Kami Bond Of Level Ex: “Speak up”

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

In this interview series called “Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout,” we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can “Beat Burnout”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kami Bond.

Kami Bond is the Head of People and Culture at Level Ex. Kami has dedicated her career to empowering and enriching people’s lives. Over the past 20 years, she has developed and led talent strategies and HR functions for a wide range of companies including Aon, Sapient, GE Healthcare, and Uptake Technologies. As the founder of Bond Talent group, Kami worked to attract, develop, and retain top talent to best realize organizations’ vision and strategy. At Level Ex, Kami leverages her expertise to drive the next phase of the company’s growth and develop an environment where the team can thrive.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up the youngest of four in a mixed religion and socioeconomic household. From an early age, I had a great curiosity and appreciation for differences because all of my siblings were adopted. I had an understanding that my siblings felt different from me, but my parents always made sure we were treated equally, and we always had open and transparent conversations about those differences. My parents never tried to hide anything from us. Growing up, we moved around quite a bit for my father’s job, and having watched him work hard to become successful, I developed a strong work ethic early on — babysitting, coaching gymnastics and working in a variety of retail positions ranging from Hallmark to ice cream stores. What I learned from all of my experiences was that I wanted to work in a job where I could really work with people and help them.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My father was a big inspiration to me. He always referred to himself, and eventually to me, as a “mover and shaker”. My dad was the first person in his family to go to college and he was determined to be successful. He was a gym teacher when he entered into a financial advisor program at Merrill Lynch, and with his perseverance, resilience and strong work ethic, created a successful career for himself. When I went to college, I initially thought I wanted to go into psychology or genetic counseling because of my background, so I started to pursue an education in social work. However, when I interned at Merrill Lynch, I ended up opting for an internship in human resources, and I immediately had an appreciation for interpreting conversations and focusing on the people — that’s when I found my calling.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Ugh, bring on the waterworks. I am certainly influenced by my father. He passed away two and a half years ago, and when he was sick the two years prior, it led to a lot of reflection on my part. He told me I could have whatever I wanted as long as I worked hard for it, and I believed him. I watched him overcome adversity as the first in his family to go to college and create a career and wonderful life for himself and my family. He was always my biggest advocate, mentor, and cheerleader from both a career and family perspective.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or takeaway did you learn from that?

When I was just starting out in my career, I was always fearful about making mistakes or messing up, or doing something I wasn’t supposed to do and letting people down. At the time, I was working for a large corporate company and was leading an executive development program that had over 200 people attending globally. I thought to myself “why don’t I reach out to the CEO and invite him to the event?” So I did, and apparently, that was not the way to go about communicating when I was low on the totem pole. That tidbit came down the chain, and they told me that was not the way to handle things. I was slightly mortified, but also felt a sense of pride that I took a chance, and even though it could’ve backfired, it certainly helped me stand out.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Assume positive intent.” I find that people jump to negative interpretations of a situation and operate from a place of anger or fear. When you assume positive intent of another person’s actions or communication, it changes the landscape completely. More often than not, people are trying to do the right thing. They may be scared, not experienced, moving too fast, or perhaps just made a plain ‘ol mistake, but when you reframe your lens to a place of curiosity and education, you can move forward positively and avoid unnecessary doubt, animosity, confusion, and loss of productivity.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you’re working on now? How do you think that might help people?

We’re working on a few things right now:

First, we’re improving our hiring process with a focus on the candidate experience and finding not just talented employees, but those excited about our mission. When employees are proud of their individual work and know how collective teamwork is moving the needle on advancing the practice of medicine, it makes the day-to-day work that much more meaningful. Moving from a start-up to a high growth company is exciting and can be frustrating. Setting realistic and attainable expectations from the beginning is essential to laying the groundwork for an employee’s overall engagement with Level Ex.

Second, we’re shifting our work structure. We won’t be going back to a mandatory, full-time, in-office work setting, because fundamentally the way to attract and retain the best talent is by providing people with flexibility, especially nowadays. We are confident that we can be flexible while remaining high-performing. It also is letting us cast a wider net for recruiting diverse talent by hiring outside the Chicago area to support our new hybrid model.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The three character traits most instrumental to my success were:

Curiosity: Ever since I was young, I’ve been moving around and meeting new people, and as a result, I’ve always been curious to understand people’s differences. Figuring out how to communicate effectively with different people and having an appreciation for what makes them unique led to a better understanding of how to be successful in human resources.

Strong work ethic: I have always had the drive to work hard and do well, and if I ever felt I wasn’t succeeding, I would figure out a way to do better. There was never a moment where I wasn’t confident that I would succeed — it was just a matter of finding my passion and channeling that into developing a successful career.

Finally, I think my ability to hold myself accountable really contributed to my success. Humans are humans and we make mistakes. The key is to accept that, address them as quickly as possible, and move forward acknowledging how you may have impacted yourself and others through your mistakes. I learned this from my mentor, who was one of the most inspirational leaders that I worked for. She gave people the wiggle room to learn from their failures and grow from them.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

I’ve been working in the human resources industry for over 20 years. I originally thought I wanted to pursue social work, given my personal background, but during a college internship, I quickly realized that I enjoyed the corporate environment and fell in love with the HR role. While I certainly don’t pretend to be the master on the subject, I do consider myself to have a unique appreciation for understanding people’s differences and the challenges we can face throughout our careers. What our employees experience at Level Ex is consistent across many professional industries, and with over two decades of experience in leadership, I’ve developed a passion for recognizing how to motivate people and how to become more effective as a leader looking to build a better experience for our employees. Above all, I’m an observer, I’m a listener and a creative problem solver. Where there is will, there’s a way. As an HR professional, I have always explored every possibility to find win-win solutions.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

Burnout isn’t simply about being tired or feeling stressed. Burnout is a multifaceted issue that requires a multifaceted solution. In my experience, when an employee’s expectations don’t align with what they’re experiencing it creates a gap, so to speak, and the greater the gap, the more frustrated or disengaged an employee is going to be. Feeling disconnected from your job, for whatever reason, can lead to resentment and the proliferation of negative feelings, and as these issues build, they can start to impact an employee’s physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Ultimately, feelings of burnout can lead to a decrease in motivation and productivity, as well as the inability to manage adversity or day-to-day responsibilities.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

Quite simply, the antithesis of burnout is engagement. Being engaged at work primarily involves having an emotional commitment to the job, which leads to increased motivation and the desire to be part of an effective, hardworking team.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some skeptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

The negative effects of workplace burnout have the potential to spill over into every aspect of a person’s life. Burnout has the ability to affect people mentally, physically, and emotionally and can take a toll on one’s professional and personal life. Being in a state of constant stress isn’t good for anyone and can lead not only to feelings of irritability or dissatisfaction but also a weakened immune system. Long-term dissatisfaction can have an impact on more than just your relationship with your work — it can cause distance between family and friends, and it can lead to chronic depression and anxiety. I believe people’s well-being at work can be tied directly to their overall expectations versus what they’re experiencing. Negativity breeds negativity. And when it comes to burnout, negativity can snowball, simultaneously impacting multiple areas of your life at once.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

From my experience, I would say there are several main causes of burnout.

First and foremost, and as I’ve mentioned before, unclear expectations are a catalyst for burnout. Setting reasonable and attainable expectations is important in most instances, but particularly in the workplace. The greater the gap between expectations and experience, the more likely you are to feel frustrated or disengaged.

Another cause of burnout is lack of control. When people don’t have enough predictability, whether it’s because priorities are constantly shifting or instructions are contradictory or unclear, it can lead to a feeling of unpreparedness. This can eventually spiral into an ongoing sense of being overwhelmed, making it difficult to effectively perform a job.

Lack of recognition or reward is another factor of burnout. If the outcomes and rewards you feel you’re obtaining from your job don’t seem to match the amount of effort and time you put in, then you’re very likely to feel like the investment isn’t worth the payoff.

High-pressure work environments tend to lead to chronic stress. It can be difficult to recognize right away since most people enter a “honeymoon” phase when they start a new job, but as the stress begins to set in, it’s important to have a plan in place for managing stress so that it doesn’t amplify and get out of control.

Lastly, recharge. We all need to find ways to refill our physical and emotional bucket. I encourage employees to find their ways to reset and recharge- then commit to making it a priority and stick to making the time to release and recharge.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Step one: Acknowledge it head-on and try to determine the root cause. It’s hard to make changes when you don’t know what exactly needs to shift. Exploring the factors that contribute to stress in your life can help. Additionally, though it can be difficult, acknowledging when you’ve made a mistake or speaking up when you need help can improve your situation. If you’re not honest about mistakes you’ve made or how you’re feeling, you’re not able to address the problem head-on, making it more difficult to resolve.

Step two: Take a step back and evaluate the situation before landing on a solution. Being conscious and present are crucial elements for properly evaluating a situation. Sometimes you need to take a step back and focus on what’s important at a given moment. Taking care of yourself both mentally and physically is a key factor in combating and reversing burnout, so you also have to identify the right situation for yourself. This might mean finding a job in a hybrid work environment or finding a way to better balance being in the office full-time. It’s no longer a “one size fits all” approach when determining the right work situation.

Step three: Know your limits and set appropriate boundaries for yourself. Be firm about your needs as both an individual and a professional. Set limits on the time you give others so you can manage your stress while recovering from burnout. Don’t be afraid to say no to taking on a new task if your to-do list is already overwhelming. Blocking out time during the day to ensure you take your lunch break or factoring in mini-breaks throughout the day to decompress and reset, or ensuring you log off for the weekend to recharge are all ways you can establish healthy boundaries for yourself.

Step four: Speak up. Working in a healthy environment means being in a space where you feel comfortable advocating for yourself. It’s important to have trusted colleagues, friends, or family members that you can talk to about how you’re feeling. You have to determine what is best for you, both as a person and a professional, and having an outlet can enable a dialogue that helps you come to the right conclusions.

Finally, take back control. Prioritize yourself and your needs by making an active effort to regain control in the areas of your life where you feel you have lost it. Make the situation personal to you and think about why you’re doing what you do and why it’s important to you. From there, you can learn how to prioritize your needs and determine when it’s appropriate to delegate tasks or lean on your team for support.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

At the end of the day, just letting someone know you’re there and that you’re thinking about them can make a big difference. Let them know you’re available to listen without judgment and help them by being loyal and supportive. When someone is experiencing burnout, practicing kindness and exercising patience can go a long way. Everyone copes differently and has their own idea about the ideal solution. Don’t assume you know what they need. Just sit back and try to provide a listening ear.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

As someone who lives and breathes people and culture, this topic is very important to me! There are many ways that employers can help support their staff to help prevent and reverse burnout:

Establish a mental health-friendly culture. Employees look to their leadership to establish workplace norms, so it’s important to set an example. Leadership needs to champion mental health awareness and well-being and create a culture that addresses mental health rather than simply ignores it.

Don’t tell employees how they should feel. Create a workplace where people feel comfortable expressing their concerns, their frustrations, or their discontent. Set a precedent so that people can speak up if they are struggling. Too many companies try to avoid dealing with their employee’s emotions, and this is another example of creating a scenario where you’re enabling the gap between expectation and reality to widen. Feedback is necessary in order to improve. So rather than discourage constructive criticism or negative feedback, welcome it.

Take care of your employees. Employees who feel valued tend to be more thoughtful about the work they’re doing and feel more inspired to do a good job. Ensure your employees have the right programs and resources available to support them and try to ensure they are familiar with them and feel comfortable capitalizing on them.

Be willing to adapt. Today, companies have to be willing to be flexible. The world is changing on a dime, and companies need to reflect the shifting landscape in their structuring. As companies begin to embrace more hybrid work options for their employees, we’re entering into a scenario where each employee needs to be treated as an individual and offered the solution that works best for them.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

Open communication: Have an open conversation about the struggles employees might be going through — avoiding talking about them or addressing them won’t help to resolve anything

Practice what you preach and set the standard by acting as an example

Educate yourself and others on mental health as well as your company’s programs and resources for support

Encourage kindness and empathy

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

There are many mistakes that people can make when they’re trying to avoid or reverse burnout, but the ones that stand out the most are:

Being afraid to fail. I hate failing, including falling short of my own expectations or committing to something and under-delivering. But you can combat it by being reasonable about what you can commit to. There are times when you need to be conscious and present and take a step back to focus on what is most important in the current moment.

Look at the bigger picture. What is it that you need? What is causing you to feel this way? Are you overtired? Are you not taking a break? Are you working more hours than you should? It’s important to be able to identify the cause of burnout.

Be mindful of triggers. Being mindful of things that trigger you can enable you to be better prepared when they are unavoidable. I had a situation a few weeks ago where a trusted colleague brought to my attention that I was being a bit hostile in my approach, and I realized it was because I was exhausted and burnt out. I had to think about my behavior and habits and determine how to recognize when my attitude was changing and how to adjust my approach. When it really came down to it, I knew better than to respond that way, but sometimes you don’t realize what you’re doing until someone brings it to your attention.

Develop coping skills. I am a firm believer that people have different ways of dealing with stress — whether that be exercise, talk therapy, laughter — and I think people need to release different endorphins and recharge in a positive way. Find what works for you and run with it!

Be purpose-driven. I am very purpose-driven both personally and professionally. There are days with Level Ex where I’m doing 1,000 things and I think about the mission of the company. I care about advancing the practice of medicine and we have an opportunity to make a transformational difference in the healthcare system. When I come back to why am I stressed out about little things, I take a step back and ask myself — what is this really about?

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Equity for all. I fundamentally believe we still have an issue with race, gender, and socioeconomic status. People don’t have the same opportunities. It’s easy to focus on equality or fairness, but what we really need to turn our attention to is how to achieve equity.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love to meet Michelle Obama. I personally find her to be super fascinating, smart, and an agent of change. I believe in women’s rights, equality, and equity — anyone who shares those beliefs would be a welcome lunch guest in my book.

