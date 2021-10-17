Kale Lawrence: “You need a thick skin ”

You need a thick skin — No writer likes to hear that their work doesn’t live up to someone else’s standards. However, when working with editors or other book industry professionals, listen to their feedback. They have incredible knowledge that could take your project to the next level. Also, if you’re submitting to traditional publishers and literary agents, you’re going to hear “no” a lot. Trust the process and take their advice, especially if they call out something that could turn the tides in your favor.

As part of my interview series on the five things you need to know to become a great author, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kale Lawrence.

When Kale is not writing creatively, she works as a Marketing Manager at a pet product company, and pretends she’s an Olympic swimmer at the gym. She has also served as a board member for the South Dakota Writes organization.

In addition to books, Kale has lent her writing prowess to television, and her writing has been featured on nationwide PBS television programming, NBC newscasts, ABC newscasts, and the Travel Channel.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you share a story about what brought you to this particular career path?

Writing has always been at the center of my heart. From the moment I could first hold a pencil, I would scrawl out adventures on scraps of paper, but it wasn’t until much later that I realized I had a talent for it. My teachers would let me read my short stories in front of my classes and would encourage me to continue writing. That passion for communication and storytelling led me to pursue broadcast journalism and film at university. Currently, I am an author alongside working full time in corporate marketing, so it’s definitely a balancing act.

Can you share the most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

Even when I didn’t realize it, I’ve always dabbled in the literary community. My first job was at a library. There, I became acquainted with people’s reading habits. I got to hear their thoughts on books as they returned them and made note of how different genres called to different people through covers and blurbs. During college, I wrote and performed songs about books (mostly about Harry Potter and Twilight) and even went on tour across the country. Participating in book fandoms and understanding the industry from a young age has been integral to my success as I craft my own works.

What was the biggest challenge you faced in your journey to becoming an author? How did you overcome it? Can you share a story about that that other aspiring writers can learn from?

One of the biggest challenges on the journey to becoming an author is something so simple, so insignificant that at first, you might not notice. It’s that voice inside your head trying to sow seeds of doubt, telling you that you’re not good enough or that you won’t succeed in such a competitive industry. Imposter Syndrome can be a huge roadblock, and it’s important to remind yourself that even widely celebrated authors feel this way. The bottom line is that only you could have told your story. Your voice is authentic and needs to be heard.

But it doesn’t end there. Another challenge once you’re actually published is rising above the criticism. It’s so easy to get caught up in the noise and the numbers and push away your passion. While most of the time you receive constructive criticism — both with reader reviews and professional critics — there are always those who feel the need to give harsh (sometimes vicious) feedback. The trick is not to give them any credence. Ignore those trying to derail you on your journey to success. Ask yourself, “Has this person written a book? Have they gotten glowing reviews? Is this someone I’d normally take advice from?” In most cases, the answer is no and this is your cue to move on.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

People always ask if I base characters off them in my writing projects. The short answer is no way and this is why: When I was in sixth grade, I thought I’d be funny to play a prank on my friends at school. We used to tell stories about the supposed “ghost” in the girls’ locker room, and so I wrote this creepy letter from the ghost’s perspective saying how she wanted to haunt some of our classmates. Well, I called out those classmates by name and my friends were so freaked out that they took the letter to our teacher. Of course, the faculty thought this was bad enough to be a threat, and they immediately wanted to find the person responsible. I broke down in tears, explaining it was “part of a story” and that I did not mean any harm by it. I mean, of course it wasn’t real, but apparently I made it sound real. That mistake taught me never to use real people in my work (because it will come back to haunt you) and that you never know how someone may respond to a creative gesture.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m working on book two of The Magi Menagerie series as well as an episodic project for Amazon’s Kindle Vella. While The Magi Menagerie is very much a historical fantasy adventure, I’m really excited to step out of my comfort zone with the Kindle Vella project because that will be more of a contemporary young adult horror/paranormal story. I’ll be challenging myself with that genre since it’s much different than what I’m known for writing. More news on this is coming soon!

Can you share the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

One of the most interesting parts of The Magi Menagerie really came from my research into Turkish culture and folklore. I had never heard of the Shahmaran prior to writing this book and wanted to incorporate her into my existing storyline. Her addition wove threads of vivid beauty into the narrative that I hadn’t even dreamed possible. It just goes to show that some of your best work can come to you in later drafts.

What is the main empowering lesson you want your readers to take away after finishing your book?

I’d love for my readers to come away with this insatiable spark to follow their dreams and desires. Sometimes, we unknowingly put up walls, saying that it is impossible to acheive something for a variety of reasons. The truth is, no matter who you are, you are powerful and your journey is worth it. You always have a family, whether that family is blood related or not. People will always be there to love and support you.

Based on your experience, what are the “5 Things You Need to Know to Become a Great Author”? Please share a story or example for each.

You need a thick skin — No writer likes to hear that their work doesn’t live up to someone else’s standards. However, when working with editors or other book industry professionals, listen to their feedback. They have incredible knowledge that could take your project to the next level. Also, if you’re submitting to traditional publishers and literary agents, you’re going to hear “no” a lot. Trust the process and take their advice, especially if they call out something that could turn the tides in your favor. Marketing is extremely important — Just because you write something doesn’t mean everyone is going to flock to the bookstore to read it. I like to refer to this as “The Field of Dreams Syndrome.” Just because you “build it” doesn’t necessarily mean they will come. Instead, draft a solid marketing strategy for your project, with both digital and traditional tactics. Use a blend of organic and paid marketing avenues and pay special attention to the timing of your promotions. If something doesn’t perform well, make changes and try again. Bottom line is that you can’t expect to be an author and not do marketing. They are a package deal. However, if marketing scares you, I highly recommend hiring a publicity company or marketing agency familiar with the book industry. Keep moving forward — As an author, you’re going to get rejections. You’re going to get 1 star reviews. You’re going to get snarky comments from trolls online. With this said, you’re also going to experience the joys of hearing from new fans and their thoughts on your story. You’ll live for these precious moments. Keep going and don’t give up on your projects, even when you feel like crumbling against the negativity. As Walt Disney famously said, “Around here, we don’t look backwards for very long. We keep moving forward, opening up new doors and doing new things.” Never stop learning — The worst thing you could do as an author is shut out what’s going on in the world of literature. Stay on top of trends. What are booksellers putting on their shelves? What sort of things are agents looking for? What are people adding to their TBR lists? What’s the current dialog with the online book community? Take all of these as cues for how to craft your books or your marketing strategy. Think creatively every day — Even as an author, it’s difficult to find time to write every day. Instead, I like to encourage people to think creatively every day. Stimulate your mind by reading or daydreaming on your commute. See beyond what is and imagine what could be. For example, you may see a man walking his dog but notice he keeps looking over his shoulder. Is he waiting for someone? Is he paranoid after discovering a strange message on his doormat that morning? Does he see something you cannot? Just doing these little mind exercises throughout the day can help open yourself to creativity and fuel the drive to write.

What is the one habit you believe contributed the most to you becoming a great writer? (i.e. perseverance, discipline, play, craft study) Can you share a story or example?

I think my stubbornness has played a huge role in my author journey. If someone tells me “no” and it’s something I really want, I go for it no matter the cost. This tenacity is the fuel behind everything I do.

Which literature do you draw inspiration from? Why?

My inspiration comes from many authors/works at different points throughout my life. I love the timeless magic of the Harry Potter series, The Lord of the Rings series and Louis Sachar’s Holes; all of which contributed to my early writing foundations. I love the dark adventure of Garth Nix’s Keys of the Kingdom series and Ransom Riggs’ Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children series. I greatly appreciate the dark humor of Lemony Snicket and the writers behind the BBC series Sherlock. I also love stories with political/societal undertones, such as Casey McQuiston’s Red, White, and Royal Blue and Harper Lee’s classic To Kill a Mockingbird. Aspects of all of these works are reflected in my own writing.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Oh, this is an excellent question! I’d love to be a part of a movement that combines several existing movements in the world today: celebrating diversity, caring for the earth, and encouraging artists to keep creating, especially those struggling with mental illness. All these topics are very important to me, and I’d love to play a role in furthering all of these missions.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

You can follow my authorly adventures on Instagram — @kalelawrence, Facebook — @authorkalelawrence, and TikTok — @authorkalelawrence. You can also check out what I’m up to at my website, kalelawrence.com.

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspiring!