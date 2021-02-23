Karen Baker of KC Baker & Associates: “Positive thinking against all odds”

All of the 5 non intuitive lifestyle tweaks are what helped me be cancer free today. I was diagnosed with terminal cancer not understanding how because I have always been a healthy person living a healthy lifestyle. Or so I thought. But when you dive deep into everything you eat, you breath in, your environment etc., it shows that we have to be very careful what we do, eat, and have on our bodies and in our bodies. I had an amazing doctor team to include my holistic doctor who told me how to counteract the side effects of the chemo treatments and help to kill the cancer cells faster. I believe that’s why I am here today. I have been cancer free only a few months and feeling amazing

As a part of my series about “5 Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Karen Baker.

Karen Baker is the Founder & CEO of KC Baker & Associates, an Insurance Brokerage firm of 30 plus years. Ms. Baker is a Financial Advisor/Planner, an Insurance Broker/Producer, a National Certified Financial Education Instructor, a National Speaker, a TV Talk Show Host and an Author. Her latest book is “Live! Love! Reset! Gods Plan. The Perfect person to get cancer. From Adversity to Prosperity”

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the story about how you first got involved in fitness and wellness?

I have been into fitness and wellness my entire life. I had to be careful what I put in my body because of bad allergies that included foods, animals and environmental. I was an athlete growing up in high school, a cheerleader and a dancer until I was 23 years old. I’m an avid exerciser and I believe in eating right. I have been eating fresh foods all my life and even do a vegetable garden every year for fresh vegetables, herbs, fruits, etc. Living a healthy lifestyle is very important to me. I believe this is one of the reasons I was able to beat this aggressive cancer I had later on in life.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

The most interesting story that happened to me since my career started really is getting used to overcoming obstacles. Learning how to understand that being in business means trial and error and things will not always go smoothly. Learning how to adjust in the midst of each storm and knowing if you just keep going, pushing thru and adjusting when needed you will get to the top.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

I started business after business trying to create a business that would help others in a way that would be life changing for generations to come. The funny thing is, I really do not like numbers, so I tried several businesses that didn’t necessarily require me to be thrust in numbers every waking moment, but they didn’t work. I ended up as a Financial Advisor, Planner and Insurance Agent/Broker which is a numbers business. The joke is on me I guess 30 plus years later. The lesson here is always taking your fears on head on. There will be a blessing waiting for you.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

I am an authority in the financial Industry because I was a great student. I wanted to learn about how I could help everyone who sat in front of me. Creating a sound strategic plan that would get them to their goals, whatever they are. Once I figure the “how”, implementing it was easy. Once you get a client a plan and then they can see how if they stick to the plan the change to their family’s financial life can make the difference between having a sound retirement plan that can be generational or not having one at all.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

The owners of the first and second job I had in college and after college helped me become the businesswoman I am today. They trained me on how to run a business — any business. The inner workings of staffing, payroll, budgets, contracts, negotiating, goals, making adjustment and most of all to never give up and believe in your dreams. They both used to tell me that your dreams will come true if you just believe, no matter what obstacles come your way.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, exercise more, and get better sleep etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

Discipline

Negative peer and family pressure

Our will to become a better you

These all are major distractions as we all have a tendency to please someone other than our selves until something drastic happens in our lives to show us that we have to make a change now before we get sick. A non-healthy lifestyle will catch up with us one way or another in time so why not be proactive about it and get a head of it. Just do our part.

Can you please share your “5 Non-Intuitive Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”? (Please share a story or an example for each, and feel free to share ideas for mental, emotional and physical health.)

All of the 5 non intuitive lifestyle tweaks are what helped me be cancer free today. I was diagnosed with terminal cancer not understanding how because I have always been a healthy person living a healthy lifestyle. Or so I thought. But when you dive deep into everything you eat, you breath in, your environment etc., it shows that we have to be very careful what we do, eat, and have on our bodies and in our bodies. I had an amazing doctor team to include my holistic doctor who told me how to counteract the side effects of the chemo treatments and help to kill the cancer cells faster. I believe that’s why I am here today. I have been cancer free only a few months and feeling amazing.

Holistic Medicine

Organic/Natural Foods

Meditation

Prayer

Positive thinking against all odds

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for the public. Aside from weight loss, what are 3 benefits of daily exercise? Can you explain?

It can give you more energy

For me, I have to exercise. I feel sluggish if I do not work out at least 4 days a week. I begin to ache because your body and your muscles get used to be worked.

You feel better.

For me, I feel so much better. I feel like I can take on the world when I have a regular routine. It makes me a much happier person because I feel good.

It can help reduce stress

It is my perfect stress reliever; it gets the blood flowing and you begin not to worry about the things you can’t change anyway. Life is really too short to worry and stress.

For someone who is looking to add exercise to their daily routine, which 3 exercises would you recommend that are absolutely critical?

Something to get your heart rate up

Walking, jogging, running, going up the stairs

Stretching

Yoga for example

Meditations/Prayer

Get your mind, body and soul ready to take on the day

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story?

Any book of positive thoughts, quotes, and spiritual quotes help. We have to stay in a positive frame of mind on a daily basis. There is so much hate and negativity in the world that you have to protect your psyche at all times. It’s hard sometimes because the very people you have to distance yourself from could be family.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

There are two movements I have actually already started.

Educating people surrounding how money works and how to create generational wealth. I do this by speaking engagements, workshops, seminars, teaching classes on ensuring financial wealth.

Writing a book and sharing my experiences of life’s up and downs and how I survived it financially. I hope people see that they are so much more than their situation and all they have to do is believe in themselves, have faith and stay strong enough to get thru it. There are so many people who are in dysfunctional relationships, depressed, sick and can’t work, diagnosed with a terminal illness and not looking forward to the next minute, hour, day, week etc. If I can help at least one person get thru by sharing my story, then I have done what God has asked me to do which is help as many people as I can in many ways. My book is called, “ Live! Love! Reset! Gods Plan. The perfect person to get cancer. From Adversity to Prosperity.”

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“You are a divine being. You matter, you count. You come from realms of unimaginable power and light, and you will return to those realms.”

― Terence McKenna

I try to live by this. When life beats you down you have to remember you are enough. So, surround yourself with positive people and positive thoughts always. Dream big and shoot for the stars always.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Michelle Obama

The first Lady is the epitome of what a woman should be and act like. She is such an outstanding example of a mother, a wife, a businesswoman etc. It would be an honor just to be in her presence.

Barack Obama

The first Black President. I never thought this would happen in my lifetime. He is an awesome example of what can happen when you believe in you and you have faith. He never let the naysayers see him sweat. I am so proud to call him my President. Someone all black little children can look up to.

Oprah Winfrey

I used to listen to her when I was in college and she was in Baltimore MD. I saw her grow in the industry and I am proud of her. She was a young black woman back in the 80’s just doing it. I have admired her for years and have always wanted to be on her show or to have my book as one of the featured books in her book club and be interviewed by her. What an honor that would be!

