Kaije: “Figure out who you are as an artist”

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Kaije.

Kaije’s exciting musical approach has been shaped by a wealth of life experiences, including a defining period serving in the Air Force, with two life-changing tours in Iraq. Traveling the world and forming lifelong friendships inspired his creativity, bringing a new focus to his music. He began experimenting further with his songwriting and production, combining soulful guitar tones with danceable pop melodies and breezy hip-hop influences.

After leaving the Air Force, he settled in Oceanside, CA, and quickly established himself as a staple in the Southern California music scene. Drawing audiences with his mix of loop-laden, dancefloor fillers and stripped-back acoustic sets, Kaije has garnered critical praise from the press including comparisons to John Mayer and Drake. His engaging performances and easy blend of styles have earned high-profile spots such as a three-night performance at the San Diego County Fair as well as featured songwriter billing at the world-famous Viper Room in LA.

As an established performer, Kaije has truly made his mark. With airplay on over 50 stations nationwide including KEXP in Seattle and KSYM in San Antonio, as well as notable achievements including spotlights as a featured artist on San Diego’s 91x Radio Station and Kyle King’s weekly favorite on the Friday Night House Party live show. He has also been showcased on the pages of SDVoyager twice.

Going from strength to strength, Kaije is currently focusing on production for his second full-length album. The tracks capture his command of colorful, guitar-driven pop with a hip-hop flavor. The highly anticipated release is slated for September 2021.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up moving all the time. That was the one constant in my childhood, moving. Our family moved every year or so, and it was hard because every year I’d have to say goodbye to my friends and be the new kid all over again. And being the new kid is hard too because you stand out, and the other kids are messing with you or picking on you, and it takes a while to make new friends all over again.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’ve been obsessed with music since before I can remember, there are photos of me as a toddler playing with musical instruments. I had this little red piano and a toy guitar, and my sister had a trumpet. Then one day when I was around 8 my grandfather gave me a real guitar. He was a musician as well and a great guitar player, and he taught me my first chords. I would practice all day, alone in my room or while watching tv just sitting there with the guitar. Everything I did was always about the music.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Right after I moved to California I put an ad on Craigslist for anybody looking for a singer. I got a hit immediately for a wedding, it was a very small wedding for a gay couple. They wanted me to play Hallelujah and then one other song, it was all in all about 20 minutes. I was nervous because it was my first gig ever and I had to learn these new songs, I brought a camera and it was malfunctioning the whole time, but at the end of it the ladies told me I did great and they were happy and then they paid me really well, so honestly it was a great experience

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

This may be a bit more of a cringe, but one of my very first gigs ever was in a Dickie’s Barbecue. I drove 45 minutes and showed up, only to realize I forgot my power cables, so I had to basically sit there in the corner of the restaurant playing with no mic or PA or anything, and it was quite awkward. I looked mostly like just some person who randomly decided to play in a BBQ place. After that, I made a list of everything I need and I meticulously check it every time

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m working on an album right now that’s really going well for me. I have a song coming out next month which I think maybe my best song yet, and the video is going to be great. My last song did better than I expected, and I think this one is going to top that. You never really know how a song is going to do, but I have a lot of confidence in this one.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Diversity is extremely important. We look at film and television and all other sorts of entertainment as a kind of snapshot of society as a whole, and we relate to the people on the screen. It means so much to people of color or LGBTQ+ to be able to see people like them in prominent roles, to have representation. It may seem like a small and simple thing, but to someone who feels left out, it can make them feel like they have a place in this society, as they belong, too. And that’s really the most important feeling of all, to feel like you belong here.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. Focus on one thing and one thing only. It took me too long for to realize what it is that I truly love doing in music. I’ve spent too much time messing with recording and producing and playing different instruments, doing different acts, making videos, things like that. Find out what you love doing and stick to that one thing, and be the best you possibly can at it.

2. Make your work and your performances about you. I’ve played too many shows worried about the audience, thinking about whether they were enjoying it, or what could I add to the show to give them, or what things I could try to be cooler and more entertaining. The reality is at that point, you’re not having a good time. And if you’re not having a good time, neither is the audience. They’re there to see you and they want you to be vulnerable and genuine.

3. Figure out who you are as an artist. Really figure out your image, your story, your message, every little detail is another way to connect with people. Spend a lot of time crafting yourself.

4. There are all different levels of success in this industry. It’s not just a superstar or bust. If you’re making money, if you are finding success, if you are selling tickets or t-shirts, you’re on the right track.

5. Start a fire in your own backyard. Start with your friends, then your local area, then your town, and on from there. Focus on one fan at a time. If you can sell out a small coffee shop, then that’s your springboard to selling out a bar. And if you sell that out, then you’re on your way to a larger club. Take your time and grow little by little.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Do what you love and love what you do. Don’t play songs you hate, don’t put on an act you don’t like, don’t dress like someone you aren’t, don’t do anything you don’t want to do. Music is not like any other job in the world — you won’t succeed if you don’t love what you’re doing. If you’re not having a good time everyone will know and nobody will want to hear you play. So find out what it is you really love doing — do you love just playing solo acoustic? Do you love singing to piano? Backing tracks? If you’re in a rock band but you really love playing jazz, quit the band and just do jazz.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Honestly, I think the thing that would do the most good in the world right now would be if everyone shut off the news, especially stuff like cable news, and if everyone logged off of Facebook and Twitter, long enough to where everyone stops thinking of their neighbors and friends and family as enemies. We need to stop seeing the world through the political sorting lens and start thinking that all of us are on the same team. Cable news and social media is meant to outrage us. Most of the stories are not true, they are just meant to make everyone angry and fight all the time. It’s toxic and divisive and very addicting and these companies know it. So if I could inspire everyone to do one thing, it would be to log off and go see some live music.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Yes, I have to give a lot of credit to my wife. She’s the one that convinced me to pursue doing what I love, and who supported and believed in me even when I didn’t believe in myself.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Fake it till you make it.” It’s really true of everything. Most of us doubt ourselves, or feel out of place at times, or maybe even feel like an imposter. But the truth is there are no rules written on who you can be. You can choose the person you want to be and then become that person. You just have to be willing to fake it first, then you can make it.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Probably John Mayer, he’s really an artist I’ll always look up to and learn from and I’d have a lot to ask him about.

How can our readers follow you online?

The best way to follow me is probably Instagram. My handle is @kaijemusic I always post about show dates and new music on there.

