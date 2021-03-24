Kaisha Lee: “Be Patient”

Believe in yourself, get to at least there, that’s basic. Know & love yourself that’s supreme.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing KAISHA LEE.

Kaisha Lee is music personified. Born and raised mostly in Toronto, she was heavily influenced by jazz, soul, gospel sounds, and melodies from her Jamaican roots. As an upcoming artist, she had the opportunity to tour the world with professional gospel & classical chorales (notably a mezzo soprano soloist for The Nathaniel Dett Chorale) and performed at the first inauguration of former U.S. President Barack Obama. She even claimed a Gemini Award for song writing. Kaisha’s style runs the gamut from Jazz, R&B and soul to reggae, from pop to dancehall. To add to her considerable repertoire, she spent 2 years as the resident vocalist/pianist at Le Piano Rouge Lounge in Montreal.

Although Kaisha completed her bachelors of fine arts in vocal performance, and at that point was teaching piano for 7 years, the vocal pedagogy and in depth study of vocal physiology did not start till after university.

With more than 21 years of experience teaching music, Kaisha is the owner and operator of The Instrumental Voice School of Music and Holistic Center. Her teaching goes far beyond book theory to finding meaning in her deep personal experiences. 10 years of physical struggle that threatened to derail her career have led her down the path to becoming the holistic vocal coach she is today. She also credits, among others, her early voice teachers, Ali Garrison and master teacher Angela Hawleshka, with playing integral roles in her recovery and empowerment.

Using holistic practices, Kaisha successfully overcame the debilitating illness and back injury that nearly ended her career. Finding that freedom in her body also helped her find freedom in her natural voice. Weekly performances with the corporate band “1945” included dancing, as well as singing. 7 years in Montreal, she sung and played piano at the House of Jazz.

With the return to her home, Toronto 2019, she embarked on expanding her musical scope to theatre with her debut in “The Ward Cabaret” at the Harbourfront centre.With the onset of COVID-19, Kaisha had no choice but to pivot away from corporate live performances and expanded her teaching. She is now a Professor at Sheridan college giving vocal instruction to the Musical theatre students.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up? Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Before I could walk I would crawl up my babysitters staircase to sit by the piano her daughter was playing. I did it multiple times. It was a no brainer. When that kid turns 6 put her in piano lessons ☺

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I opened for and met Beres Hammond. Legendary.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Funny? Not sure any of the mistakes were funny but I learned that having patience is not only a virtue but a divine appointment. Your higher self lives there.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am working with Iyon Lion Records this year on a pop-dancehall EP. Not afro beat ( but I love afrobeat, somebody tell Burna Boy I got his next chorus!)

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Representation: Every little girl and boy should see themselves and not only see but recognize hey you are like me doing the damn thing! That means I can too! Mental slavery reconstruct — It has been over 400 years of slavery. The mindset of every person affected and involved needs new conditioning. This work has begun and will continue to grow particularly for the 4th generation the bible says in Genesis.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Believe in yourself, get to at least there, that’s basic. Know & love yourself that’s supreme. Be Patient Don’t wait for promises 3. Write it down Up your price Give thanks to the most high 3 times daily minimum.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Do not get tired of trying to find good people to work a long side. They are out there. Don’t give up. You cannot continue to go at it alone.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would want to start a grow your own organic non gmo food movement.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I had two mentors who passed on in 2020 and I would say both Queens where instrumental in my career today. One physically helped me while I was ill and still a vocal professional touring and the other more emotionally and mentally. They saw my energy. What I wasn’t saying. Some of my biggest moves were head noded or pushed forward by these women and I am forever grateful.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Emancipate yourself from mental slavery, None but ourselves can free our minds. Keep going. You’re part of something way bigger.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Please let Jr Gong know I would like to speak about my next album I would like him to produce and feature on. Thank you kindly.

How can our readers follow you online?

Please visit my website KAISHALEE.COM it’s all there. Instagram is where I am mostly consistent. One love, stay bless

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!