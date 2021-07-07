Karen Condor of QuickQuote.com: “Speak up for yourself”

…Speak up for yourself. When I was an assistant editor at a magazine, my boss took advantage of my work ethic and overloaded my plate. I assumed his bosses would notice and reward me. But they didn’t realize what was going on until I started saying “no.” They looked into why I said no, discovered the situation, fired my boss, and promoted me to his position!

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series called “Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life “ we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life, to share their story and help empower others.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Karen Condor.

Karen Condor is a communications professional who is currently an insurance writer with the life insurance site, QuickQuote.com. Her extensive experience includes management positions in newspapers, magazines, newsletters, and online marketing content. She has utilized her researching, writing, and communications talents in the areas of human resources, finance, technology, travel, and real estate.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born and raised in north central Pennsylvania, with a blue-collar dad and a pink-collar mom who encouraged my love of learning and instilled in me that I would be the first member of the family to get a college degree so I could “get out of town” and have a better life than theirs and their parents.

They pushed the Horatio Alger story to such a degree that I worked extremely hard through high school and missed out on a lot of social activities, although it did lead me to running the student newspaper in high school, and then in community college and at a state university. It also led to me working my way up from being a staff writer to managing editor of a national publication. And I left Pennsylvania for job opportunities in California and Massachusetts, which not only increased by income but also greatly expanded my horizons.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Life is what happens while you’re busy making other plans. I love that John Lennon quote because in addition to having workaholic tendencies I also have a healthy sense of humor. I am an organized person who can tend to overschedule, and this quote has been so relevant to me because it reminds me time and time again that I need to be more adaptable.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

1. Intestinal fortitude: During a summer internship on a daily newspaper, a staff reporter declared I had this quality, and since it is such an interesting phrase, it has stuck with me. I do have the courage and endurance to go on despite repeated challenges.

2. Curiosity: Because I love to learn and I’m open to new opportunities, I said yes to leaving my “cozy rut” in Pennsylvania and taking a job in southern California. If I hadn’t jumped at the chance, I never would have tried sushi, gone to Las Vegas several times, learned a little Spanish, seen the Rose Parade in person, and made friends with people from so many different cultures, including Japan, China, Korea, the Philippines, Sweden, Finland, and Germany.

3. Process improvement: When I was a content editor for a technology company, I used my ability to easily see how to improve efficiencies by outlining redundancies on a large, ongoing project to my manager. When he took my recommendations to his superiors, they promoted me to product manager.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

After decades of continually taking what everyone, myself included, considered perfect jobs, the career job stress impacted my health and well-being to such a degree that I finally realized I needed to stop chasing perfection.

My perception of the perfect job has been one in which I could tie my identity to being a sought-after professional, which to me meant a job title and duties directly connected to my college degrees. The perfect job also had to prove I was climbing the career ladder by offering opportunities for advancement and paying well.

I moved cross-country twice to pursue perfect jobs. But advancement came with managing staff, attending more meetings, and sacrificing other facets of my life to become the go-to person who could be depended upon to do whatever it took to get the job done. When I learned that money did not buy happiness, and more advancement just brought more frustration, I became open to the possibility of looking for an “imperfect” job.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

I decided not to align my identity with what I did for a living, especially given the degree of economic and workplace changes that resulted in layoffs and a decrease in company loyalty to employees. When I began my career, staying with one company for several years and moving up the ranks was lauded. But now that seems to be frowned upon. When I was a longtime employee, I had coworkers just a generation younger than myself refer to me as a “dinosaur” because I didn’t job hop every two or three years.

So I decided to seek work/life balance and volunteered, took more vacations, visited family, and engaged in more physical activity.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

The trigger came in my early 40s, which I understand is an age when you start looking around you and assessing what makes you happy and what doesn’t. I noticed I was taking measures to distance myself from toxic friends and reduce my contact with toxic relatives. That’s when it dawned on me that I should reevaluate why I’m putting up with a career that’s toxic to my mental and physical health.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

When an exceedingly fun freelance editing position dried up much earlier than I and the company I was working for expected, my neighbor told me about a job that interested me because it involved writing and travel. It was in an industry unfamiliar to me, in banking, as the assistant for a bank’s senior travel club. After I took the job, I knew that customer service was part of the job, and I reconciled myself to that, but I didn’t realize how much I would enjoy the entire process of making sure our club members had the best experience on their trips.

I loved the close relationships I developed with so many seniors by sharing trip ideas, troubleshooting their problems, providing travel advice, and joining them on their trips. My entire life I thought I was a shy introvert and I didn’t realize there was an outgoing, people person hiding inside of me!

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

They are going very well. I no longer spend too much time at work or fret about it when I’m away from work. So I’m getting adequate sleep, my health has improved, and I have time to enjoy life. I’m also now in a part of the country in which I have relatives, so after nearly 17 years of feeling disconnected by spending holidays with friends or celebrating just with my spouse, I’m able to enjoy Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas, birthdays, and anniversaries with my brother and his family.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am particularly grateful to my husband, who I actually listened to for once! He is always supportive, but he is also realistic. He knows how much I always worry about money, even if there is no reason to worry, so when I talked about resigning and walking away from a lucrative career to reduce my stress, he recommended I would feel confident in doing that if I had a financial cushion.

So together we worked out how much I should save, and we looked at our expenses to see what we could cut or curtail to reach that goal. It took me nine months to do it, but he was right. Because I didn’t have to fret about finances, I was able to devote myself full-time to finding a less-stressful job after I resigned.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

Yes, because my husband and I decided to move somewhere we wanted instead of for jobs, we were finally able to afford buying a house. So at age 55, I became a first-time homeowner. I had never expected to be willing to shoulder that responsibility, I had never been able to afford it, and I had avoided it because of my previous lack of knowledge about real estate and home ownership.

But the circumstances finally aligned in my favor: Not only did we move to an affordable here in Upstate South Carolina, but we could rely on family to do well by us and get us a great deal: My niece owns a real estate company, and she personally lobbied for us to beat out others on our offer on our dream home, and my sister-in-law works with her as the closing coordinator. I also learned a lot about real estate by helping my sister-in-law with title searches.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

Yes, especially since I was making such a drastic change by stepping away from being blindly devoted to climbing the career ladder. Since I had tied my identity to my career, and was a workaholic, I struggled with believing I would be satisfied by a work/life balance. I overcame that limiting belief by being willing to open my eyes and clearly see how the majority of people I knew successfully balanced their professional and personal lives.

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

I have always had a hard time asking for help because I believed it was a sign of weakness, and I have a stubborn independent streak. But through counseling I sought when I became concerned about how the stresses of my career were affecting me, I learned that asking for help was actually a sign of strength. It showed that you had the maturity to realize that no one can take care of everything on their own.

So I decided to finally listen to the career advice to network. I stayed in touch with former managers and team members from the company in which I resigned. I opened up to my family that I wanted to take my life in a new direction. And we had recently moved into a neighborhood that was close-knit, so I took advantage of that and fostered friendships with many of my neighbors, one of whom led me to one of my post-stressful-career jobs.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

When my husband and I had made big moves — from Pennsylvania to California, and then to Massachusetts — it was because both of us were doing it for job promotions, as we had worked for the same company. But as we got older, we were more interested in moving for life satisfaction, cost savings, and being near family. So I got out of my comfort zone of having a job secured before moving by heading from Massachusetts to South Carolina with only my husband having employment. His company ok’d his request to work remotely., and I started job searching in a new part of the country.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

1. Quantity does not equal quality. I was working hard, but I wasn’t working smart. When I was a magazine staff writer, I erroneously measured success by the number of articles I had in each weekly issue. But when I look back at those clippings, I’m disappointed by the quality of many of them because I was writing them in such a rush in order to have more bylines.

2. Speak up for yourself. When I was an assistant editor at a magazine, my boss took advantage of my work ethic and overloaded my plate. I assumed his bosses would notice and reward me. But they didn’t realize what was going on until I started saying “no.” They looked into why I said no, discovered the situation, fired my boss, and promoted me to his position!

3. Education doesn’t end with your degree. When I took a promotion as a product manager at a technology company, I ran into a major roadblock: I did not know Excel; my boss assumed I did.

4. Be assertive: After a friend prodded me to take an assertive training class, I had the confidence to ask for a higher increase than what I was offered at my next annual review. After I outlined the reasons for my request, the increase I asked for was granted.

5. Seek advice. In college I virtually single-handedly coordinated, edited, and did the layout on a collection of poems written by students. I knew it would involve a lot of work, so I didn’t want to bother anyone outside of our journalism crowd to help. When it was published, the head of the graphics department barreled into the newspaper office, incensed that we did not include his students in helping to create it. He was right. It would have looked much better with their input.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Engage in Empathy. Not so long ago when we had more limited media outlets and less personal devices, we had more shared experiences, so we felt that we all had more in common and were therefore more unified. We were also more willing to discuss points of view that did not exactly agree with our own. Although that is a simplification, now that we have so much customization we seem to have become a society in which there is no gray — everything is black or white. We have customized our lives to our specific preferences and points of view, and we don’t realize how much we’re limiting ourselves by not meeting and talking with those outside of our comfort zone. It also limits us from solving problems, because it’s hard to help someone if you don’t open yourself up to understanding where they’re coming from. We’re missing out on the richness that diversity brings to our lives.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with Jane Goodall. I actually did have a half-hour phone interview with her back in the 90s when I was a TV critic and she was promoting one of her many TV specials. Even though she had just returned from a trip and had come down with malaria, she soldiered on with her promotional duties. If her publicist hadn’t told me she was ill, I never would have suspected it. That’s how much her spirit, devotion, and commitment shines through. She is endlessly fascinating to me for so many reasons, including how she got her start, how she pushed through in a male-dominated field, how she made breakthroughs, and how she continues to inspire so many.

