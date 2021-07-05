Karen Arrington: “Consistency”

I’d say the five things every great writer does or has is: self-discipline, read everything, consistency, have a distinctive voice, and write. I can’t stress enough how important reading is to be a great writer. Your writing improves tremendously when you read more.

Karen Arrington is an award-winning author, women’s empowerment expert, philanthropist and winner of a NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work. Karen’s coaching, mentoring, and philanthropic work spans over 100,000 hours of service — including her position as a Goodwill Ambassador to Sierra Leone, her work as the co- founder of the first Diabetes Awareness Day in West Africa, and her role as the founder of The Miss Black USA Pageant.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you share a story about what brought you to this particular career path?

As a young girl I found my voice on the pages of literary works about African-American heroes like Sojourner Truth and Harriet Tubman. Their triumphant stories ignited a spark that would never leave. It made me want to be a voice for the silenced, marginalized, and unheard voices of women of color.

And so, books are where the seeds were planted and watered. I embraced my calling — a calling that has led me to many different projects over the course of my life and career. In 1986, I founded The Miss Black USA Pageant, the nation’s first scholarship pageant for African-American women. I went on to co-found Diabetes Awareness Day in Gambia, West Africa. I was appointed the Goodwill Ambassador to Sierra Leone. I’ve mentored over 1,000 young women, and have secured over 500K dollars in scholarships, grants, and life-changing career opportunities for young emerging leaders.

While my work has taken many forms over the years, my goal is always the same: to help women claim their power, redefine their destinies, and defy expectations. This was my main motivation for writing Your Next Level Life: 7 Rules of Power, Confidence, & Opportunity for Black Women in America. The voices of diverse women belong on bookstore and library shelves. It’s not only necessary but essential that we tell our stories and readers can see themselves in these stories.

Can you share the most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

Every year, I look forward to sitting glued to my TV watching the NAACP Image Awards, cheering on my favorite artists and entertainers, vying for the coveted trophy. The annual NAACP Image Awards Show celebrates and honors the best of Black excellence in art, literature, film, and television. As a first time published author, I never imagined that I would be sitting in the audience as a nominee, surrounded by so many talented artists. When the host called my name as the Winner of the 2020 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Works, I was shocked. I did not have a speech prepared, but I rushed to the stage, grabbed the coveted trophy, and somehow the words eloquently flowed (along with a few tears).

What was the biggest challenge you faced in your journey to becoming an author?

Imposter syndrome. I never considered myself a gifted writer. I had the belief that writing was a superpower, a gift, or innate talent. While it is true that many great authors are gifted, writing is a skill that can be learned.

How did you overcome it?

The 10,000-hour rule. Malcolm Gladwell popularized the concept. It’s the idea that the secret to mastery & success — in any field — is to practice your craft for 10,000 hours. That’s a long time. A massive commitment. The key word is practice. The more you practice your craft, the better at it you become, and the more confident you will be in your skill. Every day I set a goal to write 1,000 words. The more I wrote, the more confident I became as a writer.

Can you share a story about that that other aspiring writers can learn from?

Toni Morrison didn’t publish her first book, The Bluest Eye, until she was 39. New York Times Bestseller Terry McMillan was a secretary during the day to provide for her son and wrote at night before she could become a writer full-time. Ta’Nehisi Coates often says “no one” read his first book, but now we all know his name.I have never written a book before. My first book, Your Next Level Life: 7 Rules of Power, Confidence And Opportunity was nominated for and won a 2020 NAACP Image Award. No one person’s story is the same. There are writers who’ve had completely different careers prior to writing, or who didn’t start writing until later in life. A good writer cares about the craft and will work consistently to be good at it.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting?

I never set out to be an award-winning author or make a best seller’s list. I just wanted to do good. I wanted to reach more women and provide them with seven simple rules of success that could help them level up and step into their next level lives. So I wrote Your Next Level Life, secured a book deal, and released it to the world. A month or so after the book’s release, I noticed that I had an unusual influx of messages on social media. There were so many messages that I presumed I was being spammed, so I ignored them. A few weeks later I decided to sort through the messages. I was stunned to learn that the messages were not spam at all, they were special notes and praise from readers who purchased my book. One reader wrote: “This is the best book that I’ve ever read besides the Bible. This is the Black woman’s Bible. This book has not only opened my eyes but shifted my mindset.” Another reader said “I cried after I read it. Thank you for writing such an eye opening book. I now know what I need to change to upgrade my life and I’m ready.” I was overwhelmed by the significant amount of praise and how my book found its way into the hearts and lives of these readers. You never know the impact that you can have on others by writing a book.

Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Always check your Spam folder, and don’t underestimate the impact that your book can have on the world.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Well, right now I’m in the beginning stages of writing my second book. I’ve created a group mentorship program for women called Boss Society. Over the past five years I’ve led 17 something women empowerment trips to the Middle East that allows guests an insider look at how multi-million dollar businesses are run. Now that destinations are beginning to open back up, I am working on scheduling more of these power trips as well as philanthropic missions to West Africa to provide life-changing supplies and resources to local communities..

Can you share the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

While taking a graduate course on women’s health in small communities, I discovered that heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in my town. I was moved to fight back. I created a plan — an online initiative to improve access to quality preventive healthcare for women in my community. I had information, I had solutions, and I had passion, but I wasn’t sure where to secure funding to launch the initiative.

A year later, while scrolling online, I came across an organization — a networking site for fearless entrepreneurial women, providing them with the tools, resources, and connections to start a business or grow existing ventures. There was a webpage dedicated to grants and other funding opportunities. On that page, I noticed a grant opportunity for women sponsored by Jones New York, the fashion company.

This grant was the perfect match for my women’s health initiative. I looked over the application and noticed the deadline was that same day. I had less than two hours to meet the deadline. I could have decided, ‘Oh well, it’s too late,’ but something in my gut urged me to sprint and make this happen. I quickly researched the previous year’s winners. Most of them were high profile executives at Fortune 500 companies, big hotshots, non-profit game changers. The odds of me winning were looking pretty slim. I’m thinking, ‘How can I compete with these incredible women?’

Well, I’ll tell you how. First, I formed a one-woman prayer circle. Then, I started cracking away at my application, working as quickly as I could — because the clock was counting down! I’m a believer in taking risks. I knew my initiative had the potential to touch — and even save — thousands of lives. The initiative wasn’t about me. It was about a cause greater than myself. I wanted to empower women to improve the quality of their health. That was my objective.

So, I refused to shrink. I completed the online application. I poured my whole heart and soul into the application, explaining that heart disease was more than a statistic — it was claiming the lives of real women. Mothers, daughters, sisters with names. I even listed a few names — actual people who’d been lost too soon. Women who could have been saved.

I figured, ‘I’ve done my best. All the judges can do is say ‘no’. And I’ve heard ‘no’ before, plenty of times.’ I finished the application literally three minutes before the 5:00pm deadline and hit the send button.

Two weeks later, I received an email from Jones New York with “Winners” listed in the subject line. I opened the email. Shocked and in disbelief, there was my name listed next to six other names. I was awarded one of seven Jones New York women’s empowerment grants. Several weeks later, the grant check arrived in the mail and I began the work I was called to do — with a full-on fight to combat heart disease and improve women’s health in my community.

Every year, hundreds of grants, scholarships, and opportunities are announced online from corporations, organizations, and government agencies, which I share in my book.

Bottom line: Take advantage of the resources you’ll find online. It’s incredible what you can do with a computer and wifi and a few hours of your time.

Whatever your goal, there’s a grant, scholarship, or opportunity to match. With the right attitude, you can magnetize all the money you need. A life-altering five or six figure grant — or some other equally exciting opportunity — might be just one application and two hours away. Get out there and claim it, even if it’s minutes before the deadline.

What is the main empowering lesson you want your readers to take away after finishing your book?

That women have the power to be the director of their own lives. I wanted to give a guide for what the next level of life looks and feels like and how to create it.

Hopefully with each page turn readers will feel a spark ignited within — that same spark that compelled me to protest the name of my middle school, start the Miss Black USA Pageant, and write this book. The spark that burns with optimism and possibility, and that says, it’s time to dream bigger, think bigger, and live bigger and light the way for other women, too. It’s time to rise into what I call: Your Next Level Life.

Based on your experience, what are the “5 Things You Need to Know to Become a Great Author”? Please share a story or example for each.

I don’t have a story for each of these, but I’d say the five things every great writer does or has is: self-discipline, read everything, consistency, have a distinctive voice, and write. I can’t stress enough how important reading is to be a great writer. Your writing improves tremendously when you read more.

What is the one habit you believe contributed the most to you becoming a great writer? (i.e. perseverance, discipline, play, craft study)

Curiosity and wanting to read a book that did not exist. I’d also say purpose. I write from a place of feeling like God has placed a calling on my life to empower and inspire women. I want to change lives. So I write with a duty to help. I feel a level of responsibility to women, to women of color, and to Black women specifically because that is who I am in the world.

Can you share a story or example?

Black women are the fastest-growing demographic of entrepreneurs and the most educated demographic in the U.S. But all the Lean In advice and Girl Boss platforms overlook the unique career challenges Black women face. It is because of these intricacies that I felt compelled to write Your Next Level Life: 7 Rules of Power, Confidence, and Opportunity for Black Women in America (Mango Publishing). Your Next Level Life won a NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Category.

Which literature do you draw inspiration from? Why?

I love Their Eyes Were Watching God by Zora Neale Hurston. Hurston was a brilliant woman who never apologized for being a southern Black woman who came from poor people & spoke w/a certain Black dialect. Octavia Butler was a phenomenal Black sci-fi writer. Toni Morrison, James Baldwin, Zadie Smith, Maya Angelou, Alice Walker, are just a few of the writers who gave me the fortitude to know I could do it. The Black writers who come before me are brilliant and should be recognized and honored in the same breath Poe and Frost and Woolf are mentioned.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Philanthropy would be my movement. Alice Walker said, “Activism is my rent for living on the planet.” That’s how I feel about giving back. Volunteering your talents or services for 30 minutes, one hour, one day, or whatever spare time that you have does make a difference. Many people believe that they don’t have what it takes to leave the world better than they found it. They believe only powerful and historic figures are capable of making a difference. The truth is, every one of us is put in this world to contribute and make a difference to the world in our own unique way. It doesn’t necessarily need to be something enormous. It just needs to be something you do with the intention of “doing good.”

Don’t have the extra cash or time to max out your karmic potential? Give your time.

The most fulfilling, life-changing, and transformative experiences I’ve ever had came from serving others. Besides, we can all use some good karma points.

