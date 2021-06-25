Kamil Gondek of Kreate: “Make eye contact and shake hands”

You need to be willing to put yourself out there relentlessly, with confidence, and in person. Make eye contact and shake hands. Technology is important, but it can only take you so far. People will turn you down. Keep trying. Most sales are made after the customer declines multiple times. You can be respectful and persistent; they aren’t mutually exclusive.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Kamil Gondek.

Kamil Gondek is a serial entrepreneur and the founder of Kreate, a UX agency based out of Chicago that has helped many startups scale and grow. As well as launching his own successful startups, he has been a partner and advisor to other companies. In his free time, Kamil offers thoughtful mentorship to business-minded community members and fellow entrepreneurs.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Reflecting back, the seeds of hard work and entrepreneurship were planted soon after my family immigrated from Poland when I was just four years old. As a young boy, I remember my dad leaving the house early for work, at about 5 am, and not returning until my sister and I were tucked into bed. He knew that the only way to survive and eventually thrive was to put in sweat equity and long hours. He couldn’t rely on anyone else to get him to where he wanted to be and where he wanted his family to be.

At a very young age, I was forced to mature quickly and become a critical thinker as I had to take on the responsibilities that would usually be left to adults since I spoke English better than my parents. I had to be very independent, and tasks such as talking to the internet company, phoning about billing or account discrepancies, or helping my sister with homework, were left to me.

After getting my degree in Information and Decision Sciences, I worked for a year as a network engineer and quickly realized that a corporate job was not for me. Soon after, one of my closest friends and I started to pave our entrepreneurial path, and we began our UX company, Kreate. Like many entrepreneurs just getting started, the hours were long, and we lived modestly to reinvest every spare dollar into the business. Kreate was very much bootstrapped. We spent our days at the local Starbucks and made it our “office” — so much so that the girls behind the counter noticed if we were more than a few minutes late than our typical arrival time.

During my time at Kreate, I’ve enjoyed both enhancing and completely developing many brands. We often work with established companies but also attract a number of startups. Helping any company grow is a pleasure, and I’m happy to jump in at any stage. But I must say that there’s something really rewarding about being there at the beginning. There’s a special synergy that happens when you’re head-down, working through challenges and overcoming the greatest obstacles — many of which seem to come up during a company’s early days. I’m fortunate that these experiences with brand new companies have taught me a lot about what does and doesn’t work.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

After college, I took the career path drilled into me during my time at school — get a well-paying, secure job. So, I became a network engineer and worked in data centers. Although the pay and hours were fine, I quickly realized that I did not want to work for someone else and that there was a ceiling. No matter how much energy, effort, or passion I put into my work, someone else would ultimately decide my limitations and worth. It made me realize that although security and comfort were great, I would need to take risks in order to put myself in a career where the sky’s the limit.

I wanted to build something myself instead of being a part of someone else’s success.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

My dad. We never had a business talk per se, but his attitude, drive, and character silently shaped me personally and professionally. He proved to me that the American Dream is possible, but it doesn’t come easy. I saw that his perseverance and grit earned him incredible opportunities. He went from a first-generation immigrant who didn’t speak the language and had no social network or connections to owning his own business, providing a wonderful life for his family, and having the freedom to take vacations and travel. I respected the hell out of that. He approached his work with integrity, never cut corners, and taught me that anything worth doing is worth doing well. I’ve been told my standards are high, and that likely stems from the bar set by my dad.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I have a fond memory of working with my dad that pretty much laid the foundation for who I am and how my partner and I run Kreate. My dad and I were replacing a window on a house, and he was fixing things between the interior and exterior walls. No one would ever see or know about these things he was fixing, and they definitely were not in the scope of work for replacing a window. So I asked, “Dad, why are you doing all those extra things? Just put the new window in; no one will ever know.” He glanced at me and continued with his work, and said, “I want the next person who takes this window out to know that the job was done right.” That was one of those moments that’s seared in my mind forever. It’s the definition of character, and I strive to put the same effort and care into everything I work on.

Web development is one of those things that, much like putting in a window, there’s what you see and what you don’t see — both matter. People are usually willing to pay for what they see. It’s tangible, after all. What clients don’t always understand is that code, which runs behind the scenes, is critical. You can have two websites that look very much the same, but one has garbage coding, and the other is clean. Clean code makes a difference, and it’s worth paying for. This goes for most professions: building a house, making cars, etc. People just seem to overlook it more in the digital realm.

At Kreate, we’re not big on trying to be a “jack of all trades.” We’re user experience specialists, and we design and build beautiful, high-functioning websites that drive conversions and sales. And the code is squeaky clean like it should be. We respect our clients, maintain lasting relationships with them, and can sleep at night knowing we didn’t cut any corners and have provided the highest quality of service.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I am young, this success is newly found, but for the time being, I would say that the goodness I bring would be the mentorship I provide. I never hesitate to give advice, educate, or guide a friend, fellow entrepreneur, or colleague. Every day, I may get two or three phone calls from friends or co-workers asking my opinion on a topic or looking for some insight. I will gladly stop what I am doing and spend however long it takes, even if that means an hour, on the phone or meeting at a coffee shop, to walk someone through a problem or give them my two cents. I like sharing my knowledge and guiding others because I want to help others succeed. I’ve always been that “go-to guy” for advice on a plethora of topics. It sounds small, but a little help can go a long way for someone.

My company, Kreate, also selects a few charities and non-profits every year that we feel passionate about and help them with their marketing/branding/website for free. (If you feel like you or someone you know might benefit from this, reach out to us via our website bykreate.com).

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Analytical — For as long as I can remember, I’ve been an analytical person. Frankly, I’m probably on the extreme end of the spectrum. Throughout grade school, high school, and college, I always wanted to know ‘why’ and get more information. I’m sure some of my teachers wished I wasn’t so curious. I questioned everything and still do. I’ll admit, I also play devil’s advocate a lot. Not just with others, but with myself as well. I like to examine both sides of a coin and all aspects of an idea, especially if it’s being presented as irrefutable. I have no doubt that my insatiable curiosity and analytical mind have had a part in my career. Detail Oriented — I’ve been told that I have exceptionally high attention to detail. This doesn’t only apply to my work. For example, if I am ordering a new gadget, nutritional supplement, golf club, etc., I will research the heck out of it. I will read reviews and blogs until my eyes hurt or make spreadsheets to compare various products until I am convinced I am making the wisest purchase. When it comes to my work, I go over every detail with a fine-tooth comb. Suppose we are creating a logo or designing a website . In that case, I will play around with the font, shadows, color schemes, icons, button features, etc., until I’ve considered every possible combination or avenue. I want it absolutely perfect, and every detail matters. I will send countless drafts back and forth with my designer or copywriter until I’m satisfied. I see things that others might overlook because I’m so meticulous and won’t settle for something that is just “so-so.” Stubborn — Ask anyone who knows me, and they’ll tell you I’m stubborn as a mule. I don’t take no for an answer. Part of it probably relates to my analytical mind; I can see options and variances where many can’t. It’s almost always not an absolute ‘no’ or dead-end, but rather the question is wrong, or other variables can turn it into a yes. As you might imagine, the more times you turn a no into a yes, the less you believe that no is a definitive answer. I am so strong-willed and stubborn that I will not accept defeat and I will never go back on my word. Once I have made up my mind, there is really no convincing me otherwise. It seems harsh, but it has definitely helped propel my career, and you could look at it as I’m just a man of my word.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

In school, most teachers encouraged my fellow students and me to get a corporate job and climb the ladder instead of encouraging us to cultivate our creativity and independence. Personally, I think there is too much emphasis on stability and security, while there is very little mention of entrepreneurship or the benefits of being your own boss. The author Nassim Nicholas Taleb puts it well when he says, “The three most harmful addictions are heroin, carbohydrates, and a monthly salary.”

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

My journey was like many entrepreneurs, and I can empathize with the struggle of building a business from the ground up. It certainly wasn’t glamorous, but it’s not really a rags to riches story either. While I was never in such dire straits as having to live in my car, for example, I did live with my parents, who were kind enough to host me while I bootstrapped Kreate. I had basically no money compared to what I would have had staying at my corporate job, and I took on many risks rather than have the comfort of a guaranteed salary. In the early days, life revolved around my business and clinging to the belief that it would all be worth it in the end. My business partner and I worked long hours and did the designing, copywriting, and coding ourselves until we made enough money to start hiring and delegating. Not to mention, it was challenging to close deals with clients at the beginning as we didn’t have a portfolio of work to show. But those tough moments were the experiences that made us stronger as a company and helped us appreciate our employees’ hard work.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

It was fairly easy to maintain my drive and keep my head up as I never considered myself to be in any truly difficult situation. I always had a roof over my head and food on the table. I saw my vision and kept reminding myself that others, such as my parents, went through much more challenging times. Since I’m an extremely logical person at my core, when I am faced with a problem or challenge, I break it down into smaller and more manageable parts. Then I will focus on one thing at a time until before I know it, the problem is solved. This way, I don’t get overwhelmed or overlook something important.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

It sounds a little cheesy, but it’s absolutely true. You have to believe in yourself, have confidence, and trust the process. If you’re not buying it, no one else will. Your first customer is you. That doesn’t mean you can’t acknowledge the hard parts or the struggle; you just have to remember that it’s part of your story. The lows are what give the highs context. Believe that you will be successful.

I’m level-headed, and I think I have a good perspective which means I rarely sweat the small stuff. I know some things are out of my control, and my time and energy are better spent on things I do have control over. I’m at peace with the ebb and flow of success. Once you allow a negative attitude to set in, things can spiral pretty quickly. You must exercise patience and remember that sacrifices now will pay off in the long run. As Mike Tyson once said, “Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.” Going into the startup realm, you might have what you feel to be a foolproof plan as to how to grow and succeed, but there will be unforeseen events that punch you in the face. It is how you respond to that punch that will define your future; you have to know something will knock you down, and you need to be ready to get back up and keep moving forward regardless.

So many people these days want immediate gratification, and that’s just not always realistic. Behind almost every ‘overnight success’ are years of struggle, hardship, and sacrifice. I’ve seen enough success both personally and with other companies we work with to tell you there are gritty parts in the story, even if they don’t make the highlight reel.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

I was recently in this predicament with a company at which I am a partner. I could spend a whole day on this topic because it depends on your product or service. I think the main question you need to ask yourself is, “Do I really need venture capital?” If you weigh the pros and cons and you’re in a place where there’s a real risk of going out of business if you don’t get venture capital, then the answer is obvious. The thing that gets some entrepreneurs is they’ve been struggling and sacrificing and start having a bit of success, and the VC carrot gets dangled in front of them, and they take it because they’re just hungry and tired. Sometimes that isn’t a blessing. A word of caution — don’t think that the only thing that comes with venture capital is money; there are expectations, deliverables, etc. Venture capitalists are always looking for a return on their investment.

Some entrepreneurs have more market protection than typical; for example, maybe they have an airtight patent on a new product. So they aren’t as worried about a host of competitors flocking to the scene with a stronger, better, faster business model and scalability. There are many companies you’ve probably never heard of that were ‘firsts,’ but the second or third player to the scene did it better or adapted faster, and now they are the household name. If that’s a serious risk for your company and venture capital will allow you to mitigate it significantly, then it’s probably worth going for VC. Google ‘Xerox Alto vs. Apple’ if you want some interesting bedtime reading and a lesson on market momentum and adaptability.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

#1 Idea/Passion

You’ve got to have a good idea and be passionate about it. You need both a quality idea that fills a need and the passion for bringing it to market and making it a success. If your idea isn’t marketable or your execution is terrible, you can have all the passion in the world, and your product will struggle. But a good idea is not enough on its own. Success is a long game; the passion for what you’re doing and the problems you’re solving with your product or service are what will keep you going when things get rough.

Especially in the early days, you have to make people believe. They are buying you as much as they’re buying your product. Even if you manage to make some headway in the market, if you work without passion, eventually, someone will enter the game and outwork and outsell you. Why? Because they’ll be more passionate than you. Never underestimate the power of purpose.

#2 Sales/Hustle

You need to hit the bricks like your business depends on it because it does. Sometimes you are going to have to knock on doors and be uncomfortable, and that’s ok. Email is comfortable. The phone is comfortable. I get it. But, you know what happens to most cold emails? They get deleted. Same thing with voicemails. It’s a lot easier to hit delete or hang up the phone than it is to disengage from a friendly and polite person who’s physically in front of you. You need to be willing to put yourself out there relentlessly, with confidence, and in person. Make eye contact and shake hands. Technology is important, but it can only take you so far. People will turn you down. Keep trying. Most sales are made after the customer declines multiple times. You can be respectful and persistent; they aren’t mutually exclusive.

#3 Marketing/Branding

Countless companies with unreal, quality products have reached out to Kreate because they aren’t seeing growth and sales. Why is it that even though their product is top-notch, they aren’t as successful as they should be? The answer is always improper branding and marketing. Once Kreate learns the company’s product and vision, we can revamp the company’s entire image through reflective branding and effective marketing. You could have the cure for cancer, but if no one knows about it, it doesn’t matter. The sad truth is, consumers can end up with inferior quality products because they saw a trendy advertisement on Instagram or appealing packaging at the grocery store. Proper branding and marketing have never been more important than they are today with social media, millennials, and the copious in-your-face advertising.

#4 People/Team

Your human capital is critical. You need to hire the right people and maintain an environment that makes them want to stay and helps them grow. Don’t ever fool yourself into thinking you’re better than anyone on your team. You have different sets of skills, but if they’re on your team, it’s for a reason. It’s a mistake to let a title like CEO go to your head. The most successful startups I see are powered by cohesive teams that respect, complement, and challenge one another. Cultivate those relationships with your employees, and just watch how your company’s success takes off.

#5 Luck

The thing about luck is, you can make some of your own. By preparing yourself to leverage opportunities you might not see on the horizon yet, you stay nimble and create an environment where luck can favor you. There’s also an element to luck that feels out of reach because it is. Serendipity. But if you are fortunate enough to have luck on your side, you better be able to take advantage of it. My personal story of luck is, growing up Monday — Friday, I went to my regular elementary school. But my parents enrolled me in a Polish school as well, which I attended every Saturday for years. When I was 14, this new student, Adrian, walked in and I was drawn to him. I said to him, “Hey, come sit with me.” It was easy to build a friendship; it just came naturally. We’re still great friends, and now he’s my business partner and the co-founder of Kreate. Is that luck? I think so.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

The most common mistake I see echoes my advice on what startups need to succeed. There’s bad branding and marketing everywhere. Bad is a broad term and can apply to all kinds of errors. Marketing missteps I see frequently are inconsistencies in messaging, unintentionally false advertising, not enough marketing or the incorrect mix of marketing, not knowing your audience, and lackluster packaging.

There’s a lot that can trip up a company’s marketing efforts. Not having someone in your corner who knows what they’re doing can be detrimental to growth, even with a great and otherwise desirable product. It really comes down to, you can have a sweet product, but if no one knows about it or it doesn’t look good on the shelves, etc., no one will buy it. You can’t assume that just because a product is good and the need exists that it’s going to fly off the shelves without any real effort or strategy. People first have to know a product exists before they can find out that it is great.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

Balance. Have other pillars in your life besides work and nurture them. As much as I want to say you should live and breathe your business, taking time away from it to do the things you love with the people you love is vital. It will give you perspective, inspiration, help you stay well-rounded, and most importantly, help you stay grounded.

Personally, this manifests for me in a variety of ways. I travel, go out with friends, play sports, try to eat a balanced diet, exercise and stretch regularly, and get enough sleep. I laugh a lot, and I don’t take myself too seriously.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’m not exactly sure how it would look, but I would like to do something to help immigrant families like mine — families who come here with nothing and don’t even know the language. Maybe it would look like a multilingual website full of resources for those families and it could be replicated and modified to reflect local resources for all major cities. I’m just kicking around ideas; I haven’t really ever thought about starting a movement before today.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

John Daly.

There are a lot of people that I could list here, but at the end of the day, I want lunch to be fun. If you don’t know who John Daly is, he is a professional golfer. However, he isn’t your typical golfer. He has a non-country club appearance and attitude. His story is very different from most golfers as he had to overcome many challenges. He seems like a very down-to-earth, genuine, and fun person to be around. I’m sure we’d put back a beer…or two.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

bykreate.com

Instagram — kgon9

