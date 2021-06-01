Karen Boyer: “Be true to your product”

Be true to your product. Believe it is the best. But always keep an eye on popular competitor trends. Be willing to learn from them and adapt to beat them.

Karen is a pioneer in her field. In 2005, she revolutionized the way physicians and nurses nationwide renewed the credentials. She did this with no knowledge of either tech or healthcare, and no role models to follow.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

My background is in law enforcement. At an early stage in life, I found myself displaced from my career. I had no training or real experience in anything different. I had two young children at the time and was eager to find my second path in life and figure out how I could balance a career and caring for my children.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

Coming from a law enforcement background, I perceived myself as having no real skills that would translate to the civilian world. While I was taking time to sort my few options out, I took a part-time job as a training instructor with a national know non-profit.. I knew how to perform CPR and enrolled in a drawn out instructor course. I was put to work shortly after, often facing near hour long commutes to a job that was paying me minimum wage. I found the majority of the classes I would teach as being more promotional for the the agency and how to donate to their various causes.. In fact, I found that the actual CPR material took under 45 minutes to teach when all the promo was taken out. Frustrated, I took an instructor course with another non-profit. Working as a Basic Life Support instructor, I commonly dealt with nurses, ones who actually performed life support in the course of their jobs. They were bored to death with the long drawn out classes and commonly referred to it as getting their “merit badges”.

Through nothing short of a miracle, I had a dream one night that I was offering these courses online to participants who were taking their written exams online, as well. The next day I went to Barnes and Noble and bought “How To Build A Website for Dummies”. The title was perfectly suited as I had no tech skill at all and was really just using basic email at the time. By end of day, I had myself a crude looking but functioning site offering CPR and BLS. I made money that same day. In my first month, I earned an equivalent to what I would earn in a year in law enforcement.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

Honestly, most people surrounding me in my community were highly successful lawyers and/or physicians. I was really inspired by their lifestyle and their ability to provide educations for their children. I wanted to be able to be as successful, if not more.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I would tell you that what makes us stand out is our length on the web. 16 years on the web is nearly the entire existence of the web as we know it. But what really stands out is the warm, personal approach we offer. For example, when we reach out to a client through our chat program, they’re frequently surprised that it’s a real human and not a bot. I think clients are really surprised that an online company still uses that approach. It’s as friendly and personal as walking into your neighborhood hardware store, but we’re offering a major time-saving product that changes the way customer does business.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Through various times of great tragedy, we’ve been able to share part of our proceeds with disaster relief, including Katrina and 911. There’s a tremendous overlap of our clients and the frontline efforts in those situations. Our clients, healthcare workers, were obviously tremendously impacted by Covid. We were able to develop some programs that were able to help them through hard times and keep their credentials current. When HR comes to a physician who has been working the entire day in the ER and says “hey, we need your paperwork now”, that’s a perfect place for us to step in and say “we’ve got it”. There has been a lot of hand holding with our clients this past year, and that’s something we’re really proud to be able to do.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Having a vision is certainly what helped me get a jump start on this business. Watching healthcare workers sitting in drawn out classes definitely sparked me to think “I can do better for them”. You always have to be thinking ahead, especially as new competition shows up and you need to amp up your product to outsmart them. Over the past 16 years, I’ve how to sense when change is needed in how we delivery the few same basic products repeatedly. We have four main products. Since the inception of the business, we’ve changed the delivery of these products probably 5 times to keep them fresh.

When you’re starting a business in an industry that’s untapped, you have to be versatile. You have to be very willing to learn everything from the ground up. There are no examples to follow. Being a pioneer means you have to be able to wrap your head around every facet of your creation. Not a tech person? Congratulations, now you are. Don’t know anything about marketing? Be ready to jump in. Over the last 16 years, I’ve sat in on so many meetings with my tech team. If you’re a tech person, you know how young and male oriented the profession has been. And you know how fast tech changes! Despite my lack of true enjoyment of tech, I constantly seek out information and monitor the current trends so that we’re remaining competitive and offering the best products available.

Decisiveness! You have to be willing to be the leader and make decisions, often difficult ones. You have to trust your gut and pull the trigger. This is a key difference between being and employee and being a leader. You have a team, no matter how small or large, that is counting on you. You’re the final word.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

“You have to be on social media. If you aren’t on social media, you’re missing out on clients.” We spent a lot of time establishing a social media presence several years back. We worked with numerous “social media consultants” who wanted to get us on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and now, TikTok. Know your market. Know your market. Know your market. In our niche, this was something to not spend an hour or dime on. Ultimately, most people saying you can’t survive without xyz are just trying to sell you xyz.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

The most difficult part of setting the trend toward online classes was convincing people, other than the ones buying our products, that this was a “real” and “legit” product. 16 years ago, most people had never heard of an online class, let alone something that would lead to professional certification. We dealt with a lot of dinosaurs who couldn’t wrap their head around the concept. We’d get calls from HR types who would tell the physician who took one of our exams that the company “wasn’t real”. There was an incredible amount of education we needed to do with administrators to educate them and earn their trust.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

Quite simply — I believed in my product. I believed in the need for my product. I saw the numbers and knew that healthcare providers wanted this product. A few months into the business, the numbers weren’t lying. I thought “if I’m still doing this in a year, it’s real”. Here we are, many years down the road.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

Stop watching the pot waiting for it to boil! I used to watch our sales hourly. Hourly! This is the wrong strategy. You’re looking for longevity and longevity isn’t measured in an hour or even a day. For 15 years, I could basically predict what my sales would be based on the time of the month. I was pretty accurate at it, too. But when the pandemic started, this blew 15 years of a really consistent sales history out the window. It was a really emotional time for me. I don’t look hourly and at many points, I’m not even looking at that week. Things are different now and so are my expectations. I have to keep in mind that we’re still going through a rocky time and that I’m after that longevity.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

This is something my college aged son is very interested in and I can definitely see the draw. It’s exciting to be looking for the next “thing” and when you’re hot onto something — people are interested. It’s a sexy process when you have people sharing the excitement of your concept. But ask yourself, do you really need to raise money? Can you accomplish your goals without investors? If you’re bringing in other people’s money, you’re bringing in other people’s opinions and visions. Do those line up with your own? Do your best to own your product and keep the control in your own hands.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business?

Do your research. Quite often people get excited about what they perceive as a great idea. But doing some basic research can tell you if it’s that great. It’s exciting to get caught up in launching a new business but excitement doesn’t necessarily translate to success. If there are four fried chicken places in one square mile, and all are selling it for around $5.00, do you want to be the fifth fried chicken place and selling it for $7.00? Of course not. Collect data like a friend. Know everything about your product or service and where potential customers can be found. You have to be able to dial it in fast. Owning a business is about producing income. Bottom line. You have to be able to reach your customers fast. And do it again, and again. Be true to your product. Believe it is the best. But always keep an eye on popular competitor trends. Be willing to learn from them and adapt to beat them.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

Balance was always a huge piece of what I went after. Anytime I lose sight of that, I’m miserable. A part of being a founder/employer/entrepreneur is having something you didn’t necessarily have as an employee — the ability to live your life in a way you want. I work with entrepreneurs in my consulting business now and we always talk about “accountability”. Every successful person has to stay accountable to themselves in some way. For me, it’s as simple as a Fitbit and having my desk face out a window looking out at the water. For me, this is what it’s always been about. There’s no “emergency”. The world probably isn’t going to end because I go out for an hour long walk. Remember what your real motivation is. If you answer “to make a lot of money” ask yourself next “to do what?”. Keep that in mind — and do it.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’d love to see all middle and high school student learn about entrepreneurship and the basics of starting a business. We spend so many years in school learning about other great people but never learn about actually achieving greatness on our own. The world is full of entrepreneurs waiting to happy. We need to start teaching people at a young age the benefits of following through on that great idea and discovering their passion.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I’d love to talk with Joy Mangano! Here was a woman with reasons to fail who not only made it but totally exploded! It takes a really sharp and tenacious person to make a fortune off a mop, and so and so on.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I can still be founding plugging away at www.onlinemedcerts.com but about a year ago I was sparked by my interest in sharing many hard lessons I learned along the way with others who may be starting out. This led me to my new baby, something a little more personal at www.pointblankconsultant.com . It’s really a gift to have learned so much over the years and be able to share it with others, maybe saving them just a bit of hardship and a lot of time.

