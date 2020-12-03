Kaitlyn August: I’ve Always Had A Passion For Arts

Kaitlyn is currently working on a short film about her experience as a survivor in the Parkland School Shooting and using her art as a means for healing.

Seventeen-year-old Kaitlyn August grew up in West Newton, Pennsylvania. In the fifth grade, she and her family relocated to Florida and eventually ended up in Parkland, Florida. Kaitlyn has always had a passion for the arts and participated in many theater and acting classes throughout her elementary and middle school years. She continued her artistic endeavors in high school where she was very active in her school’s color guard when she wasn’t performing.

Outside of her studies, Kaitlyn enjoys spending her free time reading books, going for walks on the beach with her younger sister Mkayla, and most recently, she started creating her own jewelry.

Kaitlyn is currently working on a short film about her experience as a survivor in the Parkland School Shooting and using her art as a means for healing.

1) When did you know that you wanted to be in the arts?

I knew I wanted to be in the arts when I started 6th grade, the movie that inspired me was “Blades of Glory.”

2) What age did you discover that you wanted to be in the arts?

The age I knew I wanted to start in the arts was around 10-11… way before I started theatre in 6th grade.

3) What do you like best about being in front of the camera, behind the camera, and why?

What I like best about being in front of the camera is being able to express emotion and show what I can do, and to be behind the camera I love to direct others and try and bring my vision to life.

4) Who is your favorite actress/actor, and favorite movie?

My favorite actor would have to be Chris Evans and Ryan Reynolds, my favorite movie would be My Big Fat Greek Wedding.

5) Where did you grow up?

I grew up in West Newton, Pennsylvania and also moved to Austin, Texas at a young age.

6) Tell us a little bit about the short that you are working on?

The short I’m working on is about my experience as a school shooter survivor in the 2018 Parkland Valentine’s Day shooting. I’m sure that my short will help raise awareness for other kids that have gone through the same experience.

7) After going through a traumatic experience, what would be your advice to other students that may be dealing with these same type of issues?

In my opinion, I’m not good at giving advice but I would tell them to never give up, always look to the future and remember people are there for you.