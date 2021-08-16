Kandace Douglas of Silversands Villas: “Educate yourself ”

Educate yourself — Keep learning, hone your craft, and find at least one mentor. To be the best at anything you have to get a little obsessive. I am constantly reading. Personally, I focus on relationships but I am also very spiritual so books that focus on emotional intelligence and self-mastery are my favorites.

As a part of my series about strong women leaders of the Real Estate industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kandace Douglas.

Kandace Douglas is a Grenadian-American senior executive who is bringing attention to Grenada as a major destination where she oversees Silversands Villas, a new collection of private homes designed in collaboration with the five-star hotel Silversands. As Real Estate Sales and Marketing Director of Silversands Villas, Kandace began her career in luxury real estate in New York 14 years ago. Working with one of New York’s top firms, Douglas Elliman, she specialized in Downtown condominium sales, new development and interior design.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

I’ve always had a love and passion for real estate and interior design. When I was younger, I would spend hours flipping through my mother’s Architectural Digest magazines. I remember when my parents did a gut renovation of their new house. I begged my mom to be at every meeting with their interior designer and architect because I wanted to know and be a part of the whole process. Looking back, I think luxury real estate was always my calling.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

One of my most amusing stories was with an NBA client of mine. The dynamic alone always amuses me because he is so tall and I’m only about 5’5 (with heels on). A few years back, we were walking from one appointment to another about a block away and clearly my stride could not keep up with that of my almost 7ft client, so he jokingly offered to carry me on his back. That didn’t happen, but I did prove to him that I could run in said heels.

Moral of the story — stay competitive and keep your heels high!

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I’m the Real Estate Sales & Marketing Director at Silversands Villas, part of the Silversands Grenada 5-star resort on Grand Anse Beach. Vacations have always been a way for everyone to relax, recharge and reset, so a vacation home that doesn’t allow that is counterproductive. I believe that resort residences are the future. They take all the stress out of home ownership and allow you to have the privacy you desire without having to compromise the desired 5-star service, amenities and community.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Silversands Villas are trophy properties that are truly special and unique. The Villas pay homage to the beauty of the pristine island paradise, and you can see that through the authentic, luxurious design. The designers, Reda Amalou & Stéphanie Ledoux of French firm AW2, truly honored the surrounding landscape and beachfront location with their natural and elegant design. Our developer, Naguib Sawiris Chairman of Ora Developers, spared no expense to make sure that Silversands Grenada looks and feels a step above the rest in all aspects — from the longest infinity pool in the Caribbean to having only hand-picked, authentic art pieces throughout the residences and resort.

In addition, a huge draw for our buyers is that they will also have the opportunity to receive Grenadian Citizenship by participating in the island’s Citizenship by Investment Program, which allows visa-free travel to over 140 destinations. This unique program will allow residents and their family to submit their application, and after a thorough vetting and diligence check process, are given citizenship to Grenada.

Another interesting aspect of the project is that a portion of the sales go to the West Indies School of Hospitality (WISH) Foundation, a program offering 6,000 free hospitality courses to Grenadians every year. The courses are taught by the e-Cornell University School of Hotel Administration, the world’s leading institution for hospitality education and research. Naguib Sawiris and Barry Collymore, Chairman of the Grenada Tourism Authority are co-founders of the WISH Foundation and started the program in an effort to effect positive change in the lives of Grenadians and maximize the tourism industry which was devastated by Covid-19.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am blessed to say I have too many to count! I have such an amazing support system of family, friends and mentors that have all been pivotal at different points in my career. However, if I had to single anyone out it would be my parents — they are my rock and compass. They instilled in me from a very young age that there are no limits to what I can achieve. Their love and support is constant and unwavering.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. The Real Estate industry, like the Veterinarian, Nursing and Public Relations fields, is a women dominated industry. Yet despite this, less than 20 percent of senior positions in Real Estate companies are held by women. In your opinion or experience, what do you think is the cause of this imbalance?

I believe this is true not just for women, but especially women of color. The imbalance stems from a societal bias that has been ingrained from birth. It permeates every facet of life. So, it’s not surprising that unconscious and in many cases, conscious bias, lead one to believe that leadership, power, wealth and strength are best attributed to men, but we’re here to correct that.

What 3 things can be done by a) individuals b)companies and/or c) society to support greater gender balance going forward?

Listen — Not to respond, but to truly understand. It is our job to unlearn everything that makes us feel separate and unequal. Diversity — Increase diversity in all areas of life, not just the workplace. Pay Equity — This is more than just money for us. It’s about being seen, heard and valued just as much as our male counterparts

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women executives that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

I think the biggest challenges are the ones stated above. Women need to be seen, heard and valued. And oftentimes, women have to work twice as hard just for their voice to hold the same weight as their male counterparts.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry?

The Client — It’s such an honor to help people navigate one of the most important decisions of their lives. Whether it is upgrading, downsizing, separating or finding the perfect vacation home, there are usually a lot of emotions involved and I love helping my clients navigate through it all. The Homes — I love the feeling I get walking into a property with phenomenal design, views, and interiors. Every time I walk into the villas at Silversands they take my breath away. Who wouldn’t want that feeling walking into work every day? The Breadth of Opportunity — This is an industry where you can always grow and expand. Whether it’s resale, new development, land, branded residences, etc…the opportunities are endless.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?

Discriminatory practices — it saddens me that this is still an issue in 2021. Nationwide, we have seen numerous reports on steering and racial bias in the home lending and appraisal processes. Through awareness and education, we must do more to make sure that minority buyers, sellers and investors are protected. Equality — as discussed earlier, companies must do more to ensure that women and minorities are equally represented in executive leadership. Wellness — I would love to see the industry incorporate more mental and spiritual wellness practices. I think this past year has highlighted just how out of balance so many of us were. In a commission-based industry that operates 7 days a week it is easy to get burnt out. Mental wellness needs to be at the forefront of all industries, now more than ever.

What advice would you give to other leaders to help their team to thrive?

Keep things fluid because one size does not fit all. Truly knowing people, whether that be your team or the client, will give you a better understanding of who they are and allow you to anticipate their needs.

Ok, here is the main question of our interview. You are a “Real Estate Insider”. If you had to advise someone about 5 non intuitive things one should know to succeed in the Real Estate industry, what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each?

Positivity — This business is not for the faint of heart. There are deals that you put your all into that will fall apart and it can be devastating. A positive mindset will allow you to keep moving forward, learn from any missteps and identify the opportunities instead of wallowing in self-pity. Nurture the Relationship — Put the relationship and your professional service to the client above all else. I once found the perfect property for my client, but the owner did not want to work with brokers, so I sent my clients to him directly. Yes, I lost out on a deal, but it is now 10 years later and they are still my clients and have sent me countless referrals. Ask Questions — It is so simple but so important. The more you ask, the more you know, the less you assume. Educate yourself — Keep learning, hone your craft, and find at least one mentor. To be the best at anything you have to get a little obsessive. I am constantly reading. Personally, I focus on relationships but I am also very spiritual so books that focus on emotional intelligence and self-mastery are my favorites. Be persistent — I don’t understand the word no. Never have, never will. A no to me just means I need a different approach or you need a bit more time.

Because of your position, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love to see a Caribbean renaissance rooted in wellness, innovation and the arts. It would be great to have our minds, culture and creations celebrated just as much as the islands from which they come. I want to authentically and intentionally create spaces for our voices to be amplified, and shift the paradigm.

How can our readers follow you online?

www.silversandsvillas.com

@silversandsvillasgrenada

@kandacedouglas11

Thank you for your time, and your excellent insights!