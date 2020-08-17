Kaitlyn Boxall: “Never give up or let others tell you that you cannot do anything”

I aim to stay passionate and keep a positive mindset no matter what happens. Sometimes things do not always go to plan, but the best thing is to stay optimistic and continue to work hard! Aim for the moon! If you miss, you may hit a star…!

As a part of our interview series with the rising stars in pop culture, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kaitlyn Boxall.

Kaitlyn Lorraine Boxall is an independent British filmmaker, who currently studies Digital Television Productions at Ravensbourne University in North Greenwich by the O2 Arena. Kaitlyn creates her own projects by directing, filming, editing and producing her own films and has done so from a very young age, being inspired by film early on in life due to her Mother being a country singer.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/7d0463938a4566b546c8bde9d34a3757

Thank you so much for joining us Kaitlyn! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

My mother was a country singer in the Entertainment Business and became a single Mother with myself. I am more for being behind the camera, whereas my mother grew up in front of them as a child model. So, I feel this is why I naturally felt compelled to this side of the industry.

I have been an only child with just My Mother for 20 Years now. At first, I simply started filming festivals. I then decided to take on a University Degree in Digital Television Production at Ravensbourne University, London by the O2 Arena. I am currently heading towards my 3rd and final year.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started this career?

Well — by traveling to festivals as an Independent British Filmmaker, I have met many lovely people! Suggs from ‘MADNESS’, Si and Tyber from ‘The Dualers’, ‘The Christians’, British Singer/YouTuber ‘Emma Blackery’, ‘Lighthouse Family’ and many more…! Although, my one particular story was meeting Street Cat Bob,who I recently created a tribute for due to his passing. The video tribute gained 251k views and still continues to rise now.Since creating this tribute for Bob, I was pleased to find that my edited work had helped towards his ‘GoFundMe’ page.

I am also an artist and have been doing artwork since I was 7 years old.

When the Coronavirus Pandemic hit, I used my artwork to keep my mind going during lockdown and created a series of Disney paintings relating to Coronavirus. Below are some of the specific pieces of which I single-handedly created.

I absolutely adore the industry I am in and I hope I give others pleasure from it.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest (or perhaps most stupid) mistake I made when I started in the film career, was that I innocently filmed a premiere. The producer was present at the venue at the time. I came home that night and published the clips from the premiered film which was followed by me then emailing the filming to the producer of the film. I did not understand the legalities of copyright within the film industry at that time! However, looking back on this stupid mistake, it seems so funny now to think about it.

My second funniest story relating to my filming experience — is when I was 12 years old and received my first ever camera for my birthday. My friends and I innocently were filming a little play-pretend story between us all which involved plastic toy guns as props. Unbeknown to us, two police helicopters landed in the Riverside Gardens (Erith in Bexley) we were filming in, thinking we were posing a major threat to the public!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I hope to produce more inspiring content such as great independent film topics or anything else that may come up in the near future, which will no doubt bring me great inspiration! With anything I create and produce on my YouTube Channel, ‘Ginger Paradise Productions’, I hope to bring inspiration from it to any of my viewers!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Do not worry if you are not brilliant, to begin with. Listen to your peers and the most important thing is to keep your passion for what you love to do! Never give up or let others tell you that you cannot do anything. Never let someone’s opinion of you become your reality.

Can you share with our readers any self-care routines, practices or treatments that you do to help your body, mind or heart to thrive? Kindly share a story or an example for each.

I aim to stay passionate and keep a positive mindset no matter what happens. Sometimes things do not always go to plan, but the best thing is to stay optimistic and continue to work hard! Aim for the moon! If you miss, you may hit a star…!

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Unfortunately, I cannot say I can exactly think of 5 things, however when starting there was definitely so much, I was not yet knowledgeable of. Although, what I do know is that I have learned from many experiences throughout my filming experiences, which has helped to shape me as a British Filmmaker.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I have always believed that ‘Everything you do in life will be insignificant, but it is very important that you do it because nobody else will’. This life lesson quote in particular has helped to keep me motivated in life and to never give up!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I started off in a Woman’s Refuge at 3 weeks old with my Mother who fled from domestic violence. This being said, I owe my Mother everything. She has guided me all my life, as she knows all too well about what a difficult and unforgiving business the film industry can be at times. There is no one else who has guided me like my Mum has! I would not have got through any of it without her and for that I thank her!

We have also achieved so many fantastic memories together due to the experience of filming as I was too young to go out filming on my own. We have a phenomenal memory bank which continues to build even now.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Well, in terms of bringing good influences on other people — I like to think that people can appreciate life more when a lot of my memorial tributes are tragedies. This includes; The Grenfell Tower Tribute, Caroline Flack Suicide and I hope people realize that life is precious. If I can get that across to anybody, then I am more than happy with that.

For example; my most recently produced independent film, ‘Someone Like You’ (2020) is based on the awareness of Knife Crime. This is very close to my heart as I lost my lifelong best friend to knife crime in 2018 at Christmas. This loss and grief pushed me to create a film based on knife crime and I do like to think it will portray a good influence on the young generation who are most exposed to this.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

Jennifer Saunders seems like the most influencing screenwriter as well as actress, whom I would rather enjoy meeting. This is because my Mother and I share a pleasure in watching the comedy series ‘Absolutely Fabulous’, of which Saunders wrote and acted in. My Mother and I often called each other Edina and Saffy. Mind you! If Michael Cane wishes to take me out to breakfast, that would be an appealing thought as well! On the other hand, there is Leonardo Dicaprio. Oh, I better stop there! My list could become endless!

How can our readers follow you online?

Readers can easily keep up to date with all my filmmaking content via my YouTube Channel, ‘Ginger Paradise Productions’.

I would recommend viewers to check out the trailer of my most recent Independent film ‘Someone Like You’, of which I directed, filmed and edited along with help from crew members!

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational!