Kanesha Broadwater: “Put your support system to work for you”

Put your support system to work for you. Most people have friends and family that really want to help. Often, they decide HOW they will help you. For example, perhaps the person plans to cook you a meal. What if you hate their cooking? When people volunteer to help, give them a task that actually helps you. My friends asked no less than 27 times…”what can we do?” I made a spreadsheet. I listed my chemo dates, times, and exactly what I needed from them. I shared the document and gave them all access to edit it. My parents would often drop me off at work on my treatment days (I worked through the first half of chemo). They would ask how I would get home. My response was always, “Let me check the spreadsheet☺.”

Cancer is a horrible and terrifying disease. Yet millions of people have beaten the odds and beat cancer. Authority Magazine started a new series called “I Survived Cancer and Here Is How I Did It”. In this interview series, we are talking to cancer survivors to share their stories, in order to offer hope and provide strength to people who are being impacted by cancer today. As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kanesha Broadwater.

Kanesha Broadwater, age 44, has been an oncology nurse at Northwestern Hospital in Chicago for 18 years. Her nursing skills, background in oncology and personal experience with breast cancer have given her a newfound path to help others understand the importance of early cancer screenings, even during a global pandemic. As a Black woman and a cancer survivor, Kanesha understands the health disparities facing her community and wants to bring visibility to women of color when it comes to health care.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! We really appreciate the courage it takes to publicly share your story. Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your childhood backstory?

Thank you for having me, I really appreciate it! My name is Kanesha Broadwater, and I was born and raised in Chicago. I have been at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for roughly 20 years, working as an oncology nurse. Before my diagnosis, I loved doing yoga, and am always finding ways to be active in my free time! Dance parties at home during the pandemic quickly became a favorite pastime. My friends and I would also do a lot of Zoom cocktail hours, which was a great way to decompress after long, stressful days at the hospital or COVID-19 testing sites.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Life won’t give you more than you can handle. I’ve always known adversities may come, it’s a part of life. But a friend said to me early on in my cancer journey, “You are perfectly placed to handle this.” She was right, and I never forgot that.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about surviving cancer. Do you feel comfortable sharing with us the story surrounding how you found out that you had cancer?

In 2017 I noticed a rash on my breast and initially did not think anything of it. When I mentioned it to my colleagues, they recommended I get it checked out, but I still did not think it was anything serious, especially since I have no family history of breast cancer. After getting the rash checked, I received a mammogram and several biopsies. Just after my 40th birthday on Memorial Day weekend, I got a call from my radiologist, diagnosing me with stage 3, infiltrating carcinoma on my left breast. I started chemo right away in June and am thankful to say I am now cancer-free.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

The scariest part was the thought of surgery. I had never had a broken bone, stitches, no major surgery. I was really worried about the pain I might experience.

How did you react in the short term?

I was definitely surprised at first given there was no genetic component to my case. Being an oncology nurse, I never expected to be in the patient chair and was scared about the outcome. But I got to work right away, making sure I was attending all of my appointments and relying on my friends and family for support. Being a nurse, I hated having an incomplete check-list, it’s in our DNA to get things done and that helped me take things one step at a time.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use? What did you do to cope physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually?

My friends and family were huge resources to me during this time. I feel so lucky to have had access to great care and supportive colleagues who helped me along the way. They are a lot more than just people I worked with; they are my work family. To support my mental health, I would check in with my amazing therapist. . I also decided that I needed to mark the completion of the phases of treatment with a treat☺ Since I love nothing more than a leisurely pursuit, I spent a vast amount of time during treatment searching for my signature fragrance. I purchased it when I finished chemo. At another milestone, I purchased a new handbag. When time allowed, I went to Maui with girlfriends who flew in from all across the country and Australia to celebrate!

Is there a particular person you are grateful towards who helped you learn to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

There wasn’t ONE person. It truly takes a village. My family was incredible and took such great care of me. Everything from rides to chemo, doing my laundry, to making me mashed potatoes when that was all I could keep down. My friends sat with me during chemo, brought activities and snacks, stayed with me in the hospital, organized a “done with chemo” celebration party, came to treatment at 7am for my last radiation so I could hit the gong with all of them present, THEN secretly organized the most amazing trip to Maui to celebrate beating cancer.

In my own cancer struggle, I sometimes used the idea of embodiment to help me cope. Let’s take a minute to look at cancer from an embodiment perspective. If your cancer had a message for you, what do you think it would want or say?

That every story and journey is important. If I share my story and help one person, then I have done my work.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? How has cancer shaped your worldview? What has it taught you that you might never have considered before? Can you please explain with a story or example?

I learned a lot about myself during this time, particularly my passion for helping others. My experience taught me how lucky I am, having access to such a great medical facility and oncology team. I want everyone to be able to have the same opportunities I did, especially when it comes to diagnosing cancer in the early stages. That is why I want to encourage and educate others on the importance of routine cancer screenings, especially during the pandemic.

How have you used your experience to bring goodness to the world?

Now that I am in remission, I want to use my own cancer experience to educate others, especially Black women like myself, on the importance of being vigilant about your health. I have been working with an initiative Pfizer started called Get it Done, which encourages people to speak with their doctor about how to continue routine cancer screenings and follow-up appointments during the pandemic. During COVID, there was an 80–90% decrease in cancer screening-related procedures compared to pre-pandemic levels. I saw firsthand how COVID affected hospitals and myself, personally. Once the pandemic started, I found myself in a state of unknown, as I was unable to schedule my regular mammograms. I knew I had to do something to better this situation, which is where Get It Done came into play, the initiative helps provide resources for people to return to their lapsed cancer screenings and follow-up appointments.

What are a few of the biggest misconceptions and myths out there about fighting cancer that you would like to dispel?

I want to help to alleviate some of the fears the Black community faces about doctors and the health care system as a whole. I understand the reason for hesitancy, given our community’s history with the health care system, but cancer is something that should be taken very seriously. I believe that catching my cancer early is one of the reasons I am still here today, and I want to help other patients find ways to communicate effectively and honestly with their doctors.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give to others who have recently been diagnosed with cancer? What are your “5 Things You Need To Beat Cancer? Please share a story or example for each.

I would definitely encourage others to check out Get It Done at GetCancerScreened.com, where you can find empowering stories, resources, and tips for getting screened during the pandemic. I partnered with this initiative because I wanted to encourage patients to talk to their physicians, especially in light of the pandemic. You can access guidelines with questions to ask your doctor about getting treated and screened during COVID and prepare for appointments either in-person or via telehealth at GetCancerScreened.com. Write a check-list. There will be massive amounts of information to digest, appointments to keep. I found checklists to be very helpful in terms of staying on top of appointments and the procedures I would need. Even when I finished my treatment, I made sure to keep up with all my screenings and routine cancer care. I knew that if I could find a way to treat cancer patients during the pandemic, I needed to find a way to continue my own care. A good support system. Not only did I have my colleagues at the hospital, my friends and family outside of work were a huge help during my cancer journey. You simply CANNOT do this alone. Ask every question. Even the ones you don’t think are important. You never know when or where that information will become useful. Put your support system to work for you. Most people have friends and family that really want to help. Often, they decide HOW they will help you. For example, perhaps the person plans to cook you a meal. What if you hate their cooking? When people volunteer to help, give them a task that actually helps you. My friends asked no less than 27 times…”what can we do?” I made a spreadsheet. I listed my chemo dates, times, and exactly what I needed from them. I shared the document and gave them all access to edit it. My parents would often drop me off at work on my treatment days (I worked through the first half of chemo). They would ask how I would get home. My response was always, “Let me check the spreadsheet☺.”

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be?

Visibility.

It is undeniable how seeing someone, who looks like you, doing things you never imagined can impact your life. People are able to dream bigger, imagine themselves accomplishing new goals, existing and thriving in spaces they never considered. All because they saw a kinship in the face of someone doing those things. That is my hope. That one woman, who looks like me, dares to believe that she can beat cancer because I did.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Beyonce. She hand-crafted the life she wanted. She is fiercely private, yet fiercely active for causes that inspire her. Her creativity knows no limits and is always reflective of her heritage. So much of her work has been the soundtrack of various parts of my life. One of her songs was the inspiration behind the tattoo I had commissioned after I completed my cancer treatment.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can read more about my cancer journey on Get It Done’s website to see how I, along with various other cancer survivors, are empowering others to get screened. You can follow me at @mskaneshasherri on all social platforms.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!