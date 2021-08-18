Kalliope Amorphous: “Remember self-care”

Remember self-care: Knowing how to carve boundaries around your space and time will be an essential part of your success.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kalliope Amorphous. Kalliope is a multidisciplinary artist whose primary focus is visual and olfactory art. She is the founder of Black Baccara, an indie perfume house specializing in creative handmade fragrances. Kalliope divides her time between Rhode Island and New York. Her work can be seen on her website at www.kalliopeamorphous.com.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I have always been very creative, and ever since I was a child, I have always been bubbling over with creative ideas. I have worked in visual art for the past decade while also running all aspects of my perfume house, Black Baccara. The themes in my visual art mirror those in my olfactory art and vice versa.

I began working in olfactory art around 2007 because I’m fascinated by anything that can capture memories and evoke nostalgia. There isn’t a medium that can do that better than scent, so I dove into learning anything and everything I could about the art of perfumery. It’s a complicated art form that requires a lot of education, expense, and experimentation, and I studied for years before I brought my first fragrance public. When I felt confident in my skills in perfumery, I began thinking about forming my own perfume house, and Black Baccara was born.

At first, it was difficult for me to balance my career in visual art with founding a perfume house. Still, I have managed to find a good balance over the years, though Black Baccara takes up the bulk of my time since it’s grown beyond my wildest dreams, particularly in the past few years.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

The most interesting thing for me is to see how the brand has evolved over the years. It started with a small menu of fragrances on Etsy, and it has grown into a collection of 60 permanent collection fragrances and dozens of yearly limited editions. During the past decade, my design skills, perfumery skills, and overall vision for the brand have evolved so much. I look back and see how far the overall aesthetic has come and how it has evolved and continues to evolve, and it feels like watching a child grow up in a way.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

In perfumery, there are so many mistakes you can make when you are first starting out. Even if you are a skilled perfumer, you’ll still encounter interesting things in your day to day experiments. Many of them might end up as happy accidents, but many can also end in disaster. There were many humorous results when I first began working with aroma chemicals and trying to craft unique or specific accords. I remember once spending an entire month trying to perfect an accord that was supposed to smell like vinyl. It didn’t smell quite right, but I felt like maybe after maceration and a few additions, I could get it where it needed to be.

Two months later, after adding several more components, I got carried away with adjustments, and it ended up smelling precisely like new tires. It was such a dead ringer it was hilarious. But, unfortunately, there isn’t a market for a new tires perfume. The lesson I learned is to always expect the unexpected.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There isn’t a person because I did not have any help or support to get where I am. Art has always sustained me and kept me going in the face of a lot of trauma and adversity, and I recognize that I am incredibly fortunate to have been able to turn it into two successful career paths. I haven’t had any support from family, I don’t have parents, and I don’t have a big social circle like I did when I was younger. Any success I have has been through my own determination to overcome and heal myself through art. It has not been easy by any means, and rarely a day goes by that I am not amazed and grateful that I am safe and thriving.

Some people come from nothing and pull themselves up on their own without any support. I wasn’t sure how to answer this question, but I am answering honestly, and I think people should know that there’s no shame in admitting you haven’t had a support system.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

It’s systemic, and I think the layers are many and overlapping. I also think society is still bound to the “boys club” way of thinking regarding business because entrepreneurship is represented primarily by men. It’s modeled in almost all media that we consume daily, making it difficult for women to see themselves reflected. Women are still also expected to shoulder far more domestic labor than men and to conform to outdated gender roles. We’re still bound by many of the clutches of the past, but thankfully they have been releasing their grip over the past few decades. We still have a long way to go to eradicate the endless layers of outdated thinking, which is the primary factor that is creating these obstacles.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

One of the main things that would help overcome these obstacles is to have more visibility of female founders in the media. Then, on an individual level, we can support more women-owned businesses by choosing to shop smaller. In particular, I would like to see minority founders exalted on more media platforms so that these unique visions and voices become amplified. But, unfortunately, not only do BIPOC and LGBT+ individuals represent a small percentage of the female founder demographic, we also have a more challenging time securing funding and media coverage. Thus, the lack of diversity representation as a whole is a big part of the problem.

It would also be great if schools put more focus on arts related curriculums as well as women-centered business curriculums instead of sports, or at the very least, in equal proportion to sports. In 2021 alone, New York City slashed funding for public school arts education by 70 percent. Arts programs strengthen other skills like critical thinking, reading, and verbal skills and they encourage a level of expression and confidence that will create future founders.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

We need more female mentors in leadership positions because this visibility can inspire more women to follow their dreams. Not every woman wants to run their own business, but we need more role models for those who do. A particular life script is often laid out before women as if it’s the only choice (get married, have children, etc.). That life script has been something I have shrunk from since I was a child. If I had seen more women embracing an alternative, I definitely wouldn’t have felt so alone and it would have made it easier to form a vision of other potentialities.

Women have something different to contribute -different stories, perspectives, and ideas. Creativity blooms in diversity, and creativity is essential for innovation.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

One myth is that owning your own company will somehow grant you more free time. Because all of my career paths involve art, there is rarely a time when I am not making art or working on some aspect of bringing my art to the market. I work far more than I would if I worked a 9–5 job, but I feel like the benefits outweigh all of the work. I also know when I need to relax and reset, so it’s important to create boundaries and balance as well.

Another myth is inherent in the perception that you have to be an exuberant and outgoing personality to be a founder. There is a lot of focus on networking and other activities associated with more extroverted personality types. While it is very beneficial, and I believe it definitely makes certain things easier, I feel like this perception might dissuade individuals who don’t fit that personality profile from pursuing entrepreneurship. I am an introvert, so some aspects of being a founder can be challenging to me, but it has not prevented my career from thriving. There is a niche for every personality, and there are ways to work within your personality type.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

Like most people, I thrive when I am busy with something I love. So if you find something you love, it won’t feel so much like work. If you choose a path that sustains your mind and heart first, it will be easier to stay passionate about building your brand and all of the more mundane tasks that go along with it. Not everyone will want to be a founder, but for anyone who does, it is accessible if you have passion coupled with ambition and a willingness to put in the work.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, What are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. Remember self-care: Knowing how to carve boundaries around your space and time will be an essential part of your success. Allow yourself time to breathe, reflect, and retreat from the work from time to time. Define what self-care means to you and set up your life so that you can retreat to that self-care space when you need to. Self-care also means knowing your limits and assigning specific tasks to others. If interacting with people isn’t one of your strengths, delegating customer service interactions to someone else can be an essential act of self-care.

2. Cultivate a love of learning: There are so many things to learn when running a company, and the number of things to learn will grow as your brand grows. As a byproduct of both my art career and the founding of Black Baccara, I have educated myself in everything from graphic design to intellectual property law and art law. If you love researching, learning, and implementing new skills, your brand will continue to grow and evolve alongside you, continuously improving.

3. Authenticity: If you can’t be who you are and have your company reflect who you are, it won’t be easy to sustain. Don’t hop on a bandwagon or a niche just because you feel it might be profitable. Find what moves you at the core of your being and build your company around that.

4. Organization: Being highly organized can save you a lot of stress as your company grows. Organization comes in many forms, from digital files to tax records to intellectual property assets. Not everyone is good with organization, though, and that’s okay. If you aren’t a good organizer, it might be a task you want to delegate to someone else. I wasn’t exceptionally organized when I started, but I learned to love the organization process because it helps my anxiety to have things in order.

5. Allow room to evolve: The knowledge, skills, and personal vision you have for your company will develop over the years and will likely go through many iterations. What you are creating isn’t immutable, so allow and be open to growth and change. Not all aspects of your brand will feel perfect right away. It’s like tending to a plant from the seedling stage and a normal part of the process of cultivating something.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I recognize that I sit in a place of privilege and try to give back as much as possible. I make many personal donations and also utilize my brand to raise funds for various charities and organizations doing important work. I think it’s essential to use my voice to make it clear who I am and where I stand on important issues. Some founders like to keep their stances on issues separate from their brand, but I don’t see much separation between myself and my brand as the artist behind every aspect of the company.

When it comes to sourcing materials, I source as ethically as possible. Most of our packaging is made of recycled materials, right down to our tissue paper which is made of 100% recycled fibers. We make it a point to also work with as many sustainable companies as possible when it comes to sourcing our paper products. Our packaging printer uses sustainable printing processes and eco-friendly inks, for example. We are also cruelty-free and won’t ever use animal-derived musks or other perfumery materials which harm animals.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

There are so many crucial movements right now, so I’m not sure I can choose between all of the issues that are important to me. Black Lives Matter, LGBT+ rights, indigenous rights, climate awareness; these are all issues that center very strongly in my life. I suppose all of these issues connect in a way. In my dream world, maybe I would start a movement of accountability where humans face up to the damage they have done and begin to heal from there.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I can’t think of anyone who has moved me more over the past year than Billy Porter. He is a perfect example of someone who has persevered through adversity and came out the other end of trauma with an incredible amount of success in so many different art forms. His authenticity is so refreshing, and the way he uses his platform to give voice to critical issues is a model example of using celebrity status for the greater good. There weren’t any role models like him to look up to when I was a teen in the ’90s, and I’m so glad that younger generations have this now. Whenever I have seen an interview with him, I have walked away so inspired because that sort of boundless authenticity is so rare.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.