Kamyar Karimi : “Strength, Patience, Swimmer, and Athlete”

Kamyar Karimi is the first Iranian national swimmer who was able to swim as a legionnaire in a swim club inside the United States of America.

Kamyar Karimi is an Iranian swimmer and member of the Swim Fort Lauderdale club. He was born on the 21st of March, 1996 in Tehran, Iran.

Kamyar Karimi is Swimming Butterfly Stroke in the U.S.

He started swimming professionally at the age of 7. He achieved his first national title two years after starting it. Behind the years of hard training, he called for the Iranian national team for the 1st time in his career when he was just 13 years old. Then he moved out to the United State of America to train with Davie Nadadores Swim club and then for the Swim Fort Lauderdale club. Although he was invited to the Iranian national swimming team in order to participate in the 2nd youth Asian game in Nanjing, China.

Kamyar Karimi is at Enghelab Sport Complex.

Kamyar was also a talented musician; who used to play guitar professionally at the school of art & literature of the Iranian radio and television institute. Kamyar has began cinema and acting career at the age of 23 and soon became part of (additional crews) the One Night in Tehran movie. He is currently a student at Islamic Azad University (Tehran – North branch) and studying Physical education in order to get a Bachelor’s degree.

Kamyar Karimi is at Kashima Antlers Stadium watching ACL Final Match. (Persepolis F.C. vs Kashima Antlers)

