Karan Ramani: “Never give up!”

Karan Ramani is one such person who has been in the industry for over a decade managing celebrities, talent & promotions has gone & seized this opportunity.

Karan Ramani
Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Foundation Felicitates Mumbai Based Producer Karan Ramani with “Honorary Doctorate”

Karan Ramani is a Mumbai based producer having background of Talent Management, he has been in industry since 2008. he has produced a reality show called “Mr and Miss 7 States” featuring “Sonu Sood, Mugdha Godhse, Rohit Khandelwal for MTV and also he has worked as a creative producer in a music video called “Teri Rooh” featuring famous TV actor “Shakti Arora” and Social Media Influencer “Nisha Guragain”. Karan Ramani is managing Bollywood celebrities and some famous sports personalities.

He has now awarded the Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace award as an “Honorary Doctorate” from the American University Of Global Peace thereby making him Dr. Karan Ramani! Shri. Prahlad Bhai Modi and Minister States for Social Justice and Empowerment Shri Ramdas Athawale congratulated him for receiving the honour.

He posted pictures on his social Media Handles saying “Thank you Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award 2021 and American University For Global Peace for bestowing me with ‘HONORARY DOCTORATE’. Truly overwhelmed. Yours sincerely, DR. Karan Ramani”

