Kami Guildner of Extraordinary Women Radio: “Relationships are the heart of every business”

The coaching industry is now tremendous. It is a 15 billion dollar industry. Many professionals have left their office jobs to become highly successful coaches. At the same time, not everyone who starts a coaching business sees success. What does someone starting a career as a life coach, wellness coach, or business coach need to know to turn it into a very successful and rewarding career?

In this interview series, called “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach” we are interviewing experienced and successful life coaches, wellness coaches, fitness coaches, business and executive coaches and other forms of coaches who share the strategies you need to create a successful career as a life or business coach.

Kami Guildner is a business coach for changemaker women of influence. She leads high-vibe entrepreneurs to give voice to their most important messages and create a ripple effect of worldly impact. She is the founder of the Extraordinary Women Ignite Conference, Extraordinary Women Connect events, and Extraordinary Women Radio™ — a podcast featuring wildly successful women who are making an impact on the world. Kami was named to the 2020 Twenty-Five Most Powerful Women in Business List by the Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce. https://www.kamiguildner.com/

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and what brought you to this particular career path?

I left a corporate career of over 20 years as a marketing executive, during the layoffs of 2008. Two great gifts that year: 1) getting laid off; 2) it was 2008, when there weren’t a lot of VP of Marketing jobs to be found — which I would have readily taken otherwise. After taking about 17 months to slow down, tune in, and reconnect to me, I had a magical epiphany moment with a horse, that helped me realize that I wasn’t meant to go back to the corporate world — that instead, I was meant to start my own company. My original focus was coaching executive women who were hearing a calling for something more in their lives. When they all started taking the leap from their corporate jobs to starting their own business, I saw a great opportunity to weave together my corporate experiences along with my more soulful inspired entrepreneurial journey. Today I help influencer changemaker women raise up their voice, visibility, and their businesses. I lead a community of women in their desire to make an impact on the world. I’m on a mission to uplift and empower one million women into their passions and purpose, so that they live into their full potential and leave a legacy that matters.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I’m a natural connector of people. I am always meeting extraordinary people, and am renowned for saying, “I love to connect great women to great women. You two need to know each other.” I have been told many times that my Extraordinary Women Connect community is unique. There is a strong collaborative culture of raising each other up, making amazing introductions — free from competition and instead focused on collaboration.

The second character trait that has served me well is curiosity. I love the question, “what else is possible?” When we celebrate what is positive in our business, and then start to play in the bigger possibilities, we expand our ability to co-create with the Universe. I originally found the power of curiosity in my business simply by being in nature and with my herd of horses, and then noticing how new ideas would come to me. I learned that being an entrepreneur is a spiritual journey — growing more in my decade plus of being an entrepreneur, than I have in my entire life. Curiosity opened my heart to the power of dancing with spirit journey.

Perseverance balanced with the Power of Pause is the third character trait that has served me well. Be weary of the person who tells you they have the seven magic steps to success as entrepreneur. No journey is a straight line, and it takes perseverance to stay in the game through the windy roads that you will venture upon. Yet, perseverance is only one side of the puzzle. Sometimes our biggest breakthroughs require us to slow down and listen to our inner wisdom and dance with the questions of possibility. It doesn’t mean you stop — it means you persevere by being the questions and seeking clarity. And other days it means persevering through the lists of to-dos. The beautiful thing about being an entrepreneur is that there is rarely a day exactly like the last.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

One of the most important habits I have developed as an entrepreneur, is my morning ritual. My morning ritual varies over the course of the seasons, but always means taking quiet time for me every morning. I love meditation with Insight Timer, or simply sitting outside listening to the birds on summer days. I journal. I move my body — sometimes with gentle stretches, sometimes on a walk in the woods. I have four horses in my barn, so time with them in the morning is also peaceful and calming or my soul, as I sweep the aisles and listen to their quiet munching on their morning breakfast. I believe in a nutritious breakfast to nourish my body before I start my day.

This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

When I first started to explore meditation, I would say “I don’t have time to do this every day.” What I discovered, however, was that I am more productive in my days, when I start my day with morning ritual of self-care. New ideas will drop in, my creativity goes up and I approach my day with a different level of grounding.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

Your language matters when you are developing good habits. Instead of saying I “have” to meditate this morning, change your story to I “get” to meditate. Look at it as a gift. I get to eat healthy foods. I get to walk through the woods this morning. Appreciate the things you do to care for your mind, body and soul. If you have a bad habit you want to change, consider how it is impacting your life and business. There is a direct correlation between your business success and how we are energetically showing up in our lives. You have the power to make these kinds of choices every day. Celebrate when you do make the choices that best serve you — write them down in your journal every day. You will see the shift of success come to you exponentially.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Don’t ask what the world needs. Ask what makes you come alive and go do it. Because what the world needs is people who have come alive.” ~ Civil Rights Leader, Howard Thurman

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

The seventh annual Extraordinary Women Ignite Conference will be back live in November 2021, after being virtual in 2020! This conference brings together a sisterhood of influencer women who are being called to make a difference in the world — women with a message of impact. The lineup of speakers and partnerships for 2021 is very exciting, as we join together in collaboration for the movement of raising up women’s voices.

I also am building a new offering connecting great podcast guests to great podcast hosts. Podcasting has been such an intricate part of my business growth over the years — it’s literally put me in front of 100s of thousands of people. I don’t know any other platform that would have given me that exposure — especially through a pandemic. I built this platform so that I could get my coaching and mastermind clients on more podcasts, connecting them with the many podcast hosts I know. Podcast Connector has a suite of options from free to our upper level of booking people on shows.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many coaches are successful, but some are not very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful coaches from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

1 . Build a brand that is uniquely yours. This means building your brand from the inside out from your very essence: your strengths, passions and values. Your life experiences have guided you to this point in your life, and if you build a brand that weaves together all the best parts of you, no one can serve exactly like you. This eliminates competition — because no one is exactly like you! It also opens the door to more collaboration — as you bring your best gifts forward and they bring their best gifts forward — your impact is multiplied. No longer does one plus one equal two; one plus one equals much grander combined strength.

2 . Speak your clients love language — not their pain language. The world of marketing has gotten really ugly — focused on living in clients’ pains and fears and playing on scarcity mindset. There was a time in my business that I followed a lot of the formulas and shiny stars out there — teaching the pain-based conversations. I got caught into the shiny claims of success and switched my business over to this approach several years ago, and with that came in a drop in business. I also sounded like all the other mundane coaches out there following the same formulas. When I switched my marketing back to speaking to my clients desires and all that was possible, my business grew exponentially. I love helping my clients expand what they think is possible in their business, and speak their own clients’ love language. So much more powerful — and together we’re raising up the energetic vibration of our world to a much higher frequency, instead of playing to uncertainty, fears and doubts.

3 . Be visible with high value content that serves. Your ideal clients can’t find you if you’re not showing up consistently. This means stretching into places that might be a bit uncomfortable, but doing it anyway. There was a time when I was deathly afraid of speaking from stages. When my business coach told me the fastest way that I could grow my business was speaking, I told her, “No thanks — I’ll grow my business other ways.” When I declared I wanted to impact one million women, I knew that I had to get over that fear. It was a journey and a lot of hard work — and today I love the stage, and between stages, podcasting, social and more — I am readily visible in my stories and teachings. In all of these platforms, I’m giving generously of my time and messages. I share trials and tribulations along side the wins, and my work is always grounded in stories.

4 . Your energetic presence is your secret sauce. We can have all the right branding and marketing in place, the right packaging and pricing and be showing up on stages and more — and if we’re not resonating in high vibe energy — your business can get stuck. To attract your ideal clients into your business, your inner fire needs to be burning bright and strong. I call how we resonate our #RFactor™. There are four elements to #RFactor:

Mindset — meditation, awareness, filling our minds with good content

Body — nourishment, movement, energetic self care

Spirit — however you spirit — playing in your inner wisdom and purpose

Community — choosing community that uplifts and empowers you

If you spend time on each of these elements every day, you will raise up your #RFactor — you will show up in high vibration mode.

5. Create Community and Collaboration with influence. Relationships are the heart of every business. Seek out win: win partnerships with others and create spaces where you can bring together the many people you know and meet in your business dealings. There is magic in the powerful introductions you can make. Nurture relationships.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen coaches make when they start their business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Undercharging! Know your value and do the math — and do the money mindset work associated with standing in your value. Read great books like Tosha Silver’s It’s Not Your Money or work with a money mindset coach. Assuming their corporate experience translates directly into their entrepreneurial CEO capabilities. Yes, your corporate experience matters, and you can bring that forward into your business. And there is so much to learn as an Entrepreneurial CEO. Hire a business coach. You will grow faster and more quickly, easily expanding your lifetime earning capabilities. The best investment you can make in yourself.

Based on your experience and success, what are a few of the most important things a coach should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience? Please share a story or an example for each.

Focus on your clients’ wins and successes first. Help them see bigger possibilities in their business than they can see for themselves. Then walk that journey with them.

Bring your clients together in community. The relationships that form will be lasting and impactful, and sharing the growth experiences, trials and tribulations will expand the circle of support and celebration. Introduce your clients to people of influence in your own community. Together everyone grows!

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business, and particularly in coaching. What are the best ways for a coach to find customers? Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

Build your own community. Business is about relationships, and with the volume of digital information available, building a Know, LOVE and Trust relationship takes time. Community is the best place that you can build Know, LOVE and Trust relationships. I use the word LOVE because I want my clients to love engaging with me and my community. You can invite people into your community from stages, podcasts and your own events. Hosting my annual women’s conference is key lead generation strategy for me, and inviting into long-term community is part of my brand that creates the Know Love and Trust factor.

Coaches are similar to startup founders who often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to end up burning the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to your fellow coaches about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting their business?

In addition to the #RFactor focus I mentioned above, I recommend exploring your boundaries. When are you available and when aren’t you available? What kind of boundaries do you need to create within your family? How are you creating daily space for you? Spending time on these questions will help you set clear boundaries.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

To provide a platform for all women to tell their story! Something like Story Corp for Women.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Gabby Bernstein, hands down!! Her books The Universe Has Your Back and Super Attractor has changed my life and my business.

