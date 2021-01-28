Contributor Log In/Sign Up
KAIZEN

A Mantra for Happiness.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Kaizen (ky-zen’) means “continuous learning and growth”.

Research studies indicate that there is a direct correlation between how much a person reads and the level of success and happiness they achieve. Are you aware that the average American reads approximately one book each year?

How many books did you read this past year?

Most people make the excuse that they don’t have time. Their schedules are so busy that they just can’t make the time to read.

Life is all about the choices we make!

If you made the choice to get up fifteen minutes earlier, five days a week, and you read something educational, inspirational, motivational or spiritual; you would literally change your life. At the end of the year, you would have successfully read a dozen books. 

Imagine that!

You would be making a choice to make things happen in your life, rather than watch things happen. You would be in an elite group of people.

Find a mentor.

Kodak has a famous saying, “A picture is worth a thousand words”. I remember hearing this slogan one day with my dad. He turned to me and said, “Son, a wise man is worth a thousand pictures.” He was right!

In this era of technology, we have access to the greatest mentors and teachers of all time, both present and past.

If you are like most people, you have a twenty to thirty minute commute to your job every morning. Why not choose to utilize this time and listen to one of these remarkable mentors?

Imagine having mentors like Ray Dalio, Mel Robins, John Maxwell, and many others available to coach you. Wow, what an amazing way to start your day.

In addition to books and audio, make a commitment to attend at least one seminar every year, even if it is virtually.

Remember, a wise man or woman is worth a thousand pictures. Seek out and find mentors that will help you grow.

ACTION STEPS

  • Make Kaizen your mantra.
  • Read or listen to a book for fifteen minutes every day.
  • Find a mentor, or two.
  • Attend seminars; get a friend to join you.
  • Share what you learn with others. When you teach, you become the student.
  • Take immediate action with the knowledge you have acquired.
  • Make learning fun and exciting.

    Barry Gottlieb, Trusted Advisor-Author-Speaker-Success Mentor

    Barry is sought after by organizations of all sizes to assist them in the following areas: *Leadership - *Strategy - *Execution - *Company Culture - *Time Management - *Emotional Intelligence.
    As the Founder and President of Coaching the Winner's Edge, Barry has built a successful practice offering counsel and guidance to both private individuals and corporations.
    In addition, Barry is a successful author and speaker. His books are:
    "TGIT-Thank God It’s Today". - "Every Day Is A Gift". - "Brilliant on the Basics...a Playbook for Business Leaders".
    Barry started out his career as an educator... First a school teacher and  Principal; and then as an instructor at Santa Fe Community College, and the University of Florida.
    During his time at the university, Barry experienced a life altering challenge. He was diagnosed with terminal cancer and was given just 3 to 6 months to live. His story of recovery and the paradigm shift that it created in his life was the inspiration for his first book, "TGIT - Thank God It’s Today".

    Shortly thereafter, Barry decided to make a career and life style change and left teaching to enter the world of business. This he says, “Is where my real education began.” He and his partners built a very successful $75 million international company from the ground up, that they later sold for $55M.
    Barry shares the the wisdom and insights of building a very successful company... and culture, in his latest book: "Brilliant On the Basics... A Playbook for Business Leaders".

    Barry's Mission: To inspire and empower others to reach their full potential.

