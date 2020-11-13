Karan Vaghasiya — Never Give Up On Your Dreams

In a human’s life dreams are everything and it is up to us whether we want to see that dreams keeping eyes closed or to start working on it with open eyes.

Karan Vaghasiya, founder of 3 companies, Born and brought up in Rajkot, Karan left his home at the age of 16 and started learning cyber security. At the age of 18 when we just complete our 12th standard, he became the trained M tech and not only this he has trained over more than 10,000 people in the path of cyber security. one is cyber security company named “Cyberinject” other is Digital marketing company named “Digital Square” and Social media management tool named “Stackyourpost” Not only this, he is having experience in social media management from last 5 years. At the age 23 when we complete our degrees, he is operating 3 companies which is a huge job.

You can call him as a cyber security expert. He has proved that age is just a number to follow the dreams, the only tools you need to become successful is motivation, dedication and a hunger to achieve your dreams. Karan had that hunger that’s why he is in a respectable position.

As a cyber security expert he has solved many cases related to that and given security to MNCs.

We all know that technology is helping us in many ways. Technological advancements are done for our convenience. But many people do not have moral at all, the crime rate is high when we see around us but they had not spared the cyber cell also. We come across so many cases of hacking everyday that’s why we thing twice of clicking on an unknown site.

He never thought that he will become successful at this age. He worked harder, harder and harder. The only thing that he carried in his initial days was a dream, a dream to become a cyber security expert and now there he is getting awards from the MNCs where he worked as well as he is the winner of 2018 National Level Competition on cyber security.

For getting started you need to start your mind and motivation then the road to your success will start making the way on its own.

His entire journey seems pretty easy and fascinating but the thing is when someone become successful then people see their success only. He has faced some hardships also and it is the part of the success. You just need a strong will power and a never giving up attitude.

When asked for a message to youth then he said only one line i.e. NEVER GIVE UP ON YOUR DREAMS.