.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Letting women know that it’s not either work in a traditional job or stay at home. There is a spectrum. You can stay at home or work a couple of hours or work full time in your own business or continue in your corporate career. There are so many options available to us now. Find out what you want and what’s best for your life — and find a way to make it work.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Mel Robbins has an interesting story and business. I love her 5 second rule method to help you keep moving forward even on the toughest days. She truly helps people improve their lives. Her story of being at rock bottom and not knowing where to turn is so relatable. I love her idea that you’re one decision away from a new life.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

They can find me at karengrill.com or secondactmoms.com, on Facebook Karen Grill or Second Act Moms, Instagram @karenagrill, LinkedIn — https://www.linkedin.com/in/karengrill1/, Pinterest @secondactmoms

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!