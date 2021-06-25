Kaden Coziar: “Seeking the right mentors”

…Focus your efforts on the highest paying aspects of business, which is getting more leads, sales and increasing average order value.

Startups have such a glamorous reputation. Companies like Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Uber, and Airbnb once started as scrappy startups with huge dreams and huge obstacles.

Yet we of course know that most startups don’t end up as success stories. What does a founder or a founding team need to know to create a highly successful startup?

In this series, called “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup” we are talking to experienced and successful founders and business leaders who can share stories from their experience about what it takes to create a highly successful startup.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Kaden Coziar.

Kaden Is a born entrepreneur, with a path different from most. He considers himself unemployable, and a giver at heart. He has started several successful businesses online and currently focuses on his online publishing business.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Absolutely! When I first started working, I had a job that paid $9 an hour doing manual labor. It was alright for about 10 months, but I realized there was no way I would ever do anything that I wanted to do, like travel, and get a decent car that wouldn’t break down on the side of the road.. I remember one day digging a hole outside, in the icy rock hard ground, thinking this is enough. So I jumped into sales and marketing, I started going door to door, learned priceless principles and was able to increase my income 5X almost immediately. I never looked back. And have gone on to start and build several online businesses.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

I found there is a real lack of actionable info. My job is to experiment with different businesses and strategies, and teach it to people who are looking to increase their income.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

One of my mentors, Chad, was a huge inspiration, because he came from a similar background. He was raised by a single mom. He started working at a young age and went from nothing to creating massive wealth, which was lost in 2008. He started from nothing for a second time, and was able to rebuild his wealth to more than he had ever had before. Simply watching him live his life is an inspiration. He now has multiple homes, boats, off-road toys, but more importantly, he is able to take care of his mother and create wealth for those around him.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

The key for me is that I do what I teach. I found lots of information online from people who are talking about something they haven’t done. It’s important to have success first, before teaching people.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I do the little things for those around me. I also donate 10% of what I make to charity and my church. It’s important to be successful, because you can’t give something unless you have it. Its also important to give when you can, because you realize there is an infinite source of good. It always comes back.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

My ability to laugh off roadblocks and keep going is one of my keys. Every day you will run into someone who doesn’t like what you’re doing. It’s critical that you don’t let that one person’s opinion ruin the rest of your day. Ever since I was young I’ve always been good at laughing things off and keep working on my vision.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

I love this question. Some advice I wish I never followed was the advice that there is a set path which is the same for everyone. I wasted a few years of my life going to college not knowing why, other than that’s what people older than me thought I should do. Some were meant to go to school but not all of us. School is usually meant to teach you how to be an employee. It is important to not only think out of the box, but think as if there is no box.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

The reality is the more structure and discipline you have, the more free you will become. It took me a while to notice that. There is no magic motivation, there is no special time that all of the sudden you will be 100% motivated. You just have to start working and be disciplined. Amateurs wait for motivation, but legends continually do the work even when they aren’t motivated. The fact is the motivation comes after you start making progress. The summary here, just start working and don’t wait.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

I keep my vision in my peripheral vision, and just focus on the next action. When you notice the little victories you will feel a sense of satisfaction. You really have to fall in love with the process because that is where you live 90% of the time. Whenever I would run into someone who didn’t want to work with me, or something that didn’t work out, I would say “some will, some won’t, so what.. Next” and just move onto the next action.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

For me Its important to have an even temperament. When things get going great don’t get too emotional about it, and when things start heading south, don’t get too emotional about it. I learned this lesson when I first started doing door to door sales. Just because you made a sale doesn’t mean you’re anything special, and just because you got a door slammed in your face doesn’t mean that you’re worthless. Again, the ability to stay even tempered and keep doing what is within your power is the difference maker.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

I think in today’s age, using other people’s money is less of a necessity. You can learn to start your own business, in a way that requires very little cash. Through the world of online sales funnels if you do it properly you can put $1 into your business and almost immediately get back $5 or more.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

I have started several businesses online..

For this the principals are the same..

1. Have a vision, goal and mission outside yourself

2. Take immediate and massive action (life’s short, your business life is shorter)

3. Hiring people that are onboard with your vision, with proven track records

4. Seeking the right mentors

5. A marketing plan that’s self perpetuating.

Every business succeeds for the same reasons, no matter the market.

Each business I’ve been a part of or that I’ve started has a mission. Not only a mission but a mission that seemed a little extreme. It was big, and scary. One of the first companies I worked for grew over 100% every year, and it was in part due to having a mission that was huge.

Being proactive has also been a part of my success and my teams. Immediate action solves most problems. It’s important to take time to reflect, but when your reflection becomes a form of procrastination, it’s time to act.

Another key to my company’s success was due to hiring industry leaders. People with proven track records who alight with your mission. Once they’re hired, take care of them. You are valuable to each other, take care of them and they will take care of you.

Keep learning from people who are more successful than you are.

And finally, focus your efforts on the highest paying aspects of business, which is getting more leads, sales and increasing average order value.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Trying to take on too many roles and not delegate. If you try to do too much, you will start to drop the ball too many times and your employees may lose trust in you. I’ve seen this happen too often. Don’t be afraid to delegate.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

This actually relates to the statement above. Don’t try to do too much. It’s ok to delegate. In fact it’s necessary to delegate and hire. You will burn out fast if you try to do too much. Your job as the CEO is to build a culture around your mission.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I think the change starts within the home. If parents can help their kids learn about who they are and start building themselves while they’re young, the world will be a very different place.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I’d love to have breakfast at the waffle house in Boise with Russell Brunson, and Lunch with Adam Enfroy down in Florida 🙂 Russell: Because you’re a good guy, inspiring and a marketing genius. Adam because you’re also a genius and you don’t hold anything back.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

