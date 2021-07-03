Kadence: “Love what you do”

You can have all the talent, ambition, and goals in the world but they must converge at the right time. Timing is key! My first five years in the music business were highly inspired but there always seemed to be something out of my control hindering my moving forward. Today, it is the exact opposite. It’s as if the universe and infinite momentum are now on my side. Lesson learned “Timing is the key.”

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Kadence.

Kadence James is an American singer/songwriter who began his journey as a performer at an early age, graduating from a New York high school for performing arts with a major in dance. He then went on to study at Broadway Dance Center and SoHo’s HB Studios. In the late 90s, Kadence joined two different local New York boy bands. He soon after went solo, performing at prestigious R&B night clubs including the legendary Blue Angel. Kadence is currently working on his Pop-solo recording. His single “Broken” was released in December of 2020, reaching over 150,000 Spotify streams in just a few months. His latest single “Sign Me Up” was released on June 4th.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I have three siblings, I am a twin and I was born and raised on Long Island, New York.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

The mother of my girlfriend in eighth grade owned a theatre school and she would beg me to come to take classes. One day I said yes and the rest is history.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I think my overall story is compelling. I left show business at the age of 23 to start a family, never imagining one day I would return. But here I am now, my youngest is 7 years old (I had four children in 10 years) and my true calling to the stage has reappeared.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I was in a regional dance competition and before I went on stage a very tall, striking woman said to me “good luck.” I replied “I don’t need it.” She said “ok.” I proceeded to fall out of a turn sequence in my routine and I could literally feel her looking at me with one eye brow up! This woman was Judith Jamison, a legend in the world of modern dance. I learned to be humble and slower to speak!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am preparing for my next three singles to be released. “Sign Me Up” will be released on June 4th. “You’ve Changed the Way I Feel” and “No Turning Back” will follow in July and August.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in entertainment? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Our entertainers are modern-day prophets. Their work influences the shaping of society. Diversity is key. Humanity is in the midst of a great awakening and embracing all people, expanding the way we think and being open to new ideas is paramount.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

You can have all the talent, ambition, and goals in the world but they must converge at the right time. Timing is key! My first five years in the music business were highly inspired but there always seemed to be something out of my control hindering my moving forward. Today, it is the exact opposite. It’s as if the universe and infinite momentum are now on my side. Lesson learned “Timing is the key.” It’s very important to consider others and look out for the advancement of the dreams of others as well as our own. There is enough opportunity for all of us and sometimes we are called on to help someone else. Lesson learned “It’s not always about me.” This one dovetails of the previous, “we need others.” We need the gifts and talents of others, there is no such thing as a one man or woman show. Lesson learned, surround yourself with gifted people who bring something to the table that you do not. Nurturing a career in show business is not a sprint, one must approach it like a marathon. Slow and steady wins the race. There is no lottery winner in show business, true success, lasting success is to be obtained through years of dedication and hard work. Lesson learned, “it is a slow process.” Love what you do. My first five years in show business I was so concerned with getting signed and succeeding I forgot to love what I do. Today I am making music from a place of great appreciation, passion and respect. Lesson learned, love what you do!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I would encourage colleagues to remember it is about the work, the process, not the results. I would also remind them to love the people along the way that come into your life. This is truly “God’s work!”

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. :-).

Be a person of integrity. Be a person that looks for opportunity to uplift and aid others. Use your resources to benefit humanity.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My friend, actor and author Jen Furlong has had a beautiful impact on my life. We are both Ashtanga yogis and that is what brought us together but she was there to encourage me to sing again when the idea was floating around in my mind. She has given her love, support and time to see me relaunched and paying homage to her is definitely in order. I adore her.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“To thine own self be true” — Hamlet. I spent years of my life trying to be everything everyone else wanted. I have no regrets, it led to my waking up. There is no greater priority than for one to honor who they are and live in their truth.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. :-).

Madonna! I have always adored Madonna. Her creativity, her strength, her passion. I’ve seen her in concert several times but would love to get to know her!

How can our readers follow you online?

Readers can follow me on Instagram, Facebook, and on my website kadence13.com.