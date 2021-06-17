Kaitlin Madriaga & Kaitlin Uemura: “Reflect before you commit to your goals and find your passions”

Reflect before you commit to your goals and find your passions — We did not think about being shop owners until recently and if we didn’t have the time to think about what we wanted in life, things might have ended up differently. Exploring all your options is a great way to know if you are doing what’s best for yourself and allows you to have no regrets.

As part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing (Kaitlin Madriaga & Kaitlin Uemura, owners of the shop Sairen. Kaitlin & Kaitlin, two friends that started creating fashion designs as a hobby, have further developed their craft into a business. By meeting other artists in the Seattle area, the Kaitlins have filled a need and manifested a home to showcase these talented artists, while highlighting the Nihonmachi community.

Sairen is a modern and creative boutique filled with an eclectic mix of Japanese, Hawaiian, and Seattle-made goods.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

· Two events have shaped our lives and led us to this opportunity: buying a sewing machine and meeting Tom & Lei Ann, owners of Momo. When we were roommates, Kaitlin Madriaga brought home a sewing machine and we started getting creative and wearing our designs to work. From there, we started selling our clothes in a few local shops, including Momo, where Kaitlin Uemura eventually started working part time. From Kaitlin’s connection with the owners, they suggested we take over the space as they were planning to retire. We thought hard about this decision and were so excited to create a shop of our own. Currently we’re working to evolve our tech needs, so we are partnering with Microsoft Store and recently had a business consultation with one of their product experts. Our main online presence is Instagram, so we’d like to build out our website and be able to offer more online functionality for our customers.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

● We love that Hawaii transplants and locals from Hawaii are finding out about our shop. We are both from Hawaii and our shop is influenced by our background and culture, so we are regularly meeting people who have Hawaii connections. We have recently met people who went to the same school as us or knows someone from our family. Our Nihonmachi corner is such a warm and welcoming community, we appreciate all the familiar faces and meeting new friends along the way.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

● Getting people’s names wrong can be so embarrassing! It’s difficult to see people’s faces with their masks on which makes it interesting to meet vendors and artists for the first time. You can’t put a face to the name!

● We discover many of our vendors online or have pre-meetings via Zoom. One time we arranged for an artist to drop off her work at the shop. She ended up coming a little earlier than we expected, and we welcomed her in to look around the shop. She walked around for a couple of minutes until we finally realized she was one of our vendors. We were able to laugh about the situation, but we learned we needed to find a way to remember faces.

We started a shared document to write down people’s names and backstory so we can always look them up by their company name or other things about them to get the name right. Thankfully, people are very understanding during this time.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Our family and friends have been so supportive, but we are also grateful for the knowledge and kindness showed by previous shop owners, Lei Ann Shiramizu and Tom Kleifgen. Without their help, we wouldn’t have been as prepared to start this business on our own. Lei Ann even accompanied us to local trade shows to show us the ropes. We had a blast! We would fan girl over the same products and try on clothes, just like we were in a fashion show!

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Starting your own business comes with new challenges and adapting day to day, which can weigh heavily considering the initial fluctuating income. Believing in yourself and your value is a challenge for us mentally and taking a risk on something you believe in is the hardest step of all.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

Better guidelines/resources for small business grants, taxes and licenses would be great for new businesses to navigate this new territory. Especially for those that are older or English is their second language, these are added obstacles for those individuals.

More organizations like the Intentionalist, highlighting women-owned and minority-owned businesses, are an amazing resource for giving small businesses a platform. Awareness of these organizations are great to generate buzz and a friendly reminder for customers to discover small businesses.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Historically, women have been boxed into exceedingly more in supportive job roles. But there are so many strong women that have paved the way before us to excel in leadership. More women should invest in themselves and have the confidence to pursue their dreams no matter what. Having a strong support system and creating a thorough business plan are a great start to creating that reality!

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder. Can you explain what you mean?

“Friends don’t make good business partners.” People ask us if it was a challenge as friends to work together but it has been an advantage for us. We’ve known each other for more than 10 years and we have been roommates for half that time and are still somehow good friends! We know how each other operates and how to manage conflicts. The importance is finding a business partner that complements your strengths and weaknesses.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

Having leadership positions in college and previous employment has helped us succeed in navigating our own business as founders. Being flexible, open, and willing to listen to others is crucial to developing your brand. Working as a team is vital to the success of a company in addition to having a willingness to learn and work in all aspects of the company from storefront to behind-the-scenes operations. This will give you the foundation for success. We believe all jobs within a company are important for success, no matter how big or small the role. There is a time and place for all of us to start somewhere in our employment journey and eventually work your way up or find a different career path through this process.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. Get a dog or a therapist — Our shop dogs have been great for our mental health and they are the best at greeting customers. If you don’t have time for a dog, a therapist would be another great way to relieve the stress of starting a new business.

2. Take time for yourself — We opened during the holiday season which was super busy and we didn’t make time for staying healthy. Just a short meditation or stretch session a few times a week would have been valuable for our wellbeing.

3. Research about small businesses and operating in the state you live in — Each state has different regulations for operating a business so try to gather as much information about that is essential. Check out small business grants and other resources by asking other small business owners to help you start on the right foot.

4. Reflect before you commit to your goals and find your passions — We did not think about being shop owners until recently and if we didn’t have the time to think about what we wanted in life, things might have ended up differently. Exploring all your options is a great way to know if you are doing what’s best for yourself and allows you to have no regrets.

5. Go with your gut — When we started out we were trying to fill a whole shop which can be overwhelming at first. We started to think of the safer choices of what people would buy vs. what matches our aesthetic even though it might be a riskier sell. We now have got the balance of what we like and what would be approachable to the customer.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

We have participated in a couple fashion runways in the past that have raised funds for important charities. During the pandemic we used our sewing skills to make and donate more than 1,000 masks to hospitals and community centers. We also use our social media and online platform to highlight other women-owned, minority-owned, or handmade small batch artists.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

We love the local markets and organizations that highlight artists that have amazing work. We are constantly looking for emerging artists that may not have a huge following yet but we think they deserve to be recognized. We hope to bring these artists to focus and when we all work together to support each other, everybody benefits from that.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Asian representation in business is important to us so sitting down with a fellow Asian American woman succeeding in their creative field and getting their perspective would be an honor. Awkwafina is the first person that comes to mind!

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.