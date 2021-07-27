Kai Whiting Is Helping To Change Our World: “Re-think the power of networking”

Re-think the power of networking: I won’t name names but there is a prevalent view that when you are trying to develop your network, you should do favors for people you want to connect with because this will show them that you are helpful and interested in them. The argument goes that by volunteering your useful skills, contacts etc you move up “the ladder”. In the great majority of cases, this is only true if people see you at a very similar level to them. If they see on the lowest rungs the ladder, then, in my experience, they will feel that by simply talking to you they are doing you a favor! I would instead suggest that you work on becoming known for something and recognized in that field. By doing that you will make contacts at your level and you will help each other up the ladder. Can you get lucky when someone much higher up takes a shine to you? Of course, but fortune is a fickle thing, and ultimately something you have no control over!

As part of my series about “authors who are making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kai Whiting.

Kai Whiting is the co-author of Being Better: Stoicism for a World Worth Living in. He is a researcher and lecturer in sustainability and Stoicism based at UCLouvain, Belgium. He Tweets @kaiwhiting and blogs over at StoicKai.com

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I think the most interesting thing about my early childhood that is relevant to why I became an author of a book like Being Better: Stoicism for a World Worth Living In is that I went to a school that taught us to think beyond ourselves and care for animals, plants, and their habitat. This kind of teaching was years ahead of its time, given that we are talking 25 to 30 years ago. One simple example of how my school got us to think beyond ourselves was by naming our classrooms after the trees growing in the playground.

Every time you moved class (aged by a year), you “belonged” to a new tree. You needed to be able to point it out and describe it in detail. You also had to care for it and look after the birds that made their nests in it. By the end of my early school years, I could identify seven different trees and talk about their importance in the local environment. It’s a simple way of capturing a child’s imagination but that example has stayed with me for life and guided me as an adult.

When you were younger, was there a book that you read that inspired you to take action or changed your life? Can you share a story about that?

I never really imagined myself being an author as a child, but I did enjoy writing. It was an excellent way of processing my thoughts and gave me another way of exploring the world. When I was 15, I was writing what I then considered to be a novel. I told my mum’s cousin, Wendy, who was an English teacher, that I was writing it and that I would value her feedback. At the time, I didn’t have access to the internet, so she invited me to stay at her house for five days. I took my floppy disks with me.

On arrival, I eagerly showed Wendy my work. She smiled and told me it was good — but would be much better if I read! She took me straight down to the local bookshop and offered me a selection of YA fiction. One of the options was Anthony Horowitz’s Alex Rider series. Wendy told me that we were to buy the first two Alex Rider books, as one book isn’t enough to start a reading habit! Wise words, indeed.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I guess I was lucky enough to make various mistakes in my younger years and read enough books that revealed the mistakes of others, so I could avoid them, for the most part, when it came to my career. As a kid, I slipped on dog crap and fell into a wheely bin (a garbage can with wheels) whilst putting a bag of rubbish into it, which taught me to be a bit more careful. As a master’s degree student, I went to collect an award and just managed to catch my trousers before they fell all the way down. Lesson from that — wear a belt!

Can you describe how you aim to make a significant social impact with your book?

In some respects, Being Better: Stoicism for a World Worth Living was a very difficult book to write, not least because it rebels against its categorization as a “self-help” book. This is because it fundamentally questions the meaning behind, and validity of, the self-help space — at least how it’s conventionally understood. The irony is not lost on me. In fact, if Being Better was a person, I think it would be the troublemaker who is precariously close to being thrown out of the group for biting the hand that feeds it.

I firmly believe that the whole point of a self-help book should be to give people the tools they need to help themselves. Unfortunately, what self-help authors often sell are formulas that people are tied to for the rest of their lives or get tired of and backslide. This is the opposite of self-help, which creates dependency by keeping people bottle-fed. Self-help should be, by definition, showing people that they have what it takes to succeed not because they can carefully follow my instructions, or worst still copy me, but because once they know where they want to go, they are capable of packing their own backpack, holding their own compass and leading with their own map.

My co-author, Leonidas Konstantakos, and I make it clear in Being Better: Stoicism for a World Worth Living In that we don’t have the perfect “Stoic” answer for the reader because:

“It is only in deep questioning that Stoicism works. Leo and I aren’t interested in providing a step-by-step program for improvement. We aren’t privy to your personal circumstances. We don’t know the nature of the problems you are trying to solve. We cannot guess how you and those around you would react to any of the many possible options available to you. Even if we did know you well and tried to “put ourselves in your shoes,” what we would actually be doing is considering your situation from our point of view. In other words, we would be putting our feet into your shoes rather than considering how your shoes fit your feet!”

In 2021, Stoicism is often seen as an ancient form of self-help. However, this framing causes people to reduce a whole philosophical school and virtue ethics framework into tick box life hacks that you can fit onto a fridge magnet, at the sacrifice of character-building opportunities. Stoicism is about independent thinking, which in turn is a product of your particular circumstances and proclivities. This is what the ancient Stoic philosopher Epictetus clearly explains when he says, in what is Stoicism 101 (literally Discourses 1.1):

“If you’re writing to a friend, grammar will tell you what letters you ought to choose, but as to whether or not you ought to write to your friend, grammar won’t tell you that.”

Consequently, if I could trigger one social change, it would be that the self-help shelf is transformed into something that helps people ask deeper questions not merely for their own sake but for the sake of their community and the wider world (including the environment) they live in. I feel strongly about this because while Stoicism is profoundly about sculpting your own character, the philosophy’s influence on Sparta, in particular, the Spartan King Kleomenes III and the Spartan Queen Agiatis (whose stories we tell in Being Better), proves that Stoicism can be used for the common good. It also shows me that we can successfully apply Stoicism at the community level and assures me that Stoicism has something to say about environmental issues, such as biodiversity loss, which we normally don’t consider to be under our control. I am truly convinced that if the Spartans could use Stoicism to improve their society, then so can we.

Can you share with us the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

Stoicism is often seen as a rich white male philosophy, but this says more about Silicon Valley’s fascination with the philosophy more than anything else. It certainly has nothing to do with Stoic history. The problem is that the Stoic stories that bring nuance to Stoicism can only be pulled together by going through fragments and somewhat challenging texts, like those authored by Plutarch and Diogenes Laertius. This is not only time-consuming but requires a level of scholarship (and interest) that most people who flirt with Stoic ideas on social media or even for their self-help best-sellers don’t have and/or are not interested in acquiring.

Let’s take Agiatis, the Spartan Queen, for example. She is barely mentioned by people interested in contemporary Stoicism, despite her role in pushing back against an oligarchical regime that murdered her first husband, Agis IV, and her in-laws (Agis IV’s grandmother Archidamia, and mother, Agesistrata) and allowed the corrupt to enrich themselves to the detriment of the everyday Spartan. I have seen many a life-hacker post at length about how a “Spartan” flavored Stoicism helps them lift heavier weights in the gym or become more resilient in the rat race, but, sadly, their understanding couldn’t be further from Stoic principles or the Spartan mindset.

After all, what can be more Spartan or Stoic than fighting for your people, in the name of justice, at great personal cost? The story of the Spartan Queen Agiatis is the hero’s journey that demonstrates that Stoicism is about becoming less concerned with life’s trivialities, so you have the mental space to work towards the common good. The Spartans fundamentally understood this caveat, as Leonidas and I have explained in our book Being Better (p11–12):

Spartan warriors were praised if they continued to fight after having lost a helmet, as it offered them only personal protection, but they were admonished if they discarded their shield, since this endangered their fellow soldiers, whose survival depended on tight interlocking shield formations.

We discuss this nuanced understanding of the Spartan code of conduct because it is a far cry from the egotistical and macho Sparta of pop culture or indeed from the type of Stoic philosophy that gets promoted by “experts” on social media, life-hacking blogs, and in mainstream newspapers. While not all bad, many articles that promote Stoicism today are written by people who mistake business acumen for virtue. We wanted to change that.

What was the “aha moment” or series of events that made you decide to bring your message to the greater world? Can you share a story about that?

Stoicism, which is fundamentally about using reason to navigate the world in a courageous, just, self-controlled and wise manner for your sake and the sake of the common good, has been hacked at by all sorts of people with their own agenda. Sometimes, the results can simply mean that people reflect on one or two quotes from the Stoic Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius, which helps them manage a difficult situation. Other times and I have seen it with my own eyes, Stoicism is used by both men and women to silence or ridicule people — particularly women — when they question tribalistic responses to complex social or cultural phenomena.

I won’t give more air space to this, as Mark Zuckerburg’s sister, Dr. Donna Zuckerburg, has written a book called “Not All Dead White Men”, where she describes the frequent misinterpretation and appropriation of Stoicism for less than virtuous means. It was her book that threw down the gauntlet and convinced me that we should tell Stoicism through the eyes of the men and women who lived it, not merely the quotes they left.

Without sharing specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

This is a very interesting question that encouraged me to tell more than one story. In fact, it got me reaching out and asking people in the Stoicism Facebook groups about my impact. I think it’s better to let them speak rather than paraphrase or speak on their behalf. Here are some of their answers:

CR says: Your book Being Better: Stoicism for a World Worth Living In helps me see Stoicism in the context of my own life, so I can understand that Stoicism is about life, not about abstract thought. It also helps me feel closer to these ancients and see them as contemporaries as much as distant figureheads.

If Zeno, the founder of Stoicism, could look past losing a valuable cargo essential to his business success, I could certainly navigate unemployment. In fact, I was able to foresee this, and prepare myself emotionally. Once the inevitable happened, I was able to accurately assess my own strengths and weaknesses, set aside things beyond my control and remain the master of my ship as I navigated it through troubled waters.

The timing of the release of the book could not be better for my own life circumstances. It has been a godsend.

RB says: I think I came to the realization that I wanted or needed more in my life than a quick fix or life hack, not that there is anything wrong with that. I was often depressed throughout a large portion of my life and dealt with suicidal thoughts throughout.

t’s been probably 3 years since I have legitimately contemplated that. Now it wasn’t Stoicism that initially helped with that, it was Jordan Peterson’s work, which also indirectly led me to Stoicism. But Stoicism gave me a philosophy of life that brings meaning with it, and that helps me keep things in a better perspective. And this article was a big part of that so thanks.

CN says: just knowing there are other Stoic students looking into what it means to live according to nature (instead of erasing it) is heartening and refreshing.

ES says: Thanks to your work, I am more patient, more reflective and more questioning (I take less at face value and appreciate there are wider views on any subject for one or more reasons).

DB says: Your book has confirmed to me how we should strive to live. That we are responsible for that life we lead and that we owe it to the universe, society and our community to be better.

These kinds of responses keep me motivated and keep me writing!

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Difficult to say. There is no simple answer to reducing tribalism or re-designing a self-help industry so that it actually does what it promises — help people help themselves! Stoicism helps when it comes to reducing tribalism and people’s dependency, but it’s not a quick fix. Truly understanding anything takes time, dedication, and a lot of effort. Most of the time, people think only in terms of what they are going to get out of something and not what they put in. The outcome is important, but the Stoics held that it is the process that really matters because it is here you show your true colors and work on your character.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

I am reluctant to answer this question, as it’s not my field of expertise. There are many people (academics, military personnel, veterans, sports stars and even heads of family) that are far better qualified to give a solid definition and example. I think my answer would just add noise to the debate!

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

5 things I wish I knew before I started to work on becoming an author…

Re-think the power of networking: I won’t name names but there is a prevalent view that when you are trying to develop your network, you should do favors for people you want to connect with because this will show them that you are helpful and interested in them. The argument goes that by volunteering your useful skills, contacts etc you move up “the ladder”. In the great majority of cases, this is only true if people see you at a very similar level to them. If they see on the lowest rungs the ladder, then, in my experience, they will feel that by simply talking to you they are doing you a favor! I would instead suggest that you work on becoming known for something and recognized in that field. By doing that you will make contacts at your level and you will help each other up the ladder. Can you get lucky when someone much higher up takes a shine to you? Of course, but fortune is a fickle thing, and ultimately something you have no control over! The hard thing about being an author: It’s not writing the book. That’s easy, as it’s in your control. It’s the selling and the marketing. Of course, there are things you can do to help yourself but a lot of the time you don’t have the keys to the doors you want to open, and you don’t even know what the key looks like or where you might find it. If you want to be an author, you have to get comfortable with locked doors and ones that are slightly open being slammed in your face! You also have to get comfortable with criticism. My advice is to use the constructive bits and shrug off the rest. The long haul: Cliché I know, but being an author is about being around longer than anybody else, up longer than others and learning to get up faster when you have been kicked to the ground! Not everyone’s feedback matters: Brené Brown says it best when she says: “If you are not in the arena getting your ass kicked on occasion, I am not interested in or open to your feedback. There are a million cheap seats in the world today filled with people who will never be brave with their own lives but will spend every ounce of energy they have hurling advice and judgment at those of us trying to dare greatly. Their only contributions are criticism, cynicism, and fear-mongering. If you’re criticizing from a place where you’re not also putting yourself on the line, I’m not interested in your feedback.”

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

One of my favorite TV programs of all time is Lego Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu. In it, Sensei Wu asks his ninjas “what’s the best way to neutralize an enemy”. His answer “Make your enemy a friend”. It has worked for me with a whole bunch of people online. I find that the sharpest criticism by people, more often than not, says more about them and their day than it does about you and your work. If you ever read my responses on social media, you will typically see that they start with “Ok, can we start with where we agree first? Can we find the common ground and then work it out from there?” People then engage in conversation or run away from it. It is incredibly rare that people will respond very negatively to a response that doesn’t attack them but instead invites them to explain their position in a much kinder way so that we can both work together to find the answer (if there is one).

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Right now, if it could only be one person then… given Arianna Huffington’s interest in Stoicism, I would love to chat to her about the Oracle of Delphi’s role in establishing Zeno of Citium’s founding vision. I would also like to talk to her in more detail about the Spartan Queen Agiatis, who I mentioned above. I think more people, especially women, need to know about Stoicism’s powerful female voices and who better to help me get the message across than Arianna?

If I could speak to more than one…

I would love to talk to Dr Hamza Yusuf of Zaytuna College about Stoicism and virtue ethics, generally. He is one of the most intriguing people on the planet and I think it would be an incredibly interesting breakfast or lunch.

Outside of Stoic topics of conversation, I would talk to a number of people who have interesting perspectives on a whole range of hot topics, simply because I think I could learn quite a lot from them. I would talk to the journalist Andrew Neil about British politics, the YouTuber Blair White about identity and Dr. Brené Brown about the power of shame.

I would also talk to the co-creator of Ninjago Tommy Andreason and the British authors Robert Muchamore and Anthony Horowitz about the power of telling stories to children and teenagers.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can find me on Twitter @KaiWhiting or follow my work via my website https://stoickai.com

