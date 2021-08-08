Kalyn Weber of connectRN: “Deeper investment into changing the systems that affect individual health”

Deeper investment into changing the systems that affect individual health. We call these the social determinants of health. How much better off would our nation’s health status be if everyone in this country had access to affordable, healthy food; to reliable transportation; to safe housing? The answer is quite a bit.

The COVID-19 Pandemic taught all of us many things. One of the sectors that the pandemic put a spotlight on was the healthcare industry. The pandemic showed the resilience of the US healthcare system, but it also pointed out some important areas in need of improvement.

In our interview series called "In Light Of The Pandemic, Here Are The 5 Things We Need To Do To Improve The US Healthcare System", we are interviewing doctors, hospital administrators, nursing home administrators, and healthcare leaders who can share lessons they learned from the pandemic about how we need to improve the US Healthcare System.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure to interview Kalyn Weber.

Kalyn Weber is the Head of Clinician Experience at connectRN, a company that connects the nursing community to opportunities — and each other — to build a supportive and thriving network. Prior to her role at connectRN, she worked for organizations like athenahealth, Marsh & McLennan, and MIT, focused on the intersection between clinical health and population health and wellbeing. Outside of work, Kalyn tries to spend as much time as possible outdoors with her family.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into our interview, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about your backstory and a bit about what brought you to this specific career path?

Truly, I have always been drawn to healthcare. As a teenager, l had the awesome opportunity to shadow a variety of healthcare professionals as a part of a program for high school students interested in pre-med. It was a hugely early eye opener to how complicated our healthcare system is.

Spoiler alert: I did not end up attending medical school and becoming a doctor myself.

During college, I became involved with a few social justice groups, which I think influenced my worldview on healthcare and health in general. I became more interested in the entire system that affects people’s health as opposed to individual, clinical care. This is what ultimately led to pursuing my master’s degree in public health [MPH].

I’ve worked in different parts of the greater healthcare ecosystem since then, from state government to private insurance to health tech, and I have realized two things: (1) Healthcare is really, really hard to fix, YET (2) I am most fulfilled working for mission-driven companies, dedicated to making healthcare work better than it is today.

It’s for these reasons that I enjoyed my time at athenahealth so much and why I am REALLY loving the work we are doing at connectRN. Nursing professionals are such an inspiring community to want to get up and go to work for. I feel extremely grateful and privileged to have the role I do today.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I’m saving the most interesting story for my memoir. Ha! But really… Those are definitely “off the record” material. Try catching me over drinks next time. 🙂

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Oh man, where to begin! I’ve definitely made plenty of mistakes over the years, and not just when I was first starting out. One that comes to mind is when I was working on a public health campaign for mammograms that was intended to go out to anyone currently due for a mammogram screening. To sum up the situation, I was essentially responsible for checking the wrong box and the message was sent to everyone who was NOT due for a screening, including people who were not eligible for mammograms. The client was upset. The patients were confused. I was horrified and embarrassed. It was a mess.

Luckily, I had an amazing manager at the time who basically told me that if we never made any mistakes, we would never get anything done. These have been words I’ve lived by and have gone on to share with my teams. I think it’s so important to keep this sort of “fail fast” mentality in mind, particularly at innovative, fast-paced companies where mistakes are inevitable. Learn from them and move on.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I think any quote about dreaming bigger. This is something that my mom impressed upon me at an early age and is something that I try to internalize both professionally and personally, as a mom myself now. Dreams, or in professional speak, goals, should be big! They should even be scary at times. There’s also a quote that’s along the lines of, “a comfort zone is a beautiful place but nothing ever grows there,” and that really resonates with me. If you want to grow, you have to get comfortable with being uncomfortable, and all of us need to keep growing and keep learning to continue to feel fulfilled and for the world to keep evolving to a better place.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

100% yes. This is an incredibly exciting time in my career at connectRN. Our company is focused on one big, important goal: to improve the lives of nursing professionals through community, opportunity, and support. We are executing on that mission by building and growing a community where nurses and aides (and eventually the greater healthcare community) can learn, share, and network to connect with one another and access truly holistic support for both their personal and professional lives.

How would you define an “excellent healthcare provider”?

I think an excellent health care provider is someone who truly understands what it means to be person-first and can internalize that people are more than their diagnosis or their condition and apply that when delivering care. I also think the “you have to put your own oxygen mask on first” concept applies here. Providers who can practice their own self-care are better set up to deliver excellent healthcare to their patients.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. The COVID-19 pandemic has put intense pressure on the American healthcare system. Some healthcare systems were at a complete loss as to how to handle this crisis. Can you share with our readers a few examples of where we’ve seen the U.S. healthcare system struggle? How do you think we can correct these specific issues moving forward?

The pandemic really heightened how disjointed and inequitable our healthcare system is. I’d like to see us implement policies and technology that ensure everyone has access to the best health information, healthcare supplies — like PPE, vaccinations, and care — regardless of what state or neighborhood you live in.

Of course the story was not entirely negative. Healthcare professionals were true heroes on the front lines of the crisis. The COVID vaccines are saving millions of lives. Can you share a few ways that our healthcare system really did well? If you can, please share a story or example.

Definitely. We threw around the term “healthcare heroes” a lot during the pandemic, but working closely with the nursing community, I had the opportunity to experience what true heroes they are. Pandemic or not, I have so much respect for the healthcare workers who work where they are needed most and especially those caring for our most vulnerable populations.

Regarding COVID vaccinations, I think we could have done a better job at providing equitable access to vaccines, particularly to minority populations. That said, the science and scientists that created the vaccines and the speed of roll out were impressive — faster than I would have expected.

Here is the primary question of our discussion. As a healthcare leader can you share 5 changes that need to be made to improve the overall US healthcare system? Please share a story or example for each.

The rising cost and inequitable outcomes in healthcare are the core problems I think we need to solve.

Deeper investment into changing the systems that affect individual health. We call these the social determinants of health. How much better off would our nation’s health status be if everyone in this country had access to affordable, healthy food; to reliable transportation; to safe housing? The answer is quite a bit. Relatedly, we need to continue to pivot away from fee-for service models to alternative payment models that promote holistic health. Value-based care has come a long way but we still have a long way to go. Prioritize mental health at the same scale we do physical health, including a deeper focus on preventive health. Ensure patients and providers have access to information and that there are systemic safeguards against misinformation, particularly on the internet. The most front of mind example is misinformation surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines. Finally, we need to ensure that our nation’s care providers are also taken care of in order to reduce burn-out and motivate new professionals to enter the workforce. That means ensuring fair compensation, a safe and inclusive working environment, and removing barriers to entry.

Let’s zoom in on this a bit deeper. How do you think we can address the problem of physician shortages?

I think the cost of medical school and any higher education is increasingly becoming an issue. Who wants to be saddled with that much debt? Compound that with the fact that providers today spend so much time dealing with administrative tasks related to charting, billing, etc. The career paths are becoming much less appealing. That’s something we need to fix.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician diversity?

This is an important question and issue. There’s evidence that shows that diverse care teams are more effective at reducing disparities in health and health care. The effects of systemic racism and unconscious bias on actual health outcomes are also well documented, and for African American patients in particular, lack of diversity and representation can literally be a life or death issue.

I’m not an expert, but I am extremely proud to work for the connectRN clinician community, which is predominantly women of color and the commitment we’ve made to continue to learn how we can better support our own incredible and diverse community.

My non-expert take, as I continue to learn, is that we need to continue to listen and respond to the needs of underrepresented minorities. We need to be intentional and tenacious at addressing unconscious bias and removing the systemic barriers for folks to enter and advance in the medical profession. For example, medical school and other training should be more accessible. Finally, we need to ensure that underrepresented providers get to be much more represented at a leadership level and have a seat at the table where decisions are being made.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician burnout?

We’ve been talking about burnout for a long time and that’s because it is STILL a big issue. For certain providers, the pandemic really highlighted how much strain our system is putting on healthcare workers both physically and mentally.

Physicians and providers are real people responsible for providing care to real people. We’ve been referring to them as “healthcare heroes,” but they’re not actual superheroes, they’re real people who have their own limits and breaking points. There’s a lot of technology and innovation going into making physicians’ and other providers’ jobs easier by freeing them up to spend less time on charting and administrative work and more time on patient care. That’s important and we should continue to do that. But I think we need to take it one step further in thinking about holistic support we can provide to support a clinician’s entire work life. That means peer-to-peer support, adequate training, and inclusive and safe work environments.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would ensure that everyone receives the healthcare and holistic support they need, regardless of their income, neighborhood, or socioeconomic status. Until we can do that, let’s at least ensure that the people providing care to others are taken care of themselves so they can continue to do the jobs we’re relying on them to do.

